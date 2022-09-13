News
Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh Cathedral for London
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried from an Edinburgh cathedral on Tuesday as the late monarch embarked on a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will rest in state.
Her son, King Charles III, returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit sparked a rare moment of unity among politicians in a region with contested British and Irish identities and deeply divided over the monarchy.
While a bagpiper played, the flag-draped oak coffin was carried from St. Giles Cathedral. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh cheered as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
Over the past 24 hours, thousands have filed silently past the coffin after it arrived in Edinburgh from the Queen’s beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died aged 96 on Thursday, ending her 70-year reign .
Charles left Belfast to receive his mother’s coffin in London, where he will spend the night at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken to Parliament on Wednesday, where it will remain in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.
Earlier, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the official residence of the Royal Family in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the Queen’s death. The area in front of the castle gates was lined with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowds and occasionally used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi – his late mother’s favorite breed of dog – being held by someone, and some chanted “God save the king!”
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new King is a truly historic moment for all of us,” said Robin Campbell, a Hillsborough resident, while waiting for Charles. , which is touring all four parts of the UK.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy evokes mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mainly Protestant Unionists who see themselves as British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
This split fueled three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family have been personally affected by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and Charles’s much-loved mentor, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter of a century after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.
For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others recognize the Queen’s role in establishing peace. During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander – a once unthinkable moment of reconciliation.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the Queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation”.
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, Sinn Fein representatives attended memorial events for the Queen on Tuesday and met the King.
Maskey expressed his condolences to the King at an event at Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders of all major political parties in Northern Ireland.
Charles replied that his mother “felt deeply, I know, the importance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated and in reaching out to make possible the healing of long-lasting wounds. date”.
He said he would be inspired by his mother’s “shining example” and “seek out the welfare of all people in Northern Ireland”.
Yet not everyone welcomed the new king.
On Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died during a prison hunger strike in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
“No, he is not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen has never done anything for us. Never done. No member of the royal family does.
Politicians from all divisions of Northern Ireland attended a memorial service for the Queen in Belfast. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D. Higgins were at St Anne’s Cathedral in central Belfast for the Anglican ‘reflection service’.
Clergy have praised the Queen’s role in helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland. Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell said she had “taken the hard road to reconciliation”.
Irish leaders were also present despite strained relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and EU have been squabbling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the block.
Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward held a brief vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening as members of the public filed past.
The next morning, a man in a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head, and walked away. A woman wiped her tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniform walked slowly past the coffin.
In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen a “wonderful ambassador for our country”.
“She was such an example to all of us. She was dignified. She was righteous, she was beautiful inside and out. And I’ve known her all my life. , she added.
The Queen’s coffin will be flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and taken to Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster which will carry the coffin was used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to bring humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Chief Marshal of British air Sir Mike Wigston.
Lawless and Corder reported from London.
Follow AP's stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family at
J&K Bank Recruitment Scam: Srinagar Police arrests 7th accused
J&K Bank Recruitment Scam: Srinagar Police arrests 7th accused
Soon after, FIR No. 73/2022 U/S 420, 468, 120-B IPC was lodged at Police Station Kothibagh and investigation was set into motion.
During the investigation some letter pads were seized from the accused and subsequently after obtaining the CDRs, and bank statements of the accused persons a prima facie case of fraud was established leading to the arrest of the following accused Bashir Ahmad Gagloo S/O Late Ab Aziz R/O Kursoo Ghat Padshahibagh Srinagar-(Running business of Houseboats), Manzoor Ahmad Ganie S/O Gh Ahmad R/O Barsoo Ganderbal-(Property Dealer), Ab Rashid Sheikh S/O Ali Mohammad R/O Haran Ganderbal A/P Gousia Colony Bemina Srinagar-( Govt Employee-PDD as Telephone Operator), Mohammad Abdullah Mir S/O Ab Gaffar R/O Shilwat Sumbal Bandipora-(Owner of Milk Factory “TAHOOR”), Nazir Ahmad Ganie S/O Ab Majeed R/O Divsar Kulgam-(Property Dealer), Ashiq Hussain Baba S/O Sharief Uddin Baba R/O Babagund Rafiabad Dangiwacha Baramulla-(Govt Employee-JKPSC as orderly) and Peer Mohammad Ashraf S/O Peer Wali Mohammad R/O Shangus Nowgam Anantnag-(Retired Govt Master).
It is pertinent to mention that all the accused persons were hand-in-glove with each other and with some other touts of Jammu province as well as with some outside UT of J&K also.
SSP Srinagar, looking at the sensitivity of the case, constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by SDPO Kothibagh along with 6 members for concluding the investigation on fast track basis and on merits
J&K Bank Recruitment Scam: Srinagar Police arrests 7th accused
Watch live now: Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Miami Dolphins on Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On today’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers will evaluate Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Patriots and Mike McDaniel’s offense from Week 1. They also will look ahead to Sunday’s big game at Baltimore.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
2022 Rhode Island Primary Election Results
Pope, opening Kazakh visit, blasts 'senseless' Ukraine war
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Pope Francis begged for an end to Russia’s “senseless and tragic war” in Ukraine as he arrived Tuesday in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan to join faith leaders from around the world in praying for peace.
Francis flew to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an official state visit portion of his three-day trip. On Wednesday and Thursday, he participates in a government-sponsored triennial interfaith meeting, which is gathering more than 100 delegations of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Shinto and other faith groups from 50 countries.
The 85-year-old Francis made the trip despite what appeared to be an aggravation of the strained knee ligaments that have greatly reduced his mobility all year. Francis struggled to walk through the aisle of the aircraft during the 6.5-hour flight from Rome, and he appeared tired and in pain as he limped heavily with his cane, ceding to a wheelchair for most events once in town. Doctors have told him that for the time being, any further travel — to Kyiv, for example — is out of the question.
Speaking upon his arrival to government authorities and diplomats gathered at the Qazaq concert hall, Francis praised Kazakhstan’s commitment to diversity and dialogue and its progress from decades of Stalinist repression, when Kazakhstan was the destination of hundreds of thousands of Soviet deportees.
Francis said the country, which borders Russia to the north and China to the east and is home to some 150 ethnic groups and 80 languages, now has a “fundamental role to play” in helping ease conflicts elsewhere.
Recalling that St. John Paul II visited Kazakhstan just days after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S., Francis said he was visiting “in the course of the senseless and tragic war that broke out with the invasion of Ukraine.”
“I have come to echo the plea of all those who cry out for peace, which is the essential path to development for our globalized world,” he said.
Directing himself at global superpowers, he said expanding efforts at diplomacy and dialogue were ever more important. “And those who hold greater power in the world have greater responsibility with regard to others, especially those countries most prone to unrest and conflict.”
“Now is the time to stop intensifying rivalries and reinforcing opposing blocs,” he said.
Tokayev didn’t mention Ukraine specifically in his prepared remarks to Francis. But speaking in English, he referred in general terms about humanity being on an “edge of an abyss as geopolitical tensions escalate, global economy suffers, and mushrooming religious and ethnic intolerance becomes the ‘new normal.’”
Kazakhstan has had to walk a thin line with the war. Tokayev has vowed to respect Western sanctions against Russia while trying to maintain close ties with Moscow, an important economic partner and ally. At the same time, Tokayev refused to recognize the Russia-backed separatist “people’s republics” in Ukraine which Moscow recognized days before invading Ukraine.
The most noteworthy aspects of Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan might boil down to the missed opportunities with both Russia and China: Francis was supposed to have met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church on the sidelines of the conference. But Patriarch Kirill, who has supported the war in Ukraine, canceled his trip last month.
Francis is also going to be in the Kazakh capital at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first foreign trip since early in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vatican and China haven’t had diplomatic relations for a half century and the timing is somewhat tense, with the two sides finalizing the renewal of a controversial deal over the nominations of Catholic bishops in China.
The Vatican has said there were no current plans for any meeting between Xi and Francis while they were both in Kazakhstan and the Kazakh deputy foreign minister, Roman Vassilenko said he didn’t believe there was time in Xi’s schedule to meet with Francis.
Asked about the possibility en route to Nur-Sultan, Francis said: “I don’t have any news about this. But I am always ready to go to China.”
The interfaith congress, now in its seventh iteration, is a showpiece of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and a reflection of its own multicultural and multiethnic population that has long been touted as a crossroads between East and West.
When St. John Paul II visited in 2001, 10 years after independence, he highlighted Kazakhstan’s diversity while recalling its dark past under Stalinist repression: Entire villages of ethnic Poles were deported en masse from western Ukraine to Kazakhstan beginning in 1936, and the Soviet government deported hundreds of thousands of ethnic Germans, Chechens and other accused Nazi collaborators to Kazakhstan during World War II. Many of the deportees’ descendants remained and some of them make up the country’s Catholic community, which only numbers about 125,000 in a country of nearly 19 million.
Sophia Gatovskaya, a parishioner at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Cathedral in the capital, said she attended that first papal visit and that it has borne fruits to this day.
“It was actually amazing. And after this visit, we have peace and tolerance in our republic. We have a lot of nationalities in Kazakhstan, and we all live together. And we expect the same from this visit (of Pope Francis) that we will have peace in our republic. And we very much expect that the war in Ukraine will end.”
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh Cathedral for return to London
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was transported from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday to begin its final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will bring it back in London.
A piper played as the flag-draped coffin was carried out of the cathedral and crowds again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh to watch the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter , Princess Anne, being hunted.
Crowds once again lined the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh as the coffin, accompanied by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne, was driven away.
Thousands of people filed silently past the coffin as it lay in the cathedral for 24 hours after being brought to Edinburgh from the Queen’s beloved Balmoral estate, where she died aged 96 on Thursday, ending his 70-year reign.
King Charles III has left Belfast to receive his mother’s coffin in London, where he will spend the night at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken to Parliament on Wednesday, where it will remain in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Cheering crowds welcomed King Charles III to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where the visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a British identity and disputed and deeply divided Irish over the monarchy.
Hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 . The area in front of the castle gates was carpeted. with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowds and occasionally used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi – his late mother’s favorite breed of dog – being held by someone, and some chanted “God save the king!”
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new King is a truly historic moment for all of us,” said Robin Campbell, a Hillsborough resident, while waiting for Charles. , which is touring all four parts of the UK.
Campbell added: “It is also a day tinged with great sadness as we witness the arrival of a loving son to our village as we all mourn the loss of a truly beautiful Queen and her loving mother. “
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy evokes mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mainly Protestant Unionists who see themselves as British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
This split fueled three decades of violence known as the “Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and British security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The Royal Family have been personally affected by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and Charles’s much-loved mentor, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter of a century after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.
For some Irish nationalists, the British monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others recognize the Queen’s role in establishing peace. During a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander – a once unthinkable moment of reconciliation.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the Queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation”.
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, Sinn Fein representatives are attending memorial events for the Queen and meeting the King on Tuesday.
Maskey expressed his condolences to the King at an event at Hillsborough Castle attended by leaders of all major political parties in Northern Ireland.
Charles replied that his mother “felt deeply, I know, the importance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated and in reaching out to make possible the healing of long-lasting wounds. date”.
He said he would be inspired by his mother’s “shining example” and “seek out the welfare of all people in Northern Ireland”.
Yet not everyone welcomed the new king.
On Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died during a prison hunger strike in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
“No, he is not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen has never done anything for us. Never done. No member of the royal family does.
Later, Charles and politicians from Northern Ireland are due to attend a ‘reflective service’ for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.
The president and prime minister of the neighboring Republic of Ireland are also due to attend, despite strained relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and EU have been squabbling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the block.
Charles and his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward held a brief vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening as members of the public filed past.
The next morning, a man in a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head, and walked away. A woman wiped her tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in school uniform walked slowly past the coffin.
In the line of mourners outside the cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the Queen a “wonderful ambassador for our country”.
“She was such an example to all of us. She was dignified. She was righteous, she was beautiful inside and out. And I’ve known her all my life. , she added.
The Queen’s coffin was due to leave Scotland later on Tuesday to be transported back to London and taken to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday it will travel through central London to Houses of Parliament, where the Queen will rest until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line up to pay their last respects at the coffin.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster which will carry the coffin was used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to bring humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, the Chief Marshal of British air Sir Mike Wigston.
Early Tuesday, dozens of workers cleared trash and weeds from the road to the airbase where the plane carrying the coffin will land.
Lawless and Corder reported from London.
Follow AP's stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family at
The Mets need to end the Darin Ruf experiment
On Monday night, in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, the Mets trailing by four and the bases loaded, Buck Showalter sent Darin Ruf to pinch hit against Cubs’ lefty reliever Brandon Hughes.
The move was a fairly obvious one from a matchup standpoint. Subbing in the right-handed Ruf for Tyler Naquin, a left-handed hitter, was something most managers would do ten out of ten times. Given Ruf’s profile as a power-hitting lefty killer, it made sense to send him up there in search of a game-changing extra-base hit. Prior to the at-bat, Ruf was 6-for-17 this season when pinch-hitting against a left-hander. A base hit from him in that spot would have got the Mets right back in it, and a home run would have tied things up while making Showalter — and general manager Billy Eppler, who specifically targeted him at the trade deadline — look like geniuses.
Instead, Ruf fell into a 1-2 hole and looped a weak, humpbacked liner into right field that was caught for the inning’s final out.
“Darin has been really good in that spot in his career,” Showalter said. “It just hasn’t been there for him lately.”
The spot Showalter was referring to is the exact type of spot that the Mets acquired Ruf for. When the front office sent J.D. Davis and three minor leaguers to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2 in exchange for Ruf, they did so envisioning that he would continue torturing left-handed pitchers. At the time of the trade, Ruf had a .886 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2022. Pinch hitting him on Monday was theoretically a good process, but the result, yet again, was not what the Mets wanted.
This has become a theme with Ruf. Since Aug. 5, the day he played his first game as a Met, he has an unsightly .137/.179/.196 slash line (.375 OPS). He has 15 strikeouts to three walks in that time and is still searching for his first Met home run. He is currently mired in an 0-for-September slump, during which he has gone 17 at-bats without a hit and not reached base at all. While Ruf does not play every day, it’s still shocking to realize an established MLB player has not managed a hit or walk in nearly two weeks. The last time he stood safely on the bases was Aug. 31.
In digesting all of that, as well as the importance of the Mets’ final 20 games, it’s time to face the music. This experiment hasn’t worked out at all, and it’s better to cut bait and admit defeat than hoping and praying Ruf can quickly figure it out. Since joining his new team, Ruf has had 38 plate appearances against lefties, the group he was supposed to terrorize. Those 38 plate appearances have spit out four hits, three walks and ten K’s. When facing a lefty with runners in scoring position, Ruf has a .091 batting average for the Mets. It is, simply put, going about as poorly as it could have.
“It’s frustrating,” Ruf said on Monday when asked about his immense struggles. “But it’s baseball, so, it happens.”
On the flip side, Davis is raking. While these numbers are probably due, in some capacity, to the fact that he doesn’t play for the Mets anymore, Davis has a .797 OPS for the Giants since the trade. By wRC+, Davis’ change of scenery has made him 24 percent better than league average. Ruf, meanwhile, has a wRC+ of 7 with the Mets, meaning he is a mind-blowing 93 percent worse than the average hitter over the course of his brief tenure in Flushing.
“I understand how people like to dwell on one thing and rightfully so,” Showalter said while fielding a series of questions about Ruf.
In the olden days (last year), Ruf’s spot on the roster could be justified by having him occasionally hit for the pitcher. With the universal designated hitter now in place — ironically, something Ruf probably thought would help extend his career — the Mets can’t even use him that way. That leaves very few situations in which it makes logical sense to have Ruf grab a bat. While the only way out of this is probably with more at-bats, not fewer, the Mets just cannot afford to wait for that breakout which may never come.
“I’m trying to have good at-bats,” Ruf said in his postgame scrum on Monday. “Sometimes you need a little luck. You need some soft contact to fall and you certainly need hard contact to find holes. When the two don’t line up, you can get on a little stretch where you make more outs than you want.”
There’s no more time to dwell, no more time to hope contact, hard or soft, finds some grass. As tough a pill as it may be to swallow, Ruf cannot be trusted in big situations right now. Moving forward, his main role should probably be giving Pete Alonso some rest days once the Mets are finally locked into their postseason seed.
Continuing to play Ruf seems like one of the most surefire ways to actively make that postseason seed worse.
