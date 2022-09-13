News
Peloton Chairman John Foley to quit leadership reshuffle
Interactive Platoon said co-founder John Foley and other top executives are leaving the company in a management shake-up as the maker of connected exercise equipment races to recover.
Peloton has struggled with mounting losses this year after a pandemic-fueled spike in demand for its home workouts left the company with a glut of unsold bikes as consumers returned to gyms and outdoor activities. Shares of the company have plunged more than 90% in the past year.
wsj
Thousands of homes remain at risk from wildfires in Northern California
Firefighters say they are seeing progress in battling the Mosquito Creek Fire in Northern California, but thousands of homes remain at risk.
The fire, which started Sept. 6 outside of east Sacramento near Mosquito Road and the Oxbow River, currently covers 46,587 acres (73 square miles), according to the California Department of Forestry and Conservation. fire protection on Monday.
Ten percent of the Mosquito Creek Fire has been contained, but more than 5,800 structures remain at risk in Placer and El Dorado counties. About 11,200 people were evacuated from the communities of Forest Hill and Georgetown, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
Many homes have been destroyed by the fires, but authorities have yet to release an estimated number, according to ABC 10.
Firefighters expect to be helped by favorable weather conditions as hot, dry and windy weather is not expected to “materialize” this week.
However, officials fear that dry vegetation – such as grass and tall trees – could fuel and prolong the fire.
“[T]The fire wasn’t going anywhere fast (meaning it wasn’t being blown by the wind), but where it was burning, it was really burning,” said Operations Commander Rick Young, who made his observations after a reconnaissance flight on Sunday.
The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, ABC 10 reported.
“Electrical activity” reportedly occurred in the area on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.
A peaceful hurricane last week that brought cooler temperatures helped crews in their efforts to fight fires across the state, the AP noted. The change in weather also helped the state’s power grid system.
However, unstable air quality and thunderstorms caused flash flooding and landslides in Southern California.
Along with wildfires in the Golden State, Oregon and Washington are also experiencing wildfires.
The combined fires in the three states blanketed parts of the western United States in smoke in the air over the weekend. As the wind pushes some of the smoke out of the Oregon and Washington coasts, it is expected to thicken in the middle part of those states and into Idaho and Montana.
Smoke is also expected to thicken near Reno and Carson City, Nevada, which is near the Mosquito Creek Fire.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
The Crypto Market Has Passed A Milestone But Hasn’t Flyen Yet
Market picture
Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $22,300 in the past 24 hours amid rising stock indices and a weaker US dollar. Ethereum lagged the market, losing 0.7% to $1,715. Best altcoin performers ranged from -1.5% (Cardano) to +10% (Solana).
The total crypto market cap, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 1% overnight to $1.06 trillion. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index added 9 points to 34 on Tuesday, the highest since mid-August.
BTC is just a hair above its 50-day average, which should hardly be seen as an encouraging bullish sign. The next intermediate stage of recovery that could revive the market is the 200-week average at $23.2K.
This latest dynamic suggests cautious market participants, likely to turn their attention to global macro issues. The most critical of these today is the US Inflation Report, which could restore optimism to markets if price growth slows and sales growth slows otherwise. TradingView shows that a correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 index started to strengthen again last week.
Solana posted the highest daily gain among the top coins. Despite the overall market decline, the number of NFTs issued on the Solana blockchain increased sharply, reaching 312K. Trading volumes of collectible assets on the network also surged.
News Background
According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw an outflow of $63 million last week, the highest in 12 weeks. Ethereum funds lost $62 million, bitcoin funds – $13 million, and short BTC funds received an influx of $11 million. This dynamic stands in stark contrast to price behavior and overall market capitalization, showing that institutions are not setting prices here at all.
The bitcoin network hash rate renewed its all-time high of 281.79 million TerraHash, moving the expected date of the next halving from May 2024 to Q4 2023.
According to a Harris Poll survey, 70% of cryptocurrency investors hope to become billionaires, which is significantly higher than the number of traditional investors.
On September 19, due to increased regulatory pressure, Huobi will remove seven anonymous cryptocurrencies, including Dash (DSH), Monero (XMR), and Zcash (ZEC).
This article was written by Alex Kuptsikevich, Senior Market Analyst at FxPro.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Netflix and Squid Game Make History with Emmy Wins Acting and Directing
Netflix made Emmy history on Monday, as its Korean-language hit Squid Game won Primetime Emmy Awards for Leading Role and Directing Drama – a first for a non-English-language program. Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae won for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Hwang Dong-hyuk won for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series.
Until this year, non-English speaking projects had never won or even been nominated in a major category at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Scoring Emmys doesn’t necessarily unlock awards for service other than bragging rights. But with competition continuing to escalate between services vying for your eyeballs and subscription dollars, unprecedented Emmy wins like Netflix’s can draw attention to a service as a go-to place for decorated programming.
Squid Game, as a worldwide phenomenon, was already unprecedented. The South Korean thriller about a dystopian survival competition ignited as an unexpected global hit late last year. Netflix considers it the most-watched program ever released, with more than 1.65 billion hours of the show streaming in its first four weeks.
Netflix programming was first nominated in 2013 and last year won the most awards of any network or service.
CNET
Four-year-old Tasmanian boy in Launceston saves his mother’s life by calling Triple Zero
Miracle as a quick-thinking 4-year-old boy saves his mother’s life by calling triple zero after his mother passes out during a seizure – just a day after she teaches him how to do it
- A four-year-old Tasmanian boy called triple zero after his mum had a seizure
- Wendy Cocker had already taught her son, Monty, how to call them a day before
- An emergency operator took the call and heard the boy say, ‘mom fell’
- Ms Cocker said she passed out after trying to call her husband for help
A four-year-old boy called triple zero when his mother had a seizure a day after she taught him how to do it.
Wendy Cocker passed out last month at her home in northern Tasmania, prompting her son Monty to practice what he learned by calling the emergency services.
An operator took the call shortly before paramedics arrived.
A trip to Tasmanian Agfest, where she saw an ambulance station, led Wendy Cocker to show her son Monty (pictured) how to make the call
Ms Cocker (pictured) collapsed last month when she had a seizure, while her four-year-old boy Monty called triple zero – after she taught him how to do it the day before
In a recording of the triple-0 call, Monty told operators that “mom fell.”
He also told them that he was four years old and that his “dog always makes fun of people”.
Ms Cocker told ABC she tried to contact her husband when she felt ill, but passed out after the call went to voicemail.
“After that, within minutes Monty made a triple zero call and that’s about all I remember,” the registered nurse said.
“And then I came back and everything was going, the ambulance was there.”
The Launceston mother had taught her boy how to call triple zero from an unlocked and locked mobile phone the day before.
She had been to the Tasmanian Agfest with her son’s school and had seen the ambulance station on the grounds.
This led her to show him how to make the call as she had been having seizures.
Monty received a certificate of appreciation from the emergency services teams responding to the call (pictured, the boy with his award, alongside paramedics responding to the emergency and his mother)
Ms Cocker said: ‘He’s super special; he is a very smart little boy.
Monty received a certificate of appreciation from the emergency service teams who responded to the call.
Intensive care paramedic Danielle Masters said she was amazed at how excited the boy was for his age.
“I was really amazed at how he knew it was something he needed to call an ambulance for and then figure out how to call an ambulance,” Ms Masters said.
Advertising
dailymail us
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 9-13
London seeks to untangle the SPAC market
Will SPACs survive the excesses of 2021 as a useful fundraising tool, or just another chapter in the history of regulatory arbitrage? London’s surprisingly robust market helps provide an answer.
Most investors and companies have turned their backs on what was once Wall Street’s hottest trend: special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. In a recent example, space logistics company D-Orbit canceled a deal. Vehicle shareholders are in many cases exercising their right to get their money back. The U.S. rout was mirrored in the smaller European market, where 60% fewer SPACs were listed between January and August compared to a year earlier, according to Dealogic data.
wsj
Global AI Summit 2022 Kick-Starts Today at Riyadh
Who is Mukul Rohatgi, the lead lawyer likely to return as the next attorney general
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
