News
On eve of Hall’s induction, Tim Hardaway says of Heat career: ‘Everything went great’ – The Denver Post
Saturday night’s speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be decidedly longer.
But asked to describe his time with the Miami Heat, Tim Hardaway only needed four words.
“Everything went great,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel during a break after finalizing the words he will offer in Springfield, Mass.
The Hall call also encompasses Hardaway’s time at Carver High School in Chicago, his tenure at the University of Texas-El Paso, playing for Team USA and, of course, as an offensive leader. Golden State Warriors high-octane TMC run. alongside Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.
But from a South Florida perspective, at a time when a second chance from Pat Riley led to an NBA renaissance, it all comes down to a single moment in time.
In fact, two.
On February 22, 1996, after falling from the Warriors’ starting lineup amid concerns that his knees might be affected, Hardaway was dealt to the Heat in a franchise-altering 10-man trade.
Then, three days later, the ever-explosive 6-foot point guard arrived with a 20-point effort and nine assists in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
From four games below .500 upon his arrival, the five-time All-Star would help lead the Heat to six straight playoff berths, after there had been just two in the first seven years of the season. franchise, one over the previous three.
“That night, right there, is when I started having fun again, and I started enjoying basketball again, and I wanted to show everyone that I wasn’t done and I still had a lot to give,” Hardaway, 56, said with the same rugged enthusiasm that sparked the Heat’s offense more than two decades ago. “And we all got together and did this challenge and had fun doing this challenge.”
Hardaway shared his thoughts following the official return of Heat captain Udonis Haslem for his 20th season with the team. When announcing his comeback, Haslem talked about being the face of Heat Culture.
Hardaway respectfully disagrees.
“I think the Heat culture started in 96-97,” Hardaway said of his first full season with the Heat. “That didn’t happen when Pat Riley arrived [in 1995-96]because he had not formed his team.
“Once the team in 1996-97 got complete and we went over there and trained, went out and worked, went over there and played, we just wanted to win. We had fun playing with each other and together and we could always count on each other to walk into that burrow and know that everyone had their backs. And that’s where it all started.
In that regard, Hardaway offered a list of those he associates with Heat Culture long before the eras of Haslem, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and, now, Jimmy Butler.
“The Heat culture started with Pat Riley coming to the Miami Heat,” Hardaway said, “with Keith Askins, Alonzo Mourning, and then when he made that trade. I really think the Heat culture started in 96-97, with Keith, Alonzo Mourning, myself, Voshon Lenard, Dan Majerle, Ike Austin and PJ Brown, of course.
“All this social media, they forget what really, really happened in 1996-1997, 1998 and 1999. They forget what really happened. They’re just watching now, with the Big Three and these guys I laugh, I give up. But it started in 96-97 and a lot of people forget about it.
In fact, even before.
It was early in 1995-96, before his midseason trade, that Hardaway began planting seeds with Mourning.
“I told Zo to tell Pat, ‘You need a point guard like me to come lead this team,’ and I know I can do that,” Hardaway said. “I said to Zo, ‘Tell him to trade for me, and we’ll get him in the playoffs.’ I do not know if [Riley] believe me or not. I just think he was like, ‘Damn, let me take a picture, because right now that’s not gonna happen.’ “
So while the Heat fell six games below .500, losing touch with the playoff race, with Riley in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in his 14 season as coach, Hardaway got a stage for its second act.
“I know I had to get out of that situation at Golden State,” Hardaway said. “I knew I could still play at a high level and get back to where I needed to be at the All-Star level. It’s like we both need each other. Pat needed me; I needed Pat. And Zo needed both of us to level up.
“That’s how it happened and how it evolved. I just think we needed each other. And everything went beautifully, for the three of us.
()
denverpost
News
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed into a vehicle in St. Paul, according to information released by police Monday.
A man driving a van was turning right from northbound Rice Street into a parking lot north of Ivy Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Jamaal Freeman, of Burnsville, rear-ended the van, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
Bystanders and first responders gave aid to Freeman and paramedics took him to a hospital, where McCabe said he died Friday.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
News
VIDEO: Lion at the Detroit Zoo, Binti, turns 2
ROYAL OAK, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Binti, a Detroit Zoo lioness, turned two on Saturday, and here’s a video of her birthday celebration.
The animal care staff at the zoo have made Binti a special frozen goat’s milk cake, and if you watch the video carefully, you can see that the ice cubes spell out her name.
Zoo officials say Binti is the first lion cub born at the Detroit Zoo since 1980.
Grub5
News
Oregon adopts California fire tactics and shuts down power
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
CALIFORNIA MOSQUITO FIRE SPREADS TO MORE THAN 41,400 ACRES, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People say, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
OREGON WILDFIRE QUADRULES IN SIZE, FORCING MORE THAN 2,000 HOMES TO EVACUATE
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and utilities were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and enclosing power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We are aware of the changing landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.”
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
COLORADO APARTMENT EXPLOSION INJURIES THREE AND DISPLACES HUNDREDS
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The blaze grew nearly 47 square miles on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and on Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles. It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 52 square miles. Officials on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Stukel Mountain about 21 km southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly halfway contained to about 33 square miles.
Fox
News
Try a sundae in the tub at this insanely delicious confectionery
MINEOLA, NY — “Expect the unexpected and expect the splurge,” says owner Hector Carvalho of his New York confectionary, Manny’s Sweet Treats.
The shop has become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike and has developed a significant social media presence with its wild and inventive dessert videos. But, according to Hector, the popularity didn’t happen without some strategic marketing on his part.
“When I first opened up, I was really naive,” says Hector. He used more outdated forms of marketing, like trying to lure customers through newspaper ads, but didn’t see the results he was happy with. “And that’s when I was like, let me start doing social media,” he explains.
“I started with Facebook because at the time Facebook was a bit bigger than Instagram. Then I started with Instagram. Then YouTube. Then TikTok. And finally, when Hulu opened up its ads for companies like us, Hulu as well.”
What Hector loves being featured on Hulu is how easily he can translate success on his social platforms into success on Hulu as well. “Anything that works on Instagram and TikTok, I basically put it on Hulu and it translates pretty well.”
Hulu’s ability to reach millions of viewers is an added bonus for Hector. “Everybody watches Hulu all over the country, so it feels a lot bigger than just a little store,” he says.
His next big project is to deliver his whimsical desserts and other treats to loved ones in the area, which he also plans to promote on Hulu Ad Manager. “I definitely recommend using Hulu Ad Manger,” he concludes. “It’s super easy to use. It’s simple. Go ahead and do it!”
Powered by Hulu Ad Manager
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Denver’s Park Hill Golf Course Development Plans Released
The plans won’t be presented to Denver voters in November, but developers who own the former Park Hill Golf Club released new details last week about their goals to build thousands of homes and commercial spaces on the property. .
Westside Investment Partners and The Holleran Group, the two companies seeking to redevelop the former 155-acre golf course on the northeast corner of Colorado Boulevard and 35th Avenue East, hosted more than 300 people at the club -house of the long-inactive course last week for an open house reviewing elaborate plans, representatives said.
The developers shared a series of design drawings showing a plaza surrounded by trees adjoining three-story buildings. They also shared a map – stamped with the word “conceptual” – which shows blocks of new development hugging Colorado Boulevard on the west side of the property, then a large park with sports fields, picnic areas, a pond and more to the east. side.
At the corner of 35th and Colorado, one block is marked “grocery”.
The documents are available for review on the development team’s new website, yesforparksandhomes.com.
Conceptual is a key word at this stage of the development process. While city-led planning efforts for the property have created a vision that calls for a mixed-use development including housing, commercial space and a grocery store, the property is still subject to a conservation easement purchased by ratepayers. which places strict limits on what can be built there. In short, nothing can be added that would interfere with the operation of an 18-hole golf course of regulation length, in accordance with the easement.
Last November, voters passed a ballot measure that said lifting the conservation easement would first have to come back to voters across the city for approval. They also rejected a competing ballot measure, backed by Westside and partners, that would have exempted the golf course from that higher bar of approval.
Westside and its partners are eyeing 2023 for a return to the ballot, but in the meantime they are conducting long-term planning efforts in concert with the city, company director Kenneth Ho said Monday.
“Although they’re conceptual, we really wanted to give people an idea of what this property can be,” Ho said of the latest renders and the map. “We really want to emphasize that this is in line with the desires of the community; a park and housing on a regional scale to fight against the housing crisis.
According to the developers’ latest presentation, the property could accommodate hundreds of new homes, of which nearly 25% would be reserved at a permanently affordable price. That’s about twice as much as the 12% limited-income units the city’s new affordable housing mandate would require in a typical market like the Park Hill neighborhood.
Developers projected by Ho could build between 2,000 and 3,700 homes on the property over the next 10 to 15 years. The team is already in talks with established affordable housing developers, including Habitat for Humanity and Brothers Redevelopment.
“Affordable units will be heavily weighted for families and deeply affordable,” Ho said.
Nearly half of limited-income housing would be for sale, he said, in an effort to provide more so-called “missing middle” housing in Denver for working-class people who are stuck in renting but unable save enough to buy.
Any plans at this point can be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism. The ballot measure that set the new, higher bar on property redevelopment passed by a 2-1 margin last year, while the competing measure proposed by Westside failed by a similar margin.
Save Open Space Denver, the group that backed the hardening conservation easements ballot measure last year and fought with developers and the city in the courts and arena of public opinion, said presented its own vision of the site as a giant park earlier this year. This vision is also conceptual since the property belongs to the developers.
denverpost
News
Man United-Leeds, Chelsea-Liverpool postponed to return of Premier League matches
Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds next Sunday have been postponed due to police concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but seven more Premier League matches will take place this weekend.
All football in the UK was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect for the Queen after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.
But following discussions between football governing bodies and the UK authorities, all scheduled midweek matches will go ahead as planned this week, with the exception of Arsenal’s Europa League draw against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. . That match has been postponed by UEFA as London police have to concentrate on the huge crowds expected to descend on the capital ahead of next Monday’s state funeral.
But while the majority of Premier League games are due to go ahead, top-flight fixtures at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford have been postponed due to the redeployment of police to provide security for the Queen’s funeral, with authorities planning more a million people. arrive in London within 48 hours of the Monday morning funeral.
Brighton v Crystal Palace, which was recently postponed due to a planned but now canceled rail strike, will also not continue.
A Premier League statement read: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums. New dates for postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
espn
On eve of Hall’s induction, Tim Hardaway says of Heat career: ‘Everything went great’ – The Denver Post
SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
VIDEO: Lion at the Detroit Zoo, Binti, turns 2
Oregon adopts California fire tactics and shuts down power
Wintermute Named Official Market Maker For Tron Ecosystem
Try a sundae in the tub at this insanely delicious confectionery
Denver’s Park Hill Golf Course Development Plans Released
Ethereum Price Trends Sideways Ahead Of The Merge
Man United-Leeds, Chelsea-Liverpool postponed to return of Premier League matches
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed