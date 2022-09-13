Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

The $100 (£85, AU$180) Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great entry-level fitness tracker that’s ideal for Fitbit newcomers as well as a major refresh for anyone upgrading from an older Fitbit. It has an AMOLED color screen, a new menu system and the same long battery life. The Inspire 3 is compatible with Android and iOS to receive notifications or call alerts from your phone, and it tracks sleep in the same way as the more expensive Fitbit trackers and smartwatches. So it’s easy to recommend the Inspire 3 if you want the best battery life of any Fitbit – 10 days – without the bells and whistles of our current favorite, the $150 Fee 5.

As Slim and discreet design

Health features similar to more expensive Fitbits

Bright color display

10 day battery life Do not like Screen may be too small for some to read easily

No quick release band buttons

The most useful features require a Fitbit Premium subscription

The Inspire 3 comes with a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium, the $10-a-month subscription service that unlocks more sleep and recovery data. The previous Inspire 2 model came with a one-year trial. While you don’t have to use the Inspire 3, Premium is quickly becoming an essential part of the now Google-owned Fitbit experience and definitely something to consider when looking at total lifetime cost. of the device.

In addition, several cheaper fitness tracker have bitten Fitbit’s heels over the past few years, so there’s more competition than ever. In particular, the $60 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has an even larger screen than the Inspire 3 and offers similar health features, although it lags behind in sensor accuracy. Garmin also has the Vivosmart 5 with even more fitness tracking options, but it’s more expensive at $150 and only has a monochrome display.

The new color display makes all the difference

Previous Inspire models had to make do with a monochrome display, but the Inspire 3 is upgraded with an AMOLED color display. This is really the main reason to upgrade if you’re coming from an older model, as it makes all the difference to the user experience without sacrificing battery life. The case measures 1.55 inches, but the screen itself does not take up all the usable space on the device. Depending on the light, you can see the edges of the screen and the bezels.

You might be curious how the Inspire 3 compares to the $130 Fitbit Luxury, released in 2021. If you’re choosing between the two, price aside, the Fitbit Luxe is a wee bit thinner and has a tad larger screen, but the difference is barely noticeable unless you inspect them side-by-side. coast. So unless you really appreciate the sleeker look of the Luxe and want a more jewel-like finish with bands and accessories, the Inspire 3 is a much better value overall.

The display can stay always on, so the clock face remains visible at all times, although this eats away at overall battery life, reducing it from 10 days to 3 days. The clock faces are all big enough for me to see, but I think if you need reading glasses, seeing your workout metrics on the screen can be a bit tricky as the text is quite little.

Navigation on the Inspire 3 is a little different than on previous models. There are now two haptic buttons on either side that you can pinch to turn on the screen or return to the clock face from any menu. Swipe left and right to access workout tracking, breathing exercises, timers, and alarms or notifications from your phone. Swipe up and down to access settings and your daily health overview, respectively.

A new $20 clip lets you wear the Inspire 3 elsewhere on your body for training when you can’t wear it on your wrist, such as for boxing. But the Inspire 3 doesn’t have the same quick-release buttons as the Charge 5, which makes swapping bands easier; instead, they are toggles that are quite tedious to adjust. The Inspire 3 is water resistant to 50 meters (164 feet).

Lexy Savvides/CNET



Fitbit’s constant sleep and health tracking at a lower price

For those new to Fitbit, the Inspire 3 can track steps, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels throughout the day and night. Workouts and sleep can also be tracked automatically or manually. The Inspire 3 uses a metric called active zone minutes to help you reach recommended activity levels, and it takes into account the time you spend with your heart rate in certain zones, personalized based on your age and your fitness level. I really like how it tracks all of this passively in the background, even if I forget to start a specific workout. Walking up and down stairs several times a day can help you reach your active zone minutes goals.

Lexy Savvides/CNET



The Inspire 3 has connected GPS rather than in-device GPS. That means you’ll need to take your phone with you to track outdoor route information and distances for things like walks and runs. You can track over 20 different workout types with space to store six workout profiles on the device itself. To swap your favourites, you need to load the Fitbit app and then re-sync with the band.

The fitness tracking experience is fairly simple, although you can see heart rate, elapsed time, pace, calories burned, steps and your active zone minutes goal by swiping each screen during a session training. When you’re done, it shows a quick summary of your metrics, and when you sync to the Fitbit app, you get the full summary on your phone, including route info and a map if available. was an outdoor workout.

Screenshot by Lexy Savvides/CNET



This tracker also has high and low heart rate alerts, as well as irregular heartbeat detection during sleep, which can alert you if it registers signs of atrial fibrillation.

Fitbit’s sleep tracking is comprehensive, and even on this little device you still get a deep dive into sleep stages. Everything is easy to interpret in the Fitbit app when you sync each morning, and if you have Premium you’ll see trends over time as well as metrics like skin temperature overnight. After 14 days of wearing the device, you’ll get a detailed sleep profile and each month you’ll get an updated sleep animal that describes your sleep style. I’m a turtle, if you play the game at home.

All of your workout and sleep data is brought together in the Daily Readiness Score, also a Fitbit Premium feature. This helps indicate if your body is ready for more activity that day, or if you should take it easy and focus on something a little more relaxing like breathing exercises or yoga. I’m a big fan of the score and love the personalized workout recommendations it gives. There’s also a stress management score that can indicate how your body is coping with stress, calculated from metrics like heart rate, sleep, and activity levels. A higher score means you’re doing better, but I don’t find it as useful as the daily readiness score overall.

Basic smart functions only

The Inspire 3 is pretty straightforward when it comes to smart features. You can see notifications from your phone, with the ability to filter by app type from the Fitbit app. There’s a timer and alarm app built into the tracker, as well as a find my phone feature to ping it as long as it’s within Bluetooth range. It is also compatible with Google Fast Pair to quickly connect to Android phones.

But that’s about all. There’s no Fitbit Pay for contactless payments from your wrist, music playback control, or onboard music storage. Really, you get this tracker for its passive health and fitness monitoring — not as a smartwatch alternative.

The best battery life of all the Fitbits

The Fitbit Inspire 3’s 10-day battery life is seriously impressive and includes sleep tracking, basic workout tracking, and wearing the device 24/7 during my testing. That battery life matches the Inspire 2, even with the newer tracker’s brighter color display.

While battery life can vary depending on your usage – and dramatically if you’re using always-on display mode which brings it down to three days of battery life – I was still very impressed that I didn’t have to charge. the tracker as close as possible. often like other Fitbit models I’ve reviewed.

The Inspire 3 is a set-and-forget tracker

Fitbit finds the formula for a basic fitness tracker with the Inspire 3, especially if you want something that tracks passively in the background with only the occasional recharge. But its most useful features require Fitbit Premium, which is an additional monthly cost after the free trial ends.

The Inspire 3 should meet the needs of someone looking at Fitbit’s slightly more expensive $130 Luxe tracker, and even tops it with longer battery life. But if you want Fitbit Pay and even more fitness tracking features without spending more on a Fitbit Versa smartwatch, the $150 Fitbit Charge 5 is the best overall buy.