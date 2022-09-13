‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ tops Emmy; 1st Time Winners Shine – The Denver Post

By LYNN ELBER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted television’s influence and honored global sensation “Squid Game” and the winners. who delivered empowering messages.

The uplifting tone of the evening, as expressed in particular by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, contrasted with the darkness that permeated the narration of Best Drama Series winner “Succession” and even Comedy Series winner “ Ted Lasso”.

“Thank you for creating such a safe space to do this very challenging show,” Zendaya said, claiming her second Best Drama Actress award for “Euphoria,” about a group of difficult-to-age teenagers. adult.

“My biggest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you to everyone who shared your story with me. I carry them with me and carry them with me,” said Rue, her character. , Zendaya.

“Succession,” about a media empire run by a greedy and ruthless family, shared drama series honors with “Squid Game,” the daring South Korean drama about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.

“Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae, who played the show’s moral center, became the first Asian to win the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“Thank you for bringing realistic problems that we all face so creatively to life on screen,” Lee told “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Emmy for the best directing drama series. In Korean, Lee thanked the audience in his native country for watching.

Behind the scenes, Hwang said it was “a major moment for us,” and Lee said he expected the awards to open doors for other Asian actors.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart have won back-to-back acting trophies, but several new Emmy winners have been hit, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and “Abbott Elementary’s” Sheryl Lee Ralph picking up trophies.

Brunson, who created and starred in the freshman series, won the Emmy for Writing Comedy Series. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” also nominated for Best Comedy, is a rare bright spot for network streaming in an era of streaming and cable dominance.

Sudeikis picked up her second straight trophy for playing the unlikely American coach of a British soccer team in the comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that title for her role as a veteran comedian in “Hacks.”

Sudeikis gave a rare TV consumer awards ceremony: “Thank you to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we make it.”

There was an outpouring of backlash in the theater when ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong mentioned Britain’s new king, Charles III, as he accepted the show’s trophy, with the cast standing beside him.

“Big week for estates, new king in the UK, this for us. Obviously a few more votes involved in our victory than Prince Charles,” Armstrong said. “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than him. We will leave that to other people.

Ralph stopped the Emmy show by accepting the Best Supporting Actress award for “Abbott Elementary” with a brief but catchy affirmation song.

“I’m an endangered species, but I don’t sing any victim songs. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she said. She then encouraged anyone doubting her dream “I’m here to tell you what belief is like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many TV stars, stood up to cheer on Ralph.

When Lizzo herself accepted the Best Competition Series trophy award for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.

“When I was little, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” the musical artist said.

There were also cheers for presenter Selma Blair, who publicly discussed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and used a cane on stage.

“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein won comedy supporting actors, while “Succession”‘s Matthew Macfadyen and “Ozark”‘s Julia Garner won drama series supporting acting honors.

“It’s such a pleasure and privilege for me to play this crazy gift of a role on this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said as he accepted the trophy for his role as an intriguing member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who enjoyed covering all the bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

“The White Lotus” garnered several accolades, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.

The accomplishments of “Squid Game,” “Abbott Elementary,” and a few other shows didn’t change the relative lack of diversity in this year’s nominations, which included far fewer people of color than in 2021.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, calling Tik-Tok “a little vertical TV” and a musical number hailing the show’s theme songs, from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” and on. by “Game of Thrones”.

After the music stopped, Thompson provided a drop-off moment from the mic – announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onstage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!” The first prize of the evening was awarded to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick”. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she presented him with her trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor trapped by addiction to his patients. He then recalled the “magic” of being featured on TV when his father won a set in a raffle and thanked his parents for not making fun of his young acting attempts.

Amanda Seyfried won the limited series lead actress trophy for “The Dropout,” in which she played Elizabeth Holmes, the hapless Silicon Valley prodigy. She thanked a list of family members and co-workers and even her dog, Finn.

Murray Bartlett won Best Supporting Actor for “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaiian resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress honors for the show, thrilled the audience as she jiggled to the music meant to interrupt her acceptance speech.

The award for best variety talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” with the stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” winning for best writing for a comedy special.

“Good night everyone. I’m going home. I’m not like a bad winner, but I’m going to go home because I can’t do better right now,” a defeated Carmichael said at the audience.

The glamor was back with a metallic sheen and plenty of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and fellow stars posed for the photographers.

___

AP writers Beth Harris and Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards