The Boston Marathon will welcome non-binary athletes to the 2023 race

Boston Marathon
BOSTON (AP) — Non-binary athletes will be able to compete in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced Monday.
The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it is working to expand opportunities for non-binary people — not just for the marathon but for the other BAA races, which include a 5K, a 10 km and a half marathon.
Organizers confirmed the change when registration opened Monday for the 127th edition of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of around 30,000 is expected for next spring’s edition of the legendary race.
Non-binary athletes can submit entry requests if they completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. He said he was still working on establishing qualification standards for non-binary entrants, but his online applications would include “non-binary” as a gender option.
“Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes with the goal of further promoting inclusion at all BAA events,” the organization said, adding, “We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow. together.”
The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding non-binary splits.
Last year, the Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event featuring a half marathon and 5K, became the first major race in the United States to establish a non-binary split and offer equal prize money.
The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two contestants who registered as non-binary participants were among the graduates.
Boston
By ZEKE MILLER and CARLA K. JOHNSON
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.”
At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans.
“He established a national purpose that could rally the American people and a common cause,” Biden said of Kennedy’s space effort, adding that “we can usher in the same unwillingness to postpone.”
Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and to dramatically improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — but with adequate investments.
The president called his goal of developing treatments and therapeutics for cancers “bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable.”
In his speech, Biden called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable, and data more regularly available. He ticked off medical advancements possible with focused research, funding and data.
And he spoke of a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.
Danielle Carnival, the White House coordinator for the effort, told The Associated Press that the administration sees huge potential in the commencement of the blood diagnostic study on identifying cancers.
“One of the most promising technologies has been the development of blood tests that offer the promise of detecting multiple cancers in a single blood test and really imagining the impact that could have on our ability to detect cancer early and in a more equitable way,” Carnival said. “We think the best way to get us to the place where those are realized is to really test out the technologies we have today and see what works and what really has an impact on extending lives.”
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates, 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die of cancer diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rank cancer as the second-highest killer of people in the U.S. after heart disease.
The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Beau’s death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which dedicated $1.8 billion over seven years for cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.
Obama designated Biden, then vice president, to run “mission control” on directing the cancer funds as a recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his memoir “Promise Me, Dad” that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau’s death.
Despite Biden’s attempts to hark back to Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. The Apollo program garnered massive public investment — more than $20 billion, or more than $220 billion in 2022 dollars adjusted for inflation. Biden’s effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
Still, he’s tried to maintain momentum for investments in public health research, including championing the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, modeled after similar research and development initiatives benefiting the Pentagon and intelligence community.
On Monday, Biden announced Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which has been given the task of studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other diseases. He also announced a new National Cancer Institute scholars’ program to provide funding to early-career scientists studying treatments and cures for cancer, with a focus on underrepresented groups and those from diverse backgrounds.
The president was joined by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK who is now the U.S. ambassador to Australia. And he was expected to speak later in the day at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Experts agree it’s far too early to say whether these new blood tests for finding cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. There have been no studies to show they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say setting an ambitious goal is important.
Carnival said the National Cancer Institute study was designed so that any promising diagnostic results could be swiftly put into widespread practice while the longer-term study — expected to last up to a decade — progresses. She said the goal was to move closer to a future where cancers could be detected through routine bloodwork, potentially reducing the need for more invasive and burdensome procedures like colonoscopies, and therefore saving lives.
Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow a tumor’s growth. Many more targets await discovery.
“How do we learn what therapies are effective in which subtypes of disease? That to me is oceanic,” said Donald A. Berry, a biostatistician at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. “The possibilities are enormous. The challenges are enormous.”
Despite the challenges, he’s optimistic about cutting the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
“We can get to that 50% goal by slowing the disease sufficiently across the various cancers without curing anybody,” Berry said. “If I were to bet on whether we will achieve this 50% reduction, I would bet yes.”
Even without new breakthroughs, progress can be made by making care more equitable, said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, chief scientific officer for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.
And any effort to reduce the cancer death rate will need to focus on the biggest cancer killer, which is lung cancer. Mostly attributable to smoking, lung cancer now causes more cancer deaths than any other cancer. Of the 1,670 daily cancer deaths in the United States, more than 350 are from lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening is helping. The American Cancer Society says such screening helped drive down the cancer death rate 32% from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which numbers are available.
But only 5% of eligible patients are being screened for lung cancer.
In his speech, Biden highlighted provisions in the Democrats’ healthcare and climate change bill that the administration believes will lower out-of-pocket drug prices for some widely used cancer treatments. And he celebrated new guarantees for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, that cover their potential cancer diagnoses.
Dr. Michael Hassett of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Biden’s goal to reduce cancer deaths could be met by following two parallel paths: one of discovery and the other making sure as many people as possible are reaping the advantages of existing therapies and preventive approaches.
“If we can address both aspects, both challenges, major advances are possible,” Hassett said.
___
Johnson reported from Seattle.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Under siege from a loss, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh hit back at critics on Monday, promising to hold them accountable when the time comes.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said of a turnaround, “and we all take receipts for all the people who continually laugh and say we’re not going to do anything. I take receipts and I ‘ I’ll be more than happy to share them with you all when it’s all said and done.”
It was an exceptionally strong speech from Saleh, whose offense played poorly in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He admitted the challenge of revitalizing the Jets is “exhausting” but expressed confidence in his ability to do so despite losing 14 in his first 18 games.
Saleh will be without starting quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) for at least two more games. Wilson will start throwing to receivers this week in light individual drills, but he’s still not ready for a full workout.
Fans sang for popular third stringer Mike White on Sunday, but the Jets are expected to stick with Joe Flacco, whose lack of mobility was a factor in the loss. He’s been sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a leaky offensive line. Saleh opened the door slightly, however, adding, “I’m not going to promise you anything, but right now Joe is our starting quarterback” for Sunday’s away game against the Cleveland Browns (1-0) .
“It’s more likely Joe, but the door is open for every position every week,” Saleh said, possibly shortening Flacco’s leash. Nothing has gone well for the Jets in recent weeks. They lost Wilson in the preseason, lost two starting tackles (Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown) to injury, and played sloppy football against the Ravens, angering fans.
The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 11 years and haven’t had a winning season since 2015.
“It’s exhausting,” Saleh said. “It’s exhausting for the coaches. It’s exhausting for the property. It’s exhausting for you to keep writing about the losers. It’s exhausting for the fans. It’s exhausting for everyone and nobody wants to lose.”
Saleh said the goal was “to speed up the process and win immediately”, and he put the blame on the coaches. At the same time, he noted that the list was filled with young players in key positions. He said they had to “grow up fast”. The Jets have rebuilt themselves under fourth-year general manager Joe Douglas, with little to show for it.
“There’s nothing worse than being sold a bill of goods on the future,” said Saleh, who thinks he has a “cool” roster with enough talent to win. “Everyone wants things now. It’s like the age of instant coffee.”
There were positives on defense, which limited the Ravens to 63 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said they have “the attributes and the plan to be a dominant defense in this NFL.”
Offense was a different story, as it was plagued with four missed passes, two turnovers and missed opportunities in goal crease. Flacco passed for 307 yards, but it took 59 attempts — the most by a Jets quarterback in 11 years. The crowded MetLife Stadium wanted White, who was 1-1 last season in two full starts.
“There’s a reason his name is Cool Joe,” center Connor McGovern said. “I don’t think Joe ever let anything like that affect him.”
espn
A man convicted of fatally shooting another motorist in St. Paul has a right to a new trial, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday.
At the time of Anthony Trifiletti’s trial, the only eyewitness to the shooting reported she’d been in close contact with her sister, who later tested positive for COVID-19. A Ramsey County district court judge said the witness should not come to the courthouse and allowed a transcript of her prior testimony to be read during the trial. The appeals court concluded Trifiletti’s constitutional right was violated because his attorney couldn’t cross examine the witness.
Douglas Cornelius Lewis, 39, and Trifiletti, now 27, didn’t know each other before a fender bender in May 2020. The men exited their vehicles and argued in the area of U.S. 61 and Burns Avenue.
Trifiletti went back to his vehicle, returned with a handgun and shot Lewis four times, according to the Ramsey County attorney’s office. Trifiletti, who had a permit to carry a gun, testified that he thought Lewis was going to shoot him, so he shot first. Police found no weapons on Lewis’ body or in his vehicle.
After a jury reported they were deadlocked, Ramsey County District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. declared a mistrial in March 2021.
Prosecutors took the case to another trial and a new jury convicted Trifiletti of second-degree unintentional murder in April 2021. Gilligan sentenced him in June 2021 to 12½ years in prison.
Trifiletti filed an appeal and the Minnesota Court of Appeals took up the matter.
“The issue presented reflects a clash between the district court’s reasonable concern for the health and well-being of all those in the courtroom and the constitutional right of a defendant to confront his accusers. The constitutional right of the defendant wins the clash,” Appeals Court Judge Randall Slieter wrote in the 2-1 decision, with Judge Carol Hooten dissenting.
During Trifiletti’s first trial, to contradict his self-defense claim, prosecutors called to the stand the only eyewitness to the shooting — a woman who was driving in the area with her boyfriend.
At the time of Trifiletti’s second trial, the woman and her boyfriend reported they’d been exposed to COVID-19.
Gilligan concluded that the pair’s reported exposure presented a public health risk, and they should quarantine and not come to the courthouse. He gave Trifiletti’s attorney the option of examining the witnesses remotely using video technology or having the woman’s testimony from the first trial read to the jury.
The defense attorney told Gilligan that neither option was acceptable because they had “a right to live, in-person confrontation,” but since they had to pick one, opted for the prior testimony to be read, according to the Appeals Court summary.
The Court of Appeals wrote that a “witness’s possible exposure to a contagious virus by itself does not render her unavailable for purposes of the Sixth Amendment’s Confrontation Clause if the witness is able to be present.” They concluded that Gilligan erred by allowing the prosecution to present the witness’ prior testimony, the “error was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt, and Trifiletti is entitled to a new trial,” according to the summary.
Trifiletti remains in prison.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office has 30 days to determine whether to appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, according to spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein. If they don’t appeal, prosecutors have to decide whether to take the case to a third trial.
A sister of Lewis filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trifiletti at the beginning of this year and the civil matter is ongoing.
The AppLovin logo is seen at the company’s booth a day before the China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China.
CGV | Visual Group China | Getty Images
Game developer AppLovin said it was abandoning efforts to buy Unity.
After Unity shareholders rejected the $20 billion offer last month, AppLovin said Monday it would not submit another proposal to acquire the video game software company.
“After careful consideration, AppLovin has concluded that its path as an independent market leader is better for its shareholders and other stakeholders,” the company said.
In early August, AppLovin offered to buy Unity for $58.85 per share, a premium of around 18% to the previous closing price. Unity responded by saying the deal was “not in the best interest of Unity shareholders”. Instead of accepting that offer, Unity recommended shareholders vote in favor of its own proposed $4.4 billion acquisition of mobile advertising technology company IronSource, which was agreed to in July.
With AppLovin’s proposal, Unity should have abandoned the IronSource deal. It would also have made Unity CEO John Riccitiello the CEO of the combined company.
“We remain excited about the long-term growth potential of our core markets and AppLovin,” CEO Adam Foroughi said in the statement. “Our experienced and dedicated team will continue to focus on what we can control, including continuously improving our products and technology and expanding into new high-growth markets.”
LOOK: AppLovin’s proposal probably wasn’t better for Unity
cnbc
New year, same old Jets.
That’s what the general feeling on social media is after Gang Green’s 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.
Robert Saleh knows what fans are saying about him and the Jets as he says he can’t wait to prove them wrong.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.
“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”
Saleh has a lot of material to take down after Sunday’s game against the Ravens, as the Jets offense couldn’t get anything going until garbage time. Gang Green was kept out of the end zone until 1:04 left in the game when tight end Tyler Conklin scored on a three-yard pass.
What also didn’t help was the amount of mistakes the Jets made against the Ravens. New York threw an interception, dropped multiple passes and blew defensive coverages. Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and extra point. Breece Hall didn’t have a great start to his rookie campaign, as he fumbled inside the red zone during the third quarter.
Despite outgaining the Ravens by 104 yards, the Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco had difficulty scoring points against the Ravens defense.
“90 percent of games in this league are lost,” Saleh said. “Yesterday, we did not get beat, we lost. They’re two totally different things.
“When you look at it, we just felt like we were the faster team. We played with a lot of speed and aggression, especially on defense. A lot of these little mistakes and a lot of things people don’t see with regards to busts, whatever it might be, you have to do right longer.
“When you get these veteran teams like Baltimore, they just did right play in and play out. They just wear you out by doing right longer and they’re just playing a smarter brand of football. That’s where we have to get and I believe if we can keep exposing our guys to that, we will get better from all these different experiences.”
Imagine hearing that a family member passed away moments before starting a new job in a new city.
That was the reality for Jets cornerback D.J. Reed Sunday afternoon minutes before the team kicked off against the Baltimore Ravens.
During pregame introductions, Reed found out his father, Dennis Reed Sr., died after battling multiple sclerosis for 18 years.
“It was hard,” Reed said. “It was just basically controlling my energy because my emotions were everywhere. But I believe in God, so for him to pass away before the game was the reason for that and he could have passed before the game started.
“I just said ok, he’s watching and I’m going to put on a show for him.”
On Wednesday, Reed found out his father was in the hospital as he was on life support. Later that week, Reed’s father was breathing on his own, but the defensive back knew his father would live much longer.
Reed found out about his father’s passing Sunday afternoon on his phone through a text. Reed was tearful during the national anthem, but he played against the Ravens.
According to Pro Football Focus, Reed recorded the second highest grade of any Jets player with a 90.3. He also had two tackles and a memorable interception.
Down in the fourth quarter 24-3, Reed intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and celebrated by dropping to his knees at midfield, looking up to the sky and extending his arms.
Some fans on social media and even reporters criticized Reed at the time and wondered why he would have that type of expression down 21 points in a game that was well decided.
“Honestly, I forget about the score,” Reed said. “I don’t want to say I didn’t care because I care about winning, but it was deeper than football when I got the interception.
“I wanted to pay tribute to my dad and I already knew what I was going to do and that’s what I did. I’m paying tribute to my dad the whole year, this season is for my dad.”
()
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) could get some relief, as the government is likely to use the funds raised from the windfall tax to help companies stay in shape.
The government believes that OMC PSUs need help at this time as they suffered a huge loss of Rs 18,500 crore during Q1FY23. As things stand, OMC suffer losses for every liter of diesel sold. However, they no longer lose to oil.
The government is also considering a mechanism to channel funds to JIs and soon stakeholders will hold discussions to see how these funds can best be used.
Watch the video to learn more.
cnbctv18-forexlive
