Ukrainians from Kharkiv villages describe Russia’s withdrawal
Even the messaging was not left to chance. Ahead of the first counter-offensive launched in the south on August 29, public communications were carefully crafted to lay the groundwork for Ukraine’s second military campaign in the east, which began last week.
Authorities have denied journalists access to the front lines and only certain images posted on social media by Ukrainian soldiers are allowed to be published.
The result: the impression that Ukraine is effortlessly pushing back Russian forces from the territory they have controlled for more than six months.
The truth, inevitably for a war zone, is much less clear cut.
CNN has been granted exclusive access to the city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, just a day after photos were published showing soldiers hoisting the Ukrainian flag on the roof of the city’s municipal building.
Far from being a city entirely under Ukrainian control, CNN found one that is still the subject of bitter fighting.
On the outskirts of town, Vasyl – who declined to give his last name for security reasons – tells us that for days “they (the Russians) were shelling and shelling” in the ongoing fighting in Kharkiv.
On Sunday afternoon, the thud of outgoing artillery fire was punctuated by the rarer boom of incoming fire. Russian forces were still fighting for Kupiansk, a city crucial to their supply lines, linking their military base across the northern border from Belgorod in Russia to the eastern region of Donetsk in Ukraine and the front lines of the Donbass.
Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, claimed on Sunday that the country’s military had taken over more than 3,000 square kilometers (about 1,158 square miles) of territory since the start of the month, much of it believed to be in the Kharkov region.
But on the ground, Kupiansk’s fate seems far from certain, indicating that maintaining Ukrainian control over newly liberated territory in the region could prove difficult.
Further west, some villages have seen calm fully restored, such as Zaliznychne in the Kharkiv region, liberated last week as the eastern counter-offensive gathered pace. There, the fight seems to have been much less painful.
“I didn’t even expect it to be so fast,” said 66-year-old Oleksandr Verbytsky, who watched the Russians retreat. “I went to the store and when I came back everyone was running away. The Russians drove through the cemetery to get away. Can you imagine?”
Near Zaliznychne, Ukrainian investigators had arrived, alerted to possible evidence of a war crime. After the horrors uncovered north of Kyiv – such as Bucha – last April, when Russian troops withdrew after just a month of occupation, Ukrainian authorities know only too well what to look for.
War crimes investigators were among the group of officials who arrived at a dilapidated house to hear from Maria, who had to bury her neighbor and friend last February, just days after Russia crossed the Ukrainian border.
“I noticed that the door had been left ajar for days,” says Maria Grygorova. “And when I checked whether they were alive or possibly injured, I saw that they were cold and then I noticed two holes on Konstantin’s forehead.”
Residents of Zaliznychne describe the occupation as “terrifying” and although a sense of normalcy has returned, fear of the return of Russian troops still hangs in the air. Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Kharkiv region police investigation department, said they were recording apparent war crimes “in almost every village”.
“You never knew what the Russians were thinking,” says Verbytsky. “I made sure never to speak to them because I knew they could hit me so when they walked past me I just turned away.”
Minnesota Department of Health approves new mental health hospital at Bethesda
While acknowledging “significant concerns” with the lack of emergency services for patients in crisis, the Minnesota Department of Health has found that moving forward with a new mental health hospital at the old Bethesda Hospital location in St. Paul is in the public interest due to the shortage of inpatient mental health beds.
Approval from state health officials was one of the final hurdles facing Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare, which have formed a partnership to finance and operate a new facility licensed for 144 inpatient beds. A state review noted the new beds would partially — but not fully — offset mental health beds recently lost at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul.
The state review found that most of the increased patient load from the closure of St. Joe’s emergency department, among other mental health beds lost at St. Joe’s, had already been absorbed by surrounding hospitals, “though it is placing a strain on emergency rooms and inpatient mental health units,” according to a statement from the state’s leading public health institution.
“The public review of this proposal shows how much need there is for additional mental health beds in Minnesota,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, in the statement. “As we seek to address the acute shortage we are facing, we hope this review highlights the need for policy makers, health care organizations, mental health care providers, employers and insurers, and patients to work on solutions to fully meet the state’s mental health needs.”
MDH, however, found that the new stand-alone mental health hospital “will not replace the comprehensive services previously offered at St. Joseph’s Hospital,” which Fairview closed in July, according to the statement. “There will be significant inpatient care gaps remaining after the establishment of the facility that other providers will need to fill.”
Among the state’s concerns, the new facility will lack both an emergency room for receiving patients in mental health crisis and “a full complement of medical care,” so it will “only serve a subset of mental health patients.” And the new site will operate under a “leaner staffing model than is the norm nationally and in Minnesota.”
Fairview officials have insisted for months that rather than cherry-picking the wealthiest patients, no patient will be denied care at the new hospital based on insurance or their ability to pay.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES IN FAVOR, PSYCHIATRIC SOCIETY OPPOSED
State health officials said public comments received during a state-led public meeting held June 9 and during other public presentations showed that most respondents recognized the need for more mental health beds, and many “commenters acknowledged Fairview Health Services as a trusted community partner and expressed the belief that the new facility would help underserved populations.”
Among the public comments received was a letter from Lorna Schmidt, public policy director at Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, which offers emergency shelter and housing supports to many homeless and uninsured or underinsured residents.
“These individuals require — and are worthy of — comprehensive and dignified mental health supports such as those that could be offered at the proposed hospital by Fairview and Acadia Healthcare,” Schmidt wrote.
Among those opposed to the proposal, according to MDH, the most common concern was that the facility would not serve all patients in need “based on limited medical capabilities and limited access with no emergency department.” Others questioned the quality of Acadia Healthcare nationally, and the extent to which the new hospital would accept transfers outside of Fairview.
“It is critical to maintain care delivery regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, including in this new facility,” said Andrew Cochrane, Chief Hospital Officer of North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, in a June 23 letter to MDH. “Without an emergency department, this facility is not subject to the same regulations as an acute care hospital.”
The Minnesota Psychiatric Society wrote that because the new hospital will lack an emergency room, it will get to pick and choose which transfer patients it accepts from other hospitals. And as an “institute for mental disease” rather than a full-service hospital, it will be restricted in how much it can bill federal insurance, a strong incentive to further screen patients.
“We have seen in our community how that lack of ability to provide emergency assessment allows the hospital to cherry pick which patients they will accept, since they do not have the immediate responsibility for the patient,” reads the letter from the psychiatric society. “That leads to denying acceptance to some patients who have insurance that does not pay well and denying to accept some patients with more challenging and often more expensive care needs.”
In short, they wrote, “other hospitals … must pick up a disproportionate amount of the more expensive and less well reimbursed care.”
STATE: ONGOING SCRUTINY OF IMPACT
MDH said the Minnesota Legislature expects “close, ongoing scrutiny” of how the new facility will impact care delivery and “the economics of inpatient mental health services in the community.”
Based on the same state legislation this year that allows the hospital to move forward under a conditional exception to the state’s hospital construction moratorium, MDH will monitor both the patient mix and payer mix, as well as patient transfers and patient flow throughout the state.
In addition to granting the conditional exception this year, the Legislature altered the moratorium by creating a process for establishing additional inpatient mental health beds without a public interest review.
The process includes additional oversight, as well as a report on the impact of any expanded inpatient mental health capacity in 2027.
The initial proposal from Fairview and Acadia, among other materials associated with the state’s public interest review, are online at tinyurl.com/Bethesda2022Review.
Kenan Thompson on hosting the 2022 Emmys: “Keep it fun”
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs Monday, Sept. 12 (8 p.m.) on NBC.
The 44-year-old comedian has come a long way since playing Junior on ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ before moving to Nickelodeon, first on ‘All That’ and then with Kel Mitchell on the long-running sitcom “Kenan & Kel” (1990-96).
Thompson joined “SNL” in 2003 – the show’s first cast after its 1975 premiere – and has been a mainstay ever since, creating popular characters such as “Black Jeopardy!” host Darnell Hayes, Diondre Cole (“What’s Up with That?”) and celebrity impressions including Al Sharpton, Bill Cosby and Harvey). Six-time Emmy nominee Thompson landed a statuette in 2018 (Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics) for “Come Back Barack,” which he sang on “Saturday Night Live” with Chance the Rapper and Chris Redd.
Thompson, 44, took some time out preparing for her first gig as Emmys host to answer a few questions from The Post.
Did the offer to host the Emmys come as a surprise to you, or is it something that’s been discussed in the past (but didn’t work out due to logistical/scheduling reasons)?
It was a total surprise! Kind of shocking because it’s a large scale call and if you turn it down you’re like, “When are they going to call back” and what does that look like? I didn’t want that, so it was like, “I guess I gotta do this!”
How much rehearsal time is spent in the hosting gig?
Not enough! The musical numbers and things like that… the rehearsal time isn’t just for me, it’s so everyone has a chance to be on point – from the guy dictating the music, to the lighting and and so on. It’s a one of a kind night, lots of roll-ins and clips [and] a lot of stuff for a live event. We’ll never have enough time to rehearse, but we’ll take what we can.
Are you going to start with a monologue? If so, did you write it all down or is it a combination of your writing and input from others?
I’m not a comedian, so I work with writers. I give them all the credit they deserve. But yeah, a monologue is expected of any host, I think, especially a comedian. So there will be a kind of opening.
What do you think is the main responsibility of the host?
Keep it fun and keep moving. Reset after boring times, after emotional times. Keep the vibe in the same direction if you can.
You are a live TV veteran; do you approach this any differently than you would an episode of “SNL”? Is it more pressure?
No. It’s just different. It’s a big deal, so I feel that pressure. It will be a reflection on me, whereas “SNL” involves a lot of people. It’s a different kind of pressure.
Ravens cornerback, Baltimore native Kyle Fuller out for season with torn ACL
Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL in Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
The nine-year veteran and Baltimore native had played at least 16 games every year since 2016, and the Ravens signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in June in part because of his durability. He played 80 snaps against the Jets before a bad step in the fourth quarter ended his homecoming season.
“He was playing really good football,” Harbaugh said of the former Mount Saint Joseph star. “He’ll tell you, he really loves it here. He liked everything about what we were doing. He fit in so well.”
Harbaugh called the late-game injury a “crazy circumstance on AstroTurf; he got pushed off and just landed the wrong way on turf, and turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass.”
The Ravens relied on Marlon Humphrey, Fuller and Brandon Stephens as their top three corners in the opener. They hope to have former All-Pro Marcus Peters, who was listed as questionable for the game but did not play, back in the lineup shortly as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason.
The Ravens also lost left tackle Ja’Wuan James for the season when he tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter of the victory over the Jets. Former All-Pro Ronnie Stanley did not play Sunday as he recovers from a second ankle surgery after playing in one game in 2021.
On eve of Hall’s induction, Tim Hardaway says of Heat career: ‘Everything went great’ – The Denver Post
Saturday night’s speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be decidedly longer.
But asked to describe his time with the Miami Heat, Tim Hardaway only needed four words.
“Everything went great,” Hardaway told the South Florida Sun Sentinel during a break after finalizing the words he will offer in Springfield, Mass.
The Hall call also encompasses Hardaway’s time at Carver High School in Chicago, his tenure at the University of Texas-El Paso, playing for Team USA and, of course, as an offensive leader. Golden State Warriors high-octane TMC run. alongside Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.
But from a South Florida perspective, at a time when a second chance from Pat Riley led to an NBA renaissance, it all comes down to a single moment in time.
In fact, two.
On February 22, 1996, after falling from the Warriors’ starting lineup amid concerns that his knees might be affected, Hardaway was dealt to the Heat in a franchise-altering 10-man trade.
Then, three days later, the ever-explosive 6-foot point guard arrived with a 20-point effort and nine assists in a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
From four games below .500 upon his arrival, the five-time All-Star would help lead the Heat to six straight playoff berths, after there had been just two in the first seven years of the season. franchise, one over the previous three.
“That night, right there, is when I started having fun again, and I started enjoying basketball again, and I wanted to show everyone that I wasn’t done and I still had a lot to give,” Hardaway, 56, said with the same rugged enthusiasm that sparked the Heat’s offense more than two decades ago. “And we all got together and did this challenge and had fun doing this challenge.”
Hardaway shared his thoughts following the official return of Heat captain Udonis Haslem for his 20th season with the team. When announcing his comeback, Haslem talked about being the face of Heat Culture.
Hardaway respectfully disagrees.
“I think the Heat culture started in 96-97,” Hardaway said of his first full season with the Heat. “That didn’t happen when Pat Riley arrived [in 1995-96]because he had not formed his team.
“Once the team in 1996-97 got complete and we went over there and trained, went out and worked, went over there and played, we just wanted to win. We had fun playing with each other and together and we could always count on each other to walk into that burrow and know that everyone had their backs. And that’s where it all started.
In that regard, Hardaway offered a list of those he associates with Heat Culture long before the eras of Haslem, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal and, now, Jimmy Butler.
“The Heat culture started with Pat Riley coming to the Miami Heat,” Hardaway said, “with Keith Askins, Alonzo Mourning, and then when he made that trade. I really think the Heat culture started in 96-97, with Keith, Alonzo Mourning, myself, Voshon Lenard, Dan Majerle, Ike Austin and PJ Brown, of course.
“All this social media, they forget what really, really happened in 1996-1997, 1998 and 1999. They forget what really happened. They’re just watching now, with the Big Three and these guys I laugh, I give up. But it started in 96-97 and a lot of people forget about it.
In fact, even before.
It was early in 1995-96, before his midseason trade, that Hardaway began planting seeds with Mourning.
“I told Zo to tell Pat, ‘You need a point guard like me to come lead this team,’ and I know I can do that,” Hardaway said. “I said to Zo, ‘Tell him to trade for me, and we’ll get him in the playoffs.’ I do not know if [Riley] believe me or not. I just think he was like, ‘Damn, let me take a picture, because right now that’s not gonna happen.’ “
So while the Heat fell six games below .500, losing touch with the playoff race, with Riley in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in his 14 season as coach, Hardaway got a stage for its second act.
“I know I had to get out of that situation at Golden State,” Hardaway said. “I knew I could still play at a high level and get back to where I needed to be at the All-Star level. It’s like we both need each other. Pat needed me; I needed Pat. And Zo needed both of us to level up.
“That’s how it happened and how it evolved. I just think we needed each other. And everything went beautifully, for the three of us.
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed into a vehicle in St. Paul, according to information released by police Monday.
A man driving a van was turning right from northbound Rice Street into a parking lot north of Ivy Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Jamaal Freeman, of Burnsville, rear-ended the van, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
Bystanders and first responders gave aid to Freeman and paramedics took him to a hospital, where McCabe said he died Friday.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
VIDEO: Lion at the Detroit Zoo, Binti, turns 2
ROYAL OAK, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Binti, a Detroit Zoo lioness, turned two on Saturday, and here’s a video of her birthday celebration.
The animal care staff at the zoo have made Binti a special frozen goat’s milk cake, and if you watch the video carefully, you can see that the ice cubes spell out her name.
Zoo officials say Binti is the first lion cub born at the Detroit Zoo since 1980.
