This lip tint with 10,000 Amazon 5-star reviews comes in 20 fall colors

Here’s what the critics are saying:

“I love the long lasting wear of this formula but it doesn’t dry out. It’s one of the few that ‘stains’ well after a meal, which is very hard to find with American formula lipsticks. It looks and feels natural on the lips even though it’s quite opaque.I think everyone should have at least one in their drawers.

“The first photo is my own lip color, the red is 01 Good Brick and the pink is 26 Well Made Nude. I have an order with 25 Cinnamon Nude and 31 Wine Nude in progress so I will update when those will arrive too.They feel super lightweight,no strong smells or sticky feeling.I was able to dab a little on my lips and blend it with my mirrorless fingers and get really good coverage,the tint it leaves is great for more subtle looks but layering up creates a really nice pop of color. I highly recommend watching YouTube videos to figure out what shades you want as the pictures can be deceiving. This is the first pink I have found for over a decade that doesn’t wash off or look like chalk.”

“I love the smell (smells like berries) and the color. The good brick is a deep red-orange color, and it looks too pretty on my lips. moisturize lips before applying. smudge a bit but overall love it and would buy again!”

“The color and shade are so unique! The intensity of the color is really great with opaque, so I toned it down by putting less on my lips for a more natural feel! Less velvet lipstick means that should last longer by drying faster but I’ve realized that if there’s a lot on the lips it tends not to dry! So less is better if you’re looking for a lipstick that lasts :)”

“Picture is after a full day of drinking, eating, talking. My lips are naturally pale, almost white. Most lip stains are too dark on the other hand, but I put this on for a few minutes and then kiss a towel to remove the excess, & it lasts all day. It’s a perfect light smudge color that makes my lips look healthy. It doesn’t wrinkle, dry out your lips or give the I feel like I’m wearing makeup.

“It was a Prime Day recommendation and I took a chance! Overall, great product for the money. My favorite lipstick is water-based and no longer available. It’s not at all like that, but a lipstick that is very pigmented (I have the color red) It must be applied with care, and as it comes with a sponge tip For a more precise application, I used a lip brush. No problem…it stays put, doesn’t bleed. I’ll say it looked great immediately. Matte, which is the trend now. I’m still wearing my mask, and I couldn’t believe it absolutely NOT transferred to the mask, even after being outside for hours in 90 degree heat with 90% humidity!It’s amazing as all my other reds at lips 3 x more expensive transferred to the mask (hated) Another advantage is that although it lasts a long time, it does not dry out your lips. shot, but it’s not bothersome (I’m super picky). Then it has a tiny bit of flavor, so light I can’t even identify it, but it’s pleasant, but it fades immediately . Personally, I don’t want flavored lips. I would say this is a long wearing lipstick, not a real lip stain. This is an EXCELLENT product for the money. Feel free to get started.”

“Glides on perfectly and stays! I rarely need to reapply. You can layer the Peripera moody glow shade on top if you want a glossy look, but the color always stays. I put it on my lips and glide my fingers over my lips to smooth and then use what’s on my fingers on my cheeks! Love it! Just in time to go to a wedding and be in pictures.