Upstate New York village with restaurant, 9 houses ask for $4.2 million

You won’t be the mayor of this upstate New York village, but now, and for the first time in generations, you can own it.

Indeed, a far-from-ordinary offering — encompassing a small gated complex with its own restaurant and nine residences spread across leafy grounds — hit the market for $4.2 million, The Post has learned.

Located in the town of Oneonta — an hour and a half west of the state capital — the assembly spans more than 270 acres.

Additionally, the community features 46 bedrooms, 27.5 bathrooms, chicken coops, a fenced-in tennis court, expansive swimming pool, frog pond, and well-maintained Japanese garden. Meanwhile, his restaurant has been serving customers for more than 40 years, the listing notes.

Known as Emmons Farm, the estate was owned by Lee Peakes and two other branches of the family who now reside in Germany and Venezuela. The same family had owned most of the land since before 1835, the listing notes – and they are now looking for a new generation to take it all on.

It was first owned by Peakes’ great-grandmother, who took it upon herself to expand an already historic estate.

“Until 1964 it was strictly used as residential property for her,” Peakes told the Post. The years since have seen subsequent generations, six in total, spend time at the property – but with family members living abroad these days it’s only used for weekends casual together.

“Because this is such a beautiful historic property, our family has decided, after many years of deliberation, that it deserves new life,” Peakes added.

The main house, named Woodchuck Knoll, has 11 bedrooms and is the only residence that has never been rented out. Instead, it’s used by families who live overseas when they come to visit the United States, Peakes added.

The earliest building on it dates to the mid to late 1800s. The grounds further include the Carriage House, a stately four-family unit with wood-beamed ceilings; the Granary building; a duplex residence next door; a greenhouse, which has now been converted into three bedrooms; and a two-bathroom cottage, with vaulted ceilings and a stone patio.

The former dunghill is now a three-story, two-bedroom cottage known as the Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Then there is the Feedhouse – a one bedroom, one bathroom cottage with a terrace overlooking the expanse of land. Each residence has its own garage.

The same family has owned the property since the 1830s.



“When you sell a house, you want it to go to a good person because you are invested in it. You put your own life into this thing. You want it to go to someone who appreciates it,” Peakes said. “But once they’ve bought it, it’s theirs. I hope someone buys it and brings it back to life, especially my grandmother’s house. It’s the one sitting empty. If they want to incorporate the apartments as a business. That they want to develop more because there’s a ton of properties out there, we just didn’t have the money to develop it , nor the skills needed to make developments.

As it stands, residences are rented out to residents on year-to-year terms, including teachers who work in local schools.

“We’ve been busy for 25 years,” Peakes said. “We never had a vacancy.”

“Every summer, we took our children to visit Grandma on the farm. Jan Peakes, wife of Lee Peakes, added. “It was kind of a magical place. Swimming pool, tennis courts. It was then that they also met their German and Venezuelan parents.

Woodchuck Knoll, the main house, features a formal entrance, music room, sunken living room with stone fireplace, and dining room with wet bar. The kitchen still contains an original six-burner stove with a 1930s oven, as well as an original “Icebox” refrigerator. Modern devices were also installed in the years that followed. This main residence is located on 3.5 acres of land surrounded by pine trees for more privacy.

“Over the past 40 years, the family has reinvested all rental income from the buildings and income generated from the adjacent commercial property to maintain the quality and beauty of…Emmons Farm,” Peakes said. “We hope the new owner will have the same interest in preserving the beauty of this historic property.”

The Peakes, who now spend time between Martha’s Vineyard and Florida, described the home as once “Gatsby-ish” in the early days.

“I’ve seen photos of the Japanese garden with peacocks marching. It was a different lifestyle,” Jan said. “It is a very nice property. »

