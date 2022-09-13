Mary Peltola, a native of Alaska, will be sworn in Congress: NPR

toggle caption Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Mary Peltola will be sworn in as a member of Congress. But on Monday morning, she was speaking to reporters outside a locked door of what was Congressman Don Young’s office, across from the US Capitol.

“I don’t have any keys yet,” she said between interviews with Time Magazine and CBS. “I’m not an official member yet, so I’m standing here as one of Don’s constituents.”

The Alaskans elected Peltola to fill the remainder of Young’s term. Alaska’s only seat in the House has been vacant since his death in March.

Peltola is attracting unusual national media attention as the first Alaskan native elected to Congress, and even more so due to his special election win over Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump. . She receives more than 100 interview requests a day, her new spokesperson said.

She was surprised to find that she was even recognized here on the street.

“There was a young man who said, ‘Whoa, did you just win the seat in Alaska? And so we had a selfie…it was really sweet,” she said.

His swearing-in will take place on the House floor at 2:30 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday. It can be viewed here. It will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony in a reception room on the first floor of the House.

Peltola is in Washington with her seven children (including three stepchildren), two grandchildren, two sisters and her husband.

The eve of the swearing-in was filled with tasks, big and small. She had to pick up a special lapel pin that identifies her as a member of the United States House, allowing her to pass security throughout the Capitol. She had to start a series of COVID tests to accept an invitation to the White House to watch President Biden sign a bill on Tuesday afternoon.

Plus, “lots of interviews, and I’m going to take my 16-year-old son to make sure he has a suit that fits,” she said.

While she serves out the rest of Young’s term, Peltola will also campaign for re-election in November, when she’s on the ballot with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Libertarian Chris Bye.

Delighted Alaskan Brian Guvenir stumbled upon Peltola while walking up Capitol Hill from the National Mall.

“I came over and said, ‘Oh, there’s Mary Peltola! ‘” said Guvenir, a nurse from Anchorage visiting DC while his wife was attending a conference here.

Guvenir, an independent, said he voted for Peltola and was impressed with the civil tone she adopted for her campaign.

“We encourage him so much. So much,” he said. “I know it’s a big task, a big responsibility. I know she’s a little nervous but that’s okay. We encourage her to do this job for all Alaskans.”

Peltola also took a moment for a selfie with two Australian tourists.

“God’s wisdom about you and your future,” Jane Jayes, from Perth, said as they parted.

“I need all the prayers I can get, so thank you very much,” Peltola said.

On Monday, she quickly went through her to-do list. By afternoon Peltola had his pin and had access to his office in the Rayburn House Office Building.