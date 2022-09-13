News
U.S. Senate hopeful from Alaska drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to split the GOP vote in the general election by throwing his support for a fellow Republican backed by the former President Donald Trump.
Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in the primary race, said his motivation to suspend the campaign came after Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in the special general election for the House seat. of the state vacated with the March death of U.S. Representative Don Young.
“After Peltola’s victory, Sarah and Nick’s division to rule better, I don’t want to be part of that for the Senate race,” Kelley told The Associated Press in a phone interview. He had announced his decision earlier during a call to an Anchorage radio talk show.
“I feel like Kelly Tshibaka is the best shot, and so (I) ask everyone who has supported me or supported my ideas if they can now support Kelly Tshibaka,” he said. he declares.
Others in the race are incumbent U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, and Democrat Pat Chesbro.
Voters in Alaska in 2020 approved a new voting system in which party primaries were replaced with an open primary. The first four voters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election, in which preferential choice voting is used.
In preferential voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win with more than 50% of the votes in the first round. If no one reaches this threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose this candidate as their first choice have their votes count towards their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins.
Murkowski won 45% of the vote in the primary, followed by Tshibaka with 39% and Chesbro with 7%.
Kelley finished fourth with 2% of the vote.
The timing of his campaign suspension was on purpose, he said. Had he dropped out before the September 5 deadline, the fifth-place candidate would have replaced him in the general election ballot.
“I didn’t want to muddy the waters, so now there are only three candidates in the race,” he said.
Tshibaka welcomed Kelley’s endorsement.
“I am grateful and honored to have Buzz Kelley’s support and agree with his conclusion that presenting a unified front gives us the best opportunity to beat Lisa Murkowski,” Tshibaka said in a statement.
Murkowski’s campaign declined to comment.
Kelley, a 65-year-old retired mechanic from Wasilla, previously told the Anchorage Daily News that part of his success in finishing fourth and running in the general election could be down to the few yard signs he has, including one he welded to the top of his vehicle.
When Trump held a rally in Anchorage for Tshibaka and Palin, Kelley spent the day driving his vehicle around the large crowd waiting to enter the Anchorage arena.
He said it seems “a bit of a stretch” that people watching the ballot are confusing him with Tshibaka, whose slogan is “Kelly for Alaska.”
“It’s probably possible that some of these people intended to vote for Kelly Tshibaka,” he told the newspaper. “But it’s also possible that people have come to my website and thought, ‘Hey, I like some of this stuff. I think I’ll color Buzz’s oval. ”
Murkowski, in office since 2002, is a frequent target of the former president after she voted for his impeachment and criticized him.
Williams driver Alex Albon recovers from ‘respiratory failure’ after appendicitis surgery complications
Formula 1 driver Alex Albon is recovering from “respiratory failure” after being left on a ventilator following complications from surgery, his Williams team has said.
The 26-year-old was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning and was later taken to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.
Albon underwent surgery but later ended up in intensive care after needing life support.
Williams said Albon was “taken off mechanical ventilation” on Sunday and is expected to remain in hospital on Monday.
A statement from the UK team read: “Following Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday September 10, he was admitted to San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. He underwent successful laparoscopic surgery midday on Saturday.
“After the operation, Alex suffered from unexpected postoperative anesthetic complications which resulted in respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for treatment.
“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to general ward and is expected to be home tomorrow. There have been no further complications.
“Alex is fully focused on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.”
London-born Albon, who races under the Thai flag due to his mother Kankamol’s nationality, took part in testing at Monza on Friday.
But he fell ill on Saturday morning and was replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries.
The 27-year-old Dutchman finished an impressive ninth place to score points on his F1 debut.
Albon has spent 2021 on the sidelines after being dropped by Red Bull. But he hasn’t stopped impressing since moving to Williams, scoring his first point for the British side at the Australian Grand Prix in April, along with two more top 10 finishes in Miami and Belgium.
Assemblage OSM manufactures prefabricated skyscrapers like Boeing manufactures planes
Assembly OSM is a modular construction startup that operates more like an automotive or aircraft manufacturer than a traditional builder. As a result, it claims it can cut more carbon emissions than even the greenest builders at work today.
Real estate accounts for 40% of global carbon emissions if you include the entire process from construction to operation and inevitable destruction. Reducing the time it takes to construct a building and the number of workers and vehicles needed on site can help reduce these emissions. Unlike other prefab builders, which largely do low-rise buildings, Assembly it focuses on high-rise buildings between 10 and 30 stories. This will offer the greatest impact on both the current housing shortage and climate change.
“We’re actually using the tools of aerospace to design these buildings, so we’re modeling the buildings at a much higher level of detail,” explained CEO Andrew Staniforth.
The four-year-old company uses the same software as Boeing to design and build the buildings from pieces in several specialized factories.
“We’re actually looking at how cars and planes are built, where they have really robust distributed supply chains,” Staniforth said. “Where people in the aerospace industry make wings, engines and the fuselage, we have people making bathroom modules, kitchen modules, floors, walls and ceilings, and then we let’s put it together in our setup like this and just tie them together.”
A rendering of a future building by Assembly OSM.
Source: OSM Assembly
The offsete assembly reduces the number of fuel-burning trucks needed on site, reducing those emissions by 70 percent, the company says. The buildings themselves are both lighter and more airtight, reducing subsequent emissions from heating and cooling. Overall, it claims to achieve 30-40% less embodied carbon throughout the life cycle of the building.
Unlike other modular home builders such as Katerra, which filed for bankruptcy last year, Assembly uses an extensive network of suppliers and manufacturers in different locations, rather than building in a specific factory.
“While this may look like another modular building company, I think it’s a game changer,” said Matt Higgins, CEO and co-founder of RSE Ventures, one of the company’s investors. “You’re talking about an industry that’s very resistant to change, to innovation, dominated by entrenched players. What the team at assembly is doing is borrowing aerospace technology from industry automobile, and basically starting almost from scratch. It’s similar to what Tesla did, and what Elon Musk did.”
Assembly costs are about the same as a traditional build, but it’s faster. This is what the market demands now.
“Really around embodied carbon, how buildings perform through the lifecycle – a lot of those things have now very quickly become must-haves for developers in major urban markets,” Staniforth said.
The company is initially focused on apartments and hotels and plans to build its first projects in New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.
OSM Assembly backers include Fifth Wall Climate, Jefferies Group, Manta Ray Ventures, FJ Labs, RSE Ventures and Signia Venture Partners. He raised $62 million.
CNBC climate producer Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this article.
3 numbers that stand out during the Chicago White Sox’s recent hot stretch, including the return of power to the lineup
The Chicago White Sox announced the surprising news less than an hour before the first pitch of an Aug. 30 home game against the Kansas City Royals.
“At the direction of his doctors, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss tonight’s game vs. Kansas City,” the Sox said in a statement. “La Russa is scheduled to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the club in La Russa’s absence.”
The Sox lost 9-7 that evening but have been one of the hottest teams in baseball since with nine victories in 12 games.
La Russa went to Arizona for further evaluation and received clearance from his doctors to participate in a ceremony honoring former pitcher Dave Stewart before Sunday’s Sox-Oakland Athletics game at the Oakland Coliseum.
La Russa has not been cleared to return to the dugout in an active managing role, saying Sunday when asked about his expectations to be back: “A lot of it is going to depend on the experts. … It’s uncertain.”
La Russa told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He flew to Chicago with the team after Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the A’s.
The Sox begin a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. They have a makeup game Thursday in Cleveland against the Guardians — the team they’re chasing in the American League Central — before heading to Detroit for three games against the Tigers.
Here are three numbers that stand out during the last two weeks.
20
Elvis Andrus began Thursday’s game against the A’s with a homer. Yoán Moncada followed with another. The back-to-back blasts set the tone for a 21-hit night in the Sox’s 14-2 victory.
Moncada hit a three-run homer an inning later. He matched a career high with five hits.
The offensive outburst continued Saturday. Andrus hit a three-run homer during a four-run second inning. The Sox were on their way to a 10-2 victory, finishing with 20 hits.
It marked the second time in franchise history the Sox had at least 20 hits twice in a three-game span. The other was June 19 and 21, 1974 — 20 hits at Cleveland and 21 at Minnesota.
In the 12 games leading up to Sunday’s series finale in Oakland, the Sox had a combined .301/.353/.492 slash line and averaged 6.4 runs.
“Hitting’s contagious,” left fielder Andrew Vaughn said after a four-hit game Saturday. “We’re all feeding off that and just rolling with it.”
4
Dylan Cease continued to make his case for the AL Cy Young Award, allowing four hits and no runs in 15 innings during his last two starts.
He was sensational Sept. 3, taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. Luis Arraez ended the chance at history with a two-out single.
Cease gave up a single in the first inning of his next outing Thursday against the A’s. He allowed just two more the rest of way, pitching six scoreless innings in the 14-2 victory.
“To go out there and make a statement, both on the pitching and the offensive side, is important,” Cease said afterward.
Sox starters had a combined 2.03 ERA from Aug. 31 through Saturday, when the team went 9-2.
21
The Sox trailed by three entering the ninth Friday against the A’s.
Designated hitter Eloy Jiménez homered to right with one out. It was the beginning of an incredible comeback as the Sox scored five in the inning and won 5-3.
The power has returned for the Sox lineup with home runs in 10 of their last 13 games. They have 21 homers during that stretch with six multi-homer games. That includes five homers Thursday in Oakland.
Friday’s rally was the second dramatic win during the trip. The Sox fought back from an early four-run hole Wednesday to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 at T-Mobile Park.
The team’s first runs in that game came on a two-run homer in the fourth by Jiménez.
“Eloy has been getting really good at-bats,” Cairo said Friday. “He’s not chasing out of the strike zone. They are looking for a pitch, they’re attacking the strike zone. That’s what good hitters do.”
Cairo said that has been the approach up and down the lineup.
“We’re swinging at strikes,” he said before Sunday’s game. “We’re not chasing balls out of the strike zone. When they throw strikes, we’re ready to attack the zone and I think that’s the difference before and now.
“They’re taking good at-bats and they want to win. That’s what you’re looking for in a team.”
Morgan Stanley lowered its Brent forecast for Q3 to $98/barrel from $110
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month.
The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
Department lawyers said in a filing Monday night that, in addition to the two retired judges whom they earlier recommended, they would also be satisfied with one of the Trump team selections — Raymond Dearie, the former chief judge of the federal court in the Eastern District of New York. He is currently on senior active status, and the department said he had indicated he was available and “could perform the work expeditiously” if appointed.
It was not immediately clear whether U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon would name Dearie or someone else. The Trump team said earlier Monday that it opposed both Justice Department selections.
The back-and-forth over the special master came as Trump’s lawyers in a 21-page filing Monday dismissed the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago as a “storage dispute” and urged Cannon to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” saying the Justice Department had not proven that the materials taken by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search were classified or remain so now.
The filing underscores the significant factual and legal disagreements between lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government as the Justice Department looks to move forward with its criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago. Department lawyers in their own filings have rejected the idea that the documents, many of them classified at the top-secret level, belonged to Trump or that Mar-a-Lago was a permissible place to store them.
“This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided,” they wrote. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records.”
The investigation hit a roadblock last week when Cannon granted the Trump team’s request for a special master and prohibited the department, for now, from examining the documents for investigative purposes.
The Justice Department has asked the judge to lift that hold and said it would contest her ruling to a federal appeals court. The department said its investigation risked being harmed beyond repair if that order remained in place, noting that confusion about its scope had already led the intelligence community to pause a separate risk assessment.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their own motion Monday that Cannon should not permit the FBI to resume its review of classified records. It said the government had unilaterally determined the records to be classified but had not yet proven that they remain so.
“In opposing any neutral review of the seized materials, the Government seeks to block a reasonable first step towards restoring order from chaos and increasing public confidence in the integrity of the process,” the lawyers wrote.
Both sides on Friday night proposed different names of candidates who could serve as special master, though they disagreed on the scope of duties the person should have. Cannon has said the yet-to-be-named arbiter would be tasked with reviewing the documents and segregating out any that could be covered by claims of either executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
The Justice Department recommended either Barbara Jones, a retired judge in Manhattan who has served as special master in prior high-profile investigations, or Thomas Griffith, a retired federal appeals court jurist in the District of Columbia who was appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush. The department said in its proposal that the special master should not have access to classified documents, or be empowered to consider claims of executive privilege.
On Monday, the Trump team told the judge it was objecting to both those candidates but was not prepared to say why publicly at the moment.
Trump’s lawyers proposed either Dearie, a senior judge on active status in the federal court in Brooklyn who also previously served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, or Florida lawyer Paul Huck Jr. They have have said the arbiter should have access to the entire tranche of documents and should be able to evaluate executive privilege claims.
The Justice Department said it was willing to support Dearie’s selection but it opposed the selection of Huck because of what it said was a lack of relevant experience.
In its filing Monday, the Trump team again voiced a broad view of presidential power, asserting that a president has an “unfettered right of access” to his presidential records and absolute authority to declassify any information without the “approval of bureaucratic components of the executive branch” — though it did not say, as Trump has maintained, that he had actually declassified them.
The Justice Department has said Trump had no right to hold onto the presidential documents. And the criminal statutes the department has used as the basis of its investigation, including one criminalizing the willful retention of national defense information, do not require that the records be classified.
In any event, the Justice Department says more than 100 documents with classification markings were found in last month’s search.
Trump, who often spends time at his various properties, was at his Virginia golf club Monday.
____
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
Follow Eric Tucker at
Follow AP’s coverage of Donald Trump-related investigations at
latest news Tim Rutten, longtime Times columnist and editor with a knack for original thinking, dies
Tim Rutten, a longtime Times columnist and editor whose ability to unravel the many mysteries and contradictions of Los Angeles won legions of admirers, has died.
A deep thinker with an impish sense of humor, Rutten was found dead on Thursday after falling at his Alhambra home, his ex-wife said, criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson noted. He was 72 years old.
Over a 40-year career, Rutten has moved seamlessly through the Times newsroom – city bureau chief, subway reporter, columnist, deputy national editor, book reviewer and columnist. He was part of the Times reporting team that won the Pulitzer Prize for the newspaper’s coverage of the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
“Original in thought and lyrical in print, his work is witty, well-reported, impassioned, yet decidedly non-partisan,” Times writer Tom Curwen wrote in Rutten’s 2005 Pulitzer nomination for comment.
Rutten has used his “About the Media” column to unravel the complexities of Los Angeles, the national culture wars and the eccentricities of media stars.
He slammed news agencies for downplaying the horrors of war by refusing to publish the chilling photos of the torture that took place at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. He proposed that the deadliest weapon created by mankind was not the nuclear bomb but the assault rifle and that the Kobe Bryant rape case in Colorado underscored the two-tier justice system of the country – one for celebrities and the other for the rest of us.
A native of San Bernardino, Rutten attended Cal State Los Angeles but dropped out when he landed a job at the San Gabriel News athletic desk. He joined The Times in 1972 as editor of the newspaper’s former View section and left the paper in 2011 during a series of layoffs. He then worked as a columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News.
“He gave up because he was already a journalist. Why sit in a classroom when you could be in a real newsroom? Abramson said. “He was almost entirely self-taught.”
Steve Wasserman, a former Times editor, recalled that Rutten always seemed like the adult in the room. Accustomed to wearing three-piece suits and bow ties, he smoked a pipe and carved out a striking image as he drove to work in his 1962 Porsche.
“He also had a flexible political intelligence and could analyze the behind-the-scenes dealings of the city’s power brokers as though he were front row at a papal conclave,” Wasserman wrote in a Facebook reminiscence.
John Arthur, the paper’s former editor, said he came to appreciate Rutten’s “wit and wisdom” while working at the Times national desk.
“I later became a devoted reader of his weekly column, where he served up brilliant and scholarly analyzes of current events and the state of the world,” Arthur said.
Rutten also got a Hollywood footnote when NBC released “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” a miniseries about Abramson’s defense of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents in the one of many high-profile murder cases in Los Angeles. Edie Falco, who starred in “The Sopranos,” played Abramson and Chris Bauer, known for his role in “The Wire,” played Rutten.
Rutten is survived by one son, Aidan Conor Rutten; one daughter-in-law, Laine Abramson; one brother, Tom; and a sister, Paula.
