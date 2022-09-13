News
Stocks go down again
US stocks are on another run down. The Dow Industrial Average is now down over 700 points while the NASDAQ index is down over 400 points. The S&P is down more than 100 points. Percentage gains range from -2.2% for the Dow Jones to -3.3% for the S&P.
Looking at the hourly chart of the S&P index, yesterday’s high price has stalled just below the 200 hourly moving average of 4120.36 (green line in the chart above). Today, the price is below its 100 hourly moving average at 4035.11 and remains below this level. The high price reached 4031.44 today. Price broke below the 50% retracement 4003.022 intraday and low below the 4000 level at 3999.33. However, there was a modest bounce above the 4000 level in the last few minutes of trading.
Yields remained high:
- 2 years 3.73%, +16 basis points
- 10 years 3.437% +7.7 basis points
- 30 years 3.56%, +4.0 basis points
Crude Oil is trading at $87.70, down -0.05%. The low price reached $86.65. The high price was up to $89.29
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: A tiny fitness tracker with big battery life
The $100 (£85, AU$180) Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great entry-level fitness tracker that’s ideal for Fitbit newcomers as well as a major refresh for anyone upgrading from an older Fitbit. It has an AMOLED color screen, a new menu system and the same long battery life. The Inspire 3 is compatible with Android and iOS to receive notifications or call alerts from your phone, and it tracks sleep in the same way as the more expensive Fitbit trackers and smartwatches. So it’s easy to recommend the Inspire 3 if you want the best battery life of any Fitbit – 10 days – without the bells and whistles of our current favorite, the $150 Fee 5.
As
- Slim and discreet design
- Health features similar to more expensive Fitbits
- Bright color display
- 10 day battery life
Do not like
- Screen may be too small for some to read easily
- No quick release band buttons
- The most useful features require a Fitbit Premium subscription
The Inspire 3 comes with a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium, the $10-a-month subscription service that unlocks more sleep and recovery data. The previous Inspire 2 model came with a one-year trial. While you don’t have to use the Inspire 3, Premium is quickly becoming an essential part of the now Google-owned Fitbit experience and definitely something to consider when looking at total lifetime cost. of the device.
In addition, several cheaper fitness tracker have bitten Fitbit’s heels over the past few years, so there’s more competition than ever. In particular, the $60 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has an even larger screen than the Inspire 3 and offers similar health features, although it lags behind in sensor accuracy. Garmin also has the Vivosmart 5 with even more fitness tracking options, but it’s more expensive at $150 and only has a monochrome display.
The new color display makes all the difference
Previous Inspire models had to make do with a monochrome display, but the Inspire 3 is upgraded with an AMOLED color display. This is really the main reason to upgrade if you’re coming from an older model, as it makes all the difference to the user experience without sacrificing battery life. The case measures 1.55 inches, but the screen itself does not take up all the usable space on the device. Depending on the light, you can see the edges of the screen and the bezels.
You might be curious how the Inspire 3 compares to the $130 Fitbit Luxury, released in 2021. If you’re choosing between the two, price aside, the Fitbit Luxe is a wee bit thinner and has a tad larger screen, but the difference is barely noticeable unless you inspect them side-by-side. coast. So unless you really appreciate the sleeker look of the Luxe and want a more jewel-like finish with bands and accessories, the Inspire 3 is a much better value overall.
The display can stay always on, so the clock face remains visible at all times, although this eats away at overall battery life, reducing it from 10 days to 3 days. The clock faces are all big enough for me to see, but I think if you need reading glasses, seeing your workout metrics on the screen can be a bit tricky as the text is quite little.
Navigation on the Inspire 3 is a little different than on previous models. There are now two haptic buttons on either side that you can pinch to turn on the screen or return to the clock face from any menu. Swipe left and right to access workout tracking, breathing exercises, timers, and alarms or notifications from your phone. Swipe up and down to access settings and your daily health overview, respectively.
A new $20 clip lets you wear the Inspire 3 elsewhere on your body for training when you can’t wear it on your wrist, such as for boxing. But the Inspire 3 doesn’t have the same quick-release buttons as the Charge 5, which makes swapping bands easier; instead, they are toggles that are quite tedious to adjust. The Inspire 3 is water resistant to 50 meters (164 feet).
Fitbit’s constant sleep and health tracking at a lower price
For those new to Fitbit, the Inspire 3 can track steps, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels throughout the day and night. Workouts and sleep can also be tracked automatically or manually. The Inspire 3 uses a metric called active zone minutes to help you reach recommended activity levels, and it takes into account the time you spend with your heart rate in certain zones, personalized based on your age and your fitness level. I really like how it tracks all of this passively in the background, even if I forget to start a specific workout. Walking up and down stairs several times a day can help you reach your active zone minutes goals.
The Inspire 3 has connected GPS rather than in-device GPS. That means you’ll need to take your phone with you to track outdoor route information and distances for things like walks and runs. You can track over 20 different workout types with space to store six workout profiles on the device itself. To swap your favourites, you need to load the Fitbit app and then re-sync with the band.
The fitness tracking experience is fairly simple, although you can see heart rate, elapsed time, pace, calories burned, steps and your active zone minutes goal by swiping each screen during a session training. When you’re done, it shows a quick summary of your metrics, and when you sync to the Fitbit app, you get the full summary on your phone, including route info and a map if available. was an outdoor workout.
This tracker also has high and low heart rate alerts, as well as irregular heartbeat detection during sleep, which can alert you if it registers signs of atrial fibrillation.
Fitbit’s sleep tracking is comprehensive, and even on this little device you still get a deep dive into sleep stages. Everything is easy to interpret in the Fitbit app when you sync each morning, and if you have Premium you’ll see trends over time as well as metrics like skin temperature overnight. After 14 days of wearing the device, you’ll get a detailed sleep profile and each month you’ll get an updated sleep animal that describes your sleep style. I’m a turtle, if you play the game at home.
All of your workout and sleep data is brought together in the Daily Readiness Score, also a Fitbit Premium feature. This helps indicate if your body is ready for more activity that day, or if you should take it easy and focus on something a little more relaxing like breathing exercises or yoga. I’m a big fan of the score and love the personalized workout recommendations it gives. There’s also a stress management score that can indicate how your body is coping with stress, calculated from metrics like heart rate, sleep, and activity levels. A higher score means you’re doing better, but I don’t find it as useful as the daily readiness score overall.
Basic smart functions only
The Inspire 3 is pretty straightforward when it comes to smart features. You can see notifications from your phone, with the ability to filter by app type from the Fitbit app. There’s a timer and alarm app built into the tracker, as well as a find my phone feature to ping it as long as it’s within Bluetooth range. It is also compatible with Google Fast Pair to quickly connect to Android phones.
But that’s about all. There’s no Fitbit Pay for contactless payments from your wrist, music playback control, or onboard music storage. Really, you get this tracker for its passive health and fitness monitoring — not as a smartwatch alternative.
The best battery life of all the Fitbits
The Fitbit Inspire 3’s 10-day battery life is seriously impressive and includes sleep tracking, basic workout tracking, and wearing the device 24/7 during my testing. That battery life matches the Inspire 2, even with the newer tracker’s brighter color display.
While battery life can vary depending on your usage – and dramatically if you’re using always-on display mode which brings it down to three days of battery life – I was still very impressed that I didn’t have to charge. the tracker as close as possible. often like other Fitbit models I’ve reviewed.
The Inspire 3 is a set-and-forget tracker
Fitbit finds the formula for a basic fitness tracker with the Inspire 3, especially if you want something that tracks passively in the background with only the occasional recharge. But its most useful features require Fitbit Premium, which is an additional monthly cost after the free trial ends.
The Inspire 3 should meet the needs of someone looking at Fitbit’s slightly more expensive $130 Luxe tracker, and even tops it with longer battery life. But if you want Fitbit Pay and even more fitness tracking features without spending more on a Fitbit Versa smartwatch, the $150 Fitbit Charge 5 is the best overall buy.
CNET
News
Resilient Giants defense; Mike Kafka’s good call; Brian Daboll’s reaction to Daniel Jones INT, and more
Saquon Barkley only had a chance to be Sunday’s hero because the Giants’ defense put the team on its back for the entire first half.
Safety Julian Love said that was an important development: seeing the offense and defense support each other, rather than pointing fingers or hanging heads.
“That’s how it has to be for us, honestly,” Love said. “The last few years it’s been a situation where somebody gets down, and we don’t back each other up, and there’s been sides. Not in a big way. Subtly. But nah, we’re in this together. We’re gonna ride as a team.
“So yeah,” Love added. “They had some turnovers. But our defense is building that mindset of we’re excited to be out there. Give us your best shot.”
Edge rusher Jihad Ward and defensive lineman Leonard Williams spearheaded a tough and effective run defense against the great Derrick Henry.
Ward pushed back on how individually effective he was against the Titans’ back, even though five of his six tackles came against Tennessee’s top weapon.
“I was? I didn’t even know that,” Ward said. “You’re saying it’s just me. I thought it was the whole team … He’s a hell of a player. We were trying to make sure he made no big plays.”
On offense, Jones was pressured a ridiculous 18 times on 26 dropbacks, per NFL NextGen Stats. The pass protection made it nearly impossible to move the ball.
The Giants trailed 13-0 at halftime. And Jones committed two turnovers in the game: a second quarter sack fumble and a fourth quarter interception in the end zone. But none of it got Don Martindale’s players down.
“We wanted to play for each other,” Lawrence said. “No matter if the offense didn’t score, get three out, defense had to be resilient. Our mindset is loving going on the field. Loving making another play. Loving possibly trying to create another turnover.”
The offense then had to watch and bite their nails on the Titans’ final drive, when Ryan Tannehill drove Tennessee easily into field goal range against the Giants’ porous pass defense.
But Sterling Shepard said the offense had to have the defense’s backs at that juncture, because the defense had gotten them to that point.
“That’s what your teammates are for,” Shepard said. “You got to pick each other up. They could have been mad at us for the first half and the way that we played. That’s just the way the game goes. It is going to have ups and downs. You just have to keep fighting for it. That is what this sport is all about.”
DABOLL TOUGH ON JONES
The FOX broadcast filmed head coach Brian Daboll giving Jones a good talking to on the Giants’ bench after the quarterback’s brutal interception in the end zone.
Daboll initially claimed he was speaking on his headset to other coaches, not to Jones. But the footage showed Daboll take his headset off and talk to his quarterback.
“I said, ‘What’d you see?’” Daboll said. “He thought he could potentially back shoulder it. And I said that’s not what I saw, but you got the ball in your hand. So you’re gonna get the ball back at some point. Our defense is gonna give it to you. Let’s drive down and get it again.”
Jones said of the exchange: “I was just talking through the decision there. Obviously one I’d like to have back and a costly mistake down there. So I think he was just communicating that, and you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities when we have points. We’ll definitely look to clean that up.”
CREDIT KAFKA ON CALL
Jones’ shovel pass to Barkley for the two-point conversion looked like a play straight out of Andy Reid’s Eagles and Chiefs playbooks. Sure enough, Daboll gave credit to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka — a Reid disciple from Philly and Kansas City – for the play call and design.
“Mike and the offensive staff, they knew the play they were going to call,” Daboll said. “I asked them when there was a timeout in there as we’re going for two, ‘What do you like?’ And we had the play that we were going to call.”
Daboll, funny enough, said the play was “something we practiced since training camp that hasn’t always worked. But the guys knew what to do.”
Rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu made a nice block on the play. And Barkley faked out Titans linebacker Dylan Cole, who crashed the play unblocked but failed to contain the Giants’ running back inside.
“It was a good play designed by Mike and good execution upfront,” Daboll added.
ROTATION UP FRONT
Veteran Ben Bredeson started the game at left guard, but Daboll rotated Bredeson (32 snaps) and Ezeudu (28 snaps) almost evenly in a timeshare.
Ezeudu struggled early. He was beaten by the Titans’ Jeffrey Simmons for the sack fumble of Jones. But the Giants seemed to run the ball better with the rookie in the game. And Ezeudu made a powerful block on Titans DE Kevin Strong on Barkley’s four-yard TD run in the third quarter.
“[Offensive line coach] Bobby [Johnson] did a great job,” Daboll said. “We knew we were going a couple of series and flipping them in and out. And Bobby did a great job with that. Communicating with those guys.”
SHEPARD FIRED UP
Sterling Shepard knew he was going to break the tackle and get in the end zone once he got behind Titans corner Kristian Fulton on his 65-yard touchdown.
“It’s over with,” Shepard said. “I wasn’t going to be denied on that one. It has been a long time coming, a long road for me. I just thank God, man. It was some dark times going through recovery.”
Shepard also said he’d known since Saturday night that if the Giants needed an extra point to tie Sunday’s game, Daboll would go for two and the win.
TBD ON WAN’DALE
Robinson, the Giants’ second-round pick out of Kentucky, had his right knee bent awkwardly on his first NFL catch. He made a five-yard reception on third down to convert for a first but got twisted down on a hit by Titans safety Amani Hooker.
Daboll said Robinson had told him “I just landed funny.” The coach did not project confidence in Monday’s Zoom interview. “Day to day,” he said twice. Daboll wouldn’t say anything optimistic when asked if the Giants had avoided something long-term … Corner/gunner Nick McCloud (hamstring) already left the game in the second half.
()
News
Andi, backed by Y Combinator, harnesses AI to create a better search engine • TechCrunch
It is difficult to convince users to switch search engines. This is one of the reasons why public search service startups rarely succeed. Another is that it’s expensive to index a large number of websites (Google estimated tens of billions of pages indexed), but one Y Combinator-backed company, Andi, isn’t discouraged – go from l before to create an AI assistant that provides answers instead of links when searching online.
Andi was founded by Angela Hoover, who enrolled in YC’s Startup School after dropping out of college and entered YC’s 2022 Winter Batch. After working overseas in construction and with Microsoft as a data center project administrator, Hoover met Andi co-founder Jed White at the Denver airport upon returning to the States. -United.
Hoover and White — who had a background in artificial intelligence and search, specifically ranking, querying, and content quality classification — discussed how bad web search has become for things like travels and what it would take to create a new type of search engine from scratch.
“Gen Z hates Google. For us, search is interrupted. We live on our phones in messaging apps with visual feeds like TikTok and Instagram,” Hoover told TechCrunch in an email interview. don’t guess – Google executives have admitted “I hear my friends constantly say that Google sucks. Search results are overwhelmed with ads, SEO spam, and clutter. Gen-Z is so desperate for an alternative that we use TikTok as our search engine. We hate invasive creepy ads and the way Google is Big Brother and watches over everything.
Hoover offers Andi’s AI-powered assistant as an alternative. The general-purpose system attempts to find and extract answers to questions, combining large language models similar to OpenAI’s GPT-3 with live web data.
Behind the scenes, Andi pulls information from ranked web results based on relevance to the question being asked as well as overall quality (though it’s unclear how Andi defines “quality”). Depending on the topic, the platform uses different AI systems tailored to specific verticals (e.g. factual knowledge, programming, or consumer health) and language models that generate responses by combining knowledge from multiple sources (e.g. Wolfram Alpha, Forbes, The New York Times, etc.).
It’s a step beyond Google’s snippets, which extract text from web pages to answer frequently asked questions, and a step closer to so-called “cognitive search” engines such as Amazon Kendra and Microsoft SharePoint Syntex which rely on knowledge bases to cobble together answers. Startups like Hebbia, Kagi, and You.com are also leveraging AI to return specific content from the web in response to queries, as opposed to just lists of results.
So what sets Andi apart? Unlike some of its competitors, Hoover says it does not charge for its service or log personally identifiable information. Andi also does not record or store the searches or results that people read or click on, only using coarse location data to improve the relevance of search results.
“Even when we add the option for user accounts in the future, we will only collect and retain enough data to help our customers use the service effectively, whether they want to create an account or be called back between devices and sessions, and to improve the service we provide,” Hoover said. “Users tell us that Andi can save them 15 or 20 minutes of searching, and have asked us to let them use it with their own team and personal data… As we improve question answering technology and add support for connecting to private data sources, we believe this has enormous potential.
To filter out information that might be misleading — or blatantly false — Hoover says Andi uses techniques like blocklists and ranking metrics. Misinformation is an ever-evolving problem, of course — one that Google itself has struggled with. But Hoover expressed confidence in the technical measures taken by Andi to soften the impact.
“Every other new search startup is doing another weaker copy of Google with the same page cluttered with blue links meant for a web browser, with more or less variation on ads and privacy practices,” he said. she declared. “The content you see in [Andi’s] results are retrieved from the live source whenever possible, rather than from an outdated index. The response to questions is improving rapidly, and in many areas it is already excellent. »
In a quick experiment, I fed a few controversial queries into Andi and found that the search engine handled them quite deftly, consistently pointing to factual sources. A search for “Who really won the 2020 election?” gave the answer “Joe Biden”, while the question “Are COVID-19 vaccines fake?” pulled a Forbes article debunking pandemic conspiracy theories.
Andi is still very much in alpha and intends to stay lean as it iterates based on early user feedback, Hoover says. The startup will have difficult decisions to make. As one New Yorker notes, search algorithms are susceptible to various biases, such as prioritizing only websites that use modern web technologies. They also open the door to bad actors. In 2020, Pinterest took advantage of a quirk in Google’s image search algorithm to surface more of its content in Google image searches.
As it grapples with these issues, Andi’s team continues to figure out its business model. While the basic service will remain free, Hoover says Andi will eventually offer paid Professional and Commercial plans with premium features and API access, allowing customers to use Andi’s search and question answering capabilities with paid content, personal data, and internal company and team data. .
Paid features are probably the right way to go, given that Google’s share of the global search market has remained stable at over 90% for most of the past decade. Bing trails with 3.4%, followed by Yahoo! (full disclosure: parent company of TechCrunch) at 1.34%, according to Statcounter.
To fund the development of these features and potential partnerships with alternative search engines, Andi recently raised $2.5 million, including backing from YC, Gaingels, GoodWater Capital, K20 Fund, Acacia Venture Capital Partners, Fepo Capital and BBQ Capital, as well as a small family and friends around.
“We kept our burn rate low, working like digital nomads out of Mexico to expand our track and staying frugal. Even after adding AI developers and increasing our model training costs, we have well over two years of track,” Hoover said. “We’re using the funds to enhance our proprietary generative AI for answering complex questions, and the vertical search and API research technology Andi uses to combine large language models with live data, specifically: developing and training AI models, adding even more AI developers to our team and hosting and inference costs as we begin to increase usage once we get closer to product market fit… At this early stage, we are focused on creating great search that our users love, before generating revenue.”
Andi doesn’t collect detailed metrics, but Hoover estimates the search engine currently has around 5,000 users. Andi plans to add a full-time AI developer before the end of the year, bringing his total staff to three, including Hoover and White.
techcrunch
News
JKBOSE Result For 10th Class Kashmir Division, Download Full Gazette Here
JKBOSE Result For 10th Class Kashmir Division, Download Full Gazette Here
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 declared, Biannual Private Kashmir Division
Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10th Results for Private students on 13th of September 2022.
How To Check JK Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?.
Step 1st- Visit jkbose.co.in
Step 2nd- Click on JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022
Step 3rd– Enter the login details
Step 4th– Click on Submit
Step 5th– Download the JKBOSE class 10 result displayed
CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO DOWNLOAD FULL RESULT:
CLICK HERE: 10TH RESULT GAZETTE
The post JKBOSE Result For 10th Class Kashmir Division, Download Full Gazette Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
AFM, acute flaccid myelitis: CDC warns rare disease in children may be on the rise this fall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert Friday saying common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to an increase in a rare but serious condition that typically affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that begins in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become fatal in severe cases.
AFM is known to occur every two years and is most common from August to November, according to the CDC. Prior to 2020, confirmed MFA cases increased in 2014, 2016, and 2018, from 120, 153, and 238 in those years.
The AFM picture changed in 2020 when only 33 cases were confirmed. This is believed to be the effect of efforts to mitigate physical distancing and COVID-like masking that have led to fewer respiratory viral infections overall. By early September 2022, 13 cases of AFM had been identified in five states.
SEE ALSO: ‘We’re going to cure cancer’: Biden channels JFK on 60th anniversary of moonlight speech
But what is concerning now is that a specific strain of an enterovirus family virus linked to AFM, called EV-D68, has been reported in higher proportions compared to previous years during surveillance tests, the CDC said in the health alert on Friday. . Since the neurological complications of AFM occur after the initial respiratory viral infection, it is feared that cases of AFM will increase in the coming weeks.
Prevention measures that slow the spread of many viruses can also prevent AFM-related viruses. The CDC recommends washing your hands regularly, avoiding sharing food or drink with people who are not feeling well, disinfecting surfaces after use by someone who may be ill, and considering wear a mask around others if you have cold symptoms.
WATCH: Newborn NC becomes world’s first partial heart transplant recipient at Duke Health
What are the first signs of acute flaccid myelitis
“The warning sign is often, you know, a child recovering from a routine illness, and then the recovery stops looking like you expected – it gets worse again, and especially if it is getting weaker,” said Dr. Matt Elrick. , an assistant professor of neurology at the Kennedy Krieger Institute who specializes in AFM, told ABC News.
But Elrick said recognizing new weaknesses in children can be easier said than done, as children may not tell you they have a weakness in their arms or legs, and may instead tell you that the affected limb hurts, stop using it altogether, or just seem very tired. . This vague onset can make early recognition difficult or delayed.
Still, Elrick said the threat of AFM shouldn’t cause panic among caregivers and that AFM is rare, noting asthma flare-ups are a more common complication of these viruses compared to AFM. .
“It’s exceptionally rare, even during an outbreak, so it’s not something that should necessarily keep everyone awake at night. But if your child is sick and recovering and their condition is gets worse again, or doesn’t behave the way you might expect normal recovery from illness, that’s a good reason to go to the pediatrician and figure out what’s going on,” said Elrick.
The CDC also says to see a health care provider immediately if you or your child have any breathing problems or suddenly have limb weakness and to keep all asthma action plans up to date.
Board-eligible pediatrics and MPH candidate Jade A Cobern, MD, is on the ABC News medical unit and a resident in general preventive medicine at Johns Hopkins.
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
New draft picks get first taste of playoff baseball; Joey Ortiz continues his surge – The Denver Post
No matter how the last month of the Orioles season goes, at least some of Baltimore’s prospects will experience baseball’s playoffs.
Speedy promotions of Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Jud Fabian have three 2022 Orioles rookies in position to feature for High-A Aberdeen as it begins its League Championship series against Brooklyn this week. Double-A Bowie still has a week left in his season before the playoffs start.
The trio of Beavers, Wagner and Fabian — selected with Baltimore’s second through fourth picks — arrived with the IronBirds this month after coming through the Florida Complex League and Low-A Delmarva. Rising levels have challenged the group, with the Beavers’ .661 OPS the best of the group, but promotions are giving them an extra week of pro experience – the Shorebirds ended their campaign on Saturday as the game Sunday was rainy.
Their performances weren’t enough to make it into the penultimate edition of the Baltimore Sun’s minor league report. Each week, The Sun breaks down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hands out superlatives to those who didn’t make the cut.
1. Norfolk Triple-A infielder Joey Ortiz
Another week, another string of strong performances for Ortiz, who hasn’t missed a beat since being promoted to Triple-A late last month. Meanwhile, Ortiz hits .392 with a 1.074 OPS for tides, and his .282 average across the board this year is the fifth-highest mark among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 200 plate appearances.
Last week for Norfolk, Ortiz recorded 10 hits in seven games. The 2019 fourth-round pick from New Mexico State made five runs and walked three times for six strikeouts.
2. Aberdeen Jackson Holliday Low-A Infielder
It’s been a slow start to Holliday’s first stint with a full season affiliate – until last week. In Delmarva’s final week of the season, the 2022 first overall draft pick hit .364 with a 1.268 OPS in four games. The 18-year-old walked eight times while kicking twice.
Holliday has yet to hit a home run with an affiliate, but the small sample size resulted in an impressive walk rate. Of the Orioles’ minor leaguers with at least 80 plate appearances, none have a better walk rate than Holliday’s 27.8 percent — and it’s not particularly close.
3. Triple-A Norfolk southpaw Drew Rom
Rom, a 22-year-old fourth-round pick in 2018, is pushing for a role in Baltimore. And his departure last week for Norfolk added to a series of solid outings for the tides. Rom pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.
4. Delmarva Low-A Outfielder Isaac Bellony
The only Shorebirds player with an OPS higher than Holliday last week was Bellony, who came in at 1.269 after hitting .600 in five games. Only one of his 12 hits went for extra bases, but the 20-year-old also recorded four RBIs. Bellony was downgraded from High-A to Low-A last week, one of his three moves between those levels this season. He struggled to stay with Aberdeen – hitting 0.169 in 51 games – but proved very skilled with the Shorebirds.
5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott
McDermott was acquired from the Astros in the three-team trade that sent first baseman Trey Mancini to Houston. Now in Double-A, the highest affiliate of McDermott’s career, the former fourth-round pick is settling into level. He gave up a combined 14 runs between his first two starts for the Baysox, but gave up one run in each of his next three, including one hit and nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings last week.
The best prospect not presented so far
There was a lot to like about Grayson Rodriguez’s second start for Bowie last week. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced, including all three in the second inning. But like his two previous appearances since returning from a Level 2 right lateral muscle strain, Rodriguez’s command ultimately wavered. He ran through the bases loaded in the third inning, struck out the next two bases and then allowed a two-run single.
Rodriguez finished with four runs against him, but with 56 shots, it’s another step in the recovery process that will then take him to Norfolk this week – promoted to the level he was in when he suffered the injury.
International acquisition of the week
In the first 15 games of Luis Valdez’s time with Aberdeen, he hit .174. But the Dominican Republic’s second baseman righted the ship last week, recording six hits in five games, including a home run and three stolen bases.
The best former top 30 prospect of the week
September was good for right-hander Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick in 2016. In his nine innings over two starts for Bowie, Hanifee didn’t allow a run and combined to give up four hits with no walks. and seven strikeouts. In his last appearance, Hanifee only needed 59 pitches in five innings.
It’s time to give some sparkle to…
Low-A Delmarva right-hander Moisés Chace completed the two longest outings of his career in consecutive starts, and his last of the season last week for Delmarva was the 19-year-old’s best to date. Chace did not allow a run on his 74 pitches, allowing only two hits and one walk. He also tied his career high with seven strikeouts.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost
Stocks go down again
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: A tiny fitness tracker with big battery life
Resilient Giants defense; Mike Kafka’s good call; Brian Daboll’s reaction to Daniel Jones INT, and more
Andi, backed by Y Combinator, harnesses AI to create a better search engine • TechCrunch
UnoCoin Terminates their IMPS and NEFT Instant Withdrawals
JKBOSE Result For 10th Class Kashmir Division, Download Full Gazette Here
AFM, acute flaccid myelitis: CDC warns rare disease in children may be on the rise this fall
Shiba Inu Revealed New Concept For Its Metaverse
New draft picks get first taste of playoff baseball; Joey Ortiz continues his surge – The Denver Post
latest news Homeowner’s fence in Newport’s back bay sparks OC controversy
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed