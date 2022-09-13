News
Peloton co-founders leave the company amid executive shuffle
Peloton said on Monday that co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi would step down from their executive roles as the beleaguered exercise bike maker undergoes structural changes to reduce financial losses and regain investor confidence.
Peloton said in a statement that Foley, Peloton’s former CEO, stepped down as executive chairman of the board effective Monday, while Kushi would step down as chief legal officer on October 3.
“It’s time for me to start a new professional chapter,” Foley said in a statement. Foley’s resignation comes about seven months after he was replaced as chief executive of the company he co-founded 10 years ago. At the same time, the company also announced that it cut around 2,800 jobs worldwideapproximately 30% of its workforce.
Peloton received a major boost from the pandemic home workout boom, but momentum has waned significantly as lockdowns have ended and consumers have felt more comfortable returning to their gymnasiums. Shares of the company are down about 68% year-to-date.
Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive, replaced Foley as CEO in February in a reshuffle that also included scaling back manufacturing operations and reversing course on its US factory project. In April, the company slashed the price of Peloton bikes but increased the cost of subscriptions to its online library of fitness content.
Several companies have reportedly expressed interest in buying Peloton, including Amazon, which has partnered with an exercise company to sell a selection of its products through the online retailer – the first time Peloton has made its wares available outside of its own online platform and showroom.
“It just opened up a whole new angle to the game”
Longtime commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan couldn’t believe what he saw of Irene Aldana in her win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.
The top-ranked bantamweight contenders squared off in a thrilling catchweight bout on the main card of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Aldana started the fight well, hurting his opponent on the feet before nearly finishing the fight on the ground. The Mexican locked in a very tight armbar submission which had the commentary team speculating about a broken limb and an apparent tap.
However, the fight continued into the second round and Chiasson bounced back with a whopping five minutes, which she dominated with her wrestling and ground strikes.
The American continued to look impressive in round three from top position before Aldana pushed her away and landed a kick that ended the fight.
Chiasson fell to the ground and the fight was called off, but it took a few moments before the commentators and everyone in the arena realized what had happened.
The slow-motion replay showed Aldana landing a perfect kick to her opponent’s liver, which completely stopped her and left her in a heap on the mat.
After more than two decades of working UFC events, Rogan couldn’t believe what he saw from Aldana and suggested his finish could change the face of MMA.
“The public doesn’t seem to know what’s going on,” he said.
“Oh my God. I’ve never seen this before. Look at that liver heel, perfectly placed. It just opened up a whole new angle to the game.
“I’ve never seen anyone get stopped with a heel kick to the liver from the ground.”
His efforts also earned him a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus, with Nate Diaz, Johnny Walker and Jailton Almeida getting the others.
Aldana has now won two fights in a row and is a true title contender at 135 pounds. The 34-year-old holds several high-profile wins over Bethe Correia, Ketlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya.
Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 12th time for killing John Lennon
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for the 12th time, New York City Corrections officials announced Monday.
Mark David Chapman, 67, appeared before a parole board in late August, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of December 8, 1980, as Lennon and Yoko Ono returned to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, “Double Fantasy,” earlier in the day.
State officials have not yet made available transcripts of Chapman’s last interview with the board, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse during previous parole hearings. Chapman called his actions “despicable” during his 2020 hearing, and said he would have “no complaints” if they chose to leave him in jail for the rest of his life.
“I murdered him…because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was looking very, very, very, very much for personal glory. Very selfish,” Chapman said then.
Chapman is serving a 20-year to life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Center in upstate New York, according to state correctional records online.
He is then due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.
Call on nations to identify the origin of Covid-19 and penalize the culprits: parliamentary panel in the center
The panel understands that if the origin of the coronavirus remains a mystery, it will have colossal consequences for the biosafety and biosecurity of the world, the report states.
A parliamentary committee has recommended that the government calls on the nations committee to conduct more studies to identify the origin of COVID-19 and penalize the culprits on an international platform. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, in its report entitled “Vaccine development, distribution management and mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic”, said that there was still a lack of concrete evidence on whether the coronavirus had reached the limit. man via a laboratory incident.
The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The panel understands that if the origin of the coronavirus remains a mystery, it will have colossal consequences for the biosafety and biosecurity of the world, the report states.
“The committee therefore urges the government to rely on its diplomacy to appeal to the committee of nations to conduct more studies to identify the origin of COVID-19 and penalize the culprits at the international platform,” did he declare. The report states that the growing number of emerging viruses has highlighted the need to establish a robust mechanism for systematic investigation of the origin and route of transmission of pathogens. He recommended that the ministry develop a framework for health care in the country to more effectively investigate and manage a future disease outbreak.
“In this regard, the committee strongly believes that the recently constituted task force team led by (Niti Aayog member) Dr. VK Paul will monitor the monkeypox situation and provide advice to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and will combat the threat,” the panel said. The committee pointed out that given the high number of total Covid cases in the country, the number of samples sequenced is very low.
Genome sequencing is part of an effective virus containment strategy and facilitates better surveillance, thus driving the need for better policy formulation on the management of COVID-19, he said. Considering that India is lagging behind in genome sequencing and has sequenced very few samples compared to other countries, the committee strongly believes that there is a need to increase genome sequencing facilities in India, he said. Given the anticipation and conclusion of virologists and microbiologists that the virus will continue to evolve and possibly mutate into a more virulent and transmissible variant, which has been evidenced by the subsequent waves of Covid Across the world, it is advisable to extend genome sequencing machines nationwide to keep track of mutant variants, the report says.
Queen Elizabeth hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’
EDINBURGH, Scotland — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland.
Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather, to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
Because the queen died at her summer home of Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning. Large crowds have lined the route as her coffin journeyed from the castle to Edinburgh, underscoring the deep bond between the queen and Scotland. That bond persisted even as relations soured between the Conservative U.K. government in London and the pro-independence Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch.”
“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others.”
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public can pay their respects. Thousands of people lined the 0.7-mile route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours early to catch a glimpse.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher. “I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead.”
One man shouted at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under a blue sky flecked with clouds.
Charles and his siblings later stood in silent vigil at the church, lowering their heads as they stood at four sides of their mother’s oak coffin alongside members of the Royal Company of Archers. As they performed the traditional vigil, members of the public filed past.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles later donned a kilt as he visited the Scottish parliament, where he was greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
“The queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people a haven and a home,” Charles told Scottish lawmakers.
Earlier, the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. Central Time).
Before flying to Scotland, Charles received condolences at Parliament on Monday and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king. A trumpet fanfare greeted him and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Charles told the House of Commons and the House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons since King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
In a personal tribute to his grandmother, Prince Harry said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Harry’s statement alluded to the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, last year: “We too smile, knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now and both together in peace.”
The queen’s coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of her funeral on Sept. 19. U.S. President Joe Biden is among the world leaders and dignitaries planning to attend the service at Westminster Abbey.
Authorities already have issued rules for people wanting to pay their respects in London.
Vanessa Nathakumaran showed up more than two days early to stake out a place. “I really, really want to be part of it,” she said.
Judging by the size of the crowd in Edinburgh, the line behind Nathakumaran will be long.
Rosamund Allen, 67, came to Edinburgh from Rothbury in northern England to be part of history.
“It was very moving. It was very quiet,” she said. “I felt very sorry for the family itself to be on show. They are very brave to do that. And I really hope and pray that they get something out of today and have a chance to mourn themselves.
“They were very kind to allow us to be part of their sadness.”
China’s tourism revenue was below pre-Covid 2019 levels amid lockdowns
Domestic tourism revenue for the long weekend that ended Monday reached 28.68 billion yuan ($4.16 billion), just 60.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Pictured are visitors to the Nantong Intercontinental Green Expo Park in Jiangsu province on September 11, 2022.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s tourism sector ended another holiday with earnings far lower than they were before the pandemic hit.
National tourism revenue for the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival reached 28.68 billion yuan ($4.16 billion), just 60.6 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, a announced Monday the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The figure also marked a 22.8% drop from last year.
Tourist trips of 73.4 million were nearly 17% below last year’s figure and had recovered only 72.6% of 2019 levels, the ministry said.
Tourism numbers fell more than they did on the last public holiday in early June, said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.
“The deterioration in business activity is mainly due to the tightening of Covid control measures, as individuals have been advised to stay put and avoid unnecessary travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Christmas holidays. National Day (October 1-7),” he said in a report. dated Monday. The next public holiday in China will be in October.
Chinese tourism has plummeted since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Domestic tourism revenue for the whole of last year was about half of what it was in 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism. .
This year, figures for the first six months showed a decline of around 28% compared to the same period in 2021. And since the end of the two-month lockdown in Shanghai in June, China has battled epidemics across the country, including the tourist island of Hainan.
This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival officially landed on Saturday, with the public holiday continuing through Monday.
Even though people didn’t travel far, they weren’t inclined to go to the movies. The long-weekend box office hit 370 million yuan ($53.44 million), the lowest since 2017, according to data from movie ticketing site Maoyan.
The number of cinema visits – around 9.2 million – was the lowest since 2013, despite more than tripling the number of film screenings, the data showed.
Online shopping: a ray of hope
However, online shopping has held up, at least in terms of volume.
China’s postal authority said it handled nearly 1.8 billion parcels during the holidays, similar to last year. The 2021 figures were well over 90% of 2019 levels, according to an official report. A comparison from 2019 was not published this year.
Last week, China’s National Health Commission encouraged people to stay put during the holidays and avoid holding large group events.
The commission stressed that when moving between provinces, travelers must show negative virus tests taken within the last 48 hours – as is general practice in at least some areas. The health authority said this Covid policy would last until October 31, with later adjustments as needed.
The capital of Beijing, which is due to host a historic political meeting next month, has reported infections linked to two universities and a college in the city in the past few days. The commercial and social activity of the city remains largely unchanged.
However, due to a local Covid infection linked to Beijing, a city in neighboring Hebei province said that starting Tuesday it would be essentially closed for four days, according to state media.
This month, the southwestern city of Chengdu, known for its panda center, ordered people to stay at home while authorities carried out mass virus testing. Restrictions have started to loosen in recent days, but restaurants still cannot let people dine, according to the city government.
A government meeting during the holidays
On Monday, while the public was still celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang led a special meeting on the economy, according to state media. All four Chinese vice-premiers were present, according to the report.
National economic growth has slowed — to a pace of 2.5% in the first half of the year and well below the official target of around 5.5%.
Adding to the drag of Covid controls is a collapse in China’s huge property market. Last week, trade data for August indicated that as global demand declines, exports are unlikely to support domestic growth as much as they once did.
China is due to release August retail sales, industrial production and investment data on Friday.
