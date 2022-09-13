News
Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘needs more help and advice’ from Liverpool coaches, Mohamed Salah ‘needs a kick’ and Virgil van Dijk ‘satisfied’, says Danny Murphy, who insists on how the Reds DON’T need a reset
Many have had their say as to why Liverpool have had a poor start to the season, but Danny Murphy thinks it’s the culmination of a lot of things.
The Reds come into their clash against Ajax on Tuesday night aiming to get their Champions League campaign back on track after suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their first group game.
They have also struggled in the Premier League and are already six points clear of the summit – clear of the side that were aiming for the treble in May.
Murphy has suggested complacency is one of the reasons for Liverpool’s woes this term, as he accused star defender Virgil van Dijk of being particularly guilty.
“We have to be careful not to overdo it, but I feel like there’s an air of complacency in some players,” Murphy said on Kick Off.
“They fell into what some managers call a ‘comfort zone’. Sure, they come out with good intentions, but when you know you’re going to play almost every game… I think that can sometimes cause complacency.
On Van Dijk, Murphy said: “When I talk about complacency I take aim at him a lot, and Trent Alexander-Arnold and some of the other guys, but I think he’s guilty of it.
“There is a bit of lethargy in his game, as if he was playing in third gear.
“It looks like he is playing protecting an injury. I don’t think he is, but that’s how it is.
Jurgen Klopp spoke of some ‘hard truths’ being exchanged after the Napoli defeat and Murphy believes star striker Mohamed Salah is one of those players who needs to be given a truth or two.
On Salah, Murphy said: “Salah is another one, Salah needs a kick.
“It has nothing to do with the contract he signed, but sometimes you need it. When you’ve scored so many goals and you’re doing what he’s done, sometimes you just need to step up. upstairs to say “Come on”.
“If it means digging someone in front of the rest of the lads, I’ve seen him before, the best midfielder Liverpool have ever had in history. [Steven Gerrard]. I remember seeing at half-time in a Champions League game that I was being told to take a shower. No one saw this coming!”
Alexander-Arnold’s form is also an alarming cause for concern, and while Murphy believes the right-back is also guilty of complacency, there are a few other factors at play behind his recent downturn.
Murphy said: “I think it’s a mix of a bit of complacency, some midfield issues and not having your best three adjustments and Fabinho not being at his best and putting Henderson there- in means Trent becomes isolated.
“Trent usually has Jordan Henderson covering him on the right of a three and assisting him when he comes forward.
“Harvey Elliott, who’s been superb, likes to go forward and shake things up, but the problem is when he’s on the right of a three and the Trent striker, that left side can become really vulnerable for Liverpool. We’ve seen that in many games.
On Alexander-Arnold’s misfortunes, Murphy added: “I think there are a couple of things.
“I think physically he’s not doing the same things he was doing when he was doing better in terms of his attacking and defensive spirit, which is his desire to come back. This is complacency I’m talking about.
“He just needs a little reminder, a little kick in the back from the manager, like maybe a few of the others, and I’m sure he did that this weekend after this performance in Naples.
“The other thing is he has these other players that you talk about who are normally so reliable, so when he plays at right-back in a very successful Liverpool team you have Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate for the majority from last season playing well to cover him and Jordan Henderson covering him when he comes forward.
“I also think the coaches don’t help him by not giving him more advice on picking his moments to go forward sometimes.
“You don’t want to stop what he’s doing in the future, he’s the best attacking full-back in the world bar none. But if you play at the back in a back-four, there are times in a game where you have to forget to go ahead and play your part.
“I think sometimes he needs a little help on the touchline to know when it might happen.”
Klopp said after the Napoli loss Liverpool needed to “reinvent themselves”, fueling speculation of a squad overhaul.
However, Murphy doesn’t think such drastic action is necessary at this point.
He said, “Does it need a full reset? No of course not.
“This team was two games away from winning the quadruple. The only difference between the team this season is that three months of players are supposed to have passed him, which is nonsense, and Sadio Mane is gone.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Minnesota United must stop slide if it wants to make MLS Cup Playoffs
Minnesota United’s season has been a rollercoaster and the Loons are now in danger of being thrown off the ride all together.
MNUFC was one of the worst teams in MLS through most of May and June, earning only four of a possible 24 points in that span. But in whiplash fashion, the Loons ascended to be one of the league’s best through late August, netting 26 out of the next 33 points during that stretch.
They’ve turned down again, scoreless in three straight defeats, and are in danger of being left out. They have fallen from third place in the Western Conference to sixth with four games to play, only four points away from missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs entirely.
“When you get to this stage of the season, where every point is crucial, obviously, it has an effect on your mindset of thinking, ‘How are we doing?’ ” Loons manager Adrian Heath said. “But I think you’ve heard me say on numerous occasions, I’m more of a performance man.”
Heath and captain Wil Trapp don’t see the sky falling. They point to “five minutes of madness” that resulted in three Dallas goals in a 3-0 loss Sept. 3. There were two isolated defensive breakdowns and no breakthroughs offensively despite plenty of scoring chances in the 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Heath showed the players a lot of the positives they had in the previous two games on Monday morning. “We had 180 minutes, but apart from a mad five minutes, we’ve been the best team,” he said Monday. “We’ve been better than Dallas and we’ve been better than Portland. If we can put up a performance like we’ve done in the last two games, going into this game, I will be delighted.”
MNUFC (13-12-5, 44 points) face Los Angeles FC (19-8-3, 60) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allianz Field. LAFC still sits in first place, but has lost four of its past five games.
Minnesota has been prone to defensive lapses in the past three games, and LA’s Cristian Arango has feasted on any sort of opening. He has 16 goals on the season, including four in the past four matches.
“The best players, they never switch off,” Heath said. “They are forever looking where the defenders are.”
In addition to Arango, LAFC boast Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale.
Trapp said it’s about realizing that those small moments can change entire games. “I think that is something we are trying to stress among the leadership group of the team,” he said.
Trapp said he felt he should have been more assertive in the Dallas match to keep the damage to only one goal and not let it become three.
“It’s about understanding that encouragement and those things are important,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about grabbing (the opportunity) with two hands and how do you bring that out of the team and really, at times, lose your mind to get everyone in their right frame of mind.”
After missing the Portland loss, MLS All-Star Emanuel Reynoso trained on his injured ankle Monday, and if it doesn’t swell up and have increased pain Tuesday morning, the Argentine is expected to play.
If Reynoso can’t go, look for MNUFC to use the 3-5-2 formation that created chances against Portland.
“We have a big one (Tuesday),” Trapp said. “Whether it looks pretty, it’s about winning the game.”
BRIEFLY
LAFC lost its appeal of a red card given to fullback Ryan Hollingshead in Saturday’s loss to Dallas, so he will be suspended for Tuesday’s match in St. Paul. … Franco Fragpaane will serve a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation on Tuesday. He will be eligible for Saturday’s game at Sporting K.C. … Loons winger Bongi Hlongawane (knee) is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, meaning he will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the playoffs, Heath said. … MNUFC2 forward Loic Mesanvi and Tani Oluwaseyi scored their first MLS NEXT Pro goals in a 4-2 win over Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday. Aziel Jackson scored his 10th goal of the season and Nabi Kibunguchy netted his fourth.
News
U.S. gasoline prices are down for 13 weeks in a row
U.S. gasoline prices have fallen for 13 straight weeks, the longest consecutive weekly decline in more than three years, as global oil demand continues to fall.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.70 a gallon, the lowest since early March, according to OPIS, an energy data and analytics provider, and is approaching the average price that preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Average gasoline prices fell 26% from the record high above $5 a gallon set in June.
wsj
News
Editorial: The flaw in Bears’ playbook? Asking Arlington Heights for subsidies.
The Bears put on quite a show Sunday, upsetting a potent San Francisco 49ers team 19-10 amid a deluge that turned Soldier Field into another Great Lake. They also put on quite a polished performance last week at a very different venue — John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey, team President Ted Phillips and a squad of executives and planners appeared at the school to pitch to the citizens of Arlington Heights their vision of a domed stadium and mixed-use development on the 326-acre tract that now is home to the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse. The Bears are hoping to close on the deal to purchase the parcel either late this year or in early 2023.
The pitch was heavily choreographed. Rather than allow audience members to step up to a microphone with their questions, people were asked to write their questions on cards, some or all of which were later read aloud by director of sports programming at WBBM radio and Bears radio broadcaster Jeff Joniak and answered by Bears executives. Project planners relied on glossy slides to describe what the mixed-use portion of the project would look like — a sprawling plaza with shops, offices, a hotel, apartments and town houses, a fitness center, a large pond for kayaking and canoeing and other amenities.
Everyone seemed pleased with the prospect of the Bears one day coming to town. But on the question of using taxpayer money to help fund the project, the crowd was far less enthusiastic.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” Palatine resident Justin Hegy, who attended the meeting in a Bears shirt, told the Tribune. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
Bears executives were braced for the tax backlash. Both McCaskey and the soon-to-retire Phillips stressed that not a cent of public funding would be used to help build the stadium. Instead, the Bears want tax dollars to help build infrastructure needed to support the mixed-use side of the project — the stores, dwellings, hotel rooms and office space. That infrastructure would include roads and sewers, along with lane additions, offramps, underpasses and walkways to handle the expected influx of traffic.
The Bears insist taxpayers would be making a sound investment. In return, the team says, the economic impact for Arlington Heights and the rest of the Chicago region would amount to as high as $1.4 billion yearly, along with the creation of nearly 10,000 permanent jobs.
“Every stadium development has had infrastructure costs that have been publicly funded — every single one,” Phillips told the crowd. “Why does that happen? Because those communities see the short- and long-term economic benefit, and the jobs that are created during construction and afterward.”
On the surface, that may seem convincing — but it’s not.
Experts who have scrutinized the use of subsidies for stadium construction and surrounding redevelopment say it’s usually the team that comes out on top, and taxpayers who end up losing out.
The Atlanta Braves relied on taxpayer help to build a new ballpark and a surrounding development that the team dubbed “The Battery” in Cobb County, Georgia. In 2013, Cobb County officials pledged $300 million in public funds to help the mixed-use side of the project get built. That investment has yet to be recouped. Instead, the project is costing taxpayers about $15 million each year, according to a report from Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury. Cobb County’s experience is hardly reassuring for taxpayers in Arlington Heights and the rest of Illinois.
Nevertheless, Bears executives remain bullish about their economic benefit projections. “There should be tremendous return for the village (of Arlington Heights), for the region and the state,” McCaskey told the audience at Hersey High School.
What taxpayers need is less of the self-serving pep talk and much more hard, independent data on cost vs. benefit.
Right now, Illinoisans have every right to remain skeptical about the side of this deal that entails public funding. The Bears are on their own 5-yard line when it comes to showing that there’s a market for the mixed-use portion of the project. The last thing Arlington Heights wants or needs is a bevy of new right-turn lanes, walkways, medians and underpasses — and a lot of empty storefronts and hotel rooms, and unoccupied apartments.
If the Bears ever plant their flag in the northwest suburbs, there’s no doubt that the people of Arlington Heights will be ecstatic. Until, of course, they get the bill.
They can avoid that pain by saying yes to the Bears, and no to subsidizing them.
Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.
Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email [email protected].
()
News
Dolphins monitor Austin Jackson’s injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol – The Denver Post
The Miami Dolphins are optimistic right tackle Austin Jackson’s ankle injury suffered in the second quarter of Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots isn’t too serious, but they will take a cautious approach watching her this week.
“Serious enough that we’re seeing more and more of it,” coach Mike McDaniel said Monday night. “We will continue the process to have the best medical information on him in the future.”
Jackson, who appeared to be limping on his right leg in the locker room after the game, appeared to be rolled early in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by fullback Alec Ingold. Jackson was slow to get up and reached for his right foot/ankle before joining the group.
He played another play, a 3-yard run from Raheem Mostert, then grabbed his lower right leg again and signaled for a substitution. He walked to the touchline on his own, but was escorted by medical personnel before returning to the touchline without re-entering.
“He was tough,” McDaniel said. “He remained in uniform and could have returned in the event of an emergency.”
Dolphins tight end and special team Cethan Carter are in concussion protocol, McDaniel said Monday. Carter left Sunday’s game with a head injury in a second-quarter kickoff return.
In the protocol, Carter must now follow a five-step process that includes obtaining clearance from a team physician and an independent neurological consultant.
“It’s, of all things, most on a case-by-case basis,” McDaniel said. “We will take it as such in the future.”
Jackson’s injury led to an abundance of offensive line reshuffles throughout Sunday’s game. First, Greg Little came in for him at right tackle. Not much fell momentarily, so Robert Jones came into right guard with Robert Hunt to tackle. Later, with Little now back, Terron Armstead went on the sidelines and Jones was brought back into action at left guard, with Liam Eichenberg kicking Armstead’s left tackle post.
“We all get paid to do what we do,” Hunt said Monday. “We have a room full of guys who can play any position. The guys did a really good job of being ready when their name was called.
Said Little on Sunday: “If a guy goes down, someone has to intervene. That’s pretty much what happened. People fell, so you have to step up.
McDaniel, the player
Dolphins players were understandably excited by McDaniel’s decision to move forward fourth and seventh on the Patriots’ 42-yard line, and the resulting touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But that wasn’t the only time McDaniel got going on fourth down—apparently.
Recall that New England fired a five-yard penalty for a first-quarter neutral zone infraction on the fourth and one of 50. Of course, there’s a chance the Dolphins were looking for the penalty and releasing the first down.
Either way, the practice resulted in a 43-yard field goal from Jason Sanders and a 3-0 lead instead of a punt.
The Waddle, Year 2
Waddle made his trademark “Waddle” after scoring on the spectacular 42-yard touchdown. He was asked on Sunday if the celebration was there permanently for his second season in the NFL. In an odd twist, he indicated that fan demand might be too high to continue.
“I don’t know,” he said. “It gets a little crazy when I see people going out, they try to tell me to dance and stuff.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Dolphins monitoring Austin Jackson injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins are optimistic the ankle injury right tackle Austin Jackson sustained in the second quarter of Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots isn’t too serious, but they’ll take a cautious approach monitoring it this week.
“Serious enough that we’re getting some more eyes on it,” coach Mike McDaniel said Monday evening. “We’ll be continuing along the process to have the best medical information on him moving forward.”
Jackson, who seemed to be limping on his right leg in the locker room after the game, appeared to get rolled up early in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by fullback Alec Ingold. Jackson was slow to get up and reached for his right foot/ankle before joining the huddle.
He played one more play, a Raheem Mostert 3-yard run, then grabbed again at his lower right leg and signaled for a substitution. He walked to the sideline under his own power but was escorted by medical staff before coming back out to the sideline without re-entering.
“He was tough,” McDaniel said. “He stayed in uniform and could’ve gone back in in an emergency situation.”
Dolphins tight end and special teamer Cethan Carter is in concussion protocol, McDaniel said on Monday. Carter left Sunday’s game with a head injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
In the protocol, Carter now must undergo a five-step process that includes being granted clearance by a team physician and independent neurological consultant.
“That is, of all things, the most case-by-case basis,” McDaniel said. “We’ll be taking it as such moving forward.”
Jackson’s injury led to an abundance of shuffling on the offensive line throughout Sunday’s game. First, Greg Little entered for him at right tackle. Little went down momentarily, so Robert Jones went in at right guard with Robert Hunt going to tackle. Later, with Little now back, Terron Armstead went to the sideline, and Jones was sprung back into action at left guard, with Liam Eichenberg kicking out to Armstead’s left tackle post.
“We all get paid to do what we do,” Hunt said Monday. “We got a room full of guys that are capable of playing any position. Guys did a really good job of being ready when their name was called.”
Said Little on Sunday: “If a guy goes down somebody’s got to step up. That’s pretty much what happened. People went down so you’ve got to step up.”
McDaniel, the gambler
Dolphins players were understandably fired up about McDaniel’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 from the Patriots’ 42-yard line, and the resulting touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But it wasn’t the only time McDaniel was going for it on fourth down — apparently.
Recall New England drawing a five-yard penalty for a neutral zone infraction in the first quarter on fourth and one from the 50. Of course, there’s a chance the Dolphins were looking for the penalty and free first down.
Whatever the case, the drive resulted in a 43-yard field goal from Jason Sanders and a 3-0 lead instead of a punt.
The Waddle, Year 2
Waddle did his trademark “Waddle” after scoring on the dramatic 42-yard touchdown. He was asked Sunday whether the celebration is here on a permanent basis for his second NFL season. In a strange twist, he indicated fan demand might be too strong to keep it going.
“I don’t know,” he said. “It gets kind of crazy when I see people out, they try to tell me to dance and stuff.”
()
News
Jennifer Lawrence Says RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Is “Evil”
Well done super fan Jennifer Lawrence entered the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discuss.
Attending the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to promote his upcoming film Pavementthe actress was asked about Bravo’s 12th season, and in typical J-Law fashion, she didn’t hold back.
“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s been boring and I think Erika [Jayne] is evil,” said Lawrence Variety of the RHOBH star who has been the subject of several controversies and lawsuits involving her ex-husband, a disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi.
Lawrence added that Jayne’s co-stars should step in and help Erika recognize how she presents herself on television, although a cast member got some credit. “Lisa Rina tried to watch over her,” Lawrence said, noting that she “didn’t do the Dorinda thing,” referencing the season 10 episode of The Real Housewives of New Yorkduring which none of the Dorinda MedleyThe co-stars kept her from rambling drunk with lipstick smeared all over her face.
Entertainment
Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘needs more help and advice’ from Liverpool coaches, Mohamed Salah ‘needs a kick’ and Virgil van Dijk ‘satisfied’, says Danny Murphy, who insists on how the Reds DON’T need a reset
Solana Shows Bullish Signs Ahead Of 1D Breakout, Can Price Go To $45?
Minnesota United must stop slide if it wants to make MLS Cup Playoffs
U.S. gasoline prices are down for 13 weeks in a row
Editorial: The flaw in Bears’ playbook? Asking Arlington Heights for subsidies.
Dolphins monitor Austin Jackson’s injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol – The Denver Post
Dolphins monitoring Austin Jackson injury; Cethan Carter in concussion protocol
Jennifer Lawrence Says RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Is “Evil”
QB Justin Fields gets the Chicago Bears rolling with a special, off-script play: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Week 1 win
The Boston Marathon will welcome non-binary athletes to the 2023 race
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed