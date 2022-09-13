Connect with us

News

Thoughtspot to invest $150m in India, 91squarefeet raises $10m, Blacksoil invests over $8m in 3 new startups

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

40 seconds ago

on

By

Seeds Fincap Closes Another Round Of Capital Injection
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

mini

Here’s an overview of the best boot space deals.

ThoughtSpot announces $150 million investment in India over the next five years

Saas-based analytics firm Thoughtspot has announced plans to invest $150 million in its India operations over the next five years. Additionally, the company is opening a new office in Trivandrum, its third R&D center in India.

The new investment will fuel continued product innovation for the modern analytics cloud, empowering every business to grow their business on data.

Last year, ThoughtSpot said its annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings increased by 102%.

ThoughtSpot hopes to continue to grow by increasing its workforce by more than 30% in its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Trivandrum over the next year.

Simultaneously, it wants to expand beyond traditional R&D with partner engineers, working closely with software integrators (SI) and other technology partners to create joint solutions and value for customers. .

The investments ThoughtSpot will make in India over the next five years are part of the company’s long-term strategy in the market and the natural evolution of the business to date.

91Squarefeet Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round Led by Stellaris Venture Partners

91Squarefeet, a construction tech startup, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from its existing investors Y Combinator, Betatron and other top angel investors .

According to the company, the new capital will be used to strengthen its field service strength, product development and deepen its engagement with its supplier network.

91Squarefeet has a network of over 600 contractors and factories and claims to have developed over 700 stores to date for over 40 brands in over 230 cities. The company is building or renovating a retail store every 12 hours with 3x better on-time delivery compared to industry benchmarks, according to a statement.

BlackSoil Invests Over $8 Million in 3 New Deeptech and Financial Services Startups

A venture debt and alternative credit platform, BlackSoil Capital has invested over $8 million in Tonbo Imaging, Paras ARC and Dar Credit, as part of its investment strategy focused on the high tech and service sectors financial.

“These companies have shown growth in their segments and are backed by well-known investors. Their business positioning and ability to survive adversities like Covid is what has made these companies an attractive proposition for BlackSoil. We are optimistic that our loan capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level,” Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director of BlackSoil.

Earlier this year, the debt investor backed fintech SME LivFin, investing $2 million. In January, BlackSoil announced an $80 million investment in 20 deals in 2021, seeing 2.5x growth in value and 1.8x growth in investment volume over 2020.

Procol procurement management platform pockets Rs 51 crore in funding

Procurement management startup Procol has Rs 51 crore in a new funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, Esas Ventures, FounderBank Capital and Anchorage Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Beenext and Sequoia Surge, as well as several angel investors also participated in the funding round.

According to the company, the capital raised will be used to create and improve solutions to solve India’s procurement problems through Procol’s procurement software and B2B marketplace.

“Growing from managing Rs 70 crore to Rs 7,000 crore supply in two years, our journey at Procol has only just begun. We humbly believe that Indian businesses will multiply over the next decade and our teams at Procol are dedicated to the mission of doing it,” said Gaurav Baheti, Founder and CEO of Procol.

With a supplier network of over 25,000, the company claims to have managed over Rs 7,500 crore of procurement spend and works with over 70 major companies. Procol works with clients such as Dalmia Bharat, Havells, Mrs Bectors, Emami, Zetwerk and Tata BigBasket.

PickMyWork secures $1 million round from SOSV’s Orbit startups

PickMyWork, a startup that helps digital businesses acquire end customers, raised $1 million in seed funding rounds led by SOSV’s Orbit startups.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Soonicorn Ventures, Upaya Social Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, Mumbai Angels, 888 Network, Imperier Holdings and WeFounderCircle. CXOs from the startup ecosystem, including Akash Gupta, CEO – Zypp Electric, Gaurav Chopra, CEO – IndiaLends and Prajakt Deolasee, CTO – Turtlemint, also participated.

The company said it plans to use the fund to expand its agent network in various geographies of India. Part of the investment raised will also be used to strengthen the technology backbone, which will further increase distribution efficiency, he added.

cnbctv18-forexlive

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

The cowboy is deeply misunderstood, says Adobe Emoji Report

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

The Cowboy Is Deeply Misunderstood, Says Adobe Emoji Report
google news

His warm smile beams from under the rim of his 10-gallon Stetson, bringing farm-to-text fun to every conversation he joins. Invoked only by the cheekiest of texters, his exuberant presence delivers a sudden jolt of shrieking rodeo glee as he rides a wire. The message it sends? A mysterious enigma. His delivery? Wild and indomitable. No one, it seems, really knows the secrets of the chaotic charming cowboy emoji.

At least that’s what Adobe said in its 2022 report, released Tuesday, on the motives and methods of emoji user trends. In the analysis, Future of Creativity: 2022 US Emoji Trend Report, Adobe claims that no emoji is more misunderstood among users than the lone cowboy.

Read more: Confused by some Emoji? Here’s how to decipher them

“Generationally, Baby Boomers (24%), Gen X (18%) and Millennials (14%) are less sure about having a cowboy hat than Gen Z (10%),” reported Adobe.

Across all groups, the least understood emoji was the cherry. The third least understood, the upside-down smiley.

While the cowboy was the most misunderstood of all emojis, he could have suffered a worse fate. There’s one emoji that all generations have said they hate more than any other – the pile of poo emoji. 💩

Read more: 5 Emoji Keyboards to Make Texting More Fun

CNET

google news
Continue Reading

News

Boston Marathon ‘expands opportunities for non-binary athletes’ for first time

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Boston Marathon 'Expands Opportunities For Non-Binary Athletes' For First Time
google news

“The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) is currently working to expand opportunities for non-binary athletes at our events, including the upcoming 2023 Boston Marathon,” race organizers said on their registration site.

“Event entry will be determined by an athlete’s submitted time and based on the Boston Marathon’s overall field size limit. The Boston Marathon entry application will include the option to select non-binary in regarding sex.”

Those looking to enter as non-binary must have completed a race in the September 1, 2021 to September 16, 2022 qualifying window and entered that race as non-binary, the BAA said.

The announcement is part of a larger discussion about gender identity and sports. Qualification standards for non-binary runners will be the same as for female runners this year, but the organization has recognized the potential drawbacks of this approach.

“Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes with the goal of further promoting inclusion at all BAA events,” race officials said.

“As this is our first year, we do not yet have enough data to establish non-binary qualifying times. Therefore, we will use the times shown here, as they include the qualifying times of the two existing divisions.

“As we prepare for future races, participants can expect non-binary times to be updated accordingly. We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

The Boston Marathon Is The Oldest Annual Marathon In The World, First Held In 1897.
Several top US races have added a non-binary division to their event schedules in recent years. In September 2021, the Philadelphia Distance Run became the first elite road race to feature a non-binary split with the Brooklyn Marathon following suit in April 2022, according to The New York Times.
The Boston Marathon and its organizers have long been among the pioneers of inclusive politics. In 1975, the race added a wheelchair category, making it the first major marathon to do so, according to its website.
The registration window opened on Monday, with the race scheduled for April 17, 2023.

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Demonstration in support of Perronne and all doctors “harassed” by the Council of the Order

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Demonstration In Support Of Perronne And All Doctors
google news

A demonstration was organized this September 13 in Paris in support of Professor Christian Perronne, summoned by the Order of Physicians following his positions during the health crisis, outside the government doxa.

“Professor Perronne is a doctor who has held high the Hippocratic oath, when so many others seen on television have lain under mountains of money, conflict of interest and corruption. He is the opposite,” greeted the president of Patriotes Florian Philippot, present in the rally.

According to him, this mobilization is also an opportunity to support all doctors “less known but who are constantly harassed by the council of the Order, even justice”. “There are many who have done their job, who have treated and who today have the worst problems in the world,” he said.

As such, the deputy Nicolas Dupont-Aignan came accompanied by a doctor “forced to close his practice, slandered [mais] who joined an NGO to provide care all the same”. “She symbolizes all these doctors who are struggling,” launched the chosen one.

Very critical of health measures during the Covid epidemic, Christian Perronne had been dismissed from his post as vice-president and president of the Scientific Council of the French Federation against tick-borne diseases (FFMVT) in October 2020. A few weeks later, on December 17, the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) ended his duties as head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine ), and had filed a complaint against him before the College of Physicians.

In question, his comments made on Sud Radio concerning, in particular, PCR tests and the usefulness of wearing a mask in the street. Christian Perronne had thus declared that we “ruin social security for tests which are useless” but which are a “jackpot” for hospitals and general practitioners who would receive more money when a case of Covid-19 is detected – a reference to the increase which, according to Health Insurance, valued “the announcement of the positive test, the prescription of tests for close contact cases […], the information given to the patient on the barrier measures, the recording in the Contact Covid tool of the patient and close contact cases”. The author ofIs there a mistake THEY didn’t make?and support of Professor Didier Raoult also wondered about the usefulness of wearing masks in the street and in the metro.

RT All Fr Trans

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk: Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss Miami Dolphins’ opener and look ahead to Ravens

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Dolphins Deep Dive With Perk: Chris Perkins And David Furones Talk Miami Dolphins Tuesday At Noon
google news

Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.

On today’s show at noon, the Dolphins writers evaluated Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Patriots and Mike McDaniel’s offense from Week 1. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s big game at Baltimore.

Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Petit Four Films announces bankruptcy, leaving couples without wedding videographers

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Petit Four Films Announces Bankruptcy, Leaving Couples Without Wedding Videographers
google news

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — For some couples, their wedding day is one of the most important days of their lives. Now, some couples in different parts of the country, including here in the Bay Area, are saying the company they hired for their wedding day video didn’t deliver as promised. Some videographers under contract with the company say they have also not been paid for the weddings they have shot.

Tracy and Kevin Broderick planned their wedding for two years, but just four days before they said “yes” last Saturday, they say the videography company they hired for their special day, Petit Four Films, has canceled by SMS.

“Completely unprofessional,” Kevin Broderick said.

“I was in shock, I think I cried, and then I called my wedding planner and said I couldn’t believe this was happening,” Tracy Broderick said.

The text from a person named Dianna from customer service read in part, “This is a horrible time and we are beyond sorry…we again apologize profusely and wish you all the best,” Kevin says he has called Dianna.

RELATED: FDA confirms investigation into Revive Superfoods after some customers fell ill and hospitalized

“She was totally tripping and gave me no reason,” Broderick said.

Three days before their wedding, the Brodericks found and hired a new videographer.

Other couples say Petit Four movies seemed like a great choice, with plenty of incentives to help them save money.

“You’re in the military with money, a nurse with an Amazon gift card,” bride Kassie Servick explained.

“If you pay in full before midnight tonight, your price will go from something like $2800 almost $3000 to $1799,” bride Marykate Glackin explained.

But once they paid in full, Glackin says the company seemed to ghost them and stopped taking their calls or returning their emails.

“I just want answers,” Glackin said.

RELATED: East Bay pet owners’ requests for medical records go unanswered after animal hospital abruptly shuts down

Bride Jessica Akers says she couldn’t reach the phone after trying several times.

“I mean over 40 phone calls over 4 or 5 days,” Akers said.

Akers and her fiancé Jesse De Bie say they finally made it through on Friday and demanded a refund so they could book another company before their wedding in less than a week.

“Petit Four also said in their contract that you could cancel at any time,” Akers said.

They say they were told they would have the refund by Tuesday.

But a few hours later on Friday, we received a text message that read in part: “…it is to our deepest regret that we have had to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy…We deeply apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused you.”

“I have submitted an argument with my bank to see if I can get the refund this way, but I doubt I will see any money from the company,” Akers said.

Some videographers who say Petit Four Films owes them money for the weddings they shot have connected in a private Facebook group.

“I’m owed more than a grand and then my partner owes over $1,500,” Noah Ike said.

“It was really disappointing to come home and realize that we don’t get paid for all the time we put in,” he continued.

Joining these Facebook group conversations, some brides who say, Petit Four Films never delivered their wedding day videos within 90 days as promised.

“My husband is rolling out soon and I really wanted our wedding video to come back while he’s gone to put a smile on my face and help me get through the days without him and now I don’t even know if I’ll be able to getting my video is pretty terrible,” Servick said.

The Better Business Bureau currently lists the company with an F rating and indicates that the company is not BBB accredited.

Between July and August, the BBB said it contacted the company to address complaints and publicity issues, but as of August 15, no response had been received. It says the company contacted the BBB on August 4 and asked for the trade reviews to be removed. The reviews posted are a mix of positive and negative experiences. There are 33 complaints.

Petit Four Films emailed the I-Team the following statement: “Unfortunately, due to COVID, inflation and economic fluctuations over the past few years in the industry; it is at our most We deeply regret that we had to cancel a portion of our weddings and enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We have issued and are currently issuing refunds. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused any of our couples and we will be in touch with them with the next steps in the process.

The Brodericks say they were told they would have a refund by Friday.

“No, there was nothing,” Kevin Broderick said.

Despite the announcement of bankruptcy, the company continues to advertise on Instagram and its website invites couples to book with promotional offers announced until September 16.

“It’s awful,” Tracy Broderick said.

“I really hope things go well because it’s a really shitty situation,” Glackin said.

Take a look at other articles from the ABC7 News I-Team.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Orlando’s XFL team adds Shane Matthews and Lamar Thomas as assistant coaches – The Denver Post

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

Orlando'S Xfl Team Adds Shane Matthews And Lamar Thomas As Assistant Coaches - The Denver Post
google news

New Orlando XFL coach Terrell Buckley has completed his first coaching staff and some of the new additions will strike a familiar chord with Florida football fans.

Former Florida Gators quarterback Shane Matthews and former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lamar Thomas are among six new signings Buckley and the league announced on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the staff we’ve assembled and I know we’ll work together to bring the best product to the field this spring,” Buckley said in a statement. “These people bring a wealth of expertise across football. I can’t wait to get started and bring it to our fans in Orlando!

Matthews, who played quarterback at UF from 1990 to 1992, is the team’s quarterback coach. He spent 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins before working as an assistant coach at the high school level. .

Matthews is currently a color analyst on Florida Gators radio broadcasts.

Thomas will serve as Buckley’s assistant head coach while coaching receivers and special teams. The Ocala native played in Miami from 1989 to 1992 and helped the Hurricanes win the national championships in 1989 and 1991. He went on to play seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins before becoming a coach as an assistant at Western Kentucky, Louisville. , Kentucky and more recently, the Salt Lake Stallions of the defunct Alliance of American Football.

Mark Snyder, who takes over as linebackers coach, has spent the past three decades as a coach with stops at UCF (1989-90), USF (2010-11) and Florida State (2018-19). He most recently served as linebacker coach for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Ronnie Lee takes over as safety coach after a 25-year college coaching career with stops in Miami, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Keith Wagner, who will coach the offensive line, comes to Orlando after two decades of coaching experience. His playing career took him to New York, Dallas, Green Bay, Jacksonville and NFL Europe where he played for the Scottish Claymores and Rhein Fire.

Ty Warren played defensive tackle at Texas A&M before a successful career with the New England Patriots, including two Super Bowl victories. He takes over as defensive line coach after spending time as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions and, most recently, the Houston Gamblers.

The six new signings join offensive coordinator Robert Ford and defensive coordinator Tony Carter, whom Buckley and the league previously announced.

Also joining the staff are Ben Lawson (video manager), Bob Monica (equipment manager) and Rachel Sharpe (track coach).

The XFL kicks off its season on February 18, 2023.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

()

denverpost sports

google news
Continue Reading

Trending