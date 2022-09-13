latest news Evacuation orders remain in San Bernardino County as it deals with mud and debris flows

Forecasters predict drier weather ahead after Tropical Storm Kay hit parts of Southern California on Monday, with intense thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides to several Inland communities Empire near recently burned areas.

Evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday morning for some residents of Oak Glen and Forest Falls in San Bernardino County due to threats of mudslides and debris, affecting about 50 homes, the Department of Health said. San Bernardino County Sheriff. An evacuation center has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School, located at 31000 E. Colton Ave. at Redlands.

Oak Glen and Forest Falls are communities close to the burn scars of El Dorado and Apple.

According to a post from the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Facebook, more than 40 firefighters, including several heavy equipment operators and other personnel, searched Forest Hills on Monday and found downed power lines, leaking propane tanks, damaged structures and roads buried in mud and debris. . The Potato Canyon Road and Oak Glen Road area in Oak Glen was also ravaged by downpours and mudslides.

Photos and videos from the areas show foot-high mudslides, sections of collapsed houses, an overturned car covered in mud, streams gushing with water, and roads covered in rocks and debris.

Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said some areas of the Apple Burns area and El Dorado were getting more than 2 inches of rain per hour.

“It was pretty remarkable,” Schenk said. Strawberry Creek, which is in the burn scar area, received the most precipitation, with 2.88 inches of rain on Monday. Several other places recorded more than an inch of rain.

No injuries or missing residents were reported on Monday, but crews were keep looking areas for all casualties and other hazardous flood fallout, the San Bernardino County Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s department had no additional updates Tuesday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

National road 38 and National Road 18 were reopened early Tuesday morning after portions of each road were taken out of service Monday night by storm damage, according to Caltrans District 8 social media posts.

Riverside County was also hit by flooding, with KTLA-TV Channel 5 reporting that at least two vehicles became stranded when a stretch of Chicago Avenue was submerged. The video showed residents of the Perris area standing on the roof of their car as their vehicle got stuck in a sudden mudslide.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, which slammed into the southern California coast last week and was the closest region to a tropical storm in 25 years, helped generate the storms.

Tuesday should be a milder forecast, with only scattered storms and no widespread flash flooding, said Greg Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“Today is a calm day and we should see less than yesterday,” Martin said, adding that storms will be less frequent, lighter and at higher elevations on Tuesday. “This is the very end of this active period.”

Scattered thunderstorms could develop around noon and extend into the early afternoon over the mountains of San Bernardino County and Riverside. High desert areas, including Victorville and Hesperia, and most eastern parts of the Inland Empire could also experience storms. There are no flash flood watches or warnings in effect, Martin said, adding that any flash flood should be an isolated incident.

There’s an “outside chance” of storms rolling into Oak Glen and Forest Falls on Tuesday, but any precipitation should be less severe than Monday, said Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Andrew Rorke, a senior National Weather Service forecaster in Oxnard, said storms rolled into parts of Los Angeles County on Monday, including localized flooding in Antelope Valley. A slight chance of storms remains from early afternoon to early evening in the LA County Mountains and Antelope Valley, although it is expected to be less powerful than the past few days. “The drying trend continues,” Rorke said.

Last week, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center estimated that the La Niña weather pattern, which is likely driving the unrelenting drought in the southwestern United States, could last through November.

As La Niña points to a drier-than-normal winter, California could escape its fate, Rorke said.

“We can get up and roll that seven if we’re lucky,” Rorke said.