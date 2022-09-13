Robert Saleh says he’s ‘taking receipts’ on these mocking New York Jets, will share after turnaround

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Under siege from a loss, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh hit back at critics on Monday, promising to hold them accountable when the time comes.

“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said of a turnaround, “and we all take receipts for all the people who continually laugh and say we’re not going to do anything. I take receipts and I ‘ I’ll be more than happy to share them with you all when it’s all said and done.”

It was an exceptionally strong speech from Saleh, whose offense played poorly in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He admitted the challenge of revitalizing the Jets is “exhausting” but expressed confidence in his ability to do so despite losing 14 in his first 18 games.

Saleh will be without starting quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) for at least two more games. Wilson will start throwing to receivers this week in light individual drills, but he’s still not ready for a full workout.



Fans sang for popular third stringer Mike White on Sunday, but the Jets are expected to stick with Joe Flacco, whose lack of mobility was a factor in the loss. He’s been sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a leaky offensive line. Saleh opened the door slightly, however, adding, “I’m not going to promise you anything, but right now Joe is our starting quarterback” for Sunday’s away game against the Cleveland Browns (1-0) .

“It’s more likely Joe, but the door is open for every position every week,” Saleh said, possibly shortening Flacco’s leash. Nothing has gone well for the Jets in recent weeks. They lost Wilson in the preseason, lost two starting tackles (Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown) to injury, and played sloppy football against the Ravens, angering fans.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 11 years and haven’t had a winning season since 2015.

“It’s exhausting,” Saleh said. “It’s exhausting for the coaches. It’s exhausting for the property. It’s exhausting for you to keep writing about the losers. It’s exhausting for the fans. It’s exhausting for everyone and nobody wants to lose.”

Saleh said the goal was “to speed up the process and win immediately”, and he put the blame on the coaches. At the same time, he noted that the list was filled with young players in key positions. He said they had to “grow up fast”. The Jets have rebuilt themselves under fourth-year general manager Joe Douglas, with little to show for it.

“There’s nothing worse than being sold a bill of goods on the future,” said Saleh, who thinks he has a “cool” roster with enough talent to win. “Everyone wants things now. It’s like the age of instant coffee.”

There were positives on defense, which limited the Ravens to 63 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said they have “the attributes and the plan to be a dominant defense in this NFL.”

Offense was a different story, as it was plagued with four missed passes, two turnovers and missed opportunities in goal crease. Flacco passed for 307 yards, but it took 59 attempts — the most by a Jets quarterback in 11 years. The crowded MetLife Stadium wanted White, who was 1-1 last season in two full starts.

“There’s a reason his name is Cool Joe,” center Connor McGovern said. “I don’t think Joe ever let anything like that affect him.”