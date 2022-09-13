News
“Not 100%”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Andy Robertson will ‘at least’ be out until the end of this month’s international break.
The Reds have already struggled with a lack of available personnel due to injuries, with ten others, including captain Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, currently unavailable.
Now the Reds star left-back is set to miss his side’s next two games against Ajax and Chelsea after suffering a problem in last week’s 4-1 loss to Napoli.
Speaking ahead of his side’s second Champions League group stage tie against Ajax, Klopp confirmed: “Robbo is not 100% anymore.
“[He felt something] Very late, 93rd or any minute – in fact, he didn’t feel it until the next day.
“But yeah, he’s out at least, I would say, after the international break.”
Robertson’s injury means there will also be doubts over his ability to play in UEFA Nations League games in Scotland this month.
The 28-year-old’s absence from Klopp’s side adds to the team’s already significant injury problems as Liverpool seek to mend their inconsistent start to the campaign.
However, the German has confirmed he will be offered a boost given summer signing Carvalho – who picked up a knock in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park – will be back.
Meanwhile, Klopp says Curtis Jones will stay out after suffering a setback with his calf injury following the win over Newcastle.
“Curtis, not available,” Klopp said.
“Fabio trained normally yesterday, will be available.”
Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also expected to be unavailable for selection until some point in October.
How to Claim IRS Refund for 2019 or 2020 Late Filing Fees
If you missed the deadline for 2019 or 2020 tax returns, you may receive a refund for late-filing penalties. But you must file late returns by September 30 to qualify.
The IRS will disburse more than $1.2 billion in group refunds or credits to nearly 1.6 million late filers, according to the federal agency.
Many individuals and small businesses will receive automatic payments by the end of September, the IRS said.
Learn more about personal finance:
Borrowers in these states may owe taxes on student loan forgiveness
How to prepare for the kids if your company cuts paid vacation
Inflation fears prompt buyers to rush into holiday season
“Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and bring relief to people in various ways,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
The waiver applies to the agency’s late filing penalty of 5% of your outstanding balance per month, capped at 25%. Late payment penalties of 0.5% per month may still apply.
Eligible tax returns include individuals, corporations, estates and trusts, etc., according to an IRS notice.
IRS penalty relief ‘very welcome’, tax experts say
The announcement comes as the IRS faces continued criticism for a backlog of unprocessed tax returns, despite Rettig’s promises that the pileup will “absolutely” be resolved by December.
As of Aug. 26, there were 8.2 million unprocessed individual returns filed in 2022, according to the IRS, including 6.5 million paper returns.
This relief is “very welcome,” said Albert Campo, CPA and president of AJC Accounting Services in Manalapan, New Jersey.
Covid-19 has “significantly impacted” the agency’s ability to process paper, Campo said, and missing returns have triggered notices, further adding to the pile-up when filers respond.
“With this broad relief, the burden on taxpayers, tax practitioners and IRS staff should be alleviated to some extent,” he said.
The IRS has been “working aggressively” to process pending returns and correspondence from taxpayers, with the goal of returning to “normal operations” for the 2023 filing season, according to the notice. The penalty relief will allow the agency to “focus its resources more effectively,” the IRS said.
PA Democrat John Fetterman expected to debate before voting begins
The Washington Post The editorial board is calling on Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for the US Senate, John Fetterman, to release his medical records and engage in multiple debates with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and has since struggled with his words at public events. He also dodged a debate with Oz, who committed to six debates. Monday, the Posts the editorial board called on Fetterman’s campaign to release his medical records:
The campaign’s response to questions about Mr Fetterman’s health is to point to a doctor’s note, published more than 14 weeks ago, which said ‘he should be able to campaign and serve in the US Senate without issue’. he takes his medicine and exercises.
It’s not good enough. Mr. Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make an informed judgment about whether he is ready for such a demanding job. We have called for full disclosure of the medical records of federal election candidates from both parties, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and believe that Mr. Fetterman should release his medical records for independent review.
Additionally, the editorial board is pressuring Fetterman to engage in more of a debate with Oz, noting that at least one match should take place “before voters start voting.”
🚨🚨🚨 Even the Washington Post agrees: Fetterman needs to stop misleading Pennsylvanians.
If he’s afraid to stand up for his lenient stances on crime, he should say so.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 12, 2022
The editorial comes after Fetterman, facing criticism from local and national media and his opponent, Told Policy last week he would discuss Oz “between the middle and the end of October”, but did not provide any specific details. This is well after the start of postal voting on September 19.
“There’s No Fetterman Debate Offer”, Oz Told SiriusXM Breitbart News Saturday during the weekend. “He conceptually agreed that you know, he would show up at some point, but a debate has to happen at a specific time, at a specific place, has to be on the television channels. You must have a host. He didn’t give us any of those details,” Oz explained.
The editorial follows a similar article by Marc Thiessen, a Job columnist and former speechwriter to former President George W. Bush, who on Friday called for Fetterman to debate before the start of the postal vote.
News
Woman whose DNA from her rape kit led to her arrest sues San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO– A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in a non-property crime filed a lawsuit against the city on Monday.
During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman’s DNA was linked to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-district attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns.
VIDEO: DA: SFPD’s use of DNA rape kit to arrest victim linked to another crime may be unconstitutional
“This is first-rate government interference, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try to connect us to crime,” the lawyer said. the wife, Adante Pointer, in a statement.
The revelation caused a national outcry from lawyers, law enforcement, legal experts and lawmakers. Lawyers said the practice could affect victims’ willingness to come forward to law enforcement authorities.
Federal law already prohibits the inclusion of victims’ DNA in the national combined DNA index system. There is no corresponding law in California to prohibit local law enforcement databases from retaining victim profiles and searching them years later for entirely different purposes.
Last month, California lawmakers approved a bill banning the use of DNA profiles collected by police from sexual assault survivors and other victims for purposes other than identifying the perpetrator. Local law enforcement would also be prohibited from retaining and then tracing victims’ DNA to incriminate them in unrelated crimes under the legislation, which is pending before Governor Gavin Newsom.
RELATED: SFPD Says Use of Rape Victim’s DNA in Unrelated Criminal Investigation ‘Shouldn’t Have Happened’
Boudin said the report was found among hundreds of pages of evidence against a woman recently charged with a property crime. After learning the source of the DNA evidence, Boudin dropped the property crime charges against the woman.
The police department’s crime lab ended the practice shortly after receiving a complaint from the district attorney’s office and formally changed its operating procedure to prevent the misuse of DNA taken from victims. of sexual assault, police chief Bill Scott said.
Scott told a police board meeting in March that he uncovered 17 profiles of crime victims, including 11 from rape kits, who were matched as potential suspects using a database of crime victims in unrelated investigations. Scott said he believed the only person arrested was the woman who filed the lawsuit on Monday.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape and abuse
The woman filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her privacy, Pointer said. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to be named.
California allows local law enforcement laboratories to operate their own forensic databases, separate from federal and state databases. The law also allows city labs to perform forensic analysis, including DNA profiling, and use these databases — without regulation by the state or others.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
LOS ANGELES — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the power of TV and extended honors to “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.
The evening’s uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series winner “Ted Lasso.”
“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said best drama actress winner Zendaya, claiming her second award for “Euphoria,” which chronicles teens and their tough coming-of-age.
“My greatest wish for “Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with” her character, Rue, as well, Zendaya said.
“Succession,” about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honors with “Squid Game,” the series about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.
Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the show’s moral center, became the first Asian actor to win the best drama series actor Emmy.
Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for “Euphoria.”
Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” collecting trophies.
Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for the soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that haul for the standup-centered comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare awards show shoutout to TV consumers.
“Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it,” he said.
Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.
“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out. She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”
The audience, including Lizzo and many of television’s biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.
When Lizzo herself accepted the award for best-competition series trophy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.
“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” the music artist said.
“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein, won comedy supporting actors, while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned drama seires supporting actor honors.
“It’s such a a pleasure and privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.
Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.
“The White Lotus” collected several honors, including best limited or anthology series.
Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”
Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The night’s first award went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick.” Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.
“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor ensnared with his patients by addiction. He went on to recall the “magic” of being introduced to TV when his dad won a set at a raffle and thanked his parents for not mocking his youthful attempts at acting.
Amanda Seyfried earned the limited-series lead actress trophy for “The Dropout,” in which she played ill-fated Silicon Valley whiz kid Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked a list of family and colleagues and even her dog, Finn.
Murray Bartlett won the best supporting actor award for limited series of “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won best supporting actress honors for the show, delighted the audience by shimmying to the music intended to cut off her acceptance speech.
The award for best variety talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” with stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” winning for best writing for a comedy special.
“Good night, everybody. I’ma go home. I’m not like a sore winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t top this right now,” an overcome Carmichael told the audience.
Glamour was back with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars posed for photographers.
latest news Marilyn Manson abuse investigation underway, LA prosecutor says
An investigation into allegations of abuse against rock singer Marilyn Manson is still ongoing by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Dist. Atti. George Gascón said Monday in a video update posted on social media.
The investigation “has not yet been submitted to our office,” Gascón said. “Rest assured that we ask for regular updates on the status of this investigation.
“Once we receive the case, it will be carefully assessed by experienced prosecutors to determine whether it is appropriate to press charges at that time. We hope the [Sheriff’s Department] will present the case to us this month.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said Monday the investigation “is active and ongoing” and declined to comment further.
Gascón’s update was part of the “Ask the DA” series, in which he answers questions submitted via social media.
Authorities began investigating domestic violence allegations against Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, last year. A search warrant was served on his home in November.
“The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood,” the sheriff’s department said last year. He did not identify the accuser.
HBO’s “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood was in a relationship with Manson at the time. She got engaged to the singer in 2010 before going their separate ways.
Last year, Wood and several other women publicly accused Manson of abuse.
“He started treating me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years,” Wood wrote in Instagram posts. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I ended up living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.
Manson denied the allegations. In March, he sued Wood and artist Illma Gore in LA County Superior Court, charging them with defamation, fraud and conspiracy.
Manson also faces a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging sexual assault, battery and human trafficking. The complaint was filed last year by actor Esmé Bianco.
Bianco alleges that she was raped and subjected to sleep deprivation and forced labor after Manson offered to help her obtain a work visa.
“The District Attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse and domestic violence,” Gascón said in Monday’s video. “We understand how difficult it can be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and we are committed to treating all victims with the highest level of care and respect. “
Senate Republicans issue report blaming agency for allowing fraud in pandemic program
A report released by Republican members of a Minnesota Senate panel Monday blames the state Department of Education’s “derelictions of duty” for failing to stop tens of millions of dollars in fraud at a nonprofit tasked with running free meal programs for children during the pandemic.
Feeding Our Future, a St. Anthony-based nonprofit that provided meals to needy children, closed in February amid an FBI fraud investigation. In January, more than 200 FBI agents served warrants at several of the nonprofit’s locations around the Twin Cities, seeking evidence in a case allegedly involving more than $40 million in fraudulent spending of federal and state nutrition program funds.
The report from Senate Education Chair Roger Chamberlain and four other GOP committee members asserts the Department of Education did not take proper safeguards against fraud, which “greatly magnified the scope of the loss.”
“Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars may be involved in this fraud, and the department simply cannot address the problem or recognize their mistakes,” the Lino Lakes Republican said in a statement.
Education Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, though in the past, they have stood by their approach to the fraud alleged at Feeding Our Future.
In April, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller testified to the Senate Education Committee that her agency had become concerned about the nonprofit in 2020. She told the Senate panel that education officials questioned nonprofit leaders and reported concerns to federal officials. MDE started working with the FBI on its investigation in 2021, she said.
“That is the primary reason that we are here today, because our team was able to identify within a month that there was exponential growth that could not be explained,” the education commissioner testified in the spring. “We raised flags of concern. … We’re sitting here because our process worked.”
Sen. Chuck Wiger, DFL-Maplewood, the top Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmaker on the Senate Education Committee, called Chamberlain’s report partisan.
“The Senate DFL has always fully supported the ongoing federal investigation, as well as the expected nonpartisan legislative auditor investigation that will provide thorough answers to some of these important questions,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that Republicans released a one-sided, partisan press release instead of being willing to work with all members of the committee to get to the bottom of this important topic.”
Feeding Our Future handled nearly $200 million in federal funds intended for food aid in 2021, up from just $3.5 million in 2019. According to court records, funds intended for meal programs allegedly ended up going toward personal expenses like luxury cars and travel expenses. No employees of the nonprofit or food distribution site workers have been federally charged in connection with the alleged fraud.
In his report, Chamberlain pointed out that Minnesota is the only state where officials have uncovered fraud to the extent authorities allege occurred at Feeding Our Future.
Minnesota’s Education Department said stay-at-home orders and telework policies from Gov. Tim Walz made it difficult for agency employees to oversee the program, making it vulnerable to abuse. In the report on his committee’s findings, Chamberlain said the work restrictions did not appear to explain all the issues.
“A review of related documents and a series of three public hearings on the scandal paint a picture of agency leadership that either did not know how to responsibly manage FNS (federal and state nutrition service) programs or found the faithful execution of those duties burdensome and optional,” he said.
The senator said the issues his report identified led him to believe that there should be a full audit of the food program, as investigations have already uncovered nearly 30 issues with tracking program money. He said he continues to monitor developments from federal authorities and the Legislative Auditor and is prepared to hold more hearings to get to the bottom of what happened.
