The Sec Revealed Today That It Is Accusing Vmware Of Fraud. . . Then Settled For Next To Nothing • Techcrunch

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the American people should have confidence that “we are on the right track” and that we are “seeing real progress” in the fight against inflation.

The latest survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that Americans are actually quite confident that we have seen the worst of inflation. Median one- and three-year inflation expectations “continued to fall sharply in August,” the New York Fed said. Expected inflation over the coming year fell to 5.7% from 6.2% in July. It was 6.8% in June and 6.6% in May.

The median inflation expectation over the next three years has fallen to 2.8% from 3.2%. This measure peaked in September and October at 4.2%. It is now back down around its long-term average, a sign that the public is really convinced that the Federal Reserve will bring inflation back to a historically normal level.

These expected figures are probably to be taken with great skepticism. If inflation were to average 5.7 over the next 12 months, for the average to fall to 2.8% over the next 36 months, the inflation rate in years two and three should be between 1.2% and 1.3%. It is extremely unlikely.

The New York Fed survey also indicates that household spending is expected to rise 7.8% from 6.9% a month ago. It is unlikely that such an increase in household spending will be followed by a sharp drop in inflation.

We’ll also note that average unemployment expectations—the likelihood that the U.S. jobless rate will be higher a year from now—decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to 40.0%. Similarly, the average perceived probability of losing one’s job over the next 12 months fell by seven tenths of a percentage point to 11.1%. These two elements are incompatible with a spectacular drop in inflation. They indicate that the public is still a bit naïve about how the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions is likely to inflict pain on the labor market.

CPI Day

The Department of Labor will release the August reading of the consumer price index (CPI) on Tuesday morning. Wall Street economists see the index falling by a tenth of a point, the first drop since May 2020. Much of that will be attributable to lower oil and gasoline prices, which fell due to increasing supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and declining demand due to lockdowns in China and impending recessions around the world. There will also likely be declines in some of last year’s best-performing vehicles, such as used cars. On an annual basis, the CPI is expected to rise by 8.1%, the fastest pace of inflation since 1981 (excluding this year’s astronomical readings).

Core inflation, which excludes fuel and food prices, is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 6.1% year-on-year. The annual figure would be an acceleration from July’s 5.9%. Although property inflation may moderate, it is almost certain that the rent and equivalent owner’s rent figures will show further inflation. Services inflation could also rise as the purchasing power freed up by lower gas prices is reduced to spending on leisure activities. Food inflation is expected to remain extremely high.

We will pay particular attention to the Cleveland Fed’s median and trimmed CPI measures. These arguably give a better view of underlying inflation than headline inflation or core inflation, as they eliminate the noise of large and idiosyncratic price changes. In both cases, inflation increased month-on-month in July, but at a slower pace than in June. Year over year, both were up in July.

Woke Capitalism Alienates Republicans

Every year, Gallup conducts a poll that asks Americans if they have positive or negative opinions about 25 US business and industry sectors. Last year, there was a large and little-noticed crash of Republican positivity on corporate America. The average score among Republicans fell from a net positive of 42 to a net positive of 32. In the latest poll, the score slipped one point to 31%.

This is most likely a reaction against woke capitalism. Republicans have noticed that many American corporations are hostile not only to their values, but also to Republicans and conservatives themselves. It’s no surprise that Republicans have a negative view of Hollywood, with 61% saying they have a somewhat or very negative view of TV and radio, and 53% having a negative view of Hollywood. cinema industry. More surprisingly, 49% have a negative opinion of Internet companies, 46% of the sports industry and 44% of publishing.

This has implications for business and the Republican Party. For businesses, this should be a wake-up call. Republicans have been reliable opponents of corporate tax increases and critics of heavy regulation. But Republican alienation largely due to cultural issues may weaken the party’s commitment to pro-business positions. Sitting on the left in the culture war comes at a cost to business.

For the Republican Party leadership, the polling numbers send a clear message that the party’s center of gravity has shifted in a populist direction. Republicans will increasingly have to make it clear that they are the party of the workers and not of corporate interests. In particular, GOP voters see themselves as very anti-Silicon Valley – only 5% have a very favorable view of the computer industry and 7% of internet companies.

Not quite coincidentally, that was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ theme at the National Conservatism Conference in Miami on Sunday. “The lesson for people on the right is, I think there was a generation of people, that kind of muscle memory was just if it’s private, just refer to it. If it’s a corporation, let them do what they want to do,” he said. “Because, you know, look, we don’t want to micromanage different things in the economy. I am not a central planner. I certainly don’t want to do that, but corporatism is not the same as free enterprise.