Petit Four Films announces bankruptcy, leaving couples without wedding videographers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — For some couples, their wedding day is one of the most important days of their lives. Now, some couples in different parts of the country, including here in the Bay Area, are saying the company they hired for their wedding day video didn’t deliver as promised. Some videographers under contract with the company say they have also not been paid for the weddings they have shot.

Tracy and Kevin Broderick planned their wedding for two years, but just four days before they said “yes” last Saturday, they say the videography company they hired for their special day, Petit Four Films, has canceled by SMS.

“Completely unprofessional,” Kevin Broderick said.

“I was in shock, I think I cried, and then I called my wedding planner and said I couldn’t believe this was happening,” Tracy Broderick said.

The text from a person named Dianna from customer service read in part, “This is a horrible time and we are beyond sorry…we again apologize profusely and wish you all the best,” Kevin says he has called Dianna.

“She was totally tripping and gave me no reason,” Broderick said.

Three days before their wedding, the Brodericks found and hired a new videographer.

Other couples say Petit Four movies seemed like a great choice, with plenty of incentives to help them save money.

“You’re in the military with money, a nurse with an Amazon gift card,” bride Kassie Servick explained.

“If you pay in full before midnight tonight, your price will go from something like $2800 almost $3000 to $1799,” bride Marykate Glackin explained.

But once they paid in full, Glackin says the company seemed to ghost them and stopped taking their calls or returning their emails.

“I just want answers,” Glackin said.

Bride Jessica Akers says she couldn’t reach the phone after trying several times.

“I mean over 40 phone calls over 4 or 5 days,” Akers said.

Akers and her fiancé Jesse De Bie say they finally made it through on Friday and demanded a refund so they could book another company before their wedding in less than a week.

“Petit Four also said in their contract that you could cancel at any time,” Akers said.

They say they were told they would have the refund by Tuesday.

But a few hours later on Friday, we received a text message that read in part: “…it is to our deepest regret that we have had to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy…We deeply apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused you.”

“I have submitted an argument with my bank to see if I can get the refund this way, but I doubt I will see any money from the company,” Akers said.

Some videographers who say Petit Four Films owes them money for the weddings they shot have connected in a private Facebook group.

“I’m owed more than a grand and then my partner owes over $1,500,” Noah Ike said.

“It was really disappointing to come home and realize that we don’t get paid for all the time we put in,” he continued.

Joining these Facebook group conversations, some brides who say, Petit Four Films never delivered their wedding day videos within 90 days as promised.

“My husband is rolling out soon and I really wanted our wedding video to come back while he’s gone to put a smile on my face and help me get through the days without him and now I don’t even know if I’ll be able to getting my video is pretty terrible,” Servick said.

The Better Business Bureau currently lists the company with an F rating and indicates that the company is not BBB accredited.

Between July and August, the BBB said it contacted the company to address complaints and publicity issues, but as of August 15, no response had been received. It says the company contacted the BBB on August 4 and asked for the trade reviews to be removed. The reviews posted are a mix of positive and negative experiences. There are 33 complaints.

Petit Four Films emailed the I-Team the following statement: “Unfortunately, due to COVID, inflation and economic fluctuations over the past few years in the industry; it is at our most We deeply regret that we had to cancel a portion of our weddings and enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We have issued and are currently issuing refunds. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused any of our couples and we will be in touch with them with the next steps in the process.

The Brodericks say they were told they would have a refund by Friday.

“No, there was nothing,” Kevin Broderick said.

Despite the announcement of bankruptcy, the company continues to advertise on Instagram and its website invites couples to book with promotional offers announced until September 16.

“It’s awful,” Tracy Broderick said.

“I really hope things go well because it’s a really shitty situation,” Glackin said.

