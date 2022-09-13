Too early tennis Grand Slam predictions for 2023

NEW YORK — The major tennis season officially ended this weekend, with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek each winning their first US Open title.



It was probably the first of many Grand Slam trophies for Alcaraz, 19, and the third for Swiatek, 21. Both are now the highest ranked players in the world and widely regarded as the sport’s brightest emerging superstars.

This year, three men – Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – and three women – Swiatek, Ashleigh Barty and Elena Rybakina – won the most coveted titles of the year.

With four months to go until the next Grand Slam – and a slew of other tournaments, the ATP and WTA Finals, and an offseason too short for players to begin with – it’s not too early to start guessing who will emerge victorious in 2023 While there are players – cough, cough, Alcaraz and Swiatek – who could very well win multiple major titles next year, we’re limiting each player to just one to keep it interesting.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday night at the US Open. Elsa/Getty Images

australian open

When: January 16-29, 2023

Where: Melbourne, Australia

Champions 2022: Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty (now retired)

Male winner in 2023: Carlos Alcaraz

After Alcaraz’s monumental run in New York and his rapid rise to world No. 1 ranking, he must be the favorite for the first Grand Slam of the year, especially after proving how good he can be on a court. hard.

Over the past two weeks, Alcaraz has displayed stunning athleticism and mental toughness and proven that no track is too overwhelming – and no rally too tough. While many players struggled after winning their first major, Alcaraz never seemed to have pressure or attention issues. Expect more titles for Alcaraz in 2023, starting from Down Under in January.

Female winner in 2023: Coco Gauff

Ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 in 2019, it seemed almost inevitable that Gauff would one day become a great champion. She came closer in 2022, reaching the final at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals at the US Open, and she looks set for her ultimate breakthrough in 2023. Now in the top 10 for the first time in her career, and with his game continuing to improve, Melbourne feels like the perfect place for his first major title.

Rafa Nadal holds the men’s Grand Slam record with 22. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

French Open

When: May 28-June 11, 2023

Where: Paris

Defending Champions: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Male winner in 2023: Rafael Nadal

Nadal’s incredible reign on clay and at Roland Garros will eventually come to an end at some point, but we’re not quite ready to declare that era over just yet. Having won the tournament 14 times, including five in the past six years, the French Open will remain Nadal’s best chance for his 23rd Grand Slam title. It will no doubt be difficult, especially with young players like Alcaraz and 2022 runners-up Casper Ruud, and with Nadal’s bad luck with injuries, but Nadal remains the favorite until proven otherwise.

Female winner in 2023: Iga Swiatek

As she proved at the US Open and on her 37-game winning streak earlier this season, Swiatek has become a multi-surface contender. But clay remains his favorite and most dominant surface. In the 2022 clay-court season, she won three titles, including at Roland-Garros, and dropped just two sets throughout that run. It’s almost impossible to see anyone beating her in Paris in the near future.

Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon in 2022 – and six times before this year. Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic/Icon Sportswire

Wimbledon

When: July 3-16, 2023

Where: London

Defending Champions: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina

Male winner in 2023: Novak Djokovic

Just like in 2022, a lot remains uncertain for Djokovic in the upcoming season due to his unvaccinated status and after all that expulsion from Australia last year. Will he be able to enter Australia in January? Won’t he? We still don’t know for sure (although it seems increasingly likely). But, all that said, Djokovic has won the last four titles at the All England Club, even with all the chaos of his 2022, and seven in total. The man loves the grass on center court, and he clearly loves it back. If there’s one major title he’s going to win in 2023, it has to be Wimbledon.

Female winner in 2023: Ons Jabeur

Unlike the men’s side, Wimbledon seems wide open to women at this point. But Jabeur, who reached the final at the All England Club in 2022 as well as the US Open, will most certainly be looking to avenge his two disappointing Grand Slam runs in the new season. His variety-filled game is well suited to the grass and two of his three career titles have surfaced. Jabeur said she believes she will win a Grand Slam in the future, and Wimbledon feels like her best opportunity next season.

After a disappointing first-round exit last week, Simona Halep could redeem herself and win it all at the 2023 US Open. Robert Prange/Getty Images

U.S. Open

When: August 28-Sept. 10, 2023

Where: New York

Defending Champions: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek

Male winner in 2023: Frances Tiafoe

Is it recency bias? Absolutely. But Tiafoe had one of the most remarkable runs at the US Open in recent memory. There was an incredible fourth-round win over Nadal and a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev in the quarters, then he fought with everything he had in the semis against Alcaraz, forcing a deciding set even when it had previously seemed almost done. . Before leaving the pitch after the loss, he told the crowd, “I’m going to come back and I’m going to win this thing” and it’s hard to doubt him. Let’s note him tentatively as the one who ended the 20-year drought among American men for a Grand Slam title.

Female winner in 2023: Simona Halep

Prior to the 2022 tournament, five of the seven previous US Open women’s champions had been the first big winners, but Swiatek and others at the top of the game have continued to be consistent, and it looks like we’ll see a group dominating to win the majority of titles in the years to come.

Exactly who is in that group alongside Swiatek remains to be seen, but Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner and winner of the 1000-level Canadian Open in August, certainly could be. She’s been on a resurgence lately, landing a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon this summer in addition to the title in Toronto, and was one of the favorites at the 2022 US Open before being handed a shocking exit at the first. round. Now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her lift another major trophy in 2023. Why not in New York?