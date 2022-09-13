News
This lip tint with 10,000 Amazon 5-star reviews comes in 20 fall colors
Here’s what the critics are saying:
“I love the long lasting wear of this formula but it doesn’t dry out. It’s one of the few that ‘stains’ well after a meal, which is very hard to find with American formula lipsticks. It looks and feels natural on the lips even though it’s quite opaque.I think everyone should have at least one in their drawers.
“The first photo is my own lip color, the red is 01 Good Brick and the pink is 26 Well Made Nude. I have an order with 25 Cinnamon Nude and 31 Wine Nude in progress so I will update when those will arrive too.They feel super lightweight,no strong smells or sticky feeling.I was able to dab a little on my lips and blend it with my mirrorless fingers and get really good coverage,the tint it leaves is great for more subtle looks but layering up creates a really nice pop of color. I highly recommend watching YouTube videos to figure out what shades you want as the pictures can be deceiving. This is the first pink I have found for over a decade that doesn’t wash off or look like chalk.”
“I love the smell (smells like berries) and the color. The good brick is a deep red-orange color, and it looks too pretty on my lips. moisturize lips before applying. smudge a bit but overall love it and would buy again!”
“The color and shade are so unique! The intensity of the color is really great with opaque, so I toned it down by putting less on my lips for a more natural feel! Less velvet lipstick means that should last longer by drying faster but I’ve realized that if there’s a lot on the lips it tends not to dry! So less is better if you’re looking for a lipstick that lasts :)”
“Picture is after a full day of drinking, eating, talking. My lips are naturally pale, almost white. Most lip stains are too dark on the other hand, but I put this on for a few minutes and then kiss a towel to remove the excess, & it lasts all day. It’s a perfect light smudge color that makes my lips look healthy. It doesn’t wrinkle, dry out your lips or give the I feel like I’m wearing makeup.
“It was a Prime Day recommendation and I took a chance! Overall, great product for the money. My favorite lipstick is water-based and no longer available. It’s not at all like that, but a lipstick that is very pigmented (I have the color red) It must be applied with care, and as it comes with a sponge tip For a more precise application, I used a lip brush. No problem…it stays put, doesn’t bleed. I’ll say it looked great immediately. Matte, which is the trend now. I’m still wearing my mask, and I couldn’t believe it absolutely NOT transferred to the mask, even after being outside for hours in 90 degree heat with 90% humidity!It’s amazing as all my other reds at lips 3 x more expensive transferred to the mask (hated) Another advantage is that although it lasts a long time, it does not dry out your lips. shot, but it’s not bothersome (I’m super picky). Then it has a tiny bit of flavor, so light I can’t even identify it, but it’s pleasant, but it fades immediately . Personally, I don’t want flavored lips. I would say this is a long wearing lipstick, not a real lip stain. This is an EXCELLENT product for the money. Feel free to get started.”
“Glides on perfectly and stays! I rarely need to reapply. You can layer the Peripera moody glow shade on top if you want a glossy look, but the color always stays. I put it on my lips and glide my fingers over my lips to smooth and then use what’s on my fingers on my cheeks! Love it! Just in time to go to a wedding and be in pictures.
Recipe: This salad silences the okra critics
Up against the wide-ranging appeal of sweet corn and juicy, ripe tomatoes, okra will probably never be crowned summer’s most popular vegetable. But those of us who love it do so passionately, whether it’s stewed until silky, fried until crunchy or, as this recipe showcases, broiled until the edges crisp and the center softens — and without any of the gooeyness that gives some people pause.
Okra has a long growing season, from early summer until the first frost. The smallest pods — preferably shorter than your thumb — are the most tender, and best for roasting and broiling. (Save the bigger ones for stews, soups and braises.) Look for okra pods that are grass green (or red tinged or even slightly purple, depending on the variety) but without any browning or dark streaks, which indicates they’ve been sitting around for a while. The longer they sit, the tougher and woodier they can become: Like ears of fresh corn, the sooner you can cook okra after picking, the sweeter and plumper it will be.
Okra doesn’t need much by way of preparation before cooking. Just give it a rinse and trim off the tops. Then, use it whole or sliced — in this case, lengthwise right down the middle. A toss with olive oil and salt, and it’s ready for a quick stint under the broiler. Ten minutes or less should do it.
Since okra plays well with spices, I like to season the charred pods with ground cumin as soon as they come out of the broiler; the heat from the pods brings out the cumin’s earthy flavor. Often, I’ll stop there, and pair my broiled and spiced okra with a dollop of yogurt seasoned with grated garlic and salt. To me, it’s a perfect light and speedy dinner, or even a hearty working-from-home lunch. It may be more work than the fruit, yogurt and granola bowl I usually have, but only slightly.
But for this recipe, I plop the crispy okra on top of a mix of greens, vegetables and herbs, then drizzle it all with a yogurt dressing. A topping of quick-pickled red onions adds color and a kick of lime juice.
Tangy, creamy and caramelized, this is the kind of salad that may win over any okra doubters in your circle. And if it doesn’t, well, that means there will be even more for you.
Charred Okra Salad With Garlicky Yogurt
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- 2 limes, halved
- 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, plus more to taste
- 1 1/4 pounds okra pods (about 7 cups), washed, stem ends trimmed, pods halved lengthwise
- 3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated or minced
- 2 cups baby lettuces, Little Gem or Boston lettuce, washed and torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup arugula or radicchio, washed and torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup coarsely chopped mixed herbs, such as cilantro, basil and dill
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced cucumber
- 3/4 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
1. Squeeze the juice of half a lime into a bowl and add the red onion slices, then stir in honey, a large pinch each of salt and pepper, and cayenne. Let sit at room temperature while preparing the other ingredients (or for at least 30 minutes for the flavors to meld). Stir occasionally. Before serving, taste and add more salt or squeeze in more lime juice, if you like.
2. Heat the broiler and line a sheet pan with foil. Add okra to the pan, drizzle with enough oil to coat the pods and sprinkle with salt, tossing well. Arrange okra into one layer. Broil until tender and charred, 5 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with cumin right out of the oven while still hot. Taste and add more salt or cumin, if you like. Let cool slightly.
3. While the okra broils, make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic and a squeeze or two of lime juice. Slowly whisk in 3 to 4 tablespoons of oil until the dressing has the texture of heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine lettuce, arugula, herbs, cucumber and tomato. Season to taste with a squeeze of lime juice, a little more olive oil to coat the vegetables, and salt and pepper, tossing well.
5. To serve, plate salad individually. Top with okra. Drizzle with yogurt dressing, and garnish with some of the cayenne onions. Serve immediately.
Cheaper gasoline likely dampened high US inflation for a second month
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sign that the painful inflation of the past 18 months may be gradually easing could come on Tuesday, when the government is expected to signal that the acceleration in US prices slowed in August from a year ago for a second straight month.
Economists predict the report will show prices jumped 8.1% from 12 months earlier, from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July, according to the provider of FactSet data. Sharply lower gasoline prices are behind much of the decline, along with the costs of used cars, plane tickets and clothing.
On a monthly basis – figures that the Federal Reserve, the agency responsible for fighting inflation, is watching more closely – consumer prices are expected to have fallen 0.1% in August. It would be the first outright decline in month-on-month inflation since May 2020 and would follow a flat reading in July.
Inflation has pushed up families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among many other expenses, inflicting hardship on households and worsening the economy’s sluggishness despite strong job growth and historically low unemployment.
Still, signs that inflation may have peaked could bolster Democrats’ midterm election prospects and may have already contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for President Joe Biden. In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of high prices on family budgets. Instead, he pointed to his administration’s recent legislative achievements, including a law signed into law last month aimed at reducing pharmaceutical prices and tackling climate change.
Still, Republicans blame Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial rescue package, passed in March 2021, for contributing to higher prices. The legislation included a third stimulus check and improved unemployment benefits, bolstering consumers’ ability to spend.
Many mainstream economists generally agree, though they also blame supply chains, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and widespread shortages of items such as semiconductors for fueling inflation. . In recent months, however, supply chain safeguards have eased significantly, as have chip shortages. Oil prices fell to around $88 a barrel from a high of $123 in March.
The average cost of a gallon of gasoline fell to $3.72 nationwide on Monday, from just over $5 in mid-June. And many companies are reporting signs that supply backlogs and inflation are beginning to fade.
Elaine Buckberg, chief economist at General Motors, said the pandemic disruptions to overseas semiconductor production, which reduced automotive production, “have largely dissipated and we are in a much better position now.” . Overall, supply chain disruptions, she said, have improved by about 80% from the worst days of the pandemic.
Grocery prices have been a particular sore point for many families. Over the past year, prices for meat, milk, and fruit and vegetables have soared in double digits. But executives at Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, said lower prices for agricultural commodities like wheat and corn could slow rising food costs this year.
“We expect there to be some inflation flattening in the second half of the year,” Kroger chief financial officer Gary Millerchip told investors last week.
Still, despite signs of slowing inflation, the Fed is expected to impose another substantial hike in its benchmark short-term interest rate at its meeting next week. Most analysts expect policymakers to report a third consecutive three-quarter point hike, within a range of 3% to 3.25%.
Rapid Fed rate increases – the fastest since the early 1980s – typically drive up the costs of mortgages, auto loans and business loans, in an effort to slow growth and reduce the inflation. The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to nearly 5.9% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the highest figure in nearly 14 years.
Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will need to see several months of low inflation rates suggesting price increases fall back toward its 2% target before it can suspend its rate hikes.
The central bank is also closely tracking prices which exclude the volatile food and energy categories. So-called “core” inflation is also down from its peak, although it is expected to rise to 6.1% in August compared to a year ago, against 5.9% in July. On a monthly basis, economists expect core prices rose 0.4% in August – double what the Fed would prefer – from 0.3% in July.
Even though inflation has peaked, most economists don’t expect it to return to the Fed’s 2% target for at least two years, if not longer. Wages continue to rise at a healthy pace – before adjusting to inflation – which has increased demand for apartments as more and more people move on their own. The shortage of available housing has also forced more people to continue renting, intensifying competition for apartments.
Rising rents and more expensive services, such as medical care, are also keeping inflation high.
The EU seems unlikely to cap the price of Russian gas
So much for solidarity and determination. There were reports over the weekend that the EU was split over the decision to cap Russian gas prices as countries were unable to compromise on details. Now the latest report says the EU is set to drop said price cap, but will go ahead with windfall taxes on energy companies’ excess profits.
Just a warning that EU President von der Leyen should publish the bloc’s plan on this tomorrow. There is still time for things to change by then, but for now it seems there is still no consensus to cap Russian gas prices at least.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Peter Jensen: Life lessons to Tom Brady from someone who has been there, done that | COMMENTARY
I happened to be watching television this past weekend when I stumbled upon a gentleman doing his demanding job near-flawlessly at an advanced age despite the chorus of doubters around him. Yet he found himself in conflict with his disapproving spouse. I instantly recognized the fellow. Why, that was me. The similarity was uncanny. High achiever? Check. Working hard? Of course. Laboring in an environment where 11 large men are doing their best to crush and cause serious, permanent injury to you at every turn? Well, I’m still working from home most days thanks to COVID-19, but I completely get the idea of a shared workspace. And finally, of course, there’s the matter of marrying the woman of your dreams who now wants you to toe the line and make some changes. Check and check.
The man in question was Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the back of his jersey could just have easily read “Jensen” had he just been a little less tall, a bit heftier and mustachioed, and a great deal less athletically talented. Most Americans know about Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., 45, the winningest quarterback in National Football League history and seven-time Super Bowl champion. If not for his football prowess, then for his marriage to 42-year-old supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who reportedly did not want him back playing in the NFL this year.
Its almost eerie how we have followed similar paths. He was born in California. I wasn’t. He played varsity sports in high school. I didn’t. Heavily recruited (nope), he ultimately went to University of Michigan on a scholarship (not me). He won the Rose Bowl and was recruited by the New England Patriots. I witnessed both events on television. Spooky, isn’t it? Where our paths really cross, however, is not playing football or even not having your athletic gear fully inflate in 2015 (please don’t make me explain) but in how to deal with aging and major life events with grace, dignity and the approval of one’s significant other.
Tom, and I think I’m allowed to call you by your first name at this point, my alter ego, the secret is to know when to move on. I once cavorted on the fields of life. I know you’ve been judged the GOAT or Greatest Of All Time, but I’ve often been compared to barnyard animals without the acronym. You know you’ve still got skills and perhaps you’re worried that life won’t be as good away from the gridiron even if your next job is in the broadcast booth or as a TV pitchman. Let me assure you it won’t be. I mean are you freaking kidding me? You think attractive women like Gisele are pining away at the chance to hang out with Greg Gumbel or Kenny Albert? Please. OK, OK, maybe Al Michaels but she’d probably make you say, “Do you believe in miracles?” over and over again. And, hey, that would be weird. Unless that’s your cup of tea to which I say, I think we’re getting a little off topic here, my brother.
Here’s the good news about transitioning to the AARP years, Tom. People will give you a little space. You’re no longer seen as a threat. Memories of your greatest days will fade. Eventually, you’ll be invited to “Dancing With The Stars,” “The Masked Singer” or some other cheesy reality TV show where you just have to humiliate yourself each week for ratings. But you won’t have to worry so much about getting overwhelmed by autograph seekers. Reporters won’t be copying down your every word. Paparazzi will take a photo of your wife and identify you as “companion” or some such. These are good things, Tom. I was once in your cleats or, more accurately, your dress oxfords (if you bought them at Target) picking up second place awards in the local press association features writing contest. You can’t sustain that kind of excellence, forever, Tom. Eventually, someone younger comes along who truly knows how to use a semicolon or the difference between “rein” and “reign,” and where does that land you? In the recycling bin, pal, with the rest of yesterday’s news.
Play the string out, Tom-Tom, but cherish the memories of your days in the sun. Your family is not a consolation prize. You are bound to discover — if you didn’t already realize it — that they are the best thing going on in your life. Not the trophies, not the accolades, not even the big paycheck (although we do kind of part company on that experience). Trust me, your wife doesn’t have to be a supermodel to tell you exactly what you should be doing from this day forward and for the rest of your life. Every. Single. Hour. Oh, you can count on it.
Enjoy, man, enjoy.
Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at [email protected]m.
UK start time, full fight card, live stream and how to follow the action from UFC Apex Center
The world’s elite of MMA returns to the UFC Apex Center this weekend as bantamweight rivals Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong square off.
Sandhagen is ranked fourth in the bantamweight rankings and is eager to get a title shot at Aljamain Sterling in the near future.
But he must first put on a show against dangerous Chinese ace Yadong this weekend.
‘The Kung Fu Monkey’ has a record of 19 wins and six losses but beat Marlon Moraes last time out.
‘The Sandman’ Sandhagen, meanwhile, is 14 and four and comes into this matchup after two losses to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.
Sandhagen vs Yadong: Date and how to follow
This event is scheduled for Saturday September 17 and takes place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.
Preliminary action will begin at 10 p.m. with the main card kicking off at midnight.
Sandhagen vs Yadong can then be expected around 3am on Sunday morning for UK fans.
The action will air on BT Sport 1 and their coverage will start at 10pm.
talkSPORT will also have all the preparation and reaction to the action throughout the fight week.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Sandhagen vs Yadong: Fight Card
Subject to change
Main board
- Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
- Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues
- Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
- Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini
Preliminary map
- Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
- Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski
- Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
- Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
- Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
- Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat
- Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
- Sijara Eubanks vs. TBA
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. TBA
Sandhagen vs Yadong: What was said?
Cory Sandhagen: “Yadong is super athletic, and I think he’s a very dangerous guy.
“But I don’t think he’s ever faced anyone like me. I know everyone says that shit every time, but he literally didn’t face anyone in the top five, so I could definitely say that.
“I’m a humble enough guy and smart enough to know that if I want to be the champion and stay that way for a long time, I have to like to fix some things in my game.
“My game is really tight. It’s really solid. It sure is top five, (but) I don’t want to be top five. I don’t want to spend the next five, six years that I have in the sport (just) in the top five. That’s not what interests me. That’s not what I signed up for.
“I want to be champion. I’ve spent the last year really hammering that home and making sure that when I come back, which is now, I can have a real title run.
How to see Queen Elizabeth II’s body lying in state in London
Members of the public have a final opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen after her death at the age of 96.
The coffin of the late monarch is due to travel to London from Scotland on Tuesday, and her body will rest in state at Westminster Hall from 5pm (GMT).
On Tuesday, Her Majesty’s coffin will be driven from St. Giles Cathedral in Scotland to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to the nation’s capital.
He is due to land in London at 7 p.m. and will be immediately flown to Buckingham Palace, where the Royal Family can pay their respects.
Fans wishing to pay their respects to the royal in person will be able to visit Her Majesty’s coffin on Wednesday.
The Palace of Westminster will be open to the general public 24 hours a day and will close at 6.30am on September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s State Funeral.
Although the public will not actually see the Queen’s body, they will have the chance to walk by the royal’s closed coffin, which will be covered by the flag known as the Royal Standard.
Due to the large number of people expected, guards will be placed at each corner of the platform.
Mourners will be asked to walk past the casket without stopping, to ensure the line moves quickly throughout the day and night.
There will be an airport-style security clearance on entry, according to the UK government’s website.
Key moments from the ceremonial procession and the Lying-in-State will be shown on the BBC, Sky News and ITV.
The late Queen’s funeral, which will take place on Monday, is expected to be attended by dozens of world leaders.
President Joe Biden has officially accepted his invitation to attend, saying he will travel to England with First Lady Jill Biden for the service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Russian Vladimir Putin, however, will not be present, according to Sky News. A Kremlin spokesman said Putin had sent the new king a note expressing his condolences.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to attend, according to Sky News, as is Japanese Emperor Naruhito.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch. His funeral will mark the end of the 10-day national mourning period and will be a public holiday across the UK.
