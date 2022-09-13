News
Oregon adopts California fire tactics and shuts down power
Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
CALIFORNIA MOSQUITO FIRE SPREADS TO MORE THAN 41,400 ACRES, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People say, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
OREGON WILDFIRE QUADRULES IN SIZE, FORCING MORE THAN 2,000 HOMES TO EVACUATE
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and utilities were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and enclosing power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We are aware of the changing landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.”
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
COLORADO APARTMENT EXPLOSION INJURIES THREE AND DISPLACES HUNDREDS
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The blaze grew nearly 47 square miles on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and on Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles. It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 52 square miles. Officials on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Stukel Mountain about 21 km southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly halfway contained to about 33 square miles.
Try a sundae in the tub at this insanely delicious confectionery
MINEOLA, NY — “Expect the unexpected and expect the splurge,” says owner Hector Carvalho of his New York confectionary, Manny’s Sweet Treats.
The shop has become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike and has developed a significant social media presence with its wild and inventive dessert videos. But, according to Hector, the popularity didn’t happen without some strategic marketing on his part.
“When I first opened up, I was really naive,” says Hector. He used more outdated forms of marketing, like trying to lure customers through newspaper ads, but didn’t see the results he was happy with. “And that’s when I was like, let me start doing social media,” he explains.
“I started with Facebook because at the time Facebook was a bit bigger than Instagram. Then I started with Instagram. Then YouTube. Then TikTok. And finally, when Hulu opened up its ads for companies like us, Hulu as well.”
What Hector loves being featured on Hulu is how easily he can translate success on his social platforms into success on Hulu as well. “Anything that works on Instagram and TikTok, I basically put it on Hulu and it translates pretty well.”
Hulu’s ability to reach millions of viewers is an added bonus for Hector. “Everybody watches Hulu all over the country, so it feels a lot bigger than just a little store,” he says.
His next big project is to deliver his whimsical desserts and other treats to loved ones in the area, which he also plans to promote on Hulu Ad Manager. “I definitely recommend using Hulu Ad Manger,” he concludes. “It’s super easy to use. It’s simple. Go ahead and do it!”
Denver’s Park Hill Golf Course Development Plans Released
The plans won’t be presented to Denver voters in November, but developers who own the former Park Hill Golf Club released new details last week about their goals to build thousands of homes and commercial spaces on the property. .
Westside Investment Partners and The Holleran Group, the two companies seeking to redevelop the former 155-acre golf course on the northeast corner of Colorado Boulevard and 35th Avenue East, hosted more than 300 people at the club -house of the long-inactive course last week for an open house reviewing elaborate plans, representatives said.
The developers shared a series of design drawings showing a plaza surrounded by trees adjoining three-story buildings. They also shared a map – stamped with the word “conceptual” – which shows blocks of new development hugging Colorado Boulevard on the west side of the property, then a large park with sports fields, picnic areas, a pond and more to the east. side.
At the corner of 35th and Colorado, one block is marked “grocery”.
The documents are available for review on the development team’s new website, yesforparksandhomes.com.
Conceptual is a key word at this stage of the development process. While city-led planning efforts for the property have created a vision that calls for a mixed-use development including housing, commercial space and a grocery store, the property is still subject to a conservation easement purchased by ratepayers. which places strict limits on what can be built there. In short, nothing can be added that would interfere with the operation of an 18-hole golf course of regulation length, in accordance with the easement.
Last November, voters passed a ballot measure that said lifting the conservation easement would first have to come back to voters across the city for approval. They also rejected a competing ballot measure, backed by Westside and partners, that would have exempted the golf course from that higher bar of approval.
Westside and its partners are eyeing 2023 for a return to the ballot, but in the meantime they are conducting long-term planning efforts in concert with the city, company director Kenneth Ho said Monday.
“Although they’re conceptual, we really wanted to give people an idea of what this property can be,” Ho said of the latest renders and the map. “We really want to emphasize that this is in line with the desires of the community; a park and housing on a regional scale to fight against the housing crisis.
According to the developers’ latest presentation, the property could accommodate hundreds of new homes, of which nearly 25% would be reserved at a permanently affordable price. That’s about twice as much as the 12% limited-income units the city’s new affordable housing mandate would require in a typical market like the Park Hill neighborhood.
Developers projected by Ho could build between 2,000 and 3,700 homes on the property over the next 10 to 15 years. The team is already in talks with established affordable housing developers, including Habitat for Humanity and Brothers Redevelopment.
“Affordable units will be heavily weighted for families and deeply affordable,” Ho said.
Nearly half of limited-income housing would be for sale, he said, in an effort to provide more so-called “missing middle” housing in Denver for working-class people who are stuck in renting but unable save enough to buy.
Any plans at this point can be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism. The ballot measure that set the new, higher bar on property redevelopment passed by a 2-1 margin last year, while the competing measure proposed by Westside failed by a similar margin.
Save Open Space Denver, the group that backed the hardening conservation easements ballot measure last year and fought with developers and the city in the courts and arena of public opinion, said presented its own vision of the site as a giant park earlier this year. This vision is also conceptual since the property belongs to the developers.
Man United-Leeds, Chelsea-Liverpool postponed to return of Premier League matches
Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Liverpool and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds next Sunday have been postponed due to police concerns surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, but seven more Premier League matches will take place this weekend.
All football in the UK was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect for the Queen after she passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.
But following discussions between football governing bodies and the UK authorities, all scheduled midweek matches will go ahead as planned this week, with the exception of Arsenal’s Europa League draw against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. . That match has been postponed by UEFA as London police have to concentrate on the huge crowds expected to descend on the capital ahead of next Monday’s state funeral.
But while the majority of Premier League games are due to go ahead, top-flight fixtures at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford have been postponed due to the redeployment of police to provide security for the Queen’s funeral, with authorities planning more a million people. arrive in London within 48 hours of the Monday morning funeral.
Brighton v Crystal Palace, which was recently postponed due to a planned but now canceled rail strike, will also not continue.
A Premier League statement read: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums. New dates for postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
Yankees’ statement series against the Rays puts them firmly in the driver’s seat
After nearly allowing the American League East to crumble through their fingertips, the Yankees made a resounding statement by bludgeoning the Rays this past weekend.
The Bombers mashed their way to 20 runs in the final two games of their weekend series and didn’t allow either of Tampa’s starting pitchers to make it past one out in the second inning bringing their division lead up to 5.5 games with 21 to play. Entering this series, it seemed realistic to think that there’d be a tie in the loss column atop the AL East–especially after dropping the first game on Friday.
“The convincing way I think they did it [impressed me the most],” said Aaron Boone about their crucial series victory. “But we’re onto the next one. By definition, it [a 5.5-game lead] feels better. But we gotta get ourselves right and whole and play our best.”
With the Yankees finishing off their season series against the Rays owning a potential tie-breaker with their 11-8 head-to-head record, the weight of a historic collapse hardly rests on their shoulders any longer.
The Rays own the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule based on opponents winning percentage. Of their final 24 games, Kevin Cash’s club has six games to play against the American League-best Houston Astros and–even more beneficial to the Yankees–nine games remaining with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays themselves have the third-hardest remaining schedule in baseball.
The Yankees meanwhile have the 18th ranked strength of schedule, their two most difficult series to come against the Milwaukee Brewers and their final series against the Blue Jays. Even if the Bombers weekend outburst was temporary, they are firmly back in the driver’s seat.
If the Yanks go 10-11 in their remaining games, the Rays would have to finish 18-6 against their schedule to win the division. The Blue Jays–who are just a half-game behind the Rays–would need an 18-5 record to win the division in this scenario and as previously stated, they play nine games against each other.
On top of the remaining schedule advantage, the Bombers are beginning to get key pieces back in the clubhouse. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returned to the Yankee lineup this past weekend and made an immediate impact.
“I don’t think you can understate that. You get two premium guys back and having good at-bats,” said Boone. “You saw good at-bats up and down the order and that allowed us to put up a big number both days.”
Stanton and Donaldson are just the beginning of the reinforcements heading to the Bronx. Harrison Bader, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Severino and Scott Effross are expected to return at some point during the next homestand beginning on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anthony Rizzo is also working his way back as a blood patch procedure immediately cured his headaches from an epidural.
In the heat of a division battle, the Yankees continue to get healthy at the perfect time. They own complete control of their own destiny thanks in large part to their past two victories. Now, it’s just a matter of getting hot at the right time as they set their sights on October.
Texas quarterback’s situation uncertain with Quinn Ewers injury
Texas’ loss to Alabama didn’t just affect Saturday’s win-loss column.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide when he was hit by Dallas Turner. Ewers left the game with what was initially described as a sprained collarbone and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“You lose your starting quarterback, it’s never fun,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “Then your substitute comes in and he’s half injured.”
According to multiple reports, Ewers suffered an SC sprain and will miss 2-3 weeks while recovering.
Ewers was one of the highest rated quarterbacks out of high school and first joined Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He beat out Hudson Card for the starting quarterback role.
ALABAMA MOCKS TEXAS WITH ‘HORNS DOWN’ CELEBRATION AFTER CLOSE VICTORY
In two games, Ewers was 25 for 36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Card came into the game for Ewers but also suffered an ankle injury in the game, according to 247 Sports.
Sarkisian is expected to address the team’s quarterback concerns on Monday. The team has five other quarterbacks on the roster – Maalik Murphy, Charles Wright, Ben Ballard, Cole Lourd and Joe Tatum.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Texas is currently ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll and has a big game against UTSA on Saturday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Firoozeh Dumas: What I needed was a rest break on the Island of Grieving and Useless Folks
In January, my husband blindsided me with divorce. Not for a moment during the prior 36 years did I doubt that we would spend the rest of our lives together. It was clear to everyone that we were meant to be — bashert, as my Jewish friends would say.
After my husband made his announcement, I could not eat or sleep. On those rare occasions when I did sleep, I would wake up confused, asking myself if this was really happening. I sobbed constantly. I sobbed in public. I don’t mean I cried; I sobbed. And I couldn’t stop. Everyone I know has now seen me sob. Strangers have not been left out either. When the cashier at Target asked me how my day was, let’s just say she probably regretted it.
I was fully aware of the irony, a professional humorist who can’t stop sobbing.
About three months after my husband had moved out, I spotted him in Costco. I smiled, yelled out his name and went toward him with outstretched arms. Then I suddenly remembered that we were getting divorced. “I guess I will always be happy to see you,” I said, feeling somewhat sheepish.
It took me several months to tell friends and family what had happened. I saw their pained faces as they heard the news, and their terrified faces as they watched me sob. My visible grief made them feel uncomfortable. I don’t blame them.
I did not realize last January that I had entered the World of Grief, a territory that no one chooses. I always assumed grief was like extreme sadness or depression, but it went on a little longer. That’s like saying a tsunami is like a big wave, but a little bigger. It’s impossible to imagine the full body grief experience before being knocked down by it, repeatedly pummeled by the constant waves that follow.
In March, I closed the nonprofit that I had co-founded, and which was about to be launched. I backed out of jobs knowing I would not be able to do them well, if at all. I did not recognize this new nonfunctioning version of myself, but I had to make room for her.
I fantasized about a place for people like me, the Island of Grieving and Useless Folks. Meals would be served. There would be live Irish music concerts, during which the entire audience would be allowed to sob. No one would try to make anybody feel better. There would be dogs, many dogs. They, of course, always make us feel better.
Before I started fantasizing about imaginary islands, I would have described myself as capable, bordering on fearless. But for seven months, grief took away my confidence that I could survive in this world, that I could take care of myself, let alone others. I felt I had nothing to offer anymore. Because my grief had been triggered by someone’s choice and not an unavoidable act of nature, I began to doubt everything I once thought to be true: loyalty, love, trust. Did these qualities exist? Is this what a dystopian society feels like?
With the help of friends and family, I kept going despite not wanting to. There are some things we can — but should not — do alone, and grieving is definitely one of them.
A month ago, I moved into a new home. I had been praying for a sanctuary with trees and bees, a place where I could heal. After I heard this place was coming on the market, I drove by and heard birds singing. I rented it without ever seeing the inside.
My next-door neighbor has a puppy that she lets me play with. Another neighbor brings me homemade rye bread, straight out of the oven, still warm. The neighbor across the street makes me zucchini muffins; her daughter recently made me candles. I hear birds chirping every day, and squirrels scampering on my roof. (I hope they’re not rats. That would be so much less charming.)
The property managers keep asking if there is anything else they can do for me. Who does that? Did I mention that during the walk-through, the first time they met me, I sobbed?
When my kids were little, they took swimming lessons at the YWCA. There was a sign by the pool that counted the days “without fecal contamination.” We never saw it get past 13. I now count the days I go without crying. I haven’t reached double digits yet, but laughter has slowly returned to my life. I am beginning to understand that grief never leaves, but it fades and makes room for other experiences.
Aside from the outpouring of kindness from friends, family, strangers and animals, one realization helped me more than all else: I came to understand that the depth of grief is equal to one’s capacity to love. There is no shame in grieving. Au contraire. We should hold dear those who grieve, for they are also the ones who love fiercely. I will never apologize for sobbing in public because of a shattered heart. That heart loved deeply. And for as long as I am alive, I will make space for those who grieve.
I am now that island for grieving and useless souls.
Firoozeh Dumas wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
