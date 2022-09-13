Mls Power Rankings - How Low Can Nycfc And Vancouver Drop As Atlanta And Charlotte Climb?

Alert: The Major League Soccer playoff race is shrinking.

It arrived about a month late, but we finally have an idea of ​​what the race for the playoffs looks like. The bottom teams are – if not mathematically eliminated – realistically eliminated, and we know which teams are really fighting for a playoff spot.

In the East, the New England Revolution have a great chance of jumping over the line and Inter Miami are still clinging to their puncher’s luck. In the West, the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders are desperately trying to fight their way into the playoffs and may well do so.

It’s the race for the playoffs. It makes sense. It is reasonable to follow. It does not require hundreds of permutations. It’s a real fight. Finally, we understand what it looks like. As for, well, the whole league? Let’s classify them.

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m. ET

Score only five goals to beat Orlando? They slip.

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Another week, another comeback, this time against Columbus for a draw. But if he wanted to stop needing feedback so often, that would probably be a good idea.

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

LAFC lost – again. And that’s bad. But the one thing you can really take away from his loss to Dallas is that getting a red card in the 13th minute is not a good call because it basically decided the game. So no more red cards in the 13th minute, okay?

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Paul Arriola deservedly got a ton of credit for his smart, quick free kick to set up Dallas’ equalizer in their 2-1 win over LAFC, but, man, Jesús Ferreira’s finish is absurdly good. He’s in that place now where he ends up with such ease that you sometimes miss how hard it is.

to play 1:44 Jesus Ferreira scores twice to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 win over LAFC.

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Remember when Verde cemented their position as Cup contender by thrashing LAFC? They’ve lost three straight since by a combined score of 8-1, after Seattle handled them over the weekend. It’s not very competitive.

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. LAFC, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Losing to Portland is nothing to worry about, especially with Emanuel Reynoso out, but three straight losses – all scoreless – is.

Previous ranking: seven

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. NYCFC, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

While the spotlight is on Union on fire, the Red Bulls have also quietly hit their stride. An ultra-rare home win against the Revs gives them 13 points from their last six games.

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Austin, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

From the start, the NSC were beaten hard by the Galaxy, but sometimes the teams are in great shape, so the gods look down on them benevolently and bequeath the teams an undeserved point. Nashville is the proud owner of one right now.

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Austin, 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The problem with being the team that conjures up victories is that sometimes your powers fail you, so you draw DC home.

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS game: Sunday vs. Columbus, 1 p.m. ET

Are the Timbers the team that has won four straight and is the best in the West? Or are they the team consistently in close games on an unsustainable streak of one-goal wins? After beating Minnesota 1-0, what they are is not just a playoff team, but a team with a chance to seize home-court advantage to open the playoffs.

Previous ranking: ten

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

There’s no right way to lose 5-1, but they were in Philadelphia, so it really was a question of how much pain the Lions would go through.

to play 0:34

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Get a point in Montreal? Excellent. Blow up a late two-goal lead? Very bad. Split the difference and the crew gets a passing grade that their parents have clearly stated isn’t good enough.

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It was always going to be too little, too late when TFC signed Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Not only was there a giant hole to come out in the East, but the defense certainly wasn’t about to help build the ladder. And after losing to Atlanta 4-2, we can safely say that TFC is over.

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Luciano Acosta scored, which was fine, but his three assists in a 6-0 win over San Jose that took him to 18 this season were more impressive.

to play 1:01 FC Cincinnati’s Brenner ends the game with three goals in the second half.

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Whitecaps, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Chicharito is, statistically, an indefensible penalty taker. A week ago, the Galaxy missed three points because of a hilarious and poorly taken Panenka. So what have they been up to this week? They let him take another. That’s why they left Nashville with one point instead of three, and they could watch the playoffs from home because they kept letting Chicahrito take penalties they knew he shouldn’t take.

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Just when you think you’ve finally come out on the 2022 Sounders, they scream Austin and suck you in again.

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Inter’s abysmal away record has taken another hit, this time in the hostile surroundings of Chicago’s SeatGeek Stadium.

Previous ranking: 17

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Revs’ playoff chances took a hit with their loss to the Red Bulls, but three of their last four games are against teams out of playoff contention and the fourth is at home. Three points and four to play and they are the favorites to enter? Honestly, they could be.

to play 0:22 Lewis Morgan scores a penalty to put the Red Bulls ahead in the 78th minute.

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. DC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

There’s something about SKC having its worst season under Peter Vermes and heading to Houston for the first game since Dynamo fired Paulo Nagamura, Jimmy Nielsen and Chris Martinez, all of whom had a long history with Vermes in Kansas City. I have no idea what it is, but the scoreless draw that SKC played is probably part of it too.

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

To be clear, Charlotte won’t make the playoffs, but there are four games left in a season that has seen its manager throw the roster under the bus in preseason, every named player underperforming, a managerial change in mid -season and a complete inability to play away from home, and he’s still mathematically alive for the playoffs after beating NYCFC. The Charlotte kids are going to play in meaningful games at the end of the season. As far as disaster seasons go, this one is definitely non-disastrous.

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The answer to the Five Stripes’ longstanding problem of “Who will be the top scorer?” is… JJ Purata? Nothing says a season of confusion like your centre-back becomes the goalscorer you’ve been looking for with a hat-trick to beat Toronto.

to play 1:39 Juan José Purata powers Atlanta United FC with a hat trick

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. San Jose, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Rapids beat the Caps and confirmed that if they could play every home game against non-competitors, they would be a pretty competitive team.

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Kudos to the Caps, who haven’t been afraid to try a lot this season. Players, formations, styles, they tried everything. Unfortunately, none of them worked very well, just like nothing worked in a loss to Colorado.

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS game: Saturday vs. Red Bulls, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

In another edition of “It’s a shame they started the season so well because this team absolutely doesn’t deserve a playoff spot,” NYCFC lost to a Charlotte team that played more than one half hour with 10 men.

Previous ranking: 26

Next MLS game: Tuesday c. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

They beat Miami and are technically still in playoff contention. It’s rather good. But they also avoided playing a day later as Chicago was flooded. It is very good.

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS game: Wednesday vs. Colorado, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Quakes are (and have been) at the point in the season where you just hope their losses are competitive. Well, 6-0 against Cincy is not competitive.

Previous ranking: 27

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Revs, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

For years, Houston vs. Kansas City has been a battle for a spot in the MLS Cup. Saturday was an opportunity to create a very long list of what Pat Onstad got wrong in 2022 – a list that was not yet complete when the referee whistled for a scoreless draw.

Previous ranking: 28

Next MLS game: Tuesday vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After a draw at RSL, DC’s results aren’t much better under Wayne Rooney than they were before, but it’s getting better, is it? And after the season starts, better vibes matter.