Robert Saleh says he’s keeping track of all doubters: ‘We’re all taking receipts’
New year, same old Jets.
That’s what the general feeling on social media is after Gang Green’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.
Robert Saleh knows what fans are saying about him and the Jets as he says he can’t wait to prove them wrong.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.
“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”
Saleh has a lot of material to take down after Sunday’s game against the Ravens, as the Jets offense couldn’t get anything going until garbage time. Gang Green was kept out of the end zone until 1:04 left in the game when tight end Tyler Conklin scored on a three-yard pass.
What also didn’t help was the amount of mistakes the Jets made against the Ravens. New York threw an interception, dropped multiple passes and blew defensive coverages. Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and extra point. Breece Hall didn’t have a great start to his rookie campaign, as he fumbled inside the red zone during the third quarter.
Despite outgaining the Ravens by 104 yards, the Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco had difficulty scoring points against the Ravens defense.
“90 percent of games in this league are lost,” Saleh said. “Yesterday, we did not get beat, we lost. They’re two totally different things.
“When you look at it, we just felt like we were the faster team. We played with a lot of speed and aggression, especially on defense. A lot of these little mistakes and a lot of things people don’t see with regards to busts, whatever it might be, you have to do right longer.
“When you get these veteran teams like Baltimore, they just did right play in and play out. They just wear you out by doing right longer and they’re just playing a smarter brand of football. That’s where we have to get and I believe if we can keep exposing our guys to that, we will get better from all these different experiences.”
REED DEDICATING SEASON TO HIS FATHER
Imagine hearing that a family member passed away moments before starting a new job in a new city.
That was the reality for Jets cornerback D.J. Reed Sunday afternoon minutes before the team kicked off against the Baltimore Ravens.
During pregame introductions, Reed found out his father, Dennis Reed Sr., died after battling multiple sclerosis for 18 years.
“It was hard,” Reed said. “It was just basically controlling my energy because my emotions were everywhere. But I believe in God, so for him to pass away before the game was the reason for that and he could have passed before the game started.
“I just said ok, he’s watching and I’m going to put on a show for him.”
On Wednesday, Reed found out his father was in the hospital as he was on life support. Later that week, Reed’s father was breathing on his own, but the defensive back knew his father would live much longer.
Reed found out about his father’s passing Sunday afternoon on his phone through a text. Reed was tearful during the national anthem, but he played against the Ravens.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed recorded the second highest grade of any Jets player with a 90.3. He also had two tackles and a memorable interception.
Down in the fourth quarter 24-3, Reed intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and celebrated by dropping to his knees at midfield, looking up to the sky and extending his arms.
Some fans on social media and even reporters criticized Reed at the time and wondered why he would have that type of expression down 21 points in a game that was well decided.
“Honestly, I forget about the score,” Reed said. “I don’t want to say I didn’t care because I care about winning, but it was deeper than football when I got the interception.
“I wanted to pay tribute to my dad and I already knew what I was going to do and that’s what I did. I’m paying tribute to my dad the whole year, this season is for my dad.”
Government could use windfall tax funds to help oil marketing companies stay in shape
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) could get some relief, as the government is likely to use the funds raised from the windfall tax to help companies stay in shape.
The government believes that OMC PSUs need help at this time as they suffered a huge loss of Rs 18,500 crore during Q1FY23. As things stand, OMC suffer losses for every liter of diesel sold. However, they no longer lose to oil.
The government is also considering a mechanism to channel funds to JIs and soon stakeholders will hold discussions to see how these funds can best be used.
Watch the video to learn more.
The Aladdin-themed ‘treasure’ will be Disney’s next cruise ship
Just a few months after the Disney Wish has set sail in July, the company is already eyeing its next cruise ship. The cruise liner will be named Disney Treasure and will feature Agrabah styles from Aladdinwith a “great golden hall,” Disney announced.
The iconic Disney treasure statue will feature Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their magic carpet, Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro revealed during Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.
Disney says the Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and is the second of three new cruise ships scheduled through 2025 after the wish.
D’Amaro also showed a first look at Disney’s next destination in the Bahamas, which will become a port of call for Disney cruise ships as soon as it opens. Disney’s second destination in the Bahamas is at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera.
The company is working with Bahamians to make the experience authentic, D’Amaro said. The island will host places to eat, shop and swim and will be equipped with a youth activity area, a leisure centre, a water games area and a cultural pavilion. 90% of the Disney site on the island will be powered by solar energy.
Disney said it would develop less than 20% of the property and donate more than 190 acres to the government.
During the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23, the Expansion of the Avengers Campus multiverse to Disneylanddetails about The Princess and the Frog retheme from Splash Mountainthe Tron Lightcycle Run opening date at Disney World, San Fransokyo to California Adventure and a potential Villains, Coco Zone and Encanto at Magic Kingdom.
Read more: The Most Unexpected Things About Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish
Former 3M vice president pleads no contest to amended charges
A former 3M Co. vice president on Monday pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a case in which he was accused of stalking a 24-year-old woman and peeping into windows of her Hudson, Wis., duplex earlier this year.
Robert T. Cesena, 49, entered the plea in St. Croix County Circuit Court after his attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement that allows Cesena to avoid conviction if he successfully completes conditions of a diversion program.
As part of the three-year deferred judgment agreement, charges against Cesena were amended to criminal trespass to a dwelling and two counts of disorderly conduct. He had faced one count each of felony stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Judge Scott Needham on Monday accepted Cesena’s plea, found him guilty of the amended charges but withheld sentencing in favor of the agreement.
Cesena, of Hudson, was 3M’s global key account vice president at the time of his March 13 arrest. The Maplewood-based company put him on administrative leave after charges were filed.
On Monday, a 3M spokesperson, Jennifer Ehrlich, said Cesena no longer works for the company.
Cesena’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, declined to comment after Monday’s hearing.
MARCH CHARGES
According to the March 14 criminal charges, Hudson police had been called to a duplex in the 300 block of Locust Street several times that month after the 24-year-old woman reported that someone had been peeping into the windows of her .
An officer wrote in a report that he watched a March 12 surveillance video that shows a man in dark clothing sneaking up to her widow and putting his face close to the window “trying to see through the blinds, which were shut at this time,” the criminal complaint read. .
The next night, police again were called to the duplex after a report of suspicious activity. A woman who lives a block from the duplex told police that she saw the man who was on surveillance video from the previous night standing outside the duplex and looking in.
The video had been shared throughout the neighborhood in an attempt to warn residents about the activity, according to the complaint.
She said the man left in a Mini Cooper car, which officers found unoccupied in a nearby Wells Fargo bank parking lot. It was registered to Cesena, so officers went to his Hudson home in the 1100 block of Third Street.
The officer wrote in his report that Cesena “looked exactly like the person” in the surveillance camera footage from the incident the previous night, the complaint read.
When questioned by the officer, Cesena said he had parked his car in the downtown area after having car trouble. He said he then made a phone call to his 3M co-workers in Asia and walked around downtown during the call, according to the complaint.
When taken to the police station, Cesena said he did not want to talk without an attorney present, according to the complaint.
COURT CONDITIONS
Appearing in court Monday with his wife sitting behind him, Cesena did not speak other than entering his pleas to each misdemeanor count and responding in the affirmative to the judge he understood conditions of the three-year agreement. Conditions include: no new criminal charges; notifying the court of a change of address; and attending program meetings.
Cesena, who has no criminal record, would face jail time if he violates the conditions, the judge told him. Charges will be dismissed if he complies with the agreement.
According court records, two temporary restraining orders against Cesena were granted this month to a woman and a minor who live in the upper level of the Locust Street duplex. Also pending in court is a civil lawsuit against him that was filed by another woman who lives with the woman noted in the criminal complaint.
Apple’s iOS 16 is now available for download • TechCrunch
Apple has just released the new version of iOS, the company’s operating system for the iPhone. iOS 16 is free to download and works with iPhone 8 or later, as well as second and third generation iPhone SE.
The main change in iOS 16 is a brand new lock screen. You can customize its look and feel in several ways. When you choose a photo from your photo library, you can now activate a depth effect to make a face stand out from the background. In case photos aren’t your thing, there’s now an included wallpaper generator that lets you create color gradients and emoji grids. You can also choose to use dynamic wallpapers based on weather or astronomy.
Adjusting the wallpaper is just the first step, as users can now change the font and color of the clock, and add small informative widgets so they can see relevant information at a glance. eye. For example, widgets can show current weather, future calendar events, and current time in other time zones.
Another big change in iOS 16 is a new way to share photos with family and loved ones using Shared Libraries. Once configured, you can choose to store the photos in your personal photo library or in the shared library. You no longer need to send photos to yourself because anyone in the shared library can see the original photos in full resolution.
Other improvements include the ability to edit and cancel messages sent via iMessage, some focus improvements, some major changes to the Mail app, a new way to dictate and type text at the same time, a whole new Home app and the introduction of Apple. Pay later in the United States
The update is rolling out and is available both live in the Settings app and by plugging your device into your computer for a wired update. But first, back up your device. Make sure your iCloud backup is up to date by opening the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tapping your account info at the top, then your device name. Additionally, you can also connect your iOS device to your computer to perform a manual backup in Finder or iTunes for Windows (or do both, really).
Don’t forget to encrypt your backup if you’re backing up to a computer. It is much safer for someone to hack your computer and encrypted backups include saved passwords and health data. This way, you don’t have to log in to all of your online accounts again.
Once done, you need to go to the Settings app, then “General” then “Software Update”. You should see “Update Requested…”. The download will then start automatically once the download is available.
While downloading, you can read our review of the biggest iOS 16 changes and TechCrunch’s list of all the hidden iOS 16 features.
Gophers football: Mo Ibrahim nearing Darrell Thompson’s rushing touchdown record
Darrell Thompson has no illusions that his Gophers rushing touchdown record will stand much longer. Given Mo Ibrahim’s pace this season, Thompson’s mark might even be passed before October.
Ibrahim has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the season’s first two games to give him 37 career scores, and Thompson’s all-time mark stands at 40. Ibrahim can add to his total against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“It’s definitely coming down,” Thompson, the Gophers’ radio color commentator, said on KFAN after Ibrahim scored his first TD in the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.
Ibrahim has 11 more games, including a projected bowl game, to pass Thompsons’s record set from 1986-90. Ibrahim has played in 30 total games; Thompson played in 44.
Ibrahim also is within striking distance of Thompson’s record 43 total touchdowns, but Thompson’s career 4,654 rushing yards might be untouchable.
Ibrahim has 3,265 career rushing yards (sixth all-time) and would need 1,390 more this season to pass Thompson. Ibrahim would need to average 126 yards per game to reach that mountain top; his career per-game average is 108.
CHANCE TO LEARN
The Gophers staff put together clips from a handful of college football games that went sideways on Saturday, including former No. 1 Alabama’s narrow win over Texas and then-No. 6 Texas A&M being upset by Appalachian State.
P.J. Fleck wanted his players to learn from other team’s mistakes and limit their own going forward.
“One of the jobs as a head football coach is to make sure your team learns as much as they can the easy way,” he said. “And that’s by constant education, proactive education. That’s how you do everything you can to protect your football team.”
Fleck didn’t say if they gleaned learning moments from Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State or Iowa’s defeat to rival Iowa State.
SPECIAL KICKOFFS
Kickoff specialist Dragan Kesich has been almost automatic with his 15 touchbacks on 17 kickoffs though two games. But he’s not under-appreciated.
“He’s very talented,” Fleck said. “I mean, he kicked one off his toe and he mishit it badly and he kicked it to the 6-yard line. I would have prayed for the 6-yard line a few years ago.”
FLECK ON FROST
Fleck responded to news Sunday that Nebraska had fired head coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season.
“I got a lot of respect for Nebraska’s program, a lot of respect for Scott,” Fleck said Monday. “It’s a part of our profession. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of our profession.”
When Frost was hired in 2018, the Big Ten West was expected to be tougher for Minnesota, but he went 16-31 overall. Fleck went 3-1 against Frost’s Cornhuskers.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers’ game vs. Michigan State will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in East Lansing, Mich., the Big Ten said Monday. Minnesota hasn’t played the Spartans on the road since 2013. … Tanner Morgan is the fourth-highest-graded quarterback in college football through two weeks. Pro Football Focus College has the sixth-year senior at 92.5. … Minnesota was unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday but did receive a season-high 37 votes. The Gophers got 31 votes going into Week 1, and it went down to 22 for Week 2. … The Spartans climbed to No. 11 in this week’s poll. … The Gophers opened as 27.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes on Saturday. They were at least 36-point favorites against New Mexico State and Western Illinois.
BlackFULLness app prioritizes culturally relevant mindfulness practices for stress reduction and healing justice
OAKLAND, Calif. — You are just one download away from getting and keeping your mind straight. With personalized guidance from the BlackFULLness app, mindfulness and stress relief can happen in less than 15 minutes every day.
“BlackFULLness is a culturally relevant mindfulness app designed for and by black people with the black experience in mind,” explained co-founder and CEO Sonia Russell. “We are focused, not exclusive, we believe everyone needs what we have.”
Created in 2020 by wellness leaders Sonia Russell and David Lee Walker, Jr., the BlackFULLness app offers dozens of mindfulness practices, acting as a conduit for community connection and healing.
“It was 2020, and it was a time of multiple pandemics where stress was high,” described co-founder and CSO David Lee Walker, Jr. “So being presented with an opportunity as a solution to expand the people to stress reduction, especially black people because there were a lot of offenses against black people at that time. This app was an opportunity for us to bring something to life.
Russell and Lee Walker, Jr. believe that identifying, establishing, and maintaining consistent mindfulness practices can heal minds, bodies, and souls. The app offers a range of audio-guided practices that encourage deep breathing, grounding, joy, and more.
“We have an exercise called ‘I CAN breathe,’ we often hear ‘I can’t breathe,’” Lee Walker, Jr. said. “We remind black people that we can breathe.”
Russell adds: “And in fact, we breathe in honor of those people that we have lost and whose breath has been taken away.”
The app aims to decolonize, demystify and design mindfulness sessions by exploring what is, isn’t and what it can be. It’s about making mindfulness fun, intuitive, and informed by real-life experiences.
For more information on the BlackFULLness app, go here.
To invest and support BlackFULLness, go here.
Be sure to follow @theblackfullness on Instagram for the latest updates.
