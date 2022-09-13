Connect with us

Blockchain

Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?

Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Solana (SOL) develops bullish sentiments against tether (USDT), as the price of Solana (SOL) seeks to rise with an impending breakout above the current resistance. Bitcoin (BTC) gained significant strength after closing the weekly candle on a high note, with the price remaining above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. Most crypto assets, including Solana (SOL), have benefited from this, with the price aiming to break out. (Data from Binance)

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Weekly SOL Price Chart | Source: SOLUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of SOL has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $45 area, which was acting as a supply zone for most sellers.

Despite growing sentiment that the price of SOL will rise, SOL has struggled to regain its bullish momentum.

The weekly chart of SOL looks good, as the week ended bullish with more bullish sentiments. As the price of SOL cannot trend higher, it faces resistance to breaking above $38.

SOL must break above this level in order for its price to rise to $40 and possibly $45. For a better chance of trading higher, the price of SOL must break and hold above this resistance. If the price of SOL breaks out with significant volume, the price may rise. If the price of SOL fails, we could see a retest of $31, which would act as a good demand zone for a price sell-off.

The price of SOL appears to be rising as the market prepares for a relief rally.

Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $38-$45.

Weekly support for the price of SOL – $31.

Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily SOL Price Chart | Source: SOLUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for SOL prices appears bullish, with prices aiming to end the day on a high following a strong weekly candle close. SOL has recovered from a daily low and is attempting to break above the 50 Exponential Moving Average.

With good volume, the price of SOL would break above this region of $38, acting as resistance for the price of SOL to trend higher.

If the price of SOL fails to break above $38, it may retest the lower region of $31 in order to gather more volume for a possible rally above that price region.

On the daily timeframe, the price of SOL is currently trading at $37, holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $36 corresponds to the 50 EMA, which is a resistance to the price of SOL.

If the price of SOL flips the 50 EMA, a strong bullish price movement is assumed. If the price of SOL flips the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement value, a higher price movement is assumed.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 50, indicating high buy order volume.

Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.

Daily support for the SOL price – $31.

Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From

Blockchain

Tether Releases USDT Stablecoin on Near Protocol

Tether Tokens Usdt Will Be Available On Tezos
  • Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.
  • When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain.

Tether (USDT) has been released on the Near Protocol, marking the latest in Tether Operations Limited’s growing list of blockchain integrations. Tether said on Monday that Tether USDT is now available on the Near Protocol, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and is optimized for decentralized applications.

Tether’s addition to the Near blockchain is a significant step. Especially, toward the company’s goal of expanding its role in DeFi ecosystems, the company stated. In addition to Polygon, Kusama, Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Protocol, Omni, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol, Tether USDT is now accessible on the 11th blockchain, the Near Protocol.

Boosting Expansion

At now, Tron and Ethereum have the most USDT in circulation, with $33 billion and $32 billion in circulation, respectively. According to Tether’s disclosures, more than 96% of all USDT issued is backed by Tron and Ethereum combined.

When it first appeared in 2014, Tether was created on the Bitcoin blockchain using a protocol called the Omni Layer. This protocol is used to create and trade digital assets on top of the Bitcoin Protocol.

Near has reached a big milestone with 700 projects now developing on the Protocol, including the Aurora Protocol and the Octopus Protocol, all of which are now part of the Tether ecosystem. Around 300,000 to 400,000 transactions were processed on the Near Protocol every day as of the month of July. On Monday, the Near Foundation announced the formation of a $100 million venture capital fund. And also a venture lab dedicated to Web3 development. 

Blockchain

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Gains Amidst Crypto Market Reversal

Etc
The overall crypto market shows signs of price reversal from the downtrend, boosting investors’ confidence. To start with, the week started well for BTC as the market saw its price above $22K.

Bitcoin had traded below the $20K price mark until the close of the market on September 9, when it hit $21,381.15. BTC managed to hold down its fort at that price until Monday, September 12, when the market opened with impressive rallies. 

Related Reading: SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services

Currently, BTC and many altcoins are trading in the greens. Bitcoin price has added by 3.32% at the time of writing and now stands at $22,342.67. Other cryptos with commendable increases in 24 hours include Golem GLM with 52.43%, NEAR with 10.10%, Solana with 8.84%, Ravencoin RVN with 6.42%, and AVAX with 5.52%.  

Uniswap, Quant, eCash, AAVE, BTC, GRT, and others have gained between 3 to 5% in the past 24 hours. But what about the weekly price gains? How are the cryptos comparing in their seven days price growth? 

ETC Leads Others in Weekly Gains 

Currently, the ETC price stands at $38.68, indicating a 0.22% increase in 24 hours. While this daily price increase is seemingly lower than others ETC has taken the lead in weekly increases. Its seven days growth surpassed many cryptos in the market. 

ETC recorded a 20.47% growth in the past seven days, while others still struggle to add value. For instance, Bitcoin added 3.36% in the last 24 hours, but its weekly price increase is still at 13.13%. Ethereum has gained nothing in 24 hours. Instead, it lost 0.18% today, September 12, even though the slated merge date is fast approaching. But there’s still hope since ETH’s price is $1,744.66, and its weekly gain is 10.93%. 

Ripple XRP has shown some price gain today and is currently trading at $0.3559 representing a 0.28%. Also, its weekly gain stands at 9.36%, meaning the past week’s rallies for the coin were significant. 

Other cryptos with high weekly gains include Solana, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cosmos Atom, Near Protocol, Chainlink, Stellar XLM, Bitcoin Cash, terra Classic LUNC, ApeCoin, etc. Some cryptos haven’t recorded notable price gains in 24 hours, but their weekly growth is impressive.

Ethereum Classic’s value currently hovers above $38. | Source: ETCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Will The Merge push Ethereum Classic?

The upcoming Ethereum ETH Merge is expected to bring more recognition to Ethereum Classic. Since the ETH network will migrate to proof-of-stake, it will use staking as its transaction validation mechanism. Ethereum Classic still operates with the proof-of-work mechanism making it an option for the miners.

Related Reading: Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”

But analysts are still not sure about the effect of the Merge on ETC. The expectation is that if ETC price increases and miners see profitability in it, they could stay on the network. But if not, they might stick with ETH1 and ignore ETC and ETH2. 

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Huobi Global Announces De-listing of 7 Privacy Coins

Huobi Shuts Down Its Crypto Unit - Thai Sec Revoked The License
  • After September 12th, users will no longer be able to add funds to their coin’s wallet.
  • Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based mixing service, was recently sanctioned.

On September 6, the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said it will no longer trade Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC), or Horizen (ZEN). After September 12th, users will no longer be able to add funds to their coin’s wallet, but withdrawals will continue as usual.

On September 19, all of these tokens will be removed from exchanges and circulation forever. According to Huobi, this move is an attempt to adhere “with the latest financial regulations,” as well as the company’s own worldwide token management guidelines.

The firm stated:

“Huobi Global strictly complies with the compliance policies of every country and region and always endeavors to safeguard our users’ assets.” 

Rising Restrictions Due to Sanctions

All open orders for each currency have been requested to be closed by Huobi. In the event that they don’t, orders placed before the delisting will be automatically cancelled, and users will be credited with the corresponding assets.

Due to the lack of complete transparency in their public ledgers, coins like Monero make it very hard, if not impossible, for third parties to keep track of individual transactions. The increased anonymity that these currencies provide is attractive to hackers, but it has also raised concerns among authorities who worry that they may be used to promote illegal activity.

This has, in turn, made exchanges hesitant to deal with the assets, which may slow down their widespread acceptance. For instance, despite Monero’s status as one of the 30 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, exchanges including Bittrex, Binance.US, and Coinbase do not facilitate its trade.

Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based mixing service, was recently sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and one of its developers was promptly arrested.

Blockchain

Quant Suggests Bitcoin Will Be Back In The Driver Seat After Ethereum Merge

Quant Suggests Bitcoin Will Be Back In The Driver Seat After Ethereum Merge
A quant has suggested that Bitcoin will again become the driving force in the crypto market once the Ethereum merge hype dies down.

Bitcoin Share Of Crypto Trading Volume Already Seems To Be Overtaking Ethereum’s

As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there are some signs that point to BTC surpassing ETH once more to be the dominant power in the market.

The relevant indicator here is the “dominance by volume,” which measures what part of the total crypto trading volume is contributed by each coin in the sector.

The “trading volume” is a metric that measures the total amount of crypto being involved in transactions in spot markets.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the dominance by volume for both Bitcoin and Ethereum:

The value of the metric for BTC seems to have crossed over that of ETH in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin percentage share of the trading volume was significantly higher than Ethereum’s during the start of July.

However, as the middle of that month approached, ETH slowly started surging up and passing above the BTC volumes.

Related Reading: Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days

In August, the ETH dominance by volume remained higher than BTC’s for the entire month, save for a couple brief spikes for the latter.

This continued into September, until just a few days ago. The reason behind Ethereum leading the bear market for almost two months was the hype created by the upcoming PoS merge.

The quant believes that once the merge is finished in approximately two days, this narrative that kept the crypto’s volumes up will be gone.

Related Reading: Chiliz and Big Eyes Coin: Two Ethereum-based Cryptos that Might Overthrow the Binance Crypto Project

Around three days ago, BTC’s share of the trading volume crossed over that of Ethereum’s and has since stayed up. The analyst points out that this is one of the early signs for a shift in the investor behavior around the merge launch.

BTC overtaking the volumes on exchanges now means soon after the merge, Bitcoin will be back to being the main driving force in the crypto market.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $22.2k, up 13% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 7% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has been observing some upwards momentum during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Peio Bty on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Bank of America Suggest Wider ETH Adoption After Merge

Bank Of America Suggest Wider Eth Adoption After Merge
