More than 75% of the plastic in the garbage cans of the Pacific comes from Chinese and Japanese fishermen

A Dutch non-profit group called cleaning up the ocean released a report on September 1 that found that most of the plastic debris in the so-called North Pacific Trash Patch consists of abandoned fishing gear from Japan and China.

Trash is often portrayed in Western media and popular culture as trash created by heavy industry or thrown into the ocean by careless Americans and Europeans. Much of the so-called garbage heap consists tiny debris called microplastics.

The North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP), first discovered in 1997, was created by the intersection of ocean currents between the west coast of the United States and the Hawaiian Islands. The researchers then discovered small debris moving through a “subtropical convergence zone” to another landfill on the other side of the Pacific, east of Japan. The NPGP is valued cover several million square kilometers, weighing tens of thousands of tons.

According to research by The Ocean Cleanup published in Scientific Reports, up to 86% of the debris in the North Pacific Litter Area actually consists of “items that have been abandoned, lost or abandoned by fishing vessels”.

The Ocean Cleanup began its groundbreaking study in 2019, a year after a startling investigation found nearly half of the debris in the landfill came from abandoned fishing nets. The study that began in 2019 harvest over 6,000 plastic objects from the ocean by dragging huge U-shaped nets behind research vessels. To the surprise of the researchers, most of the identifiable debris they collected was “fishing and aquaculture gear”, including equipment used to harvest fish, oysters and eels.

BREAKING: Our study, published today in @SciReportsreveals that 75-86% (by weight) of plastic debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) comes from sea fishing activities. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/nKT4577E1N — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) September 1, 2022

The new study concluded that Japanese and Chinese fishermen were the biggest contributors of debris, with other significant amounts brought in by Taiwan, the United States and South Korea.

Counting Hong Kong and Macao with China, the Chinese were responsible for 33% of the debris studied, Japan 35%, South Korea 15%, the United States 5% and Taiwan 3%. Much of the debris is simply from brand writing and logos on plastic items.

“We found a fishing buoy from the 60s and a crate from the 70s, so it must have built up over time. More than half of the ocean surface is now fished, increasing the risk of fishing gear being lost, discarded or abandoned in the ocean,” said Laurent Lebreton, lead author of the study.

Lebreton said “the situation is getting worse” due to “an exponential increase in plastic production over the past two decades.” His research suggests that policies to reduce the amount of ocean litter should start with the fishing industry.

The researchers were surprised at how little debris was commercial and industrial waste floating into the Pacific Ocean from the rivers. Until this study, rivers were considered the main source of plastic waste in the oceans, but it seems clear that most of the waste is actually dumped directly into the Pacific by ocean-going ships.

The study suggested that much of the unsalvageable ‘microplastic’ – debris too small to be raked by surface-skimming cleaning nets – could be created by ocean vortices at the heart of the NPGP, grinding up larger objects. into tiny fragments.

Lebreton noted that physically transporting debris out of the landfill is difficult and carries the risk of harming marine life, so measures such as equipment regulations and waste management on fishing vessels, to address the problem at its source, are the best way to start clearing the patches of ocean trash.

The authors of the new study Noted that previous estimates of the size and composition of the NPGP were “misinterpreted from an initial study from the 1970s”, producing often quoted but inaccurate statistics.