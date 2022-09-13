Portland residents take precautions to avoid attack in response to rising crime

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland residents fear being assaulted or encountering people with a mental health crisis while walking around the city, according to a recent poll, but people Fox News spoke to had mixed opinions on security in the city.

“I walk around all the time and during the day I feel great,” said Amber, who recently moved from California to Portland. “I’m still keeping my wits about me and being careful, but I don’t really feel in danger.”

But Brenda disagreed.

“I’m afraid of being physically assaulted,” she told Fox News. “It’s not safe. It’s just flat, not safe.”

MAN, 20, SHOT AT PORTLAND ILLEGAL STREET RACING RAKEOVER

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler commissioned the survey from local firm DHM Research. Nearly half (48%) of the 500 Portland residents who responded felt unsafe walking alone at night in their own neighborhood. Of those who felt unsafe, 78% told researchers they were afraid of being physically attacked.

“I’m not going to live in fear, but we’re much more aware of our surroundings,” Meredith said. “I won’t walk alone that often. I used to walk mindlessly everywhere at night. I think twice now.”

There were 5,960 crimes reported in July, the most recent month for which police statistics are available. That’s up slightly from 5,618 in the same month last year. Theft, vandalism and assault were the most frequently reported offences.

MAN RELEASED FROM PRISON BY LIBERAL PORTLAND FREEDOM FUND CHARGED WITH MURDER A WEEK LATER

According to the survey, people living in the east end of the city were more likely to fear being physically attacked than those in west Portland. Among women surveyed who felt unsafe, 81% said they feared being attacked, compared to 74% of men.

“I’m sure a lot of people don’t feel safe,” said Jon, who was from Seattle. “Yeah, but I’m not a 120-pound woman who walks alone at night.”

Shane agreed there was a gender divide.

“My partner is physically smaller than me…she feels completely uncomfortable being in town,” he said. “She started carrying pepper spray with her.”

As a “big guy”, Shane said he felt he was less of a target.

“Besides, I don’t really look like I have a lot of money,” he laughed.

Amber said she gets nervous at night or in neighborhoods perceived to be more dangerous. She said she was shouted at and followed by strangers and is making sure to stay alert.

“These are the people who have mental health issues because you don’t really know how they’re going to react,” she said. “I don’t listen to anything in my headphones. I always have my pepper spray on my keychain.

OREGON MAN CHARGED AFTER FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATH OF PORTLAND TEEN

She added that she was constantly looking over her shoulder, “so I’m not oblivious to my surroundings.”

According to the survey and residents Fox News spoke to, concerns about interacting with people in mental health crisis or intoxicated are front and center for many Portland residents.

“Taking our granddaughters for walks and finding syringes on the floor and things like that is disheartening,” Meredith said.

The Portland Police Bureau has suffered from a staff shortage since 2020 and currently has more than 100 vacancies in the sworn police, according to the bureau. As anti-police protests rocked the city in 2020, the city council voted to cut the department’s budget by $15 million, though activists demanded cuts of $50 million.

Many officers have retired or gone to work in other cities, citing dissatisfaction with city leaders and poor morale during months of nightly protests.

“I think we need more police,” Brenda said. She can understand why people don’t want to become officers, but the city isn’t doing enough to promote safety, she said.

More than half of survey respondents told researchers they did not think the police would respond quickly to an emergency, according to the results, which were obtained by Fox News.

“With the police, overworked people think they can do anything now,” Carol told Fox News. “I feel like it won’t always be like this, but right now we’re in the midst of…anarchy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland has seen a bigger increase in violent crime than many other major cities. Homicides in the city increased by 83% from 2019 to 2020, while nationwide murders increased by an average of about 30%. There were 90 homicides in the city last year, breaking the city’s previous record of 66 in 1987, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

“They show a lot of stuff that I know on the news about the shooting…and I’m sure they’re there,” Dave said. “But on what? There were very few before.”

“I think the news has definitely made this area a lot more chaotic,” Shane said.