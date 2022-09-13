Ravens cornerback, Baltimore native Kyle Fuller out for season with torn ACL

Saturday night’s speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be decidedly longer.

But asked to describe his time with the Miami Heat, Tim Hardaway only needed four words.

“Everything went great,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel during a break after finalizing the words he will offer in Springfield, Mass.

The Hall call also encompasses Hardaway’s time at Carver High School in Chicago, his tenure at the University of Texas-El Paso, playing for Team USA and, of course, as an offensive leader. Golden State Warriors high-octane TMC run. alongside Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

But from a South Florida perspective, at a time when a second chance from Pat Riley led to an NBA renaissance, it all comes down to a single moment in time.

In fact, two.

On February 22, 1996, after falling from the Warriors’ starting lineup amid concerns that his knees might be affected, Hardaway was dealt to the Heat in a franchise-altering 10-man trade.

Then, three days later, the ever-explosive 6-foot point guard arrived with a 20-point effort and nine assists in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

From four games below .500 upon his arrival, the five-time All-Star would help lead the Heat to six straight playoff berths, after there had been just two in the first seven years of the season. franchise, one over the previous three.

“That night, right there, is when I started having fun again, and I started enjoying basketball again, and I wanted to show everyone that I wasn’t done and I still had a lot to give,” Hardaway, 56, said with the same rugged enthusiasm that sparked the Heat’s offense more than two decades ago. “And we all got together and did this challenge and had fun doing this challenge.”

Hardaway shared his thoughts following the official return of Heat captain Udonis Haslem for his 20th season with the team. When announcing his comeback, Haslem talked about being the face of Heat Culture.

Hardaway respectfully disagrees.

“I think the Heat culture started in 96-97,” Hardaway said of his first full season with the Heat. “That didn’t happen when Pat Riley arrived [in 1995-96]because he had not formed his team.

“Once the team in 1996-97 got complete and we went over there and trained, went out and worked, went over there and played, we just wanted to win. We had fun playing with each other and together and we could always count on each other to walk into that burrow and know that everyone had their backs. And that’s where it all started.

In that regard, Hardaway offered a list of those he associates with Heat Culture long before the eras of Haslem, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and, now, Jimmy Butler.

“The Heat culture started with Pat Riley coming to the Miami Heat,” Hardaway said, “with Keith Askins, Alonzo Mourning, and then when he made that trade. I really think the Heat culture started in 96-97, with Keith, Alonzo Mourning, myself, Voshon Lenard, Dan Majerle, Ike Austin and PJ Brown, of course.

“All this social media, they forget what really, really happened in 1996-1997, 1998 and 1999. They forget what really happened. They’re just watching now, with the Big Three and these guys I laugh, I give up. But it started in 96-97 and a lot of people forget about it.

In fact, even before.

It was early in 1995-96, before his midseason trade, that Hardaway began planting seeds with Mourning.

“I told Zo to tell Pat, ‘You need a point guard like me to come lead this team,’ and I know I can do that,” Hardaway said. “I said to Zo, ‘Tell him to trade for me, and we’ll get him in the playoffs.’ I do not know if [Riley] believe me or not. I just think he was like, ‘Damn, let me take a picture, because right now that’s not gonna happen.’ “

So while the Heat fell six games below .500, losing touch with the playoff race, with Riley in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in his 14 season as coach, Hardaway got a stage for its second act.

“I know I had to get out of that situation at Golden State,” Hardaway said. “I knew I could still play at a high level and get back to where I needed to be at the All-Star level. It’s like we both need each other. Pat needed me; I needed Pat. And Zo needed both of us to level up.

“That’s how it happened and how it evolved. I just think we needed each other. And everything went beautifully, for the three of us.

