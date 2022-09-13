News
Portland residents take precautions to avoid attack in response to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people with a mental health crisis while walking around the city, according to a recent poll, but people Fox News spoke to had mixed opinions on security in the city.
“I walk around all the time and during the day I feel great,” said Amber, who recently moved from California to Portland. “I’m still keeping my wits about me and being careful, but I don’t really feel in danger.”
But Brenda disagreed.
“I’m afraid of being physically assaulted,” she told Fox News. “It’s not safe. It’s just flat, not safe.”
MAN, 20, SHOT AT PORTLAND ILLEGAL STREET RACING RAKEOVER
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler commissioned the survey from local firm DHM Research. Nearly half (48%) of the 500 Portland residents who responded felt unsafe walking alone at night in their own neighborhood. Of those who felt unsafe, 78% told researchers they were afraid of being physically attacked.
“I’m not going to live in fear, but we’re much more aware of our surroundings,” Meredith said. “I won’t walk alone that often. I used to walk mindlessly everywhere at night. I think twice now.”
There were 5,960 crimes reported in July, the most recent month for which police statistics are available. That’s up slightly from 5,618 in the same month last year. Theft, vandalism and assault were the most frequently reported offences.
MAN RELEASED FROM PRISON BY LIBERAL PORTLAND FREEDOM FUND CHARGED WITH MURDER A WEEK LATER
According to the survey, people living in the east end of the city were more likely to fear being physically attacked than those in west Portland. Among women surveyed who felt unsafe, 81% said they feared being attacked, compared to 74% of men.
“I’m sure a lot of people don’t feel safe,” said Jon, who was from Seattle. “Yeah, but I’m not a 120-pound woman who walks alone at night.”
Shane agreed there was a gender divide.
“My partner is physically smaller than me…she feels completely uncomfortable being in town,” he said. “She started carrying pepper spray with her.”
As a “big guy”, Shane said he felt he was less of a target.
“Besides, I don’t really look like I have a lot of money,” he laughed.
Amber said she gets nervous at night or in neighborhoods perceived to be more dangerous. She said she was shouted at and followed by strangers and is making sure to stay alert.
“These are the people who have mental health issues because you don’t really know how they’re going to react,” she said. “I don’t listen to anything in my headphones. I always have my pepper spray on my keychain.
OREGON MAN CHARGED AFTER FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH OF PORTLAND TEEN
She added that she was constantly looking over her shoulder, “so I’m not oblivious to my surroundings.”
According to the survey and residents Fox News spoke to, concerns about interacting with people in mental health crisis or intoxicated are front and center for many Portland residents.
“Taking our granddaughters for walks and finding syringes on the floor and things like that is disheartening,” Meredith said.
The Portland Police Bureau has suffered from a staff shortage since 2020 and currently has more than 100 vacancies in the sworn police, according to the bureau. As anti-police protests rocked the city in 2020, the city council voted to cut the department’s budget by $15 million, though activists demanded cuts of $50 million.
Many officers have retired or gone to work in other cities, citing dissatisfaction with city leaders and poor morale during months of nightly protests.
“I think we need more police,” Brenda said. She can understand why people don’t want to become officers, but the city isn’t doing enough to promote safety, she said.
More than half of survey respondents told researchers they did not think the police would respond quickly to an emergency, according to the results, which were obtained by Fox News.
“With the police, overworked people think they can do anything now,” Carol told Fox News. “I feel like it won’t always be like this, but right now we’re in the midst of…anarchy.”
Portland has seen a bigger increase in violent crime than many other major cities. Homicides in the city increased by 83% from 2019 to 2020, while nationwide murders increased by an average of about 30%. There were 90 homicides in the city last year, breaking the city’s previous record of 66 in 1987, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
“They show a lot of stuff that I know on the news about the shooting…and I’m sure they’re there,” Dave said. “But on what? There were very few before.”
“I think the news has definitely made this area a lot more chaotic,” Shane said.
Fox
News
Rail strike: Bay Area Amtrak commuters could feel the impact as thousands of freight railroad workers consider quitting their jobs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — In a few days, many trains in the country could come to an abrupt halt.
All thanks to a potential strike by freight rail workers, who are fighting for better wages, benefits and furloughs.
If this materializes, tens of thousands of employees will leave their jobs on Friday – a decision could have adverse effects on the country’s economy.
RELATED: Crippling National Rail Strike Could Happen As Soon As Friday
“Time is money. So delays and disruptions to supply chains can impact these and all related industries,” said economist Julia Pollak.
Negotiations with the railway unions have been going on for weeks, but some sticking points remain.
If workers end up going on strike, economists say consumers and businesses will feel the pinch.
30% of all goods transported across the country are on freight rail.
“They’ve had to deal with one thing after another. Supply chain disruption, inflation, you know, as a result of pandemic and lockdowns. So it’s going to be very, very costly for them It is estimated that this will cost $2 billion a day,” Pollak said.
But it’s not just supply chains that could be affected by the potential strike. Amtrak commuters could also feel the impact if tracks like these continue to stand empty.
That’s because even if Amtrak doesn’t go on strike, nearly 21,000 miles of its commuter routes are on tracks owned by freight railroads.
So if the strike happens, these routes should be cancelled.
Chelsea Shepherd takes one of them from Sacramento to the Bay Area every week.
“No, no, not at all. I had no idea. It seems like no one else around me knew,” she said.
Without it, Shepherd doesn’t know what she will do.
She says the inconvenience would be bad not only for her, but also for her entire family.
“Definitely, because I don’t have the type of vehicle where I can go 100 miles, so I rely on public transportation,” Shepherd said.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Arvind Kejriwal has dinner with an auto rickshaw driver in Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. He addressed a gathering of rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which rickshaw driver Dantani, who is staying in Ghatlodia district, asked Kejriwal to have dinner at his house.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal dined Monday night at a rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad after accepting his invitation. Kejriwal drove to the auto rickshaw driver’s home in his three-wheeler with other AAP leaders.
Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. He addressed a gathering of rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad, after which rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, who is staying in Ghatlodia district, asked Kejriwal to have dinner at his house.
“I’m your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to dinner at a motorist’s in Punjab. So, are you coming to my house for dinner?” Dantani asked. Kejriwal immediately accepted the invitation
“Punjab and Gujarat autowalas love me. Should I come today evening? At 8 p.m.,” the AAP leader said. Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him home in his auto-rickshaw.
Before dinner, Kejriwal argued with police officers outside a five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road over security protocols. Kejriwal was not prepared to take police with him to his host’s house.
After the row over safety protocols, a police officer sat next to the rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler to Ghatlodia.
With PTI entries
News
Kenan Thompson mocked Leonardo DiCaprio at the Emmys by joking that Zendaya was “too old” to date him
At the Emmys, host Kenan Thompson joked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s notoriously young girlfriends.
He said Zendaya, 26, who won an Emmy for “Euphoria,” was “too old” to date the actor.
DiCaprio’s tendency to date younger women is the source of online jokes and memes.
Kenan Thompson cracked a joke at actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s expense during his opening monologue as host of the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night.
“Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday,” Thompson said, according to The Daily Beast. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school kid but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”
Zendaya won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as high school student Rue in “Euphoria” for the second time. She won the award for the first time in 2020.
As Insider previously reported, DiCaprio, 47, who was not present at the Emmys, has a history of dating famous women much younger than him. This trend has sparked a wave of online jokes and memes. Many of these jokes identify 25 as the age at which DiCaprio’s relationships with women will end.
DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone recently ended their four-year relationship a few months after Morrone’s 25th birthday, People reported.
Read the original Insider article
News
Hwang Dong-hyuk Hopes Squid Game Win Will Change Emmys
Hwang Dong-hyuk got the green light to claim his prize.
Hwang received the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for his work in Squid game.
The Korean survival show, which garnered 14 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, is not only the most-watched show of all time on Netflix, but also the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. in Emmy history.
And these accomplishments have not gone unnoticed for Hwang, but the director has a special perspective on the accomplishments.
“Since squid game got Emmy nominations, people keep telling me I wrote the story, but I don’t think I made the story on my own,” Hwang explained during his talk. acceptance “I believe, I have to say, we made the whole story together.”
Hwang noted that he hopes the step into history will set a precedent for the future.
“I really hope squid game won’t be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys,” he shared. “And I also hope it won’t be my last Emmy either.”
Entertainment
News
Almost all major fact-checkers have completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since she took over from PSAKI
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has remained largely unscathed by the crowd of fact-checkers since taking over for Jen Psaki, with nearly all of the top fact-checkers largely unaware of the new face of the Biden administration.
Since taking office on May 13, Jean Pierre has received no fact-checking from Factcheck.org, Reuters, The Associated Press, The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and CNN’s Daniel Dale, according to a Fox News review. Digital.
None of the sites or individuals responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Snopes and PolitiFact were on their own in fact-checking the new White House press secretary. PolitiFact fact-checked Jean-Pierre twice, giving her two “false” ratings, while Snopes fact-checked a claim about a past comment from her.
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY GRILLED ON TWEET CALLING 2016 ELECTION ‘STOLE’
Still, Jean-Pierre has made a number of questionable claims during his first four months on the podium.
At the end of August, Jean-Pierre claimed that illegal immigrants were not content to “cross” the southern border, although many did.
During a press briefing, Peter Doocy of Fox News noted that thousands of migrants are pouring into the country without being vaccinated or proving their vaccination status.
“But that’s not how it works,” replied Jean-Pierre.
“That’s what’s happening,” Doocy retorted. “I know that’s not what you want to happen. But it is.”
“But it’s not, it’s not like someone walks up and-” Jean-Pierre replied.
“That’s exactly what’s happening,” repeated Doocy.
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DEFENDS BIDEN’S ‘SEMI-FASCISM’ CLAIM ON ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’
Not a single fact-checking website mentioned Jean-Pierre’s comments about migrants illegally entering the United States.
The White House press secretary also came under fire in July after claiming that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was actually an “unconstitutional action”.
“From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action on their part,” she said.
Only PolitiFact took note of the misrepresentation.
Barely a month later, Jean-Pierre faced backlash for denying claims that the United States was in recession or “pre-recession” despite two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
WAPO CHIEF ‘FACT-CHECKER’ WILD TO TACKLE TRUMP’S CLAIM THAT WINDMILLS KILL BIRDS: ‘CATS’ KILL MORE
Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate that the United States is in a recession. This is the measure traditionally used as the red line to determine if a recession exists.
At the time, Jean-Pierre said this: “So if you look at the economic indicators as the president was laying out, if you look at the labor market, right now, we see historic unemployment. If you look at unemployment low at 3.6, if you look at the average number of jobs created, it’s around 400 [thousand] per month. These indicators do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession.”
No leading fact-checking site or individual has invoked this particular claim.
Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.
Anger at the past, indifference meets the death of the queen in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to sever colonial ties at a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V.
Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was a “symbol of slavery” under the British Raj, he said. Instead, under the new name of Kartavya Path which leads to the iconic India Gate, “a new story has been created”, beamed Modi.
His speech last Thursday was the latest in a concerted campaign to purge India of its colonial relics. It was also a clear sign that the country, once the largest of Britain’s colonies that endured two centuries of imperial rule, was moving on.
The revamped avenue now houses a black granite statue of Indian freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, where a cast of King George V, Elizabeth’s grandfather once stood.
The Queen’s death has sparked sympathy in some for a deeply respected figure while for a few others it has rekindled memories of a bloody history under the British crown. But among most ordinary Indians, the news was met with an indifferent shrug.
The British monarchy “has precisely no relevance to Indians today – they don’t matter,” said Kapil Komireddi, author of “Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India”.
British rule shaped the country significantly, but India has since surpassed the British economy in size.
“The country has come into its own…As a rising power, India can gain a lot from the UK, but the UK can gain a lot more from India,” Komireddi added.
On Thursday, Modi penned a heartfelt note, calling the Queen a “pillar of our times”, as the government declared a day of mourning. But for most Indians born a generation after independence from the British in 1947, there is little attachment to the queen or the royal family.
Sankul Sonawane, 20, was at home when he heard the news, which had “no impact” on him. “We have no sense of emotional connection to the Queen. She was a monarch and I don’t believe in the idea of a monarchy.
Dhiren Singh, a 57-year-old entrepreneur in New Delhi, felt the same way. “I don’t think we have any room for kings and queens in today’s world because we are the biggest democratic country in the world,” he said.
Elizabeth visited India three times during her reign and was the first monarch to visit the newly liberated country, cementing the start of new ties with Britain. After her coronation in 1953, she arrived in the capital New Delhi in 1961, where she addressed a huge crowd and almost a million people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of her and her husband , Prince Philip.
Darshan Paul was 10 or 11 when she stood along a road in New Delhi and waved an Indian flag at the Queen. “I remember his gloved hand waving at me and I was so impressed,” said Paul, now 71.
There was a lot of excitement and curiosity surrounding her visit, Paul recalls, as she and her friends pored over newspaper photos of the Queen and were dazzled by the dresses she wore.
But those were different times, Paul said, as she recognized that the traditional connection some Indians once had with the royal family has since changed dramatically.
“To young Indians today, they look like any other high profile celebrity family – you might follow their news because you want to know what’s going on behind closed doors. But beyond the glamor and celebrity, they no longer have any meaning.
If his son, who was officially proclaimed King Charles III over the weekend, were to make an official visit to India, “it certainly won’t matter as much,” Paul added.
The Queen’s last visit in 1997 was tinged with controversy when she visited a memorial to hundreds of unarmed Indians who were killed by British colonial forces in 1919, amid calls for an apology for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
For many, the royal family remains the mark of a deeply painful history. Colonial rule is still remembered for the extraordinary violence and suffering it brought, from numerous famines and economic exploitation to an unprecedented level of bloodshed during the partition of India and Pakistan. .
Scrolling through social media after the news, Sumedha Chatterjee, 25, said the tweets in support of the Queen almost made it seem like people had forgotten about all the “looting and looting” overseen by the British monarchy. “They built their empire on the backs of the so-called Third World,” she added.
Just hours after his death, Indian social media lit up with renewed calls for the return of the famous Koh-i-Noor, the 106-carat discovered in India that is among Britain’s crown jewels.
“If the king is not going to wear (the) Koh-i-Noor, give it back,” one user joked.
Since its independence, India has decided to shed its colonial ties, including changing the names of a group of cities that were renamed during British rule. In the 1960s, authorities removed figures of British civil servants and royalty from public view – the statue of King George V, which stood under the canopy of India Gate, was moved to Coronation Park, a cemetery or final resting place for Imperial symbols in the Capital.
And under Modi there has been renewed vigor to reclaim India’s past, which has seen the government erase colonial-era street names, some laws and even flag symbols.
Such gestures “represent a new India” that has nothing to do with the monarchy, said Archana Ojha, a history professor at Delhi University. She added, however, that the country’s imperial history cannot be hidden.
“We may not need to cherish some of the legacies, but we need to preserve them to teach our future generations. We can’t just completely erase it,” she said.
Associated Press reporter Rishi Lekhi contributed to this report.
