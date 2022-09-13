Ramsey Lewis death: Jazz pianist known for hit ‘The In Crowd’ dies in Chicago at 87

Many have had their say as to why Liverpool have had a poor start to the season, but Danny Murphy thinks it’s the culmination of a lot of things.

The Reds come into their clash against Ajax on Tuesday night aiming to get their Champions League campaign back on track after suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their first group game.

Getty The match was Liverpool’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League era and Klopp declared the worst performance in his time as Reds boss.

They have also struggled in the Premier League and are already six points clear of the summit – clear of the side that were aiming for the treble in May.

Murphy has suggested complacency is one of the reasons for Liverpool’s woes this term, as he accused star defender Virgil van Dijk of being particularly guilty.

“We have to be careful not to overdo it, but I feel like there’s an air of complacency in some players,” Murphy said on Kick Off.

“They fell into what some managers call a ‘comfort zone’. Sure, they come out with good intentions, but when you know you’re going to play almost every game… I think that can sometimes cause complacency.

On Van Dijk, Murphy said: “When I talk about complacency I take aim at him a lot, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and some of the other guys, but I think he’s guilty of it.

“There is a bit of lethargy in his game, as if he was playing in third gear.

Getty Van Dijk received a lot of criticism for his late form

“It looks like he is playing protecting an injury. I don’t think he is, but that’s how it is.

Jurgen Klopp spoke of some ‘hard truths’ being exchanged after the Napoli defeat and Murphy believes star striker Mohamed Salah is one of those players who needs to be given a truth or two.

On Salah, Murphy said: “Salah is another one, Salah needs a kick.

“It has nothing to do with the contract he signed, but sometimes you need it. When you’ve scored so many goals and you’re doing what he’s done, sometimes you just need to step up. upstairs to say “Come on”.

Getty Salah has scored three goals in eight appearances this season but struggles to make the impact in matches he usually has

“If it means digging someone in front of the rest of the lads, I’ve seen him before, the best midfielder Liverpool have ever had in history. [Steven Gerrard]. I remember seeing at half-time in a Champions League game that I was being told to take a shower. No one saw this coming!”

Alexander-Arnold’s form is also an alarming cause for concern, and while Murphy believes the right-back is also guilty of complacency, there are a few other factors at play behind his recent downturn.

Murphy said: “I think it’s a mix of a bit of complacency, some midfield issues and not having your best three adjustments and Fabinho not being at his best and putting Henderson there- in means Trent becomes isolated.

“Trent usually has Jordan Henderson covering him on the right of a three and assisting him when he comes forward.

Getty Alexander-Arnold’s woes have led to suggestions he won’t make England’s World Cup squad

“Harvey Elliott, who’s been superb, likes to go forward and shake things up, but the problem is when he’s on the right of a three and the Trent striker, that left side can become really vulnerable for Liverpool. We’ve seen that in many games.

On Alexander-Arnold’s misfortunes, Murphy added: “I think there are a couple of things.

“I think physically he’s not doing the same things he was doing when he was doing better in terms of his attacking and defensive spirit, which is his desire to come back. This is complacency I’m talking about.

“He just needs a little reminder, a little kick in the back from the manager, like maybe a few of the others, and I’m sure he did that this weekend after this performance in Naples.

“The other thing is he has these other players that you talk about who are normally so reliable, so when he plays at right-back in a very successful Liverpool team you have Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate for the majority from last season playing well to cover him and Jordan Henderson covering him when he comes forward.

“I also think the coaches don’t help him by not giving him more advice on picking his moments to go forward sometimes.

Getty Murphy added that Klopp in his coaching staff could also do more to improve the struggling right-back’s form.

“You don’t want to stop what he’s doing in the future, he’s the best attacking full-back in the world bar none. But if you play at the back in a back-four, there are times in a game where you have to forget to go ahead and play your part.

“I think sometimes he needs a little help on the touchline to know when it might happen.”

Klopp said after the Napoli loss Liverpool needed to “reinvent themselves”, fueling speculation of a squad overhaul.

However, Murphy doesn’t think such drastic action is necessary at this point.

He said, “Does it need a full reset? No of course not.

“This team was two games away from winning the quadruple. The only difference between the team this season is that three months of players are supposed to have passed him, which is nonsense, and Sadio Mane is gone.