New draft picks get first taste of playoff baseball; Joey Ortiz continues his surge – The Denver Post

No matter how the last month of the Orioles season goes, at least some of Baltimore’s prospects will experience baseball’s playoffs.

Speedy promotions of Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Jud Fabian have three 2022 Orioles rookies in position to feature for High-A Aberdeen as it begins its League Championship series against Brooklyn this week. Double-A Bowie still has a week left in his season before the playoffs start.

The trio of Beavers, Wagner and Fabian — selected with Baltimore’s second through fourth picks — arrived with the IronBirds this month after coming through the Florida Complex League and Low-A Delmarva. Rising levels have challenged the group, with the Beavers’ .661 OPS the best of the group, but promotions are giving them an extra week of pro experience – the Shorebirds ended their campaign on Saturday as the game Sunday was rainy.

Their performances weren’t enough to make it into the penultimate edition of the Baltimore Sun’s minor league report. Each week, The Sun breaks down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hands out superlatives to those who didn’t make the cut.

1. Norfolk Triple-A infielder Joey Ortiz

Another week, another string of strong performances for Ortiz, who hasn’t missed a beat since being promoted to Triple-A late last month. Meanwhile, Ortiz hits .392 with a 1.074 OPS for tides, and his .282 average across the board this year is the fifth-highest mark among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 200 plate appearances.

Last week for Norfolk, Ortiz recorded 10 hits in seven games. The 2019 fourth-round pick from New Mexico State made five runs and walked three times for six strikeouts.

2. Aberdeen Jackson Holliday Low-A Infielder

It’s been a slow start to Holliday’s first stint with a full season affiliate – until last week. In Delmarva’s final week of the season, the 2022 first overall draft pick hit .364 with a 1.268 OPS in four games. The 18-year-old walked eight times while kicking twice.

Holliday has yet to hit a home run with an affiliate, but the small sample size resulted in an impressive walk rate. Of the Orioles’ minor leaguers with at least 80 plate appearances, none have a better walk rate than Holliday’s 27.8 percent — and it’s not particularly close.

3. Triple-A Norfolk southpaw Drew Rom

Rom, a 22-year-old fourth-round pick in 2018, is pushing for a role in Baltimore. And his departure last week for Norfolk added to a series of solid outings for the tides. Rom pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.

4. Delmarva Low-A Outfielder Isaac Bellony

The only Shorebirds player with an OPS higher than Holliday last week was Bellony, who came in at 1.269 after hitting .600 in five games. Only one of his 12 hits went for extra bases, but the 20-year-old also recorded four RBIs. Bellony was downgraded from High-A to Low-A last week, one of his three moves between those levels this season. He struggled to stay with Aberdeen – hitting 0.169 in 51 games – but proved very skilled with the Shorebirds.

5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott

McDermott was acquired from the Astros in the three-team trade that sent first baseman Trey Mancini to Houston. Now in Double-A, the highest affiliate of McDermott’s career, the former fourth-round pick is settling into level. He gave up a combined 14 runs between his first two starts for the Baysox, but gave up one run in each of his next three, including one hit and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings last week.

The best prospect not presented so far

There was a lot to like about Grayson Rodriguez’s second start for Bowie last week. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced, including all three in the second inning. But like his two previous appearances since returning from a Level 2 right lateral muscle strain, Rodriguez’s command ultimately wavered. He ran through the bases loaded in the third inning, struck out the next two bases and then allowed a two-run single.

Rodriguez finished with four runs against him, but with 56 shots, it’s another step in the recovery process that will then take him to Norfolk this week – promoted to the level he was in when he suffered the injury.

International acquisition of the week

In the first 15 games of Luis Valdez’s time with Aberdeen, he hit .174. But the Dominican Republic’s second baseman righted the ship last week, recording six hits in five games, including a home run and three stolen bases.

The best former top 30 prospect of the week

September was good for right-hander Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick in 2016. In his nine innings over two starts for Bowie, Hanifee didn’t allow a run and combined to give up four hits with no walks. and seven strikeouts. In his last appearance, Hanifee only needed 59 pitches in five innings.

It’s time to give some sparkle to…

Low-A Delmarva right-hander Moisés Chace completed the two longest outings of his career in consecutive starts, and his last of the season last week for Delmarva was the 19-year-old’s best to date. Chace did not allow a run on his 74 pitches, allowing only two hits and one walk. He also tied his career high with seven strikeouts.

[email protected]

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

()