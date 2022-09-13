Thoughtspot to invest $150m in India, 91squarefeet raises $10m, Blacksoil invests over $8m in 3 new startups

mini Here’s an overview of the best boot space deals.

ThoughtSpot announces $150 million investment in India over the next five years

Saas-based analytics firm Thoughtspot has announced plans to invest $150 million in its India operations over the next five years. Additionally, the company is opening a new office in Trivandrum, its third R&D center in India.

The new investment will fuel continued product innovation for the modern analytics cloud, empowering every business to grow their business on data.

Last year, ThoughtSpot said its annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings increased by 102%.

ThoughtSpot hopes to continue to grow by increasing its workforce by more than 30% in its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Trivandrum over the next year.

Simultaneously, it wants to expand beyond traditional R&D with partner engineers, working closely with software integrators (SI) and other technology partners to create joint solutions and value for customers. .

The investments ThoughtSpot will make in India over the next five years are part of the company’s long-term strategy in the market and the natural evolution of the business to date.

91Squarefeet Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round Led by Stellaris Venture Partners

91Squarefeet, a construction tech startup, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from its existing investors Y Combinator, Betatron and other top angel investors .

According to the company, the new capital will be used to strengthen its field service strength, product development and deepen its engagement with its supplier network.

91Squarefeet has a network of over 600 contractors and factories and claims to have developed over 700 stores to date for over 40 brands in over 230 cities. The company is building or renovating a retail store every 12 hours with 3x better on-time delivery compared to industry benchmarks, according to a statement.

BlackSoil Invests Over $8 Million in 3 New Deeptech and Financial Services Startups

A venture debt and alternative credit platform, BlackSoil Capital has invested over $8 million in Tonbo Imaging, Paras ARC and Dar Credit, as part of its investment strategy focused on the high tech and service sectors financial.

“These companies have shown growth in their segments and are backed by well-known investors. Their business positioning and ability to survive adversities like Covid is what has made these companies an attractive proposition for BlackSoil. We are optimistic that our loan capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level,” Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director of BlackSoil.

Earlier this year, the debt investor backed fintech SME LivFin, investing $2 million. In January, BlackSoil announced an $80 million investment in 20 deals in 2021, seeing 2.5x growth in value and 1.8x growth in investment volume over 2020.

Procol procurement management platform pockets Rs 51 crore in funding

Procurement management startup Procol has Rs 51 crore in a new funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, Esas Ventures, FounderBank Capital and Anchorage Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Beenext and Sequoia Surge, as well as several angel investors also participated in the funding round.

According to the company, the capital raised will be used to create and improve solutions to solve India’s procurement problems through Procol’s procurement software and B2B marketplace.

“Growing from managing Rs 70 crore to Rs 7,000 crore supply in two years, our journey at Procol has only just begun. We humbly believe that Indian businesses will multiply over the next decade and our teams at Procol are dedicated to the mission of doing it,” said Gaurav Baheti, Founder and CEO of Procol.

With a supplier network of over 25,000, the company claims to have managed over Rs 7,500 crore of procurement spend and works with over 70 major companies. Procol works with clients such as Dalmia Bharat, Havells, Mrs Bectors, Emami, Zetwerk and Tata BigBasket.

PickMyWork secures $1 million round from SOSV’s Orbit startups

PickMyWork, a startup that helps digital businesses acquire end customers, raised $1 million in seed funding rounds led by SOSV’s Orbit startups.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Soonicorn Ventures, Upaya Social Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, Mumbai Angels, 888 Network, Imperier Holdings and WeFounderCircle. CXOs from the startup ecosystem, including Akash Gupta, CEO – Zypp Electric, Gaurav Chopra, CEO – IndiaLends and Prajakt Deolasee, CTO – Turtlemint, also participated.

The company said it plans to use the fund to expand its agent network in various geographies of India. Part of the investment raised will also be used to strengthen the technology backbone, which will further increase distribution efficiency, he added.