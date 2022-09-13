News
Petit Four Films announces bankruptcy, leaving couples without wedding videographers
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — For some couples, their wedding day is one of the most important days of their lives. Now, some couples in different parts of the country, including here in the Bay Area, are saying the company they hired for their wedding day video didn’t deliver as promised. Some videographers under contract with the company say they have also not been paid for the weddings they have shot.
Tracy and Kevin Broderick planned their wedding for two years, but just four days before they said “yes” last Saturday, they say the videography company they hired for their special day, Petit Four Films, has canceled by SMS.
“Completely unprofessional,” Kevin Broderick said.
“I was in shock, I think I cried, and then I called my wedding planner and said I couldn’t believe this was happening,” Tracy Broderick said.
The text from a person named Dianna from customer service read in part, “This is a horrible time and we are beyond sorry…we again apologize profusely and wish you all the best,” Kevin says he has called Dianna.
“She was totally tripping and gave me no reason,” Broderick said.
Three days before their wedding, the Brodericks found and hired a new videographer.
Other couples say Petit Four movies seemed like a great choice, with plenty of incentives to help them save money.
“You’re in the military with money, a nurse with an Amazon gift card,” bride Kassie Servick explained.
“If you pay in full before midnight tonight, your price will go from something like $2800 almost $3000 to $1799,” bride Marykate Glackin explained.
But once they paid in full, Glackin says the company seemed to ghost them and stopped taking their calls or returning their emails.
“I just want answers,” Glackin said.
Bride Jessica Akers says she couldn’t reach the phone after trying several times.
“I mean over 40 phone calls over 4 or 5 days,” Akers said.
Akers and her fiancé Jesse De Bie say they finally made it through on Friday and demanded a refund so they could book another company before their wedding in less than a week.
“Petit Four also said in their contract that you could cancel at any time,” Akers said.
They say they were told they would have the refund by Tuesday.
But a few hours later on Friday, we received a text message that read in part: “…it is to our deepest regret that we have had to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy…We deeply apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused you.”
“I have submitted an argument with my bank to see if I can get the refund this way, but I doubt I will see any money from the company,” Akers said.
Some videographers who say Petit Four Films owes them money for the weddings they shot have connected in a private Facebook group.
“I’m owed more than a grand and then my partner owes over $1,500,” Noah Ike said.
“It was really disappointing to come home and realize that we don’t get paid for all the time we put in,” he continued.
Joining these Facebook group conversations, some brides who say, Petit Four Films never delivered their wedding day videos within 90 days as promised.
“My husband is rolling out soon and I really wanted our wedding video to come back while he’s gone to put a smile on my face and help me get through the days without him and now I don’t even know if I’ll be able to getting my video is pretty terrible,” Servick said.
The Better Business Bureau currently lists the company with an F rating and indicates that the company is not BBB accredited.
Between July and August, the BBB said it contacted the company to address complaints and publicity issues, but as of August 15, no response had been received. It says the company contacted the BBB on August 4 and asked for the trade reviews to be removed. The reviews posted are a mix of positive and negative experiences. There are 33 complaints.
Petit Four Films emailed the I-Team the following statement: “Unfortunately, due to COVID, inflation and economic fluctuations over the past few years in the industry; it is at our most We deeply regret that we had to cancel a portion of our weddings and enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We have issued and are currently issuing refunds. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused any of our couples and we will be in touch with them with the next steps in the process.
The Brodericks say they were told they would have a refund by Friday.
“No, there was nothing,” Kevin Broderick said.
Despite the announcement of bankruptcy, the company continues to advertise on Instagram and its website invites couples to book with promotional offers announced until September 16.
“It’s awful,” Tracy Broderick said.
“I really hope things go well because it’s a really shitty situation,” Glackin said.
Orlando’s XFL team adds Shane Matthews and Lamar Thomas as assistant coaches – The Denver Post
New Orlando XFL coach Terrell Buckley has completed his first coaching staff and some of the new additions will strike a familiar chord with Florida football fans.
Former Florida Gators quarterback Shane Matthews and former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lamar Thomas are among six new signings Buckley and the league announced on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the staff we’ve assembled and I know we’ll work together to bring the best product to the field this spring,” Buckley said in a statement. “These people bring a wealth of expertise across football. I can’t wait to get started and bring it to our fans in Orlando!
Matthews, who played quarterback at UF from 1990 to 1992, is the team’s quarterback coach. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins before working as an assistant coach at the high school level. .
Matthews is currently a color analyst on Florida Gators radio broadcasts.
Thomas will serve as Buckley’s assistant head coach while coaching receivers and special teams. The Ocala native played in Miami from 1989 to 1992 and helped the Hurricanes win the national championships in 1989 and 1991. He went on to play seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins before becoming a coach as an assistant at Western Kentucky, Louisville. , Kentucky and more recently, the Salt Lake Stallions of the defunct Alliance of American Football.
Mark Snyder, who takes over as linebackers coach, has spent the past three decades as a coach with stops at UCF (1989-90), USF (2010-11) and Florida State (2018-19). He most recently served as linebacker coach for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.
Ronnie Lee takes over as safety coach after a 25-year college coaching career with stops in Miami, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
Keith Wagner, who will coach the offensive line, comes to Orlando after two decades of coaching experience. His playing career took him to New York, Dallas, Green Bay, Jacksonville and NFL Europe where he played for the Scottish Claymores and Rhein Fire.
Ty Warren played defensive tackle at Texas A&M before a successful career with the New England Patriots, including two Super Bowl victories. He takes over as defensive line coach after spending time as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions and, most recently, the Houston Gamblers.
The six new signings join offensive coordinator Robert Ford and defensive coordinator Tony Carter, whom Buckley and the league previously announced.
Also joining the staff are Ben Lawson (video manager), Bob Monica (equipment manager) and Rachel Sharpe (track coach).
The XFL kicks off its season on February 18, 2023.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
Man City defender Manuel Akanji responds to comments about backing growing rivals Manchester United as summer signing prepares for Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League meeting
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has admitted he was a Manchester United fan as a child.
The 27-year-old left Borussia Dortmund on deadline day, joining Premier League champions Pep Guardiola in a £15m deal.
He made his Sky Blues debut in the Champions League last week as City won 4-0 against Sevilla in their Group G opener.
Akanji is likely to start for the Citizens when they face his former side Dortmund on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte out injured.
Now, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, the defender has responded to comments he made by claiming he was a childhood Manchester United fan.
“I said I was a Manchester United fan growing up, but when you reach a certain level as a player you’re not a fan anymore because you play against such clubs and you don’t support this club like you did,” Akanji said.
“I was then also asked what my goal was. I said I would end up playing for the best club in the world. From this it was concluded that I considered Manchester United the best club in the world and really wanted to play [for them] one day, which I never said…”
“When I came to FC Basel, I played in the Champions League and against Manchester United. When the idols became rivals, I got to a point where I stopped being a fan and wanted to do my own work well enough to beat teams like Manchester United.
Players such as Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard are other examples who have backed rivals in the past, having both been Everton fans as children.
Akanji will have a point to prove against his former employers Dortmund on Wednesday as he aims to help City to two wins from two in the Champions League this season.
Fetterman campaigns with ‘exceptional’ council members who support calls to ‘defund the police’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman spent part of his Monday night on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia council members who expressed support for efforts to fund police departments.
In photos shared on one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who called the council members “remarkable”, posed with a smile alongside District 3 council member Jamie Gauthier and council members in general Kendra Brooks and Isaiah Thomas.
In a tweet, Fetterman said, “Three outstanding Council members who are with me in my fight to get every vote here in Philly Support local Black-owned businesses.”
In 2020, amid nationwide protests and riots following the police-involved death of George Floyd, the three council members made it clear they supported efforts to fund or cut funding of policing, Thomas calling this his “definition of reform.”
FETTERMAN HOLDS CAMPAIGN RALLY WITH PLANNED PARENTHOOD, ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ ACTIVIST ON 9/11 ANNIVERSARY
In a July 2020 essay written by Thomas, the board member who took office in 2020, argued that too much money is already going to the Philadelphia Police Department and insisted he wanted to find “more effective investments” in public safety.
“In Philadelphia, approximately 15% of the city’s operating budget is allocated to the police department,” Thomas said in the essay published by Philadelphia’s WHYY. “At a time when taxpayers are hearing about cuts to essential services, it’s understandable that this fact would frustrate many Philadelphians. Let’s be clear, this frustrates me too.”
“I think we’re allocating way too much taxpayer money to the police department,” Thomas added at the time. “I look forward to the opportunity to discuss, with my colleagues and the public, how to make more effective investments in public safety.”
A month earlier, in response to a political activist on social media who claimed that “funding has a very simple meaning: cut your budget and invest in social [services]”Thomas wrote in a tweet“Your definition of finance = my definition of reform.”
Speaking in support of the “defund the police” movement in November 2020, Gauthier, who took office in 2020, claimed that “the police are a racist institution” and declared his support for the movement.
SENATE CANDIDATE DEM FETTERMAN PUSHED TO RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF FATALLY SHOOTING, STABING VICTIM
“I support the movement to defund the police and reimagine what it looks like,” Gauthier said, according to Philadelphia Magazine. “I see a need for police in our society. Although I like the vision – a day without the need for police – it would take us a long time to get there. I don’t want to minimize where [the call for abolition] comes from the fact that the police are a racist institution.”
Gauthier also ignored remarks by then-board member Allan Domb, who, according to Philadelphia Magazine, had insisted earlier that year that “the flavor of the day right now is blaming the police.”
“I don’t think the police are perfect, but I think in general they do a really good job,” Domb said at the time.
In response to Domb’s remarks, Gauthier said, “If you don’t live in a black and brown neighborhood, where you constantly deal with the police”, then “you are not equipped to make that judgment”.
Brooks, who took office in 2020 and is the first city council member to represent the Working Families Party, said in a June 2020 op-ed published by the Philadelphia Inquirer that the “uprisings” of the Black Lives Matter movement in America have revealed that people want to “defund the police” and “invest in black communities”.
11 SENATE RACES WILL DETERMINE IF DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL HOUSE AFTER MIDTERM ELECTIONS
“When there is no justice, there is no peace,” Brooks wrote at the time. “State violence and the systemic underfunding of black people are at the heart of this crisis. People have lost faith in the institution of government because our government has given us little to believe in except the symbolism sold as progress. We’ve seen symbols crumble this week in our city, and action to hold police officers accountable.”
“The uprisings have been very clear: the people hold the power,” Brooks added. “And people have clear demands: defund the police and invest in black communities.”
Signaling further support for the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to defend law enforcement, Brooks also said at the time that she “would not vote for any budget that increases police funding but does nothing to support communities.
“If we want a recovery that leaves no one behind, we need a real conversation about redistributing resources from the police budget to community-led programs that can keep us safe and reduce gun violence,” she said.
Fetterman’s appearance alongside the council members comes amid a crime wave that has plagued the city in recent years.
On Monday, the city saw 384 murders this year, a 3% increase from the same time last year, according to police data.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles, according to police and his representatives.
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was eating inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend Monday afternoon when a suspect approached their table, media reports said.
PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish.” He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.
Los Angeles police confirmed details of the shooting, which occurred around 1:15 p.m., but would not identify PnB Rock as the victim and referred reporters to the coroner’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death Tuesday morning, calling it a “senseless loss” in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.
TMZ first reported the shooting. A graphic video reportedly taken at the scene shows PnB Rock laying in a pool of blood on the restaurant’s floor.
Atlantic Records called PnB Rock a great friend and a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.”
Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered the company’s condolences to the Allen family.
“The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”
Officer Jeff Lee, an LAPD spokesperson, said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded items from the victim. A verbal exchange ended when the suspect opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times.
The suspect took some items from the victim and fled in a car that had been waiting in the parking lot, Lee said. No one else was injured in the shooting and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Queen’s coffin leaves Edinburgh Cathedral for London – The Denver Post
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried from an Edinburgh cathedral on Tuesday as the late monarch embarked on a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will rest in state.
Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit sparked a rare moment of unity among politicians in a region with contested British and Irish identities and deeply divided over the monarchy.
While a bagpiper played, the flag-draped oak coffin was carried from St. Giles Cathedral. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh cheered as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
Over the past 24 hours, thousands have filed silently past the coffin after it arrived in Edinburgh from the Queen’s beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died aged 96 on Thursday, ending her 70-year reign .
Charles left Belfast to receive his mother’s coffin in London, where he will spend the night at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken to Parliament on Wednesday, where it will remain in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.
Earlier, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the official residence of the Royal Family in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the Queen’s death. The area in front of the castle gates was lined with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowds and occasionally used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi – his late mother’s favorite breed of dog – being held by someone, and some chanted “God save the king!”
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new King is a truly historic moment for all of us,” said Robin Campbell, a Hillsborough resident, while waiting for Charles. , which is touring all four parts of the UK.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy evokes mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mainly Protestant Unionists who see themselves as British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
This split fueled three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family have been personally affected by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and Charles’s much-loved mentor, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter of a century after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.
For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others recognize the Queen’s role in establishing peace. During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander – a once unthinkable moment of reconciliation.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the Queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation”.
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, Sinn Fein representatives attended memorial events for the Queen on Tuesday and met the King.
Maskey expressed his condolences to the King at an event at Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders of all major political parties in Northern Ireland.
Charles replied that his mother “felt deeply, I know, the importance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated and in reaching out to make possible the healing of long-lasting wounds. date”.
He said he would be inspired by his mother’s “shining example” and “seek out the welfare of all people in Northern Ireland”.
Yet not everyone welcomed the new king.
On Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died during a prison hunger strike in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
“No, he is not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen has never done anything for us. Never done. No member of the royal family does.
Politicians from all divisions of Northern Ireland attended a memorial service for the Queen in Belfast. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D. Higgins were at St Anne’s Cathedral in central Belfast for the Anglican ‘reflection service’.
Clergy have praised the Queen’s role in helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland. Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell said she had “taken the hard road to reconciliation”.
Irish leaders were also present despite strained relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and EU have been squabbling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the block.
Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward held a brief vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening as members of the public filed past.
The next morning, a man in a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head, and walked away. A woman wiped her tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniform walked slowly past the coffin.
In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen a “wonderful ambassador for our country”.
“She was such an example to all of us. She was dignified. She was righteous, she was beautiful inside and out. And I’ve known her all my life. , she added.
The Queen’s coffin will be flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and taken to Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster which will carry the coffin was used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to bring humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Chief Marshal of British air Sir Mike Wigston.
___
Lawless and Corder reported from London.
___
Follow AP’s stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family at
