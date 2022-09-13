Thousands of homes remain at risk from wildfires in Northern California

Firefighters say they are seeing progress in battling the Mosquito Creek Fire in Northern California, but thousands of homes remain at risk.

The fire, which started Sept. 6 outside of east Sacramento near Mosquito Road and the Oxbow River, currently covers 46,587 acres (73 square miles), according to the California Department of Forestry and Conservation. fire protection on Monday.

Ten percent of the Mosquito Creek Fire has been contained, but more than 5,800 structures remain at risk in Placer and El Dorado counties. About 11,200 people were evacuated from the communities of Forest Hill and Georgetown, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Many homes have been destroyed by the fires, but authorities have yet to release an estimated number, according to ABC 10.

Firefighters expect to be helped by favorable weather conditions as hot, dry and windy weather is not expected to “materialize” this week.

However, officials fear that dry vegetation – such as grass and tall trees – could fuel and prolong the fire.

“[T]The fire wasn’t going anywhere fast (meaning it wasn’t being blown by the wind), but where it was burning, it was really burning,” said Operations Commander Rick Young, who made his observations after a reconnaissance flight on Sunday.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation, ABC 10 reported.

“Electrical activity” reportedly occurred in the area on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

A peaceful hurricane last week that brought cooler temperatures helped crews in their efforts to fight fires across the state, the AP noted. The change in weather also helped the state’s power grid system.

However, unstable air quality and thunderstorms caused flash flooding and landslides in Southern California.

Along with wildfires in the Golden State, Oregon and Washington are also experiencing wildfires.

The combined fires in the three states blanketed parts of the western United States in smoke in the air over the weekend. As the wind pushes some of the smoke out of the Oregon and Washington coasts, it is expected to thicken in the middle part of those states and into Idaho and Montana.

Smoke is also expected to thicken near Reno and Carson City, Nevada, which is near the Mosquito Creek Fire.

