News
“This only affirms the reality of the danger”
-
Rep. Cheney reacted to news that Trump refused to leave the White House after losing the election.
-
The revelations are part of a book written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
-
One of the scoops of the book was Trump telling his aides, “I’m just not going to leave.”
Representative Liz Cheney has reacted to a report that former President Donald Trump told aides “I’m just not going to leave” the White House after his 2020 election defeat.
Cheney appeared on CNN Monday to discuss a series of scoops on Trump in “Confidence Man,” a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
CNN host Jake Tapper asked Cheney what his reaction was to Trump’s refusal to accept the results.
“It’s clear that when you’re in the moment that we faced everyone needs to stand up and take responsibility and I think it’s no surprise that those are the feelings he would have expressed,” she told Tapper. “I think again that this only affirms the reality of the danger.”
The Wyoming congresswoman is vice-chair of the Jan. 6 committee, which meets again on Tuesday. Cheney was one of the few Republican critics of Trump for his role in the attack on the Capitol and his campaign lies.
She told Tapper, “If you have a president who refuses to leave the White House or says he refuses to leave the White House, then whoever stands aside and says somebody else is… ‘will take care of, endangers the nation himself.’
On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a federal judge to continue to block the FBI from reviewing more than 100 classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., in August.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Frisco ISD parents say they want students to use bathrooms assigned to their birth gender
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some parents and members of the Frisco school board want to prevent transgender students from choosing which bathroom to use.
A contentious Monday night meeting brought together a large crowd of disgruntled parents who don’t like the district’s current practice.
After another North Texas school district recently passed a policy requiring students to use restrooms assigned to their birth gender, others like Frisco are now under pressure from parents to approve a similar policy.
He’s lived in Frisco for 17 years, but Azfar Saeed never felt the need to address the town’s school board until tonight.
“I’m a centrist, I’m religious at heart, I want to make sure my daughters’ rights are protected here too,” said Saeed, a parent from Frisco ISD.
Saeed has a 17-year-old daughter who is a high school student in a neighborhood where some parents wanted to divert attention from a classroom board meeting to the restroom.
Frisco ISD does not have a formal policy, but rather a practice that allows transgender students and their parents to work with school campus staff to designate which restrooms they will be allowed to use.
“Their parents have to come to campus administration, and then campus administration works with a parent and the student to identify a solution,” a meeting participant said.
But it’s a solution that Saeed and the other parents at the meeting don’t like.
“I want them to institute a transparent policy that all kinds of kids are aware of, not something that’s a secret arrangement between an LBGTQ kid and their parent and the rest of the district,” Saeed said.
Proponents of the current practice say it complies with federal law and shows compassion for fluent students who shouldn’t feel uncomfortable in a bathroom.
“I want to make sure that we make sure every student at Frisco ISD feels safe,” said Frisco ISD School Board Member Dynette Davis.
But a number of parents who have spoken out are demanding to know when a transgender student got accommodation and even who they are.
There have been 361 documented bathroom incidents recorded in Frisco ISD, none of which were related to anything involving transgender students.
Grub5
News
Olympia Sports will liquidate in bankruptcy
Olympia Sports Acquisitions LLC, a sporting goods retailer with 35 stores on the East Coast, has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all of its remaining locations by the end of the month.
The Auburn, Maine-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection Sunday in U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Del., with $28.7 million in unsecured debt owed to 570 creditors.
The…
wsj
News
Justice Kagan warns Supreme Court may lose legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan warned Monday that courts look political and lose legitimacy when they unnecessarily overturn precedent and decide more than necessary.
Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade, Kagan said public opinion about the tribunal can be damaged, especially when changes in its composition lead to big changes in the law.
She emphasized that she wasn’t talking about any particular decision or even a series of decisions she disagreed with.
Yet her remarks were similar to points raised in dissenting opinions she has written or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
“Judges create legitimacy issues for themselves…when they instead stray into places where they appear to be an extension of the political process or when they impose their own personal preferences,” Kagan told the Temple. Emanu-El in New York. The event was broadcast live.
The 62-year-old New Yorker took a different tone from Chief Justice John Roberts, who addressed a gathering of judges and lawyers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week.
“The mere fact that people disagree with an opinion is no reason to question the legitimacy of the tribunal,” Roberts said.
The Chief Justice has been a consistent defender of the court’s legitimacy against complaints that the court is not much different from the political branches of government.
But Kagan said the tribunal risks damaging its own legitimacy when big changes in the law follow changes in the composition of the tribunal.
The public has a right to expect, she said, “that personnel changes won’t bring the entire legal system to the brink.” Kagan joined the tribunal in 2010, nominated by President Barack Obama.
Three of the justices who are part of the court’s conservative majority were appointed by President Donald Trump. They voted to unseat Roe and also imposed limits on the Biden administration’s efforts to fight climate change, expanded gun rights and weakened the separation between church and state.
In the term that begins next month, the court will take up a challenge to the use of race in college admissions, just six years after the court reaffirmed affirmative action in higher education.
Kagan also briefly touched on the unprecedented leak of the draft notice in the abortion case, saying it makes the judges’ job much more difficult “when you might wake up tomorrow morning and there’s a notice. on the front page of the newspapers.
She said she didn’t know if the investigation Roberts ordered in May determined the source of the leak.
yahoo
News
Mario Movie Producer Confirms Chris Pratt Won’t Use ‘That’s Me’ Voice
When Chris Pratt was cast as the voice of Mario in the next super mario movie, fans immediately started wondering how he was going to pull it off. The video game character Mario is known for his extremely exaggerated Italian accent, epitomized by the infamous “It’s me, Mario!” line. In fact, when the casting was announced, Pratt delivered the line in an Instagram post, quickly insisting that he wouldn’t be using the stereotypical voice.
Now, Mario Bros. co-producer Chris Meledandri confirms that Pratt won’t use the accent, and also reveals that the film will reference the familiar “its-a-me” voice.
“We cover it in the movie,” Meledandri told TooFab. “So you’ll see we definitely nod to (Mario’s voice). But that’s not the tenor of the performance throughout the movie.”
When asked if “woke” fans would feel the need to “cancel Mario” for the voice, he replied, “I don’t think so.”
Meledandri praised Pratt’s work, saying, “All I can tell you is that the voice acting he does for us in Mario is phenomenal… I can’t wait for people to read it. ‘hear.”
And while Pratt himself isn’t Italian, the producer said Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is of Italian descent.
The Mario movie, which does not yet have an official title, is set to be released on December 21, 2022.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Too early tennis Grand Slam predictions for 2023
NEW YORK — The major tennis season officially ended this weekend, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek each winning their first US Open title.
It was probably the first of many Grand Slam trophies for Alcaraz, 19, and the third for Swiatek, 21. Both are now the highest ranked players in the world and widely regarded as the sport’s brightest emerging superstars.
This year, three men – Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – and three women – Swiatek, Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina – won the most coveted titles of the year.
With four months to go until the next Grand Slam – and a slew of other tournaments, the ATP and WTA Finals, and an offseason too short for players to begin with – it’s not too early to start guessing who will emerge victorious in 2023 While there are players – cough, cough, Alcaraz and Swiatek – who could very well win multiple major titles next year, we’re limiting each player to just one to keep it interesting.
australian open
When: January 16-29, 2023
Where: Melbourne, Australia
Champions 2022: Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty (now retired)
Male winner in 2023: Carlos Alcaraz
After Alcaraz’s monumental run in New York and his rapid rise to world No. 1 ranking, he must be the favorite for the first Grand Slam of the year, especially after proving how good he can be on a court. hard.
Over the past two weeks, Alcaraz has displayed stunning athleticism and mental toughness and proven that no track is too overwhelming – and no rally too tough. While many players struggled after winning their first major, Alcaraz never seemed to have pressure or attention issues. Expect more titles for Alcaraz in 2023, starting from Down Under in January.
Female winner in 2023: Coco Gauff
Ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 in 2019, it seemed almost inevitable that Gauff would one day become a great champion. She came closer in 2022, reaching the final at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals at the US Open, and she looks set for her ultimate breakthrough in 2023. Now in the top 10 for the first time in her career, and with his game continuing to improve, Melbourne feels like the perfect place for his first major title.
French Open
When: May 28-June 11, 2023
Where: Paris
Defending Champions: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek
Male winner in 2023: Rafael Nadal
Nadal’s incredible reign on clay and at Roland Garros will eventually come to an end at some point, but we’re not quite ready to declare that era over just yet. Having won the tournament 14 times, including five in the past six years, the French Open will remain Nadal’s best chance for his 23rd Grand Slam title. It will no doubt be difficult, especially with young players like Alcaraz and 2022 runners-up Casper Ruud, and with Nadal’s bad luck with injuries, but Nadal remains the favorite until proven otherwise.
Female winner in 2023: Iga Swiatek
As she proved at the US Open and on her 37-game winning streak earlier this season, Swiatek has become a multi-surface contender. But clay remains his favorite and most dominant surface. In the 2022 clay-court season, she won three titles, including at Roland-Garros, and dropped just two sets throughout that run. It’s almost impossible to see anyone beating her in Paris in the near future.
Wimbledon
When: July 3-16, 2023
Where: London
Defending Champions: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina
Male winner in 2023: Novak Djokovic
Just like in 2022, a lot remains uncertain for Djokovic in the upcoming season due to his unvaccinated status and after all that expulsion from Australia last year. Will he be able to enter Australia in January? Won’t he? We still don’t know for sure (although it seems increasingly likely). But, all that said, Djokovic has won the last four titles at the All England Club, even with all the chaos of his 2022, and seven in total. The man loves the grass on center court, and he clearly loves it back. If there’s one major title he’s going to win in 2023, it has to be Wimbledon.
Female winner in 2023: Ons Jabeur
Unlike the men’s side, Wimbledon seems wide open to women at this point. But Jabeur, who reached the final at the All England Club in 2022 as well as the US Open, will most certainly be looking to avenge his two disappointing Grand Slam runs in the new season. His variety-filled game is well suited to the grass and two of his three career titles have surfaced. Jabeur said she believes she will win a Grand Slam in the future, and Wimbledon feels like her best opportunity next season.
U.S. Open
When: August 28-Sept. 10, 2023
Where: New York
Defending Champions: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek
Male winner in 2023: Frances Tiafoe
Is it recency bias? Absolutely. But Tiafoe had one of the most remarkable runs at the US Open in recent memory. There was an incredible fourth-round win over Nadal and a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev in the quarters, then he fought with everything he had in the semis against Alcaraz, forcing a deciding set even when it had previously seemed almost done. . Before leaving the pitch after the loss, he told the crowd, “I’m going to come back and I’m going to win this thing” and it’s hard to doubt him. Let’s note him tentatively as the one who ended the 20-year drought among American men for a Grand Slam title.
Female winner in 2023: Simona Halep
Prior to the 2022 tournament, five of the seven previous US Open women’s champions had been the first big winners, but Swiatek and others at the top of the game have continued to be consistent, and it looks like we’ll see a group dominating to win the majority of titles in the years to come.
Exactly who is in that group alongside Swiatek remains to be seen, but Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner and winner of the 1000-level Canadian Open in August, certainly could be. She’s been on a resurgence lately, landing a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon this summer in addition to the title in Toronto, and was one of the favorites at the 2022 US Open before being handed a shocking exit at the first. round. Now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her lift another major trophy in 2023. Why not in New York?
espn
News
See all the fashion looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet
If they won you over on the small screen, wait until they hit the red carpet.
On Sept. 12, Hollywood’s biggest actors and actresses gathered for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Kenan Thompsonthe live awards show honored the best shows of the past year across multiple genres. Succession leads the pack in the drama series category with 25 nods, followed by HBO Max success Euphoriawho won 16. Comedy series contenders followed close behind, Ted Lassowinning 20 nominations, with hacks and Only murders in the building close behind, earning 17 each respectively. (For the full list of winners, click here.)
While the acceptance speeches and A-list presenters were enough to get fans hooked, it’s impossible not to mention the red carpet.
Your favorite nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Quinta Brunson, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya impressed with their fashionable looks. After all, it’s not every Monday that you get invited to an awards show.
Entertainment
“This only affirms the reality of the danger”
Frisco ISD parents say they want students to use bathrooms assigned to their birth gender
Olympia Sports will liquidate in bankruptcy
Justice Kagan warns Supreme Court may lose legitimacy
Mario Movie Producer Confirms Chris Pratt Won’t Use ‘That’s Me’ Voice
Too early tennis Grand Slam predictions for 2023
See all the fashion looks from the 2022 Emmys red carpet
Portland residents take precautions to avoid attack in response to rising crime
Rail strike: Bay Area Amtrak commuters could feel the impact as thousands of freight railroad workers consider quitting their jobs
Arvind Kejriwal has dinner with an auto rickshaw driver in Gujarat
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed