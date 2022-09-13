News
New draft picks get first taste of playoff baseball; Joey Ortiz continues his surge – The Denver Post
No matter how the last month of the Orioles season goes, at least some of Baltimore’s prospects will experience baseball’s playoffs.
Speedy promotions of Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Jud Fabian have three 2022 Orioles rookies in position to feature for High-A Aberdeen as it begins its League Championship series against Brooklyn this week. Double-A Bowie still has a week left in his season before the playoffs start.
The trio of Beavers, Wagner and Fabian — selected with Baltimore’s second through fourth picks — arrived with the IronBirds this month after coming through the Florida Complex League and Low-A Delmarva. Rising levels have challenged the group, with the Beavers’ .661 OPS the best of the group, but promotions are giving them an extra week of pro experience – the Shorebirds ended their campaign on Saturday as the game Sunday was rainy.
Their performances weren’t enough to make it into the penultimate edition of the Baltimore Sun’s minor league report. Each week, The Sun breaks down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hands out superlatives to those who didn’t make the cut.
1. Norfolk Triple-A infielder Joey Ortiz
Another week, another string of strong performances for Ortiz, who hasn’t missed a beat since being promoted to Triple-A late last month. Meanwhile, Ortiz hits .392 with a 1.074 OPS for tides, and his .282 average across the board this year is the fifth-highest mark among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 200 plate appearances.
Last week for Norfolk, Ortiz recorded 10 hits in seven games. The 2019 fourth-round pick from New Mexico State made five runs and walked three times for six strikeouts.
2. Aberdeen Jackson Holliday Low-A Infielder
It’s been a slow start to Holliday’s first stint with a full season affiliate – until last week. In Delmarva’s final week of the season, the 2022 first overall draft pick hit .364 with a 1.268 OPS in four games. The 18-year-old walked eight times while kicking twice.
Holliday has yet to hit a home run with an affiliate, but the small sample size resulted in an impressive walk rate. Of the Orioles’ minor leaguers with at least 80 plate appearances, none have a better walk rate than Holliday’s 27.8 percent — and it’s not particularly close.
3. Triple-A Norfolk southpaw Drew Rom
Rom, a 22-year-old fourth-round pick in 2018, is pushing for a role in Baltimore. And his departure last week for Norfolk added to a series of solid outings for the tides. Rom pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.
4. Delmarva Low-A Outfielder Isaac Bellony
The only Shorebirds player with an OPS higher than Holliday last week was Bellony, who came in at 1.269 after hitting .600 in five games. Only one of his 12 hits went for extra bases, but the 20-year-old also recorded four RBIs. Bellony was downgraded from High-A to Low-A last week, one of his three moves between those levels this season. He struggled to stay with Aberdeen – hitting 0.169 in 51 games – but proved very skilled with the Shorebirds.
5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott
McDermott was acquired from the Astros in the three-team trade that sent first baseman Trey Mancini to Houston. Now in Double-A, the highest affiliate of McDermott’s career, the former fourth-round pick is settling into level. He gave up a combined 14 runs between his first two starts for the Baysox, but gave up one run in each of his next three, including one hit and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings last week.
The best prospect not presented so far
There was a lot to like about Grayson Rodriguez’s second start for Bowie last week. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced, including all three in the second inning. But like his two previous appearances since returning from a Level 2 right lateral muscle strain, Rodriguez’s command ultimately wavered. He ran through the bases loaded in the third inning, struck out the next two bases and then allowed a two-run single.
Rodriguez finished with four runs against him, but with 56 shots, it’s another step in the recovery process that will then take him to Norfolk this week – promoted to the level he was in when he suffered the injury.
International acquisition of the week
In the first 15 games of Luis Valdez’s time with Aberdeen, he hit .174. But the Dominican Republic’s second baseman righted the ship last week, recording six hits in five games, including a home run and three stolen bases.
The best former top 30 prospect of the week
September was good for right-hander Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick in 2016. In his nine innings over two starts for Bowie, Hanifee didn’t allow a run and combined to give up four hits with no walks. and seven strikeouts. In his last appearance, Hanifee only needed 59 pitches in five innings.
It’s time to give some sparkle to…
Low-A Delmarva right-hander Moisés Chace completed the two longest outings of his career in consecutive starts, and his last of the season last week for Delmarva was the 19-year-old’s best to date. Chace did not allow a run on his 74 pitches, allowing only two hits and one walk. He also tied his career high with seven strikeouts.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

latest news Homeowner’s fence in Newport’s back bay sparks OC controversy
Descending a dusty hill toward Newport’s Upper Bay, where recreation seekers share a path that hugs the marshy water, is a chain-link fence that separates public land from a sprawling bay-view property.
But not all of the fenced area belongs to owner Buck Johns, a wealthy energy executive and prominent Republican donor who sought to buy the land from Orange County in 2019, a purchase that was ultimately turned down. .
About a third of an acre is actually a public park, and the space has become a hotbed of rhetoric in recent years as residents have spoken out against blocked access amid allegations of political patronage.
“I pass every day on a six-mile hike. I think they are beautiful public parks, and it’s a shame that part of it is fenced off. If we let it happen here, it will happen elsewhere,” said David Lumion, a Newport Beach resident who was among dozens of protesters at the site last week.
A small but vocal group of about 40 protesters gathered outside Johns’ home on Thursday and marched down the path to his fence as Johns hosted a midterm campaign party for Republican officials. A woman smoking a cigarette outside the GOP case declined to comment on the closure issue.
“It’s a big red wave coming,” she said instead.
Last month, the California Coastal Commission weighed in on the debate, saying the county needed to remove the fence so the public could access the space.
The plot is within the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve, a 135-acre clifftop park where thousands of birds, including peregrine falcons, flock.
Johns and Orange County are locked in a battle for territory, as reported by Voice of OC. He attempted to buy the land in 2019, claiming it had previously belonged to him. It’s unclear if Johns had any plans for the package.
The staff of former county supervisor Michelle Steel spent more than a year guiding Johns through the labyrinthine process of buying land, helping him find an appraiser who set the value of the land at $13,000 – an amount some residents say is below market value.
Meanwhile, the energy mogul donated $2,800 to Steel’s successful 2020 campaign in Congress.
“We sincerely appreciate the excellent cooperation from Supervisor Steel staff,” Johns wrote in an email.
A spokeswoman for Steel declined to comment on the interaction.
The agreement to sell the land, which was declared in public documents in 1990 to be for “public use and enjoyment,” sparked outrage from Orange County residents.
“It should be on a level playing field, and the fact that Buck Johns is an influential Republican donor, I think, gave him a special privilege,” Susan Skinner said in an interview. The Orange County doctor helped secure 1,300 signatures last year for a petition opposing the sale.
The transaction never went through. By the time the final vote took place before the County Board of Supervisors in April 2021, Steel was off to begin her term in Congress. She was replaced on the board by Katrina Foley, a Democrat much less supportive of the plan.
During Foley’s first office meeting, she filed the vote. She later used her “district prerogative” to remove the sale from the council’s agenda.
“Clearly this is county land. It never was [Johns’]”, Foley told The Times in an interview. “He thinks if he puts up a fence, it suddenly makes it his land, but that’s not how public land law works.”
Johns, who declined to comment on the fence flap, couldn’t even count on support from his neighbors. Jill Apperson, whose property adjoins the fence, said she was discouraged when she learned of the planned sale.
“Especially during the pandemic, I’ve seen so many people using this land and so many people wanting to be able to walk around the park,” she said. “People were like, ‘Wait, why would you want to sell that?’ ”
As a result of Skinner’s motion, an Orange County grand jury investigated the proceedings for the sale of public beaches, wildlife refuges, parks and other recreational areas and found that ” [Steel] remained in office, the sale of this land would most likely have been successful.
He recommended in June that the county pull down the fence “to return the land to its natural (original) state” by the end of 2022.
But Johns’ attorneys threatened legal action if the fence was removed, and the county left the barrier intact, saying the spit of land is not usable and “provides no apparent benefit to the public park”.
In August, the California Coastal Commission entered the fray and determined that the fence violated the Coastal Act, which emphasizes the importance of public access to the California coast, among other regulations.
“We are seeing the erosion of open public spaces all over the coast…from rising sea levels eating away at beaches on one side to private encroachment on the other,” said Andrew Willis, responsible for law enforcement at the commission. “We really have to fight for every square foot of open public space.”
The commission warned Orange County in an August 17 letter that it could be held liable for violations if it did not remove the fence. The county’s parks department, board of supervisors and legal counsel are reviewing the missive, a county spokeswoman said.
The council plans to discuss the issue on Tuesday behind closed doors, according to a letter from the county council.
And Foley, no doubt, will continue to argue that the fence should fall.
“If there were no more, you could sit up there and meditate, admire the beautiful view. It’s 10,000 square feet of land,” she said.
Hyde10: Teddy Bridgewater to Dallas? Not so fast – 10 thoughts on Dolphins weekend
What would it take for the Dolphins to trade Teddy Bridgewater to the Dallas Cowboys as is being kicked around?
A lot.
A second-round pick, for instance. That’d be the high bar. That might make a deal prohibitive – and that’s fine.
That’s because the Dolphins signed Bridgewater for one year at $6.5 million for the good reason that he’s a solid insurance policy to Tua Tagovaila’s durability questions.
Dallas is in the market for a quarterback with Dak Prescott out for at least four weeks with a thumb injury. Cooper Rush is their back-up. Their season was in trouble before this – once again. The Dolphins have a similar track record as the Dolphins since the change of the millenium: Two playoff wins.
Bridgewater wasn’t seen as a starter by any team this off-season. That’s why he’s on the Dolphins. He’s been in this role before, too, as he went 5-0 with New Orleans in replacing Drew Brees in 2019. Some will say the preseason play of Skyler Thompson could mean Bridgewater could be traded more easily to Dallas.
Let’s say Tagovailoa misses two or three games. This AFC is stacked with playoff contenders. Do you really want the season resting on a seventh-round rookie who shows promise rather than a veteran who has taken teams to playoffs?
A second-round pick. That’s the bar. That would help recoup some of the draft bounty spent on Tyreek Hill (and for the tampering charges). But I’d understand if they didn’t even want to trade Bridgewater at all.
2. It was some good, some bad for the offensive line. The team ran for a measly 65 yards. But the pass-blocking? Tua Tagovailoa had an average 2.92 seconds to throw, as NextGenStats.com measured. It’s just one game, but it ranked 10th in the league and is a big improvement if it holds. Last season, Tua had a third-worst 2.52 seconds to throw. So Sunday was a notable difference and translated into other numbers like the air yards of his passes rising from a bottom-feeding 5.1 yards last year to 6.2 yards on Sunday (ranked 12th in league). Re-watching the game: Tackle Terron Armstead was as good as expected and center Connor Williams had a good game, too. After that? There’s work to do.
3. You saw Monday why the Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel got deserved praise for going for it on fourth down just before half and was rewarded with a 42-yard touchdown. Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett showed playing Madden isn’t preparation for some decision-making. Facing fourth-and-five with about 48 seconds left, Hackett decided to attempt a 64-yard field goal rather than put the ball in the quarterback’s hands they just paid $250 million. Russell Wilson stood out there, letting the clock tick down to 20 seconds Monday night in Seattle before using the first of the team’s three time-outs. The field goal missed. The game was lost. That was a first-time coach looking like it.
4. Speed? Jaylen Waddle was the fifth-fasted player on a NFL field this first week in running 20.8 mph on his 42-yard touchdown catch. Tyreek Hill had the 10th-fastest speed at 20.3 on an 18-yard reception. Hill, especially, can go faster, but this is what defenses will have to be aware of all season. Here’s the thing: There’s speed across this roster. Cornerback Keion Crossen (22.05 mph) recorded the second-fastest speed in a game this weekend as recorded by NextGenStats.com.
5. Seattle fans are the pits of the world for booing Wilson, who spent a decade as the face of that franchise and won a Super Bowl there.
6. The Dolphins offense is a work in progress, and New England is a good, disciplined defense. But you understand how much the Dolphins defense won Sunday when you roll around the offensive stats: 13 points, 307 yards, two plays for more than 25 yards (Waddle’s 42-yard touchdown and Hill’s 26-yard catch that he took from a Patriots defender). They can have that kind of game in a loss and we’ll be wondering what’s wrong with the offense.
7. Yeah, the statute of limitations might be running out on this, but time only underlines that the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade might go down as the worst in Dolphins history. It’s could be a toss-up with Anthony Carter being traded to Minnesota for linebacker Robin Sendlein. Fitzpatrick had a pick-6 and blocked a would-be winning extra point to lead Pittsburgh to an overtime win against Cincinnati. He’s a two-time All-Pro player. Repeat: All-Pro, not the watered-down Pro Bowl stuff. He’s 25. Yes, Jevon Holland is on pace to be a great safety. But the idea is to accumulate as many great players as possible – not discard them. Fitzpatrick didn’t like the linebacker-heavy role Brian Flores put him in 2019. Flores pushed to trade him and the organization went along with it. Now Flores is a linebackers coach on the Steelers where Fitzpatrick is a star. The Dolphins got the draft pick that became tackle Austin Jackson to show for it.
8. The Patriots look like a six-win team with that offense. And that’s only because they get to play the New York Jets twice.
9. The Dolphins had Xavien Howard on Devante Parker all game Sunday. That told you they think Parker is their top threat. He had one catch for nine yards and Howard deflected a ball for an interception (he was called for holding on Parker). That’s what you’d expect – a win for Howard.
10. On To Baltimore: The Ravens are four-point favorites. They had an easy win against the Jets, but lost former Dolphins tackle Ja’wuan James (Achilles) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (ACL) on Sunday.

Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon, denied parole for the 12th time : NPR
New York State Department of Corrections via AP
Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon on New York’s Upper West Side more than 40 years ago, has been denied parole for the 12th time.
The 67-year-old prisoner, serving a 20-year to life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Center in New York, was again denied parole in August. The parole board has decided to keep Chapman behind bars every two years since he was first eligible for parole in 2000.
Additional details about Chapman’s parole case, including the transcript, have not yet been made available by the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
When Chapman was denied in 2018, his 10th parole request, the panel told NPR his release would be “inconsistent with the welfare and safety of society.” Chapman showed “complete disregard” for human pain and suffering, the panel said.
Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, has always sent a letter to the parole board every two years asking that her husband’s killer remain in prison, CNN reported.
Chapman traveled from Hawaii to New York to assassinate Lennon on Dec. 8, 1980, and had even met the Beatles star earlier that same day, according to the 2012 parole hearing transcript. conditionally, Chapman told the panel that he briefly struggled internally over whether to commit the murder.
“It wasn’t totally in cold blood, but most of it was. I tried to tell myself to leave. I’ve got the album, take it home, show my wife, you’ll be fine fine,” Chapman said in 2012. “But I was so compelled to commit that murder that nothing would have taken me away from that building.”
His next chance for parole is scheduled for February 2024, the Associated Press reported.
Free 24/7 online tutoring for CA students; $254 million grant to improve libraries, Governor Gavin Newsom announces
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — California students can now get free 24/7 online tutoring and homework help thanks to a new initiative announced Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The initiative also provides a $254 million grant to renovate public libraries across the state, including libraries in the Bay Area.
Students can access the state website or any of the state public library websites and get online tutoring or live homework help any time of the day.
Students and parents will find a section where you can connect with an individual live tutor.
Help is available in every K-12 subject.
The pilot program offers help in math, language arts and other K-12 core subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Tagalog, Governor Newsom said in the release. hurry.
There is no age limit for using the service. Adult learners can also access writing help, citizenship resources and other tools, Governor Newsom’s office said.
The funding is part of the Building Forward library improvement grant program. The money will be used to renovate and improve library facilities in 172 towns in 34 counties.
Libraries in San Francisco, Oakland and Menlo Park are included.
Young Coloradans likely to vote on affordable housing and civil rights
Colorado residents trust their state government more than the federal government and civil rights issues that “rip the fabric” of other states appear to have more consensus in Colorado, according to a poll by the African American Research Collaborative.
The results of a poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado were released Tuesday. The survey questioned 1,223 Colorado residents, 95% registered voters, about politics and was conducted Aug. 11-26 by phone and online. It had a margin of error of 2.8%. Black and Latino Coloradans were oversampled and their margins of error were 5.1% compared to the 4.9% white Coloradans surveyed.
Colorado is unique in several ways, according to political strategist and AARC CEO Henry Fernandez.
“Coloradoans see voting as a critical part of bringing about change and believe voting in statewide elections is helpful in correcting recent problems at the federal level, but wonder if elected officials will ensure on people like them,” Fernandez wrote.
When it comes to trust in the federal government, 44% of respondents chose “disgusted” from the words provided to describe federal politics – the highest percentage of the words selected. For state government, 34% chose “hopeful”, although 30% also said they were “disgusted” with the state government and 25% said they were ” full of hope” with federal politics.
The group that conducted the survey asks questions of voters across the country, and although Coloradans have put affordable housing and inflation on their lists of major issues as other voters have in other In other states, an affordable housing ballot initiative drew bipartisan support in the inquiry.
“The popularity of this affordable housing initiative is striking, which I think really supports the consensus that there is an affordable housing crisis,” Fernandez said. Rent is a big issue in urban areas, but the concern is not limited to those areas, according to the survey.
Poll respondents rated the Affordable Housing Ballot Initiative at 7.43 (average score out of 10), reflecting the level of support the ACLU saw for the measure at 77%. They marked seeing it as a reason to vote at 7.48.
On the issue of housing affordability and homelessness, 37% of respondents identified it as a “crisis” and 43% as a “major problem, but not a crisis”. More blacks and Latinos said it was a crisis, as did city dwellers, compared to 4% of respondents who said it was not a problem.
Although the survey did not use the term ‘critical race theory’, one of the questions asked whether an accurate history of racial discrimination should be taught in schools, ‘even if it makes some people feel bad. comfortable”. Of all respondents, 82% agreed, including 82% white, 82% Latino, and 89% black. The results crossed party lines with 91% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans agreeing.
“It really stood out,” Fernandez said.
Another point that surprised some of the pollsters was Coloradans’ support for whether schools becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ students (including some banning LGBTQ student organizations) would drive respondents out and vote. in the next elections. The answer was a clear yes with 45% of white respondents agreeing versus 39% of Latinos and 41% of black respondents.
“It’s not that people are tacitly accepting the pro-civil rights realities that already exist in Colorado, but they’re willing to vote to protect the LGBTQ community…especially for younger voters,” Fernandez said.
The survey asked questions related to race and discrimination as well as policies adopted and considered to protect undocumented immigrants and reduce mass incarceration.
The majority of respondents said they believe “elected officials are not doing enough to address racism and discrimination,” with 57% of white respondents, 67% of Latinos and 77% of black respondents. Liberals saw this more as a problem at 81% compared to 68% of moderates and 30% of conservatives.
Various messages were tested in the Policing and Social Services survey, and the message that communities should not have to choose between police and social services and should have social services and police services Well Funded received the highest rating at 7.82 out of 10.
It “takes away a politically charged way of talking about this and instead says that Coloradans both deserve responsible, high-quality policing and should invest resources in social services and services for youth and others who have made their evidence to reduce crime,” Fernandez said.
The survey asked respondents to rate concerns about other posts and encourage them to vote, and an ACLU memo said “posts that juxtapose concerns about the federal government’s abandonment protection of rights with the possibility of electing state and local officials who would protect the Coloradans”. ‘ Rights also performed well.
The strongest support was for: “Our democracy is under threat. We must vote for local elected officials who will ensure fair and transparent elections and reject partisan lies about voter fraud,” at 7:49 a.m., followed by messages about threats from an extremist Supreme Court at 7:45 a.m. and the Court Supreme Court forcing states to decide to abort in order to hold state elections. will now decide abortion rights at 7:43 a.m.
Respondents also rated their top issues with inflation leading at 40% of respondents, then the economy at 31%, mass shootings and gun violence at 20%, affordable housing and rent at 19% and homelessness at 18%.
For young adults, mass shootings and gun violence come second at 29% and K-12 education at 21%. Blacks also ranked mass shootings and gun violence as a secondary concern at 25%, followed by discrimination and racism at 24%.
Ultimately, the poll showed that younger voters, who are less likely to run in midterm elections, are more motivated to vote when issues of affordable housing, K-12 education and LGBTQ rights are on the ballot, Fernandez said.
Why is there no Champions League anthem tonight? Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Rangers will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Champions League action will take place in England and Scotland this week to signal the return of football after a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.
However, a notable absentee on British soil will be the iconic UEFA anthem which usually precedes every game in Europe’s premier competition.
Premier League and SPFL matches have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
But the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers have all been cleared to return to Champions League action this week.
The four British sides each play at home in week two, with Tottenham traveling to Sporting Lisbon and Celtic in Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk due to the Ukraine invasion.
There will be a period of silence before matches at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Ibrox and the Etihad, but no Champions League anthem will accompany it as a mark of respect for the late Queen.
The popular tune, officially titled “Champions League”, was written by English composer Tony Britten in 1992 for the revamp of the contest.
Britten drew heavily on George Frideric Handel’s Zadok the Priest for the song, which was played at the coronation of all British monarchs.
Britten told the Croydon Advertiser in 2013: “There’s a rising strings phase that I plucked at Handel and then wrote my own song.
“It has a sort of Handelian feel to it, but I like to think it’s not a total rip-off.”
Speaking earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp said he was confident Liverpool supporters would respect tributes to the Queen.
There has been much talk about how Reds fans – who have already booed the national anthem in recent Wembley and FA Community Shield finals – would react to a public display of respect for the monarchy.
Still, Klopp said: “I think it’s the right thing to do, but I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect.
“There are many examples where people have shown exactly the respect that was needed; the one that surprised me and was really proud of was last season when we faced Manchester United over a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family.
“And that’s what I expect. For me, it’s clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”
