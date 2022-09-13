News
latest news Extreme heat and homelessness. What is California’s plan?
As the temperature soared above 110 one afternoon last week, the air inside L’aMaira Tyson’s sagging nylon tent felt like an explosion from an open oven.
“It’s hot in here,” she says with stoic understatement, lying next to two jugs of bottled water near a freeway overpass and a busy Sacramento street. “I’m doing with God.”
We appreciate his faith, but this encampment felt more like hell than heaven during the worst of the “heat dome” that sent temperatures soaring across California, including a record high of 116 in the capital.
“You can’t breathe,” Tyson said. “It wears you out.”
The heat has always made it harder to be homeless. But to use this favorite word of our time, it’s unprecedented. When the temperature hits new extremes and stays high for days on end, tens of thousands of homeless people find themselves at higher risk of heatstroke, cardiac arrest and dehydration.
Unlike cities on the East Coast and the Midwest, which rely on a strong network of shelters to spare homeless people the dangers of extreme cold, cities in the West have long left people languishing outside by our generally good weather.
But what happens when climate change makes that good weather bad?
Will the extreme heat cause California to pass a legal right to shelter or housing to help those who now cook in the summer and may find themselves shivering in freezing rain and escaping flooding as winter storms become more intense?
And, if more and more lives are at stake, does a “right” to be indoors mean a requirement to be indoors?
Already, Los Angeles has more deaths from hypothermia than many cities in colder regions, as more homeless people live outdoors here than anywhere else in the country.
“These days are extreme examples of what’s wrong and what’s broken in the first place,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a longtime advocate for the legal right to housing and health care. “If extreme weather can contribute to the change needed, then let’s take advantage of the crisis. »
In the United States, extreme heat kills more people each year than hurricanes, wildfires and floods. It just doesn’t deserve the same attention because these deaths are spread out, occurring in bedrooms, tents and workplaces one at a time, and not counted by coroners and health officials.
Last year, a Times investigation found that in California alone, around 3,900 people died from extreme heat between 2010 and 2019 – around six times more than the state was reporting – and some hospitals saw the cases heat-related increase over the past 15 years.
This year’s researchers found that unhoused people – particularly those with mental illness – were much more likely to end up in hospital during extreme heat than housed people, based on a study of emergency room admissions.
Blacks are usually the hardest hit. Like Tyson, who hunkered down in his broken tent for much of the past week, too tired and too hot to even fetch more water as cars drove by spewing exhaust fumes. She attributed her misery to the direct, relentless sun and the sidewalk that mercilessly radiated stored heat.
The dire and profound effects of climate change are becoming more apparent with each passing week, across the country. President Biden’s infrastructure package includes $50 billion to protect against drought, extreme heat and flooding, but that’s a meager investment in resilience given the many threats.
Meanwhile, California still isn’t officially tracking heat-related deaths, including among unprotected people, though there are signs that could change. Beyond that, there remains little consistent momentum for action, other than early planning and a few ambitious mission statements. This is despite a $37.6 billion climate change program and $800 million in Budget 2021 to reduce urgent extreme heat risks.
Like so much other homelessness, the California plan relies on the voluntary action of local governments – where the dangers of climate change are too often treated as a passing inconvenience rather than a new normal.
Many cities and counties open cooling centers when temperatures hit certain markers, as they should. Los Angeles did it last week, as did Sacramento. But these centers tend to have limited hours and disappear as soon as the heat is no longer extreme, but still dangerous for the most vulnerable people on our streets.
And even that little respite is only available where public pressure has made political action necessary.
Then there are places like Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County, where about 200 homeless people live on a smoldering expanse of the Mojave Desert just outside the city limits.
Eve Garrow, political analyst with the ACLU of Southern California, argued on their behalf. Many say, as the Guardian reported, that they were forced there by pushy sheriff’s deputies and are now locked up in tents, cars and RVs, miles from resources they need to survive.
“The weather is very inhospitable,” Garrow said, “and it’s getting hotter and hotter.”
Over the weekend, it was in the triple digits. Garrow said he met several homeless people who were nervous about doing anything that would cause physical exertion.
She met a man named Jeff, who told how he nearly died. He miscalculated and didn’t drink enough water before entering town, so he collapsed. He only survived because a relative found him and took him to the hospital.
A woman named Linda explained that she usually skated everywhere because she didn’t have a vehicle and the pavement had once melted the soles of her shoes. She lives with a friend who has a caravan, but no air conditioning. So they hooked up a car battery to a radiator fan, Garrow said.
With stories like this, California needs to do more to drive lasting change than draft plans and mission statements. It’s totally possible too. Steinberg points to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence.
Within months, thousands of people were moved from street camps to shelters and later to hotel and motel rooms under Project Roomkey and Project Homekey. It was an effort made possible by state and local public health orders coupled with California’s flush bank accounts.
In releasing the latest estimates of the homeless population in Los Angeles County, officials argued that policies enacted during the pandemic — from more housing options to rental assistance to eviction moratoriums – have slowed growth. Between 2020 and 2022, the homeless population increased by 4.1% to 69,144, compared to a jump of 25% in previous years.
Neither Project Roomkey nor Project Homekey has been perfect, and many activists are rightly critical of the way officials have passed off temporary shelters as “housing”. But each has shown what is possible when the government is legally bound to provide immediate solutions to homelessness.
“There is a precedent and there is a lesson” to be learned from what elected officials have been able to learn during the pandemic, Steinberg said: When the law compels the government to act, the government will act much more urgently and effectively. . .
But giving extreme heat the same legal weight as COVID-19 won’t be easy. Some, including Steinberg, would like to see the California legislature pass laws declaring a legal right to shelter, housing and care — at least for the vulnerable.
New York City has had the right to shelter, as required by the courts since 1981, when attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was denied shelter for lack of space. But even the officials there don’t go as far as Steinberg would.
The mayor, who is also a former head of the state Senate, is considering some sort of requirement for homeless people to accept shelter when offered. Fed up with the encampments, other elected leaders across California have echoed at least vague support for the same.
But such a requirement is non-existent for many activists and civil rights advocates, who argue that personal autonomy is the fundamental right that cannot be compromised — deadly heat wave or not.
Meanwhile, California is sure to face more extreme weather in the years to come, from catastrophic wildfires to tropical storms to giant floods. California has just had the longest and hottest September in its history, and this is just the beginning.
Tyson says the Sacramento heat is worse than the cold and snow in her hometown of Buffalo, NY, where she was also homeless. At least in the cold, she says she had some motivation to move. In the heat, she “can’t do anything.”
Except wait, and hope California does something.
News
Man arrested for climbing baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins airport (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – New footage posted to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to a Cleveland Police Department incident report.
Security camera footage released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing into the carousel.
Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Department
A witness saw Garrett enter the restricted area and immediately called the police, according to the report.
Garrett told officers during questioning that he noticed the zipper in his luggage had been unzipped and a pair of shoes estimated at $1,000 was missing, according to the report.
He also told officers that he noticed an employee through the carousel door after the carousel stopped, that is, when he jumped through the carousel.
“What you did was a big, big no-no,” one of the officers said.
“I wasn’t trying to break any laws,” Garrett replied.
The exchange was captured on officer-worn body camera video provided by the Cleveland Police Department:
Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Department
Police then arrested Garrett, according to the report. Officers also discovered that Garrett was carrying a “small amount” of marijuana.
Garrett was charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest on July 12 and was fined $198, according to court documents.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Why Toyota – the world’s largest automaker – isn’t quite on electric vehicles
About two decades ago, Toyota Motor became the favorite automaker of American environmentalists and environmentally conscious consumers with its hybrid Prius, an “electrified” vehicle that was among the cleanest and most fuel-efficient vehicles around. never produced.
Amid rising gas prices, demand for the vehicle has grown and inspired other automakers to roll out a litany of hybrid models. Prius vehicles, including a plug-in hybrid electric model, remain among the most fuel-efficient gas-powered cars in America.
But as the auto industry transitions to a battery-powered future, the Japanese automaker has fallen out of favor with some of its former supporters due, ironically, to Prius and Toyota’s reluctance to invest in vehicles. all electric.
“The fact is that a hybrid today is not green technology. The Prius hybrid runs on a polluting combustion engine found in any gas-powered car,” wrote Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign. recent blog post.
Greenpeace last week ranked Toyota at the bottom of a study of the decarbonization efforts of 10 automakers, citing slow progress in its supply chain and sales of zero-emission vehicles such as electric vehicles that totaled less than 1% of its total sales.
While automakers like General Motors, Volkswagen AG and others have pledged billions of dollars in recent years to develop fully electric vehicles that don’t require gasoline engines like the Prius, Toyota has been stepping up to the plate. delay, only more recently announcing similar investments. It also continues to invest in a portfolio of “electrified” vehicles – ranging from traditional hybrids like the Prius to its recently launched but disappointing bZ4X electric crossover.
The strategy pitted the world’s biggest automaker against many of its rivals and raised questions about its commitment to following a sustainable path for the industry, despite the company’s goals to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Toyota is not alone in such plans. Stellantis, Ford and other Japanese automakers are similarly investing in electrified hybrid models. But in the hands of the patriarch of mainstream hybrid vehicles, a conservative approach to electric vehicles is remarkable.
Toyota executives, while increasing investment in all-electric vehicles, argue that the company’s strategy is justified – not all regions of the world will adopt electric vehicles at the same rate due to the high cost of vehicles as well than the lack of infrastructure, they say.
“As far as people want to talk about electric vehicles, the market is not mature enough and ready enough…to the level where we would need mass movement,” said Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North. America last month at a virtual meeting of the Automotive Press Association.
Hedging bets
In December, Toyota announced plans to invest 4 trillion yen, or about $35 billion, in a line of 30 battery-electric vehicles by 2030.. At the same time, it continues to invest in hybrids like the Prius and other potential alternatives to battery electric vehicles.
“We want to offer everyone the way they can contribute the most to solving climate change. And we know that answer is not to treat everyone the same,” said Gill Pratt, Toyota Chief Scientist and CEO of Toyota Research. Institute, at a media event last month in Michigan.
A few weeks ago, the company announced that it would spend up to $5.6 billion on hybrid and all-electric battery production in Japan and the United States to support its previously announced plans. That might sound like a lot, but it’s overshadowed by others like GM and VW.
GM, for example, has set a goal of exclusively offering zero-emission electric vehicles by 2035, including its Cadillac and Buick brands by 2030. Several other automakers have made similar vows or signed up. set goals for 50% or more of their vehicles sold in North America to be all-electric vehicles.
Toyota aims to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, which would represent more than a third of its current sales. Those sales include about 1 million units of its luxury brand Lexus, which plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles in Europe, North America and China by then.
Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen during a briefing on the company’s battery electric vehicle strategies in Tokyo, Japan, December 14, 2021.
Kim Kyung-hoon | Reuters
Paul Waatti, head of industry analysis at AutoPacific, believes Toyota is “definitely on the conservative side” when it comes to electric vehicles, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for such a big automaker.
“I think they are hedging their bets,” he said. “From a global perspective, many markets are moving at different rates. The United States is slower than Europe and China in adopting electric vehicles, but there are other markets where there is no “There’s no infrastructure. Taking a varied approach to powertrains makes sense for an automaker world.”
In 2021, Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in around 200 countries and regions, more than any other global automaker, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors. Volkswagen – the world’s second-largest automaker – sold 8.9 million vehicles in 153 countries, and GM and its joint ventures sold 6.3 million vehicles, mostly in North America and Asia.
One solution
Toyota believes all-electric vehicles are one solution, not the solution, for the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral.
“In the distant future, I don’t invest assuming battery electrics are 100% of the market. I just don’t see it,” said Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota Ventures, the equity unit- car manufacturer’s risk. “It really will be a mixed market.”
Toyota executives expect different regions of the world to adopt electric vehicles at varying rates, largely depending on the available energy, infrastructure and raw materials needed for the batteries to power the vehicles.
2022 Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Toyota
Beyond plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles, Toyota has invested heavily in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, including a second generation of its Mirai.
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles operate much like battery electric vehicles, but are powered by electricity generated from hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapor being the only by-product. They are filled with a nozzle almost as quickly as traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles.
“BEV, fuel cell, plug-in hybrids, all of these reduction tools are going to happen, and they’re all important,” Hollis said.
Yet fuel cell vehicles face the same challenges as all-electric vehicles: cost, lack of infrastructure, and consumer understanding.
Toyota said it is also studying e-fuels, which officials say are a climate-neutral fuel to replace gasoline in non-electric vehicles.
Costs and materials
And options in between tend to be cheaper.
For example, a 2022 Toyota Prius hybrid with an EPA rating of up to 56 mpg combined starts at around $25,000. That’s about $17,000 less than the automaker’s all-electric bZ4X crossover.
A 2023 Toyota bZ4X electric vehicle (EV) at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, DC on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Electric vehicle batteries are extremely expensive and prices continue to rise due to inflation and demand for materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel needed to produce the battery cells.
Raw material costs for electric vehicles have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to consultancy AlixPartners.
That makes Toyota’s hybrid strategy somewhat economical — relatively speaking. Toyota also argues that there just aren’t enough of these minerals for everyone.
“Over the next 10 years or so, there will be huge bottlenecks in lithium supply around the world,” Pratt said. “Just look at the number of mines that need to be built. There will also be a bottleneck in battery-grade nickel because the number of refineries that need to be paid for when demand is growing so rapidly.”
The Metals Co., a start-up in Canada, estimates that production of battery-grade nickel, cobalt and manganese sulfate is grossly insufficient to meet U.S. EV targets by 2030.
The listed mining company predicts that even if all nickel sulphate production planned through 2030 by the United States and free trade agreement countries were devoted to the production of electric vehicles, it would supply less 60% of the EV targets set by car manufacturers during this period.
cnbc
News
Did ‘Stranger Things’ win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 wins you haven’t seen on NBC
The Emmys are somewhat infamous for bestowing statues on prestige TV series that few people watch, while the most popular shows go largely unrecognized. The 2022 Emmys were no exception, with the most wins of the night going to HBO The White Lotuswhile stranger things Season 4 – arguably the show of the summer, if not of the year – couldn’t deliver a single speech on Monday night.
That said, thanks to the Creative Arts Awards, stranger things won 2022 Emmys, though it wasn’t at the same level of wins the show saw for its first and second seasons. It should also be noted that only the first 13 episodes of Stranger Things 4, aka “Volume 1”, were eligible for the 2022 Emmys. The last two episodes aired after the Emmys eligibility deadline. So it is possible that you will see others stranger things nominations for “Volume 2” next year.
Fans were disappointed that Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby and Winona Ryder were all snubbed in the acting nominations, but in the era of peak television, there was plenty of competition. But don’t worry, Vecna hasn’t won yet. stranger things still managed to pick up a handful of wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Keep reading to find out more.
Has been stranger things nominated for the 2022 Emmys?
Yes! Stranger Things was nominated for a total of 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Here is the full list of stranger things 2022 Emmy Nominations:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Exceptional period and/or character hairstyle
- Exceptional period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Outstanding stunt performance
All 13 of those Emmy nominations were for “Volume 1” of Stranger Things, aka the first seven episodes of Season 4. “Volume 2” aired after the Emmy nomination deadline and therefore was not eligible for the 2022 Emmys.
As the standout drama series finally went to HBO The White Lotus more stranger thingsthe Netflix series still picked up a few wins at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Did stranger things win an Emmy in 2022?
Yes. In reality, stranger things won five Emmys at the 2022 Emmy Awards—not too shabby! The whole of the stranger things Season 4 wins came from the Creative Arts Emmys, which is the class of Emmy Awards that recognize technical achievements such as production design, costume design, sound editing, and more. These were not broadcast live at the Emmys on Monday night, but were instead awarded earlier in the month.
Here is the full list of stranger things Emmy wins from 2022, which did not air on NBC Monday night:
- Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab »
- Craig Henighan, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Will Files, MPSE, Sound Editor Co-Supervisor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
- Outstanding Musical Supervision: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Nora Felder, music supervisor
- Exceptional prosthetic make-up: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”
- Barrie Gower, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Duncan Jarman, Head of Special Makeup Effects Department Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Anthology or Movie
- Hiro Koda, stunt coordinator
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
- Will Files, CAS, re-recording mixer Mark Paterson, re-recording mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, re-recording mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, production mixer
These may not be high profile awards, but anyone who’s watched stranger things 4 knows that the Netflix series has won everyone over. Considering this season is responsible for shooting Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to the top of the music charts – more than three decades after those two songs were released – the Academy of television would be out of their minds to award outstanding musical supervision to any other show. Music supervisor Nora Felder should have won two Emmys for that one.
The editing and sound mixing gains speak for themselves. The clock is ringing? The earth is cracking? Vecna whispers “Maaaaax”? I get chills just thinking about it! And you can’t forget Henry Creel’s knobby Vecna prostheses. Shout out to actor Jamie Campbell Bower for witnessing this every morning.
Whereas stranger things perhaps fans were hoping for a bigger night — hello, where’s Sadie Sink’s Emmy?! – they should be proud of the victories the series has achieved. If there is an area where stranger things never fails is the technical side. It’s a show that clearly hires a lot of creative people who do their jobs really well, and it shows.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=823934954307605&version=v2.8”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
New York Post
News
The government is carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic license plate recognition system: Gadkari
mini
Last month Gadkari said the government was now looking at two options – a satellite toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly deducted from the passenger’s bank account and the other option is by license plates. registration.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that the government was carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic number plate recognition system, which will allow charges to be deducted from owners’ bank accounts. of vehicles.
“And now we’re going to launch car license plate technology (automatic license plate reading cameras) where there won’t be any toll plazas,” he said, without giving away. More details. In 2018-2019, the average vehicle wait time at tolls was 8 minutes.
Read also :
With the introduction of FASTags in 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average vehicle wait time has now fallen to 47 seconds.
Although this is a huge improvement in waiting time, in some places, especially near densely populated towns and cities, there are still delays at toll plazas during peak hours.
Last month Gadkari said the government was now looking at two options – a satellite toll system where the GPS will be there in a car and the toll will be directly deducted from the passenger’s bank account and the other option is by license plates. registration.
“We are introducing GPS instead of FASTag while using satellite and based on which we want to levy the toll. The technology is also available on license plate and there is good technology available in India “, did he declare.
“We will select the technology. Although we have not made an official decision, in my opinion, regarding the license plate technology, there will be no toll booth and there will be a sophisticated computerized digital system thanks to which we will be able to give relief. There will be no queues and people will be greatly relieved,” the minister said.
First post: Sep 12, 2022, 5:26 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch, Nintendo announced during its September Direct presentation. The game is slated for release in 2023.
Nintendo didn’t share any footage of the game during the stream, but longtime designer Shigeru Miyamoto has confirmed that this time around you’ll be playing from the Pikmin perspective near the ground, rather than the titles isometric perspective. previous ones.
Pikmin 4 arrives nearly a decade since the series’ last main installment, Wii U’s Pikmin 3. This title was ported to the Switch along with additional content as Pikmin 3 Deluxe in 2020.
Nintendo also recently teamed up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to release Pikmin Floweran augmented reality walking game for smartphones.
This story develops…
CNET
News
Tamara Walcott: After years of food addiction, record-breaking strong woman says powerlifting ‘saved me from myself’
CNN
—
Tamara Walcott still remembers the first time she stepped foot in a powerlifting gym: hands painted in chalk, wrists tied, screams and screams as weightlifters lifted weights off the floor.
As she witnessed the scene, Walcott’s competitive spirit prompted her to try on her own. Soon after, she had a weight resting on her back and was preparing to perform her very first squat.
The spark was instantaneous.
“When I felt that weight on my back, the first squat…I just fell in love because I was doing it for me,” Walcott says.
It was 2017, and at the time, Walcott had already been training with dumbbells for a year in a desperate attempt to lose weight. After having children and getting divorced, she weighed 415 pounds and ate regularly late into the night.
Weight training and healthier eating habits had already caused him to lose 100 pounds, but powerlifting became Walcott’s salvation at a time when his mental health had seriously deteriorated.
“Powerlifting saved my life,” Walcott told CNN Sport. “It saved me from myself, saved me from food addiction; it was my therapy, it saved me from depression and it changed my life.
The private and deeply rooted importance of athletic strength in his life may partly explain Walcott’s success in the sport.
In July, she broke the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) record for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press, registering a total of 1,620.4 pounds in the squat, bench press and press. deadlift at the American Pro competition in Virginia.
In the same competition, Walcott broke his own WRPF deadlift record with a weight of 639 pounds. In perspective, that’s about the weight of a Dexter cow or a grand piano.
But years before she could even consider lifting those weights, Walcott had to find a way to gain acceptance in the male-dominated world of weightlifting.
When she started the sport, she was regularly the only woman in the weight room, sometimes being the subject of sideways glances and sneers.
“I remember guys saying to me, ‘Don’t bench because women shouldn’t bench. It’s going to change the way your chest is, so you shouldn’t be benching,” says Walcott.
“I could hear people saying I wasn’t doing things right. I remember hearing someone say, “Why is she here and not on the treadmill?” … I stuck with it and kind of carried on.
Today, however, Walcott has noticed a shift in attitude and says women are “taking the powerlifting community by storm.” She founded Women in Powerlifting in March this year, an organization dedicated to increasing women’s participation in sport and breaking down negative stereotypes around female powerlifters.
For Walcott, who goes by the nickname “the queen of plus-size fitness” on social media, empowering other women to play sports is one of her main aspirations.
“That’s why I wear my hoops, why I wear my lashes, why I wear my jewelry when I lift,” she says. “Sometimes I wear lipstick – because it’s good to be beautiful, it’s good to be sexy, it’s good to be a woman and to lift heavy weights.
“To other women, I would tell them to do whatever you want to do – get in the gym, own it. It gave me so much more confidence.
An influential female figure continues to inspire Walcott’s own powerlifting career.
His grandmother, a chef on the Caribbean island of St. Croix where Walcott grew up, died in 2019, and Walcott becomes emotional as he remembers the larger-than-life spirit and open-arms generosity of his grandmother. mother.
“When she cooked pots, they weren’t little pots of food. It was like she fed the whole community,” Walcott says.
Throughout her career as a powerlifter, she drew strength from her grandmother’s memory, using it as fuel during her toughest times.
“I was chasing the 496-pound deadlift for about a year, I couldn’t break it,” Walcott recalled. “And then a few months after he passed, I broke him down channeling his energy saying, ‘I’m going to do this for you,’ you know? And I was finally able to lock him down.
“I just remember being full of emotion. I was crying in the gym. Everyone was looking at me then – everyone was clapping, everyone was clapping… It’s almost like she gave me her energy or something, I don’t know how to explain it.
Powerlifting’s impact on Walcott’s life has been tremendous, giving her purpose and confidence when she needed it most.
At the heart of this is his changed relationship with food and his healthier eating habits.
“I’m going to be completely honest – is my food addiction gone? No, I just swapped it for something else,” she explains.
“In the beginning, when I started lifting and training, I remember late at night I used to binge eat when I was heavier, and I was like, ‘ You know what? When I start getting these cravings, I’ll go downstairs and do 20 push-ups or 20 sit-ups, or I’ll drink a big glass of water.’”
Walcott’s new way of life also includes drinking a gallon (about 4.5 litres) of water a day and making sure she gets enough sleep every night – which can be tricky when it comes to… balancing workouts with babysitting and a full-time job in real estate.
That sometimes means resorting to late-night gym sessions — which can end around midnight — and catching up on sleep at any free opportunity. Walcott even tinted his car windows to help him sleep during the day.
“I make it work,” she says. “Motivation is long dead for me. It’s all about pure dedication right now.
Walcott now plans to take a break from competitive weightlifting. She battled arthritis in her knees earlier this year – to the point that she could barely squat and was reduced to walking up and down stairs just weeks before her record lifts in July.
She talks about possibly competing in an international event late next year, but for now she’s committed to her ‘My Strength is My Sexy’ gym tour, where she shares her journey from powerlifting at gyms across the United States.
That’s not to say she lost sight of her competitive goals. She spoke to her trainer, Daniel Fox, about the goal of lifting “747” – a 700-pound squat, a 400-pound bench press and a 700-pound deadlift.
“Doesn’t that sound good?” said Walcott. “I am a big protester; I’m determined to put things in the atmosphere, let it grow, and say it out loud.
Setting — and surpassing — her own goals has been Walcott’s style since she first stepped into a powerlifting gym five years ago. She never looks at who else is on the roster at competitions and hates being told how heavy a barbell is before she tries to lift.
“I don’t want to hear all this, it’s going to upset me,” Walcott said. It competes for itself, all its dynamism coming from within.
“Right now it’s just me against me,” she says. “I challenge myself to be better every day – I think I like that aspect.”
Sports
latest news Extreme heat and homelessness. What is California’s plan?
Man arrested for climbing baggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins airport (video)
Why Toyota – the world’s largest automaker – isn’t quite on electric vehicles
Did ‘Stranger Things’ win a 2022 Emmy? The 5 wins you haven’t seen on NBC
The government is carrying out pilot projects to replace toll booths with an automatic license plate recognition system: Gadkari
Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
Tamara Walcott: After years of food addiction, record-breaking strong woman says powerlifting ‘saved me from myself’
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat’s five greatest off-court moments
Cabital Partners with Matrixport to Offer Fiat On-and-Off Ramp Capability
A Piece of the Queen: New Memories Mark the Monarch’s Death
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed