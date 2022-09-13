Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 2:
1. Buffalo Bills (1-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills made a strong opening statement, defeating the defending champion Rams, 31-10, with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Allen appears to have taken his game to another level in his fifth season, backing up the preseason hype that made Buffalo the Super Bowl favorite. The addition of edge rusher Von Miller paid immediate dividends, with the future Hall of Famer recording two sacks against his former team.
What more can you say about the Chiefs? Kansas City’s offense showed no signs of slowing down after trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to four receivers in a dominant 44-21 win over the Cardinals. Tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t lost a step, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling delivered in their debuts and a rejuvenated Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie Isiah Pacheco led a promising rushing attack. This still looks like the best offense in the NFL.
Despite all the attention on quarterback Tom Brady this offseason throughout his retirement, eventual return and mysterious time spent away from the team, the Bucs looked just as unbeatable in a 19-3 win over the Cowboys. The receiving room is still deep, Leonard Fournette is still an effective running back and the defense is just as dominant as ever. Receiver Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury looms large and the depleted offensive line struggled at times to protect Brady, but the talent on this roster will win out more often than not.
4. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
5. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
6. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
8. Miami Dolphins (1-0)
After falling short of the playoffs in the last game of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers look determined to finally break through in the AFC. A 24-19 win over the Raiders was by no means convincing, but the Chargers largely avoided the special teams mistakes and defensive miscues that have cost them dearly in recent seasons. Quarterback Justin Herbert looks ready to make the leap to an MVP contender, while Khalil Mack (three sacks) and Joey Bosa (1 1/2 sacks) look like the dominant pass-rushing duo many expected. The defense also intercepted Derek Carr three times. If coach Brandon Staley’s squad can deliver in crunch time week after week, this could be the top seed in the AFC.
Not to be outdone, the Ravens look like the Super Bowl contender they’ve always been throughout quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career. Questions about Jackson’s long-term contract negotiations don’t appear to have rattled the 2019 NFL MVP nor his teammates, as he continued his Week 1 dominance with three touchdown passes in a 24-9 win over the Jets. When left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters return, there’s a good chance the Ravens run away with the AFC North title and finally make a deep postseason run with Jackson at the helm.
In the NFC, where many of the top contenders were outplayed in Week 1, the Vikings and Eagles looked solid. Justin Jefferson exploded for 184 receiving yards in Minnesota’s 23-7 rout of the Packers, while A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards in Philadelphia’s 38-35 win over the Lions. While Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts are not considered among the league’s top quarterbacks, they played well enough Sunday to show they’re capable of leading a division champion.
9. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
10. Green Bay Packers (0-1)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
12. New Orleans Saints (1-0)
13. Denver Broncos (0-1)
14. Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)
After entering the season among the favorites to win the NFC, the Rams and Packers were left to answer some tough questions about their future. The Rams insist that quarterback Matthew Stafford’s throwing elbow is fine, but he didn’t look like his usual self in Thursday’s loss to the Bills. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, seemed to miss star receiver Davante Adams, who finished with more receiving yards in Week 1 with the Raiders (141) than the rest of Green Bay’s wide receivers combined (120). Both teams are still talented enough, particularly on defense, to remain near the top of the conference, but they should no longer be considered the favorites.
Last year’s surprising AFC champions, the Bengals, got off to just about the worst possible start in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers. Quarterback Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times (four interceptions, one fumble), kicker Evan McPherson missed a 29-yard field goal in overtime and had a game-winning extra-point attempt blocked at the end of regulation, and the defense couldn’t stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the final drive that led to Chris Boswell’s game-winning 53-yard field goal. The offensive line, thought to be improved with free-agent signings this offseason, struggled once again, allowing seven sacks on Burrow’s 60 dropbacks. Sustaining last year’s level of success was always going to be a challenge, but the Bengals dug themselves an early hole as the only AFC North team to lose in Week 1.
15. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
17. Cleveland Browns (1-0)
18. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)
19. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)
20. Tennessee Titans (0-1)
The Steelers seem like the Steelers they’ve always been under Mike Tomlin: well-coached, strong defensively and tough to beat. There’s a reason Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh. The offense seems to have a defined ceiling with Trubisky at quarterback, but the looming presence of first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett means the Steelers have to be taken seriously. There’s a chance reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is out for the season with a torn pectoral, but even that big blow probably isn’t enough to keep Pittsburgh out of playoff consideration.
There might not be a more disappointing result from Week 1 than the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Bears. While the sloppy conditions at Chicago’s Soldier Field made it difficult to move the ball, San Francisco should expect more from quarterback Trey Lance, who connected on less than half of his passes, took two sacks and threw an interception that led directly to a Bears touchdown that sealed the game. With Jimmy Garoppolo back in the building, Lance might be on a short leash.
21. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
22. Washington Commanders (1-0)
23. Chicago Bears (1-0)
24. New York Giants (1-0)
25. Detroit Lions (0-1)
26. Houston Texans (0-0-1)
Say what you want about quarterback Carson Wentz, but the Commanders have enough talented playmakers to produce an effective offense this season. Curtis Samuel looked electric after missing nearly all of last season, rookie Jahan Dotson caught two touchdown passes and Antonio Gibson delivered both on the ground and through the air. The emergence of safety Darrick Forrest and the pass rush provided by defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat makes Washington a dangerous wild card in a wide-open NFC.
Also in the NFC East, the Giants showed things might be a little different this year under new coach Brian Daboll. His call to go for two late in a 21-20 win over the Titans provided a shot in the arm for a team that hadn’t been above .500 at any point over the last five years. Perhaps even more promising is the play of running back Saquon Barkley, who appears fully recovered from the torn ACL that cost him much of the 2020 season and sapped his explosiveness in 2021. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick finished with 194 total yards and flashed his game-breaking ability with a powerful push inside the end zone on the crucial 2-point conversion. If Barkley is back to his rookie season form, the Giants should be much improved.
27. New England Patriots (0-1)
28. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
29. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
30. Carolina Panthers (0-1)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
32. New York Jets (0-1)
As if losing 20-7 to the Dolphins wasn’t bad enough, the Patriots got word that quarterback Mac Jones is suffering from back spasms, which could keep him out this week and possibly longer. Training camp reports indicated the Patriots’ offense was a mess under the direction of Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, and it looked that way on the field Sunday as New England committed three turnovers and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. Even legendary coach Bill Belichick and a strong defense might not be enough to save the Patriots from falling out of the playoff race.
Dallas also got bad news about its quarterback after its season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott will have surgery on his right thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, pushing Cooper Rush into the starting role unless the Cowboys make a move to acquire a veteran quarterback. While Rush delivered a win over the Vikings in emergency duty last season, he’s simply not good enough to lead Dallas to the top of the division. It’s only Week 1, but it already feels like the Cowboys should start thinking about 2023.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — There were plenty of surprises at this year’s D23 Expo, and for Disney Parks fans, there’s plenty to look forward to.
The company announced that there will be two new nightly shows at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary.
“World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure Park will celebrate the storytelling legacy of Walt Disney.
The theme park said the show will also feature a new original song called “Start a Wave.”
At Disneyland Park, “Wondrous Journeys” will feature nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60 films to date.
Both nighttime shows are scheduled to start early next year.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
We’ve all been there – you’re looking to relax at the end of the day and you settle in to watch something, only to find yourself watching through your fingers as jump scare after jump scare makes you want to turn off the TV or run out of the room. If you’re looking for some horror movies on Amazon Prime that won’t give you nightmares or make you afraid to sleep, these are some of the best horror movies option available.
This question may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s actually not that easy to answer. Part of what defines a good horror movie is simply whether or not you can make it through watching it. Another thing that might give one movie an edge over another is how relatable the characters are; being able to see yourself in one of them makes watching a lot easier and more believable.
One of the creepiest movies I’ve seen in recent years, Paranormal Activity delivers more than a few sleepless nights. The story is so well put together and believable, that you’ll find yourself thinking that if you close your eyes for one second, you may be too late.
mother! is written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, who wrote and directed Black Swan (2010). It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie is 123 minutes long. It is about a couple whose relationship changes when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. They soon come to realize that nothing is what it seems in this dark psychological thriller.
A Quiet Place Part II is not as innovative or creative as its predecessor but still manages to deliver a suspenseful thrill ride. It’s a relatively simple concept executed really well. There is plenty of tension, jump scares, and atmospheric terror that will keep you entertained. The ending leaves us with more questions than answers which might frustrate some. But it’s also worth mentioning that Part I had this same issue and ended up being infinitely more satisfying because of it.
This movie has a classic horror premise. Charley is being introduced to the audience, an awkward teenage boy who gets a new neighbor in Jerry, who invites him over for dinner and tries to become friends with him. Little does he know that Jerry and his stepdaughter Amy are both vampires, who seduce men and women in order to feed off of them.
Recently it’s been getting colder, so I decided it was time to put on a horror movie. And since I couldn’t decide which one I wanted, I clicked to see all and watched a variety of short clips from each horror movie. 28 Days Later came up and looked really good, but like all horror movies it had an opening scene that made me think twice about watching.
Watching a horror movie has become a kind of pre-Halloween tradition for many people. If you’re not feeling up for blood and gore then there are plenty of other films out there. One such option is Sinister, starring Ethan Hawke. The film is set in rural Ohio and follows a family who has moved in with their daughter after she becomes traumatized following an abduction.
For those who are looking for the best horror movies to watch but can’t decide, try one of these. The movies are suspenseful, and spine-chilling, and will keep you entertained from beginning to end.
The post Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime To Get You Through Night appeared first on MEWS.
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: I’m still not sold on the O-Line … especially seeing Austin Jackson/Greg little going down in Week 1. Do you see Miami upgrading their O-line? — @SlicerTimbo on Twitter
A: They’re always looking and always shopping, and there will be urgency if right tackle Austin Jackson’s apparent ankle injury is serious. But, yeah, the line remains a question mark, and as we saw against New England, teams will take advantage, both on the right edge and in the middle. Look for Baltimore to do the same. Left tackle Terron Armstead is a brick wall. But teams know they can attack everywhere else. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was more of a headache on pass rushes as the game wore on. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday “you can’t take advantage of really good things by some players unless everyone is in concert.”
This offensive line needs time to find its strengths, and then you coach/game plan to those strengths. The obvious problem is it’s Week 2, and you’re still searching for those things your offensive line does well, and you’re staring at three tough games. For now, they need to figure out a way to play to this current offensive line’s strengths, both in the pass game and run game, which I’m sure coaches are doing. I could see a move for an upgrade if things don’t improve after the first month or so.
Q: This Dolphins D has historically had problems with mobile QBs. Do you think this staff can adjust their thinking? Or will they continue to be exploited by mobile QBs? — @JLinz13 on Twitter
A: You’re probably tired of hearing me talk about the defense already, but I have lots of belief in that group as a game-changing, play-making unit. I’m not saying they’re the best defense in the NFL. But these guys make plays. Period. They change games. So when you ask me whether they’ll have problems with a mobile quarterback I’ll tell you I think they can minimize the damage. Lamar Jackson can crush any defense. Yeah, they’ll have problems with him.
By the way, the Ravens lost left tackle Ja’Wuan James, the ex-Dolphins player, to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, and cornerback Kyle Fuller to a season-ending torn ACL, so those absences will be felt. Still, I’m sure the Ravens’ offensive line, which was manhandled by the Dolphins’ front seven last year, will be breathing fire. But I think defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and his players are continuously learning and getting better. I think they’ll play winning football Sunday.
Q: Thoughts on TE situation? Potential trade etc. — @B_RocGeezy on Twitter
A: Coach McDaniel said Monday he thought Mike Gesicki, who ended with one reception for one yard in 25 snaps (42%), would be more involved. Sometimes games evolve in ways you didn’t foresee. Is there a place for Gesicki in this offense? We’ll see.
But unless he learns to block better it won’t be a major role. I’m guessing teams will call the Dolphins about Gesicki’s trade availability as the season wears on and injuries mount. By the way, tight end Cethan Carter is in concussion protocol. If he misses any length of time it’ll be interesting to see whether the Dolphins acquire a blocking tight end.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
He may have brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but when he returned to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson was certainly not a hero.
Wilson – now the Denver Broncos quarterback after being traded from the Seahawks after a successful 10-year stint – was booed by the majority inside Lumen Field when he first took to the grill under their new colors.
And the night didn’t get any better for Wilson, as he and the Broncos were trailed 17-16 by the Seahawks.
However, Wilson said he expected a hostile reception when he returned to the city he had called home for a decade.
“It didn’t bother me, you know, it’s a hostile environment, it always has been. I didn’t expect them to cheer every once in a while,” Wilson said with a smile after the game.
The 33-year-old added: “For me, Seattle has been amazing for me. Like I said, anyone who thinks of other words doesn’t know my heart and how much this city has meant to me. Tonight was special, it was on the other side of what I’m used to, but it was still a special environment and a place I’ve always loved.
It would still be a memorable return to Seattle for Wilson.
The Seahawks drafted the quarterback with a third-round pick in 2012. During his time in the Pacific Northwest, he guided the franchise to eight postseason appearances, including two Super Bowl appearances and a championship win in 2014.
However, after Wilson’s relationship with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll broke down in recent years, he was traded to the Broncos in the offseason for a huge blow in a trade that sent shockwaves through the sport.
Upon arriving in Denver, he signed a five-year extension with the team worth $245 million and his debut came at his old home turf in Seattle.
However, it was his replacement on the Seattle sideline who really stole the show.
Geno Smith, who had been the backup behind Wilson, looked steady in his first start since the end of the Wilson era, finishing with 195 yards on 23/28 passing with two touchdowns.
Wilson threw for 340 yards on a 29/42 pass and a touchdown, but the game ended with the ball out of his hands despite the resources invested in his signing.
After a sloppy second half from both teams, including two fumbles from the yard line on back-to-back possessions to start the second half for Denver, Wilson led his team down the field in the final two minutes.
With 20 seconds remaining, fourth-and-five on the Seattle 46-yard line, Denver’s first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett had a decision to make: let his new big-money quarterback try to get them the required yardage or attempt a very long field goal. ?
In the end, Hackett chose the safer option of a 64-yard field goal attempt in the dying seconds to earn a victory from the jaws of defeat.
However, Brandon McManus’ attempt flew left, meaning Wilson’s return to Seattle ended in disappointment.
But after the game, Wilson stressed that he supported Hackett’s decision to go for the basket rather than let him try to keep the offense moving.
“I believe in Coach Hackett,” Wilson said. “I believe in what we do. Believe in everything, and anytime you can try to find a way to play fourth and fifth, that’s fine too. Also, I don’t think it was the wrong decision. I think [McManus] can do it.”
The loss means that in a fiercely competitive AFC West, the Broncos are already behind the eightball, as the Geno Smith era in Seattle begins with aplomb.
Democrats are once again intervening in a GOP primary election, interfering in the New Hampshire Senate race to boost the candidate they see as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to make up for the Democrats’ bet.
According to reports, the Senate Majority PAC aligned with Sen. Chuck Schumer is expected to spend about $3.5 million to help secure a primary victory for Republican nominee Don Bolduc, who is widely considered the weakest candidate. in the general election to face Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., who is seeking re-election this fall.
While Democrats are spending big to help Bolduc, Republicans hope to counterbalance the Democrats’ strategy by spending millions running ads against him to help boost his rival GOP nominee, State Sen. Chuck Morse, who is considered by many to be a more competitive general. candidate in the elections for the Republicans.
“Bolduc lost his first race. He accused President Trump’s team of rigging the election and said no person of honor could work for Trump,” read an ad from the White Mountain PAC, linked to Senator Mitch McConnell.
“Bolduc endorsed Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and said the United States should team up with the Taliban. Don Bolduc even accused Governor Sununu of being a Chinese communist sympathizer and supporter of terrorism. Don Bolduc’s crazy ideas won’t help us defeat Maggie Hassan,” the ad continued.
11 SENATE RACES WILL DETERMINE IF DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL HOUSE AFTER MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Another McConnell-linked group, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), announced last week that it plans to spend $23 million on the Granite State Senate race this fall.
“Maggie Hassan’s poor track record in approving inflationary spending and Joe Biden’s taxes has hurt Granite Staters, and they know it. This is a prime pick-up opportunity for us, putting a majority in the Senate at your fingertips,” SLF President Steven Law said recently. FoxNews.
Democratic interference in the GOP primaries is not a new strategy this cycle. Democrats have already poured tens of millions into GOP primaries to promote in many cases candidates who Democrats believe pose a threat to democracy.
In May, Trump-backed Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano rocketed to victory in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary with over $840,000 in ads led by the campaign of his current opponent, current Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
In July, the Democratic Governors Association spent nearly $2 million running ads boosting Trump-backed Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox in his primary against former state lawmaker Kelly Schulz, who was backed by Republican incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan.
New Hampshire’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.
NFL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady likes the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season, showing a greater commitment to running the ball as well as a strong, confident defense capable of making some quarterback work- 45 year old rear. Easier.
“The running game, the defense, that will win you a lot of games in the NFL,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said after a 19-3 win over Dallas, improving his all-time record to 7-0 against the Cowboys. .
They can also help the Bucs (1-0) protect Brady as a revamped offensive line, with two new young starters, coalesces following the loss of two veterans in training camp and plays part of the game. Sunday night opener without injured left tackle Donovan Smith.
“We’re less into throwing the ball and controlling the game… playing great defense and getting turnovers,” said Brady, who was 21 of 27 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception after leading the league in completions, attempts , passing yards and touchdowns last year.
“I think we did a decent job moving the ball around, we just couldn’t get it into the end zone,” Brady said. “There are a lot of things to clean up.”
While a more balanced approach to offense was influenced by several factors, including a desire to slow down Dallas’ pass rush led by Micah Parsons and the hyperextended elbow that swept Smith away in the second half. , coach Todd Bowles stressed that it made sense to stick to running. game against the Cowboys.
“We were having success, we were eating the clock, so we stuck with it,” Bowles said.
Fournette carried 21 times for 127 of Tampa Bay’s 152 rushing yards. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.
The defense, bolstered by the offseason addition of tackle Akiem Hicks and a healthy secondary, did its part in shutting down the Cowboys after giving up a field goal in the game’s first practice.
Dallas, which led the league in offense and scoring last season, was limited to 12 first downs and 244 total yards on offense.
It’s as dominant a defensive performance as Tampa Bay has had since the Bucs thwarted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl season two years ago.
WHAT WORKS
Linebacker Devin White set the tone for the defense with eight tackles and two of Tampa Bay’s four sacks. The fourth-year professional also received rave reviews from Bowles, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to coach when Bruce Arians retired in March.
“It wasn’t just the pass rush. It was the way he executed and led the defense,” Bowles said. “He was sort of the quarterback there. Understand trainings and (make) the right calls and checks. … I think he did a great job.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
The Bucs settled for four field goals in the first half. They finished with a total offense of 347 yards, but entered the end zone only once – on Brady’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the third quarter.
“I think the defense has been terrific,” Brady said. “Offensively, I think we can do a lot better than that. … We’re going to have to.
STORE
WR Julio Jones. Slowed by injuries that have limited his output with Atlanta and Tennessee for the past two seasons, he looked good on his Bucs debut with three receptions for 69 yards, including a 48-yard catch that was the most big pass of the game.
SOLD OUT
If there was one downside to the opener, it was WR Chris Godwin who left with a hamstring injury after being cleared to play on Sunday night just eight months after undergoing surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament, as well as the medial collateral ligament, to its right. knee.
INJURIES
Bowles said Godwin’s hamstring injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as the team initially feared. “It all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals. I hope he will be back as soon as possible,” the coach said. … Smith, meanwhile, has a hyperextended elbow and will be monitored during the week. “It’s a pain tolerance thing, so he’s pretty sore right now,” Bowles said.
KEY NUMBER
5 — After being penalized 11 times in a season-opening two-point win over the Cowboys in Tampa last September, the Bucs have only been flagged five times on Sunday night, which Bowles says is ” still a bit too much.”
NEXT STEPS
The Bucs travel to New Orleans next Sunday to take on NFC South rival Saints, who have won all four regular season meetings between the teams since Brady signed with Tampa Bay in 2020. Of course, the Bucs Brady-led Bucs won a playoff. game in New Orleans during the Tampa Bay Super Bowl race.
