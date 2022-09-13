News
RBA’s ‘Bias Index’ shows aggressive rate hike expectations being undone
The information comes from ANZ analysts and their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook “bias” index.
- Market prices edged closer to RBA tone as aggressive rate hike expectations unraveled
- Despite a price change after last week’s statement, the market is ahead of the RBA’s rhetoric, continuing the disparity of this tightening cycle.
Further from ANZ:
- Interestingly, our RBA Bias Index did not decline after last week’s post-meeting statement. Points out that the RBA statement still had hawkish elements to offset the removal of “normalization.” Market prices are always ahead of RBA parlance.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt to get second, third opinion on pectoral tear
PITTSBURGH — TJ Watt’s prospects for the rest of the season are still uncertain after suffering a chest tear in the Steelers’ 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will get second and third medical opinions regarding his torn pec on Tuesday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If doctors determine Watt needs surgery, his season would likely be over. if he doesn’t need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks, sources told Schefter.
The Steelers, meanwhile, received good news about Najee Harris’ foot injury on Monday. The tests came back negative and it’s believed he “should be ready to go” on Sunday against the New England Patriots, a source told Schefter.
“I don’t know all the details,” defensive lineman Cam Heyward said of Watt’s status. “We’ll rally around him, make sure the guys step in in the meantime, and whenever he comes back to us he’ll just be ready. Certainly daunting, but that’s part of the game of football.”
Watt appeared to suffer the injury when he went to tackle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the dying seconds of regulation. He immediately walked off the field and appeared to tell medical staff that his pec was torn.
Watt – and his family – have already defied the odds and overcome injuries faster than usual. His older brother, JJ Watt, tore his pectoral in October 2019 and returned on January 4, 2020 for a playoff victory when he was with the Houston Texans.
TJ Watt was in the Steelers locker room Monday, but declined to speak to reporters. He appeared upbeat in his brief interactions and attended a team meeting.
“He always has a good attitude about things, and that’s what makes him a good leader as well,” outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “Even in bad times, he always tries to make everyone around him better. I think by having that, he lets people know it’s going to be okay.”
Harris injured his foot in the fourth quarter as the Steelers tried to run out of time, and he limped off the field. He suffered from a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, but said last week he was healthy.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona LIVE stream: Lewandowski set for Allianz return but Germans look to continue incredible record against Xavi’s side
Bayern Munich host Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Robert Lewandowski returns to Germany.
The Polish striker made 375 appearances and scored 344 goals for Bayern before leaving for £42.5m this summer.
The former Borussia Dortmund man took the lead at Camp Nou with nine goals in just six games, including a hat-trick against Viktoria Pilzen last week.
However, Bayern have beaten Barcelona eight times in their previous 11 encounters, while the La Liga side have lost more times to the Bavarian club than to any other in UEFA’s premier competition.
But there were murmurs of discontent in the Bayern dressing room after three straight Bundesliga draws.
Some players think Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics need to be questioned, so he could do with a win here.
Should Bayern lose to Lewandowski’s new side, things could get toxic for the former Hoffenheim gaffer.
But no matter what happens, it should be a cracking encounter.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Date and how to follow
This Champions League clash takes place on tuesday september 13.
Kick-off at the Allianz Arena is at 8pm UK time.
The game will be shown on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting after Sporting’s match against Tottenham concludes on talkSPORT.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have all the reaction.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona: team news
The hosts will be without Kingsley Coman, who is expected to be out indefinitely as he recovers from a hamstring problem.
Other than that, Bayern have a full squad to choose from and Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane could return to the starting XI after being on the bench against Stuttgart.
The visitors have only one concern about Sergi Roberto after he suffered a muscle injury at the weekend.
Jules Kounde, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are all expected to return from the start, with Lewandowski expected to be up front.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona: what has been said?
Barcelona’s new Kounde: “We know that they are a very strong team in all lines. A champion.
“But I’m sure we’ll compete very well.
“We have everything we need to win both games. We trust each other.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Match facts
- Bayern Munich have won eight of their 11 UEFA Champions League matches against Barcelona (D1 L2), including each of the last four in a row. Against any team they won more games (also eight against Real Madrid).
- Barcelona’s eight UEFA Champions League defeats against Bayern Munich are twice as many against any other opposition (four against AC Milan, PSG and Chelsea).
- Bayern Munich have won all four of their UEFA Champions League group stage matches against Barcelona, winning two in 1998-99 and 2021-22. The Spanish side have lost no more than twice to any other opponent in the group stages of the competition.
- Bayern Munich have won 35 of their last 37 UEFA Champions League group stage matches at home (D1 L1), apart from a 3-2 loss to Man City in December 2013 and a 1-1 draw against Ajax in October 2018.
- Barcelona won 5-1 on MD1 against Viktoria Plzen, scoring more in that match than they had managed in their last nine UEFA Champions League games combined (4). They managed 11 shots on target, the most common of any MD1 team with their opponents for this Bayern Munich game.
- Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has won his previous two meetings with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, winning both group stage matches last season. Should Nagelsmann lead his side to victory in this game, he would be the first manager to win his first three matches against Barcelona in the competition.
- Against Viktoria Plzen on MD1, Robert Lewandowski became the first player to score a hat-trick for three different clubs in the UEFA Champions League (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona). Lewandowski has scored 38 goals in 37 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena for Bayern Munich, one of only two instances of a player playing more than 15 games at a stadium and scoring more than one goal on average per game (also Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, 54 goals in 49 games).
- Leroy Sané has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 10 UEFA Champions League starts (7 goals, 6 assists) for Bayern Munich. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Sané has led in goals (10) and assists (6) in the Champions League for the club among their current players.
- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could become the fourth player to score for and against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, after Giovane Élber, Roy Makaay and Lukas Podolski. It will be his first match at the Allianz Arena as an opponent since April 2014, in a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
- Thomas Müller has scored eight goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances against Barcelona for Bayern Munich, three more than he has scored against any other opposition and three more than anyone else has scored against Barcelona in the Champions League history (Andriy Shevchenko on five).
How to Unsend iMessages in iOS 16 on iPhone
You can now edit and delete iMessages on iOS16.
Sophie Pitt
Apple’s latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, was released on Monday. It has a feature that could save you from your worst autocorrect failures. You can now edit and delete iMessages that you have already sent.
You will only have two minutes to unsend an iMessage and 15 minutes to edit an iMessage. This perk doesn’t work with SMS text messages, the type that appear as green bubbles instead of blue. And it only works if the other person you are texting has also installed iOS 16.
iOS 16 is available to everyone with an iPhone released in 2017 or later.
Here’s how to edit and delete messages on iOS 16.
To edit an iMessage on iOS 16
iMessage in edit mode on iOS16.
Sophie Pitt
- Open iMessage.
- Long press on the message you want to edit.
- A Quick Actions menu will appear.
- Tap Edit.
- Choose Edit to edit the message.
- Once you’re done editing, tap the blue check mark.
- You can edit a single message up to five times.
- You will have 15 minutes from the time you send it to edit your message.
Text changed on iMessage using iOS16.
Sophie Pitt
To unsend an iMessage on iOS 16
Editing and deleting iMessages on iOS16 only works if both phones are running on iOS16.
Sophie Pitt
- Open iMessage.
- Long press the message you want to cancel.
- A Quick Actions menu will appear.
- Tap Cancel Send.
- Undo Send works up to two minutes after sending.
- When you try to unsend iMessages that were sent to someone running iOS 15 or earlier, they can still see them.
- If the person you’re texting has iOS 16, a message will appear stating that you haven’t texted. The person you’re texting won’t know what that message was, until they see a preview of that text when the original iMessage was sent.
That’s it! Again, this only works if you and the person you’re texting have installed the update. You can check by going to Settings > General > About. If you don’t see iOS 16 listed, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.
Australian mother Lauren McLeod explains why she is still breastfeeding her son
An Australian mum has explained why she continues to breastfeed her 5-year-old son.
Mum-of-two Lauren McLeod has amassed a following on social media for posting her real and raw experiences with breastfeeding her two children.
The 29-year-old has faced backlash for continuing to breastfeed her five-year-old son, Bowie, beyond what she says society considers the ‘normal’ period.
She’s even been called “sick” and branded an “abuser,” which she says usually comes down to misinformation and misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding.
Lauren says that with women’s breasts being hypersexualized in modern times, many forget the real purpose of the body part – to feed children.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a million times more, humans were biologically designed to wean from the breast between the ages of 2 and 7,” said Lauren, who worked as a doula – an unskilled one. -medical attendant for women giving birth – for two years.
“I’ve been called ‘crazy’, told I’m gross, weird, rude, selfish, abuse my kids, the list goes on.
“But honestly, I don’t care, because I’m doing what’s best for my kids, just like parents who make different parenting choices.
“Breastfeeding a five-year-old might not be common in today’s society, but there’s nothing ‘weird’ or ‘rude’ about it. I am literally feeding and comforting my child.
“Boobs can be sexual and that’s fine, but breastfeeding is very different from that.
“The fact that people combine the two, for me, it’s weird. I don’t know why you would sexualize such a natural act between a mother and her child.
Lauren says that while she hadn’t “planned” to breastfeed her son until he was five years old, it’s simply what has worked best for them in their parenting journey.
“When I had Bowie, I thought I would breastfeed him until he was two years old,” she said.
“I thought, well, that’s the World Health Organization recommendation, so maybe that’s what I should do too.
“But the years passed and it was a positive experience, so we kept going. I had no issues and didn’t feel that pressure to suddenly stop.
The mum explained that breastfeeding has many benefits for both her and her child.
“Bowie will just nurse before bed now, and it’s been a wonderful bonding experience for both of us,” she said.
“Milk is full of antibodies and nutritional support. It’s really great for supporting his brain development.
“There are some nice benefits for me too, it can reduce your risk of certain cancers and the release of oxytocin every time you breastfeed.”
With the mum being so open about her online breastfeeding journey, she admits she leaves herself open to all sorts of reactions to its content.
But thankfully, she said most of the feedback she receives is positive – however, there are those who take time out of their days to leave nasty feedback.
“The majority of people on my social media pages are very supportive and lovely,” she said.
“But of course you always get people who have an opinion.
“That’s why I’m sharing my story, because it’s the most natural thing in the world and it shouldn’t be a problem.
“It breaks my heart when I see other mums struggling. It’s such an individual thing, and everyone has their own path and journey.
“As parents, we all do our best for our children.”
As for the future of breastfeeding her children, Lauren says she’ll let Bowie wean off when the time comes.
“Every mother’s and child’s breastfeeding journey is different,” she said.
“For now, I’m all for Bowie continuing to breastfeed for as long as he needs to.
“Right now, he breastfeeds once a day, just before bed.
“That could change, but for now this is what works for us. I always say, just take one meal at a time.
Arrest delayed for Jose Solano, the man accused of beheading Karina Castro in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) — A hearing delay for the man accused of beheading a woman in San Carlos.
The suspect showed up for his arraignment, but his attorney asked the judge not to, making a motion for leave saying he had doubts about his client’s ability to stand trial.
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat posts may shed light on days leading up to San Carlos beheading
Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, 33, said nothing in court on Monday, even when he was challenged by the judge.
Family members of victim Karina Castro told ABC7’s Dan Noyes last week that Solano was schizophrenic and on medication, which his family confirmed through his lawyer.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the appeal for a mental capacity test prolongs a preliminary hearing and trial, but said the court is following standard state procedure appropriately. .
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
“We don’t think that will allow him to break free,” Wagstaffe said. “It’s not like suddenly you’re not fit to stand trial, that you have to be free.”
Karina Castro’s family members left the San Mateo County courthouse in tears, too emotional to speak with ABC7 after getting their first look at Solano since the murder of their beloved.
Law enforcement and Karina Castro’s family said Solano had been violent with Castro, leading them to obtain a restraining order against him in April. Still, Wagstaffe said Castro never called the police when Solano violated the order.
VIDEO: Man arrested after beheading young mother in middle of San Carlos Street, police sources say
“I’m in no way criticizing the victim in this area. It’s something we see consistently in the domestic violence field,” Wagstaffe said. “There’s something called the cycle of domestic violence and this is part of it.”
Through attorney Robert G. Cummings, family members said Solano was a good person and confirmed he suffered from schizophrenia. They offered their condolences to the Castro family.
Solano is still being held without bond and also received a restraining order against two children who the judge did not identify in the filing, although we know Castro had two children, the youngest with Solano.
Wagstaffe says Solano could face 26 years to life in prison.
Solano appears in court on Tuesday morning to have doctors appointed to assess his mental capacity.
U.S. Senate hopeful from Alaska drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to split the GOP vote in the general election by throwing his support for a fellow Republican backed by the former President Donald Trump.
Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in the primary race, said his motivation to suspend the campaign came after Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in the special general election for the House seat. of the state vacated with the March death of U.S. Representative Don Young.
“After Peltola’s victory, Sarah and Nick’s division to rule better, I don’t want to be part of that for the Senate race,” Kelley told The Associated Press in a phone interview. He had announced his decision earlier during a call to an Anchorage radio talk show.
“I feel like Kelly Tshibaka is the best shot, and so (I) ask everyone who has supported me or supported my ideas if they can now support Kelly Tshibaka,” he said. he declares.
Others in the race are incumbent U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.
Voters in Alaska in 2020 approved a new voting system in which party primaries were replaced with an open primary. The first four voters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election, in which preferential choice voting is used.
In preferential voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win with more than 50% of the votes in the first round. If no one reaches this threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes count towards their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.
Murkowski won 45% of the vote in the primary, followed by Tshibaka with 39% and Chesbro with 7%.
Kelley finished fourth with 2% of the vote.
The timing of his campaign suspension was on purpose, he said. Had he dropped out before the September 5 deadline, the fifth-place candidate would have replaced him in the general election ballot.
“I didn’t want to muddy the waters, so now there are only three candidates in the race,” he said.
Tshibaka welcomed Kelley’s endorsement.
“I am grateful and honored to have Buzz Kelley’s support and agree with his conclusion that presenting a unified front gives us the best opportunity to beat Lisa Murkowski,” Tshibaka said in a statement.
Murkowski’s campaign declined to comment.
Kelley, a 65-year-old retired mechanic from Wasilla, previously told the Anchorage Daily News that part of his success in finishing fourth and running in the general election could be down to the few yard signs he has, including one he welded to the top of his vehicle.
When Trump held a rally in Anchorage for Tshibaka and Palin, Kelley spent the day driving his vehicle around the large crowd waiting to enter the Anchorage arena.
He said it seems “a bit of a stretch” that people watching the ballot are confusing him with Tshibaka, whose slogan is “Kelly for Alaska.”
“It’s probably possible that some of these people intended to vote for Kelly Tshibaka,” he told the newspaper. “But it’s also possible that people have come to my website and thought, ‘Hey, I like some of this stuff. I think I’ll color Buzz’s oval. ”
Murkowski, in office since 2002, is a frequent target of the former president after she voted for his impeachment and criticized him.
