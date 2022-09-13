News
Mets get healthier as key players are reinstated from injured list
The Mets are getting whole again.
Luis Guillorme is back with the Mets for Monday’s game and was added to the active roster again, though he was not in the starting lineup. Guillorme missed nearly a month with a moderate strain in his left groin, which he sustained on Aug. 14.
“We had some guys do a good job in his absence, but there’s a lot of things he brings,” Buck Showalter said of Guillorme. “One of the things you talk about with players when they’re on your club, or you’re trying to acquire them, is do they make their teammates better? Having Luis here kind of gives us a nice safety net in a lot of places.”
Guillorme has played every infield position this season except for first base. His absence led the team to call up infielders Brett Baty and Deven Marrero in mid-August. Baty dazzled in his first game but then fell into predictable rookie struggles before hurting his thumb. Marrero, always more of a “just in case” player than an actual part of the team’s long term plans, made just six plate appearances for the Mets this year. He did not record a hit. As part of the roster moves to welcome Guillorme back, Marrero was designated for assignment.
In his 86 games pre-injury, Guillorme was putting together the best season of his career. He hit .283 with a .355 on-base percentage. Guillorme is also the only Met (minimum 250 plate appearances) to draw a walk in at least 10% of their plate appearances.
“We’ve missed him, so we’re excited about having him back,” Showalter said.
Headed into the crunchiest part of crunch time, the Mets will now once again have the services of one of their most patient hitters and arguably their best defensive infielder as well. Though Eduardo Escobar has been swinging a magic wand for the last two weeks, he still struggles mightily against right-handed pitching, a group that Guillorme is hitting .304 against. Should the Mets lock up their playoff positioning early, having Guillorme back also allows them to rest Francisco Lindor or Jeff McNeil if they so choose.
“One thing Billy [Eppler] and the front office have been adamant about is making sure that we keep the versatility and people being able to move around if there’s a need,” Showalter said.
In Monday’s other roster move, Trevor May was reinstated from the injured list. The late-inning reliever was stricken with COVID-19, which sent him to the IL on Sept. 3. Bryce Montes de Oca, the rookie pitcher whose sinking fastball comes with extra mustard on it, was placed on the injured list with left hamstring tightness.
May told reporters on Monday that he stayed in shape by turning his couch over, covering it with blankets, and using it as a pitching net. He joked that he’d have to throw 160 miles per hour to put a hole in this apparently indestructible piece of furniture. Showalter was asked what the plan is for using May, whose last game was on Sept. 1.
“You’d like to give him time to ease in but the game doesn’t always cooperate,” Showalter said.
EVERYBODY LOVES EDUARDO
There are players who are beloved by their teammates, then there’s Escobar.
“He has a way of energizing the dugout,” Showalter said lovingly.
The player with perhaps the highest approval rating in the Mets’ clubhouse, unfortunately, has also been one of their biggest liabilities. Not counting the 60-game shortened season in 2020, Escobar has his lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage since 2016. But entering Monday, he had a .452 batting average in his last 12 games, going 19-for-42 with five homers and nine RBI. His manager thinks that’s a sign of a player naturally getting right, even though in Escobar’s case it took him nearly the entire season.
“I’ve said many times, sooner or later guys kind of seek their level,” Showalter explained. “Unfortunately, sometimes that comes in spurts. It’s a hard game to be real consistent in.”
This current hot streak came directly on the heels of an 0-for-10 slump that was also interrupted by a finicky oblique.
“He’s making up some ground,” said Showalter, who suggested that the clubhouse has been a safe haven for Escobar amid his personal struggles. “He’s trying to make some people feel the pain he felt during the first half of the season.”
TALES FROM THE SKIPPER
In 1977, with his Yankees in a funk, manager Billy Martin famously made his batting order by drawing names out of a hat. Showalter hasn’t had to do that yet, but he did tell a story about a different method of lineup construction that he’s been forced into a few times.
“I’ve been in situations where I’ve had to make the batting order from nine up,” he said. “‘Well I know he’s hitting ninth. He’s gonna hit eighth.’ Then you see what you’ve got left over.”
With Starling Marte on the mend, Showalter has had to play around with the top of his lineup for the first time as Mets’ manager.
“This is kind of the other way around,” Showalter said thankfully. “Francisco’s lack of ego where he hits, and his versatility to bring what a lot of spots need, has made it easy on me and us.”
()
News
Ramsey Lewis death: Jazz pianist known for hit ‘The In Crowd’ dies in Chicago at 87
CHICAGO– Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully at his Chicago home on Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87 years old.
Lewis is perhaps best known for successfully jumping from the jazz charts to the pop charts with his hit “The In Crowd.”
Lewis was born in Chicago in 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He started playing the piano when he was only 4 years old.
Lewis is survived by his wife, five children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
MN nurses hit the picket line for more pay, better staffing, hospital officials say demands unrealistic
Striking Minnesota nurses say they’ll scale back their request, for a 30 percent increase in wages over the next three years, if hospital leaders promise to improve staffing levels and give nurses more of a say in their workloads.
But hospital leaders maintain nurses’ demands for new union contracts are too expensive and unrealistic.
More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports walked off the job Monday for a three-day strike in their push for a new contract.
The work stoppage affects 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports regions and nurses say it is the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history.
Nurses are pushing for better pay, improved staffing and new safety protections. They say their colleagues are quitting in droves and staffing levels have gotten so bad they routinely fear patients are not receiving adequate care.
“We are out here to save our profession,” said Mary C. Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, during a news conference across the street from Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.
Turner noted more than half of nurses are considering quitting because of stress, staffing shortages and safety fears. “That’s a health care crisis,” she said.
Hospital leaders have said they cannot afford nurses demands for a 30 percent pay hike and they want to maintain flexibility over staffing levels.
They’ve offered roughly 12 percent in wage increases for the next three years. Hospital officials also say they want to address nurses’ concerns about retention and patient safety.
The two sides negotiated over the weekend, but so far, there are no new talks expected until next week.
“They called the strike. They set the timing of the strike. We are focused right now on hospital operations,” said Paul Omodt, a spokesman for the Twin Cities Hospital Group, which represents four of the seven systems affected by the strike.
TEMPORARY WORKERS CALLED IN, SOME PROCEDURES DELAYED
Hospitals were forced to call in temporary workers to replace striking nurses and to delay some procedures that were not time sensitive, Omodt said. Otherwise, the Children’s, North Memorial, Fairview and Methodist hospitals affected by the strike are operating “as expected.”
A spokeswoman for Allina Health said similar actions were taken to maintain care during the strike.
Omodt characterized nurses’ push for more of a say in staffing levels as unnecessary. He said hospital leaders don’t want patient-to-nurse ratios that are set by union contracts or state legislation.
“Our care decisions should be made within the hospital walls,” Omodt said, noting that health care needs vary by patient type and that experienced care teams decide staffing levels.
Hospital officials have repeatedly asked nurses to work with a mediator to settle the contracts they’ve been negotiating since March. Nurses have rejected that proposal, saying they remain too far apart on important issues.
“At the conclusion of (the nurses’) strike, we are hopeful that they will be ready to engage in serious negotiations with the assistance of a federal mediator to help the parties remain at the table until a deal is reached,” Allina said in a statement.
Omodt acknowledged that the pandemic and other pressures have taken a toll on health care staffing. He said that’s why hospitals provide competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain workers.
A Minnesota Hospitals Association survey found hospitals’ operating margins dropped to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 33 hospitals and health systems surveyed are losing money.
Nationally, roughly one in five nurses quit during the pandemic. Surveys show even more are considering leaving the bedside.
15,000 STRIKING NURSES
Melisa Koll, a registered nurse at Children’s, said 500 nurses have quit at the hospital in the last three years and staff have filed 3,500 reports over safety concerns. “This is no longer sustainable,” Koll said.
The 15,000 nurses at the striking facilities represents roughly two-thirds of the Minnesota Nurses Association’s membership. The union represents nurses in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the metro, hospitals affected by the pending nurses strike are: Abbott Northwestern, Mercy, United, Unity, Children’s Minneapolis, Children’s St. Paul, Methodist, Riverside, Southdale, St. Joe’s, St. John’s and North Memorial. Those hospitals are part of the Allina, Children’s Minnesota, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview and North Memorial systems.
In the Twin Ports region, Essentia hospitals in Duluth and Superior, Wis., as well as St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth are affected. Moose Lake nurses decided to conduct an informational picket rather than a strike.
News
Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘needs more help and advice’ from Liverpool coaches, Mohamed Salah ‘needs a kick’ and Virgil van Dijk ‘satisfied’, says Danny Murphy, who insists on how the Reds DON’T need a reset
Many have had their say as to why Liverpool have had a poor start to the season, but Danny Murphy thinks it’s the culmination of a lot of things.
The Reds come into their clash against Ajax on Tuesday night aiming to get their Champions League campaign back on track after suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their first group game.
They have also struggled in the Premier League and are already six points clear of the summit – clear of the side that were aiming for the treble in May.
Murphy has suggested complacency is one of the reasons for Liverpool’s woes this term, as he accused star defender Virgil van Dijk of being particularly guilty.
“We have to be careful not to overdo it, but I feel like there’s an air of complacency in some players,” Murphy said on Kick Off.
“They fell into what some managers call a ‘comfort zone’. Sure, they come out with good intentions, but when you know you’re going to play almost every game… I think that can sometimes cause complacency.
On Van Dijk, Murphy said: “When I talk about complacency I take aim at him a lot, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and some of the other guys, but I think he’s guilty of it.
“There is a bit of lethargy in his game, as if he was playing in third gear.
“It looks like he is playing protecting an injury. I don’t think he is, but that’s how it is.
Jurgen Klopp spoke of some ‘hard truths’ being exchanged after the Napoli defeat and Murphy believes star striker Mohamed Salah is one of those players who needs to be given a truth or two.
On Salah, Murphy said: “Salah is another one, Salah needs a kick.
“It has nothing to do with the contract he signed, but sometimes you need it. When you’ve scored so many goals and you’re doing what he’s done, sometimes you just need to step up. upstairs to say “Come on”.
“If it means digging someone in front of the rest of the lads, I’ve seen him before, the best midfielder Liverpool have ever had in history. [Steven Gerrard]. I remember seeing at half-time in a Champions League game that I was being told to take a shower. No one saw this coming!”
Alexander-Arnold’s form is also an alarming cause for concern, and while Murphy believes the right-back is also guilty of complacency, there are a few other factors at play behind his recent downturn.
Murphy said: “I think it’s a mix of a bit of complacency, some midfield issues and not having your best three adjustments and Fabinho not being at his best and putting Henderson there- in means Trent becomes isolated.
“Trent usually has Jordan Henderson covering him on the right of a three and assisting him when he comes forward.
“Harvey Elliott, who’s been superb, likes to go forward and shake things up, but the problem is when he’s on the right of a three and the Trent striker, that left side can become really vulnerable for Liverpool. We’ve seen that in many games.
On Alexander-Arnold’s misfortunes, Murphy added: “I think there are a couple of things.
“I think physically he’s not doing the same things he was doing when he was doing better in terms of his attacking and defensive spirit, which is his desire to come back. This is complacency I’m talking about.
“He just needs a little reminder, a little kick in the back from the manager, like maybe a few of the others, and I’m sure he did that this weekend after this performance in Naples.
“The other thing is he has these other players that you talk about who are normally so reliable, so when he plays at right-back in a very successful Liverpool team you have Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate for the majority from last season playing well to cover him and Jordan Henderson covering him when he comes forward.
“I also think the coaches don’t help him by not giving him more advice on picking his moments to go forward sometimes.
“You don’t want to stop what he’s doing in the future, he’s the best attacking full-back in the world bar none. But if you play at the back in a back-four, there are times in a game where you have to forget to go ahead and play your part.
“I think sometimes he needs a little help on the touchline to know when it might happen.”
Klopp said after the Napoli loss Liverpool needed to “reinvent themselves”, fueling speculation of a squad overhaul.
However, Murphy doesn’t think such drastic action is necessary at this point.
He said, “Does it need a full reset? No of course not.
“This team was two games away from winning the quadruple. The only difference between the team this season is that three months of players are supposed to have passed him, which is nonsense, and Sadio Mane is gone.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Minnesota United must stop slide if it wants to make MLS Cup Playoffs
Minnesota United’s season has been a rollercoaster and the Loons are now in danger of being thrown off the ride all together.
MNUFC was one of the worst teams in MLS through most of May and June, earning only four of a possible 24 points in that span. But in whiplash fashion, the Loons ascended to be one of the league’s best through late August, netting 26 out of the next 33 points during that stretch.
They’ve turned down again, scoreless in three straight defeats, and are in danger of being left out. They have fallen from third place in the Western Conference to sixth with four games to play, only four points away from missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs entirely.
“When you get to this stage of the season, where every point is crucial, obviously, it has an effect on your mindset of thinking, ‘How are we doing?’ ” Loons manager Adrian Heath said. “But I think you’ve heard me say on numerous occasions, I’m more of a performance man.”
Heath and captain Wil Trapp don’t see the sky falling. They point to “five minutes of madness” that resulted in three Dallas goals in a 3-0 loss Sept. 3. There were two isolated defensive breakdowns and no breakthroughs offensively despite plenty of scoring chances in the 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Heath showed the players a lot of the positives they had in the previous two games on Monday morning. “We had 180 minutes, but apart from a mad five minutes, we’ve been the best team,” he said Monday. “We’ve been better than Dallas and we’ve been better than Portland. If we can put up a performance like we’ve done in the last two games, going into this game, I will be delighted.”
MNUFC (13-12-5, 44 points) face Los Angeles FC (19-8-3, 60) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allianz Field. LAFC still sits in first place, but has lost four of its past five games.
Minnesota has been prone to defensive lapses in the past three games, and LA’s Cristian Arango has feasted on any sort of opening. He has 16 goals on the season, including four in the past four matches.
“The best players, they never switch off,” Heath said. “They are forever looking where the defenders are.”
In addition to Arango, LAFC boast Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale.
Trapp said it’s about realizing that those small moments can change entire games. “I think that is something we are trying to stress among the leadership group of the team,” he said.
Trapp said he felt he should have been more assertive in the Dallas match to keep the damage to only one goal and not let it become three.
“It’s about understanding that encouragement and those things are important,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about grabbing (the opportunity) with two hands and how do you bring that out of the team and really, at times, lose your mind to get everyone in their right frame of mind.”
After missing the Portland loss, MLS All-Star Emanuel Reynoso trained on his injured ankle Monday, and if it doesn’t swell up and have increased pain Tuesday morning, the Argentine is expected to play.
If Reynoso can’t go, look for MNUFC to use the 3-5-2 formation that created chances against Portland.
“We have a big one (Tuesday),” Trapp said. “Whether it looks pretty, it’s about winning the game.”
BRIEFLY
LAFC lost its appeal of a red card given to fullback Ryan Hollingshead in Saturday’s loss to Dallas, so he will be suspended for Tuesday’s match in St. Paul. … Franco Fragpaane will serve a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation on Tuesday. He will be eligible for Saturday’s game at Sporting K.C. … Loons winger Bongi Hlongawane (knee) is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, meaning he will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the playoffs, Heath said. … MNUFC2 forward Loic Mesanvi and Tani Oluwaseyi scored their first MLS NEXT Pro goals in a 4-2 win over Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday. Aziel Jackson scored his 10th goal of the season and Nabi Kibunguchy netted his fourth.
News
U.S. gasoline prices are down for 13 weeks in a row
U.S. gasoline prices have fallen for 13 straight weeks, the longest consecutive weekly decline in more than three years, as global oil demand continues to fall.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.70 a gallon, the lowest since early March, according to OPIS, an energy data and analytics provider, and is approaching the average price that preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Average gasoline prices fell 26% from the record high above $5 a gallon set in June.
wsj
News
Editorial: The flaw in Bears’ playbook? Asking Arlington Heights for subsidies.
The Bears put on quite a show Sunday, upsetting a potent San Francisco 49ers team 19-10 amid a deluge that turned Soldier Field into another Great Lake. They also put on quite a polished performance last week at a very different venue — John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey, team President Ted Phillips and a squad of executives and planners appeared at the school to pitch to the citizens of Arlington Heights their vision of a domed stadium and mixed-use development on the 326-acre tract that now is home to the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse. The Bears are hoping to close on the deal to purchase the parcel either late this year or in early 2023.
The pitch was heavily choreographed. Rather than allow audience members to step up to a microphone with their questions, people were asked to write their questions on cards, some or all of which were later read aloud by director of sports programming at WBBM radio and Bears radio broadcaster Jeff Joniak and answered by Bears executives. Project planners relied on glossy slides to describe what the mixed-use portion of the project would look like — a sprawling plaza with shops, offices, a hotel, apartments and town houses, a fitness center, a large pond for kayaking and canoeing and other amenities.
Everyone seemed pleased with the prospect of the Bears one day coming to town. But on the question of using taxpayer money to help fund the project, the crowd was far less enthusiastic.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” Palatine resident Justin Hegy, who attended the meeting in a Bears shirt, told the Tribune. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
Bears executives were braced for the tax backlash. Both McCaskey and the soon-to-retire Phillips stressed that not a cent of public funding would be used to help build the stadium. Instead, the Bears want tax dollars to help build infrastructure needed to support the mixed-use side of the project — the stores, dwellings, hotel rooms and office space. That infrastructure would include roads and sewers, along with lane additions, offramps, underpasses and walkways to handle the expected influx of traffic.
The Bears insist taxpayers would be making a sound investment. In return, the team says, the economic impact for Arlington Heights and the rest of the Chicago region would amount to as high as $1.4 billion yearly, along with the creation of nearly 10,000 permanent jobs.
“Every stadium development has had infrastructure costs that have been publicly funded — every single one,” Phillips told the crowd. “Why does that happen? Because those communities see the short- and long-term economic benefit, and the jobs that are created during construction and afterward.”
On the surface, that may seem convincing — but it’s not.
Experts who have scrutinized the use of subsidies for stadium construction and surrounding redevelopment say it’s usually the team that comes out on top, and taxpayers who end up losing out.
The Atlanta Braves relied on taxpayer help to build a new ballpark and a surrounding development that the team dubbed “The Battery” in Cobb County, Georgia. In 2013, Cobb County officials pledged $300 million in public funds to help the mixed-use side of the project get built. That investment has yet to be recouped. Instead, the project is costing taxpayers about $15 million each year, according to a report from Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury. Cobb County’s experience is hardly reassuring for taxpayers in Arlington Heights and the rest of Illinois.
Nevertheless, Bears executives remain bullish about their economic benefit projections. “There should be tremendous return for the village (of Arlington Heights), for the region and the state,” McCaskey told the audience at Hersey High School.
What taxpayers need is less of the self-serving pep talk and much more hard, independent data on cost vs. benefit.
Right now, Illinoisans have every right to remain skeptical about the side of this deal that entails public funding. The Bears are on their own 5-yard line when it comes to showing that there’s a market for the mixed-use portion of the project. The last thing Arlington Heights wants or needs is a bevy of new right-turn lanes, walkways, medians and underpasses — and a lot of empty storefronts and hotel rooms, and unoccupied apartments.
If the Bears ever plant their flag in the northwest suburbs, there’s no doubt that the people of Arlington Heights will be ecstatic. Until, of course, they get the bill.
They can avoid that pain by saying yes to the Bears, and no to subsidizing them.
Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email [email protected].
()
Mets get healthier as key players are reinstated from injured list
Ramsey Lewis death: Jazz pianist known for hit ‘The In Crowd’ dies in Chicago at 87
MN nurses hit the picket line for more pay, better staffing, hospital officials say demands unrealistic
Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘needs more help and advice’ from Liverpool coaches, Mohamed Salah ‘needs a kick’ and Virgil van Dijk ‘satisfied’, says Danny Murphy, who insists on how the Reds DON’T need a reset
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Minnesota United must stop slide if it wants to make MLS Cup Playoffs
U.S. gasoline prices are down for 13 weeks in a row
Editorial: The flaw in Bears’ playbook? Asking Arlington Heights for subsidies.
Dolphins monitor Austin Jackson’s injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol – The Denver Post
Dolphins monitoring Austin Jackson injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed