Rba's 'Bias Index' Shows Aggressive Rate Hike Expectations Being Undone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to split the GOP vote in the general election by throwing his support for a fellow Republican backed by the former President Donald Trump.

Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in the primary race, said his motivation to suspend the campaign came after Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in the special general election for the House seat. of the state vacated with the March death of U.S. Representative Don Young.

“After Peltola’s victory, Sarah and Nick’s division to rule better, I don’t want to be part of that for the Senate race,” Kelley told The Associated Press in a phone interview. He had announced his decision earlier during a call to an Anchorage radio talk show.

“I feel like Kelly Tshibaka is the best shot, and so (I) ask everyone who has supported me or supported my ideas if they can now support Kelly Tshibaka,” he said. he declares.

Others in the race are incumbent U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.

Voters in Alaska in 2020 approved a new voting system in which party primaries were replaced with an open primary. The first four voters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election, in which preferential choice voting is used.

In preferential voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win with more than 50% of the votes in the first round. If no one reaches this threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes count towards their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.

Murkowski won 45% of the vote in the primary, followed by Tshibaka with 39% and Chesbro with 7%.

Kelley finished fourth with 2% of the vote.

The timing of his campaign suspension was on purpose, he said. Had he dropped out before the September 5 deadline, the fifth-place candidate would have replaced him in the general election ballot.

The story continues

“I didn’t want to muddy the waters, so now there are only three candidates in the race,” he said.

Tshibaka welcomed Kelley’s endorsement.

“I am grateful and honored to have Buzz Kelley’s support and agree with his conclusion that presenting a unified front gives us the best opportunity to beat Lisa Murkowski,” Tshibaka said in a statement.

Murkowski’s campaign declined to comment.

Kelley, a 65-year-old retired mechanic from Wasilla, previously told the Anchorage Daily News that part of his success in finishing fourth and running in the general election could be down to the few yard signs he has, including one he welded to the top of his vehicle.

When Trump held a rally in Anchorage for Tshibaka and Palin, Kelley spent the day driving his vehicle around the large crowd waiting to enter the Anchorage arena.

He said it seems “a bit of a stretch” that people watching the ballot are confusing him with Tshibaka, whose slogan is “Kelly for Alaska.”

“It’s probably possible that some of these people intended to vote for Kelly Tshibaka,” he told the newspaper. “But it’s also possible that people have come to my website and thought, ‘Hey, I like some of this stuff. I think I’ll color Buzz’s oval. ”

Murkowski, in office since 2002, is a frequent target of the former president after she voted for his impeachment and criticized him.