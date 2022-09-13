News
Man United-Leeds, Chelsea-Liverpool postponed to return of Premier League matches
Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds next Sunday have been postponed due to police concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but seven more Premier League matches will take place this weekend.
All football in the UK was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect for the Queen after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.
But following discussions between football governing bodies and the UK authorities, all scheduled midweek matches will go ahead as planned this week, with the exception of Arsenal’s Europa League draw against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. . That match has been postponed by UEFA as London police have to concentrate on the huge crowds expected to descend on the capital ahead of next Monday’s state funeral.
But while the majority of Premier League games are due to go ahead, top-flight fixtures at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford have been postponed due to the redeployment of police to provide security for the Queen’s funeral, with authorities planning more a million people. arrive in London within 48 hours of the Monday morning funeral.
Brighton v Crystal Palace, which was recently postponed due to a planned but now canceled rail strike, will also not continue.
A Premier League statement read: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums. New dates for postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
News
Yankees’ statement series against the Rays puts them firmly in the driver’s seat
After nearly allowing the American League East to crumble through their fingertips, the Yankees made a resounding statement by bludgeoning the Rays this past weekend.
The Bombers mashed their way to 20 runs in the final two games of their weekend series and didn’t allow either of Tampa’s starting pitchers to make it past one out in the second inning bringing their division lead up to 5.5 games with 21 to play. Entering this series, it seemed realistic to think that there’d be a tie in the loss column atop the AL East–especially after dropping the first game on Friday.
“The convincing way I think they did it [impressed me the most],” said Aaron Boone about their crucial series victory. “But we’re onto the next one. By definition, it [a 5.5-game lead] feels better. But we gotta get ourselves right and whole and play our best.”
With the Yankees finishing off their season series against the Rays owning a potential tie-breaker with their 11-8 head-to-head record, the weight of a historic collapse hardly rests on their shoulders any longer.
The Rays own the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule based on opponents winning percentage. Of their final 24 games, Kevin Cash’s club has six games to play against the American League-best Houston Astros and–even more beneficial to the Yankees–nine games remaining with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays themselves have the third-hardest remaining schedule in baseball.
The Yankees meanwhile have the 18th ranked strength of schedule, their two most difficult series to come against the Milwaukee Brewers and their final series against the Blue Jays. Even if the Bombers weekend outburst was temporary, they are firmly back in the driver’s seat.
If the Yanks go 10-11 in their remaining games, the Rays would have to finish 18-6 against their schedule to win the division. The Blue Jays–who are just a half-game behind the Rays–would need an 18-5 record to win the division in this scenario and as previously stated, they play nine games against each other.
On top of the remaining schedule advantage, the Bombers are beginning to get key pieces back in the clubhouse. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the Yankee lineup this past weekend and made an immediate impact.
“I don’t think you can understate that. You get two premium guys back and having good at-bats,” said Boone. “You saw good at-bats up and down the order and that allowed us to put up a big number both days.”
Stanton and Donaldson are just the beginning of the reinforcements heading to the Bronx. Harrison Bader, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Severino and Scott Effross are expected to return at some point during the next homestand beginning on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anthony Rizzo is also working his way back as a blood patch procedure immediately cured his headaches from an epidural.
In the heat of a division battle, the Yankees continue to get healthy at the perfect time. They own complete control of their own destiny thanks in large part to their past two victories. Now, it’s just a matter of getting hot at the right time as they set their sights on October.
News
Texas quarterback’s situation uncertain with Quinn Ewers injury
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Texas’ loss to Alabama didn’t just affect Saturday’s win-loss column.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide when he was hit by Dallas Turner. Ewers left the game with what was initially described as a sprained collarbone and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“You lose your starting quarterback, it’s never fun,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “Then your substitute comes in and he’s half injured.”
According to multiple reports, Ewers suffered an SC sprain and will miss 2-3 weeks while recovering.
Ewers was one of the highest rated quarterbacks out of high school and first joined Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He beat out Hudson Card for the starting quarterback role.
In two games, Ewers was 25 for 36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
In two games, Ewers was 25 for 36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Card came into the game for Ewers but also suffered an ankle injury in the game, according to 247 Sports.
Sarkisian is expected to address the team’s quarterback concerns on Monday. The team has five other quarterbacks on the roster – Maalik Murphy, Charles Wright, Ben Ballard, Cole Lourd and Joe Tatum.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Texas is currently ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll and has a big game against UTSA on Saturday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Firoozeh Dumas: What I needed was a rest break on the Island of Grieving and Useless Folks
In January, my husband blindsided me with divorce. Not for a moment during the prior 36 years did I doubt that we would spend the rest of our lives together. It was clear to everyone that we were meant to be — bashert, as my Jewish friends would say.
After my husband made his announcement, I could not eat or sleep. On those rare occasions when I did sleep, I would wake up confused, asking myself if this was really happening. I sobbed constantly. I sobbed in public. I don’t mean I cried; I sobbed. And I couldn’t stop. Everyone I know has now seen me sob. Strangers have not been left out either. When the cashier at Target asked me how my day was, let’s just say she probably regretted it.
I was fully aware of the irony, a professional humorist who can’t stop sobbing.
About three months after my husband had moved out, I spotted him in Costco. I smiled, yelled out his name and went toward him with outstretched arms. Then I suddenly remembered that we were getting divorced. “I guess I will always be happy to see you,” I said, feeling somewhat sheepish.
It took me several months to tell friends and family what had happened. I saw their pained faces as they heard the news, and their terrified faces as they watched me sob. My visible grief made them feel uncomfortable. I don’t blame them.
I did not realize last January that I had entered the World of Grief, a territory that no one chooses. I always assumed grief was like extreme sadness or depression, but it went on a little longer. That’s like saying a tsunami is like a big wave, but a little bigger. It’s impossible to imagine the full body grief experience before being knocked down by it, repeatedly pummeled by the constant waves that follow.
In March, I closed the nonprofit that I had co-founded, and which was about to be launched. I backed out of jobs knowing I would not be able to do them well, if at all. I did not recognize this new nonfunctioning version of myself, but I had to make room for her.
I fantasized about a place for people like me, the Island of Grieving and Useless Folks. Meals would be served. There would be live Irish music concerts, during which the entire audience would be allowed to sob. No one would try to make anybody feel better. There would be dogs, many dogs. They, of course, always make us feel better.
Before I started fantasizing about imaginary islands, I would have described myself as capable, bordering on fearless. But for seven months, grief took away my confidence that I could survive in this world, that I could take care of myself, let alone others. I felt I had nothing to offer anymore. Because my grief had been triggered by someone’s choice and not an unavoidable act of nature, I began to doubt everything I once thought to be true: loyalty, love, trust. Did these qualities exist? Is this what a dystopian society feels like?
With the help of friends and family, I kept going despite not wanting to. There are some things we can — but should not — do alone, and grieving is definitely one of them.
A month ago, I moved into a new home. I had been praying for a sanctuary with trees and bees, a place where I could heal. After I heard this place was coming on the market, I drove by and heard birds singing. I rented it without ever seeing the inside.
My next-door neighbor has a puppy that she lets me play with. Another neighbor brings me homemade rye bread, straight out of the oven, still warm. The neighbor across the street makes me zucchini muffins; her daughter recently made me candles. I hear birds chirping every day, and squirrels scampering on my roof. (I hope they’re not rats. That would be so much less charming.)
The property managers keep asking if there is anything else they can do for me. Who does that? Did I mention that during the walk-through, the first time they met me, I sobbed?
When my kids were little, they took swimming lessons at the YWCA. There was a sign by the pool that counted the days “without fecal contamination.” We never saw it get past 13. I now count the days I go without crying. I haven’t reached double digits yet, but laughter has slowly returned to my life. I am beginning to understand that grief never leaves, but it fades and makes room for other experiences.
Aside from the outpouring of kindness from friends, family, strangers and animals, one realization helped me more than all else: I came to understand that the depth of grief is equal to one’s capacity to love. There is no shame in grieving. Au contraire. We should hold dear those who grieve, for they are also the ones who love fiercely. I will never apologize for sobbing in public because of a shattered heart. That heart loved deeply. And for as long as I am alive, I will make space for those who grieve.
I am now that island for grieving and useless souls.
Firoozeh Dumas wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
News
What is ‘Pashu Aadhaar’ and how will it help control lumpy skin disease?
The government creates a digital database for dairy animals with an identification number, just like Aadhaar cards for humans. The unique identification number will help track the population and health of all livestock in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country was creating “Pashu Aadhaar”, the largest database of animals associated with the dairy sector using biometric identification. He said so during the inaugural ceremony of the World Milk Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on September 12.
As part of this program, all livestock will be tagged to track their health status. This will contribute to the expansion of the dairy sector.
The government is creating a digital database for dairy animals like Aadhaar cards with an identification number. The unique identification number will help track the livestock population. The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is developing the Animal Productivity and Health Information Network (INAPH), which will be known as Pashu Aadhaar. As part of the process, all animals will receive an ear tag containing the 12-digit UID with barcode. INAPH will have data relating to the species, breed and pedigree of the animal. It will also contain information on calving, milk production and vaccination.
The project was first recommended by a government committee in 2015 to prevent trafficking after a Supreme Court order arguing for a halt to cattle smuggling.
In the first phase of the project, the government had set a target of covering 94 million productive “in milk” cows and female buffaloes, Indian Express reported in 2019.
Once the female breed of dairy cattle is covered, other cattle such as calves, bucks and strays would be counted, according to the report.
In 2019, around 22.3 million cows and buffaloes had received the UID and their complete data was uploaded to the INAPH database. At present, the INAPH website indicates that 22,67,63,928 animals have been registered under the project.
How will this help animals facing illnesses?
At present, the central government and states are struggling to contain the spread of lumpy skin disease, which has killed livestock in more than eight states of India including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that causes fever and nodules on the skin of animals, impacting milk production, resulting in the death of livestock.
Apart from developing an indigenous vaccine against the disease, the government is also trying to track animal movements to control the outbreak, Modi said at the September 12 event. Digital ID will help track livestock health.
How to apply for Pashu Aadhaar?
To apply for animal registration online, farmers can follow the steps below:
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First post: Sep 12, 2022, 7:18 PM STI
News
Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland.
Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather, to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
Because the queen died at her summer home of Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning. Large crowds have lined the route as her coffin journeyed from the castle to Edinburgh, underscoring the deep bond between the queen and Scotland. That bond persisted even as relations soured between the Conservative U.K. government in London and the pro-independence Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch.”
“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others.”
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public can pay their respects. Thousands lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometer) route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours early to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher. “I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead.”
One man shouted at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under a blue sky flecked with clouds.
After the service, many mourners filing past the coffin in Edinburgh stopped briefly and bowed their heads before moving on.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles later donned a kilt as he visited the Scottish parliament, where he was greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
“The queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people a haven and a home,” Charles told Scottish lawmakers.
Earlier, the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT).
Before flying to Scotland, Charles received condolences at Parliament on Monday and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king. A trumpet fanfare greeted him and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Charles told the House of Commons and the House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
In a personal tribute to his grandmother, Prince Harry said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note, alluding to the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, last year: “We too smile, knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now and both together in peace.”
The queen’s coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of her funeral on Sept. 19. U.S. President Joe Biden is among those planning to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, along with heads of state and royalty from around the world.
Authorities already have issued rules for people wanting to pay their respects in London.
Vanessa Nathakumaran showed up more than two days early to stake out a place, hoping to be first in line. “I really, really want to be part of it,” she said.
Judging by the size of the crowd in Edinburgh, the line behind Nathakumaran will be long.
Rosamund Allen, 67, came to Edinburgh from Rothbury in northern England to be part of history.
“It was very moving. It was very quiet,” she said. “I felt very sorry for the family itself to be on show. They are very brave to do that. And I really hope and pray that they get something out of today and have a chance to mourn themselves.
“They were very kind to allow us to be part of their sadness.”
Corder and Lawless reported from London.
Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s royal family at
News
Which Premier League matches will take place this weekend? Latest news and what was said following the postponements due to the death of Queen
The Premier League will return this weekend after a break in the season due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Football was suspended across the country last weekend in tribute to the sad passing of Her Majesty.
Top-flight clubs, for the most part, will be in European action as usual this week while the EFL have confirmed their fixture schedule will return as scheduled from Tuesday.
And now the Premier League will return, however, three matches that were supposed to take place will not take place.
Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds will not take place this weekend.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace is also postponed, however, the decision was made due to train strikes, which have since been called off, and before the Queen’s death.
A statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a break in the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Seven of the ten Premier League matches this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral.
“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
“The postponed games from Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United.
“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s game against Crystal Palace FC, which was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”
Among the matches to be rescheduled is Arsenal’s trip to Brentford, which now takes place at 12pm on Sunday, a game which you can listen to live on talkSPORT.
Manchester City’s trip to Wolves on Saturday is also live on talkSPORT, kick-off at 12.30pm and Newcastle’s home clash against Bournemouth is live on talkSPORT 2.
We’ll also have exclusive commentary from Friday night matches, with Aston Villa v Southampton live on talkSPORT, while Nottingham Forest v Fulham is live on talkSPORT 2.
The statement added: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums.
“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
Premier League fixtures this weekend
friday september 16
- Aston Villa v Southampton kick off 8pm talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham kick off 8pm talkSPORT 2 EXCLUSIVE
Saturday September 17
- Wolves v Manchester City kick off 12.30pm talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE
- Newcastle v Bournemouth kick off 3pm talkSPORT 2 EXCLUSIVE
- Tottenham – Leicester, kick-off at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday September 18
- Brentford v Arsenal, 12pm kick off, talkSPORT EXCLUSIVE
- Everton v West Ham, kick off 2.15pm
Postponed
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Leeds
Chelsea v Liverpool
“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
“The postponed games from Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United.
“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s game against Crystal Palace FC, which was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”
The statement added: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums.
“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
Both the EFL and the FA have confirmed their competitions are due to resume.
The EFL said: “The fixtures program will return as scheduled from Tuesday September 13, with tributes to be paid to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at grounds across the country.
“A minute’s silence will be observed before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in the stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in effect, the League and clubs will continue to work with the forces regarding any challenges that may arise regarding the policing of specific fixtures.
“Consideration of individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with standard Security Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
The FA added: “After a period of pause and reflection for our domestic game, we can confirm that matches will resume as scheduled.
“We will recommend that clubs, leagues and competitions across the country observe a minute’s silence before the start of matches and wear black armbands where possible.
“All flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half mast this week and weekend.
“The FA can also confirm that all scheduled football matches will be postponed on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.
“Our thoughts at this time are with His Majesty King Charles III, our Chairman, HRH The Prince of Wales, and the entire Royal Family.”
