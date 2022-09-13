News
US federal budget deficit for August 220 billion against 213.5 billion expected
- Last August there was a deficit of $170.6 billion
The trajectory is better than this data point indicates. The July figure was very strong with a surplus of $153 billion. There were probably changes to the payment schedule in July/August to balance it all out.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Twitter shareholders appear to approve $44 billion musk deal
Twitter shareholders appeared on Tuesday to approve a deal with billionaire Elon Musk, who signed a deal in the spring to buy the social network for 44 billion dollars. Musk is now trying to back out of the deal, but Twitter shareholders appear to have said they want it to continue.
At a special meeting, preliminary Twitter tabulations favored the acquisition, although final votes were still being counted. Under the deal, Musk would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter. The publicly traded company would also go private.
Shareholders had until Tuesday’s meeting to register their votes. The meeting itself went off without fanfare and without the leaders answering questions from the participants. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had no comment.
The shareholder approval is the latest development in a chaotic Twitter story that has unfolded over the past few months. Musk’s about-face on buying the social network has created uncertainty about Twitter’s future.
Twitter’s initial bid at $54.20 per share marked a 38% premium to the company’s stock price on April 1. Twitter’s stock is trading down about 1% from the opening bell on Tuesday, at $41.84 per share.
Musky Turbulences
When Musk unveiled his plan to buy Twitter, he painted himself as a savior of free speech which would free the social network from its self-imposed rules on content moderation. But at the beginning of July, he had changed his mind and announced that he was withdraw from the case.
Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle since. Twitter alleges in a lawsuit filed over the summer that the Tesla and SpaceX executive no longer wants to buy the social network because his personal wealth has plummeted. Musk, on the other hand, has Twitter accused misrepresentation or omission of information, including the number of fake accounts and spam on its platform.
Separately, former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint this summer about privacy and security issues he allegedly discovered while working for the company. The 84-page complaint, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the US Federal Trade Commission, outlines numerous security risks on Twitter. He also alleges that Twitter lied to Musk about the number of bots on the platform.
Musk’s lawyers are using the whistleblower’s complaint in the billionaire’s case to end the deal. Zatko, who denied filing charges to help Musk, testified before a Senate Committee earlier Tuesday. Twitter has disputed Zatko’s claims and says his complaint is inaccurate, inconsistent and lacks context.
Twitter and Musk are set to square off in a five-day trial in Delaware Chancery Court starting Oct. 17.
CNET
News
latest news Evacuation orders remain in San Bernardino County as it deals with mud and debris flows
Forecasters predict drier weather ahead after Tropical Storm Kay hit parts of Southern California on Monday, with intense thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and landslides to several Inland communities Empire near recently burned areas.
Evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday morning for some residents of Oak Glen and Forest Falls in San Bernardino County due to threats of mudslides and debris, affecting about 50 homes, the Department of Health said. San Bernardino County Sheriff. An evacuation center has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School, located at 31000 E. Colton Ave. at Redlands.
Oak Glen and Forest Falls are communities close to the burn scars of El Dorado and Apple.
According to a post from the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Facebook, more than 40 firefighters, including several heavy equipment operators and other personnel, searched Forest Hills on Monday and found downed power lines, leaking propane tanks, damaged structures and roads buried in mud and debris. . The Potato Canyon Road and Oak Glen Road area in Oak Glen was also ravaged by downpours and mudslides.
Photos and videos from the areas show foot-high mudslides, sections of collapsed houses, an overturned car covered in mud, streams gushing with water, and roads covered in rocks and debris.
Elizabeth Schenk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said some areas of the Apple Burns area and El Dorado were getting more than 2 inches of rain per hour.
“It was pretty remarkable,” Schenk said. Strawberry Creek, which is in the burn scar area, received the most precipitation, with 2.88 inches of rain on Monday. Several other places recorded more than an inch of rain.
No injuries or missing residents were reported on Monday, but crews were keep looking areas for all casualties and other hazardous flood fallout, the San Bernardino County Fire Department posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s department had no additional updates Tuesday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department could not be reached for comment.
National road 38 and National Road 18 were reopened early Tuesday morning after portions of each road were taken out of service Monday night by storm damage, according to Caltrans District 8 social media posts.
Riverside County was also hit by flooding, with KTLA-TV Channel 5 reporting that at least two vehicles became stranded when a stretch of Chicago Avenue was submerged. The video showed residents of the Perris area standing on the roof of their car as their vehicle got stuck in a sudden mudslide.
Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, which slammed into the southern California coast last week and was the closest region to a tropical storm in 25 years, helped generate the storms.
Tuesday should be a milder forecast, with only scattered storms and no widespread flash flooding, said Greg Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
“Today is a calm day and we should see less than yesterday,” Martin said, adding that storms will be less frequent, lighter and at higher elevations on Tuesday. “This is the very end of this active period.”
Scattered thunderstorms could develop around noon and extend into the early afternoon over the mountains of San Bernardino County and Riverside. High desert areas, including Victorville and Hesperia, and most eastern parts of the Inland Empire could also experience storms. There are no flash flood watches or warnings in effect, Martin said, adding that any flash flood should be an isolated incident.
There’s an “outside chance” of storms rolling into Oak Glen and Forest Falls on Tuesday, but any precipitation should be less severe than Monday, said Brandt Maxwell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego.
Andrew Rorke, a senior National Weather Service forecaster in Oxnard, said storms rolled into parts of Los Angeles County on Monday, including localized flooding in Antelope Valley. A slight chance of storms remains from early afternoon to early evening in the LA County Mountains and Antelope Valley, although it is expected to be less powerful than the past few days. “The drying trend continues,” Rorke said.
Last week, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center estimated that the La Niña weather pattern, which is likely driving the unrelenting drought in the southwestern United States, could last through November.
As La Niña points to a drier-than-normal winter, California could escape its fate, Rorke said.
“We can get up and roll that seven if we’re lucky,” Rorke said.
News
Candidate for the LR presidency, Pradié speaks out against raising the retirement age – RT in French
While the government wants to quickly reform pensions, the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié, candidate for the presidency of his party, declared himself against the decline in the retirement age. But he is isolated on this point at Les Républicains.
“I don’t believe in raising the legal retirement age, it’s an old refrain, you’ll never hear me say to a worker or a 60-year-old craftsman who has worked all his life, who will be broken by work, that he will have to work a few more years”, declared this September 13 the deputy LR Aurélien Pradié at the microphone of France inter.
The one who currently holds the post of secretary general of the party and is seeking the presidency has pleaded for a reform based on annuities and taking into account the hardship. “It is according to the number of years worked that we must calculate our retirement. It is a fair measure which must take into account the arduousness – you work for five years in a difficult position, in a difficult situation, you gain a year of retirement, ”he said.
But this idea is far from unanimous in his own party. Thus, his competitor for the presidency of the Republicans, Senator Bruno Retailleau, on the same day, defended on the contrary on Sud Radio the raising of the legal retirement age “if we want to preserve the quality of life, the purchasing power of our retirees”.
A position close to that of the current president of the party, Olivier Marleix, who on France Info once again declared himself in favor of extending the retirement age, declaring: “For us, 64 could be a first step. The sole purpose of such a reform is to be able to increase pensions in our country.” But specific on the starting age, he said nothing about the increase in pensions.
“Total Opposition” by Marine Le Pen
Also interviewed on September 13, on Radio J, the Minister Delegate for People with Disabilities, Geneviève Darrieussecq, did not rule out that the pension reform would be voted on quickly via the Social Security Financing Bill.
The day before, President Emmanuel Macron had told journalists from the Presidential Press Association that the pension reform could not wait any longer and should come into force “from 2023”.
Finally, Marine Le Pen promised on September 13 on France 2 that her party would oppose a reform this fall. “If Emmanuel Macron, as I can hear, uses the Social Security budget to attack pensions, that is to say, in reality to circumvent a genuine debate on this subject, he will find himself confronted with total opposition on our part”, warned the boss of the RN group in the National Assembly.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Mary Peltola, a native of Alaska, will be sworn in Congress: NPR
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Mary Peltola will be sworn in as a member of Congress. But on Monday morning, she was speaking to reporters outside a locked door of what was Congressman Don Young’s office, across from the US Capitol.
“I don’t have any keys yet,” she said between interviews with Time Magazine and CBS. “I’m not an official member yet, so I’m standing here as one of Don’s constituents.”
The Alaskans elected Peltola to fill the remainder of Young’s term. Alaska’s only seat in the House has been vacant since his death in March.
Peltola is attracting unusual national media attention as the first Alaskan native elected to Congress, and even more so due to his special election win over Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor endorsed by former President Donald Trump. . She receives more than 100 interview requests a day, her new spokesperson said.
She was surprised to find that she was even recognized here on the street.
“There was a young man who said, ‘Whoa, did you just win the seat in Alaska? And so we had a selfie…it was really sweet,” she said.
His swearing-in will take place on the House floor at 2:30 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday. It can be viewed here. It will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony in a reception room on the first floor of the House.
Peltola is in Washington with her seven children (including three stepchildren), two grandchildren, two sisters and her husband.
The eve of the swearing-in was filled with tasks, big and small. She had to pick up a special lapel pin that identifies her as a member of the United States House, allowing her to pass security throughout the Capitol. She had to start a series of COVID tests to accept an invitation to the White House to watch President Biden sign a bill on Tuesday afternoon.
Plus, “lots of interviews, and I’m going to take my 16-year-old son to make sure he has a suit that fits,” she said.
While she serves out the rest of Young’s term, Peltola will also campaign for re-election in November, when she’s on the ballot with Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Libertarian Chris Bye.
Delighted Alaskan Brian Guvenir stumbled upon Peltola while walking up Capitol Hill from the National Mall.
“I came over and said, ‘Oh, there’s Mary Peltola! ‘” said Guvenir, a nurse from Anchorage visiting DC while his wife was attending a conference here.
Guvenir, an independent, said he voted for Peltola and was impressed with the civil tone she adopted for her campaign.
“We encourage him so much. So much,” he said. “I know it’s a big task, a big responsibility. I know she’s a little nervous but that’s okay. We encourage her to do this job for all Alaskans.”
Peltola also took a moment for a selfie with two Australian tourists.
“God’s wisdom about you and your future,” Jane Jayes, from Perth, said as they parted.
“I need all the prayers I can get, so thank you very much,” Peltola said.
On Monday, she quickly went through her to-do list. By afternoon Peltola had his pin and had access to his office in the Rayburn House Office Building.
NPR News
News
Thoughtspot to invest $150m in India, 91squarefeet raises $10m, Blacksoil invests over $8m in 3 new startups
mini
Here’s an overview of the best boot space deals.
ThoughtSpot announces $150 million investment in India over the next five years
Saas-based analytics firm Thoughtspot has announced plans to invest $150 million in its India operations over the next five years. Additionally, the company is opening a new office in Trivandrum, its third R&D center in India.
The new investment will fuel continued product innovation for the modern analytics cloud, empowering every business to grow their business on data.
Last year, ThoughtSpot said its annual recurring revenue from cloud offerings increased by 102%.
ThoughtSpot hopes to continue to grow by increasing its workforce by more than 30% in its offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Trivandrum over the next year.
Simultaneously, it wants to expand beyond traditional R&D with partner engineers, working closely with software integrators (SI) and other technology partners to create joint solutions and value for customers. .
The investments ThoughtSpot will make in India over the next five years are part of the company’s long-term strategy in the market and the natural evolution of the business to date.
91Squarefeet Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round Led by Stellaris Venture Partners
91Squarefeet, a construction tech startup, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from its existing investors Y Combinator, Betatron and other top angel investors .
According to the company, the new capital will be used to strengthen its field service strength, product development and deepen its engagement with its supplier network.
91Squarefeet has a network of over 600 contractors and factories and claims to have developed over 700 stores to date for over 40 brands in over 230 cities. The company is building or renovating a retail store every 12 hours with 3x better on-time delivery compared to industry benchmarks, according to a statement.
BlackSoil Invests Over $8 Million in 3 New Deeptech and Financial Services Startups
A venture debt and alternative credit platform, BlackSoil Capital has invested over $8 million in Tonbo Imaging, Paras ARC and Dar Credit, as part of its investment strategy focused on the high tech and service sectors financial.
“These companies have shown growth in their segments and are backed by well-known investors. Their business positioning and ability to survive adversities like Covid is what has made these companies an attractive proposition for BlackSoil. We are optimistic that our loan capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level,” Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director of BlackSoil.
Earlier this year, the debt investor backed fintech SME LivFin, investing $2 million. In January, BlackSoil announced an $80 million investment in 20 deals in 2021, seeing 2.5x growth in value and 1.8x growth in investment volume over 2020.
Procol procurement management platform pockets Rs 51 crore in funding
Procurement management startup Procol has Rs 51 crore in a new funding round led by GMO Venture Partners, Alarko Ventures, Esas Ventures, FounderBank Capital and Anchorage Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Beenext and Sequoia Surge, as well as several angel investors also participated in the funding round.
According to the company, the capital raised will be used to create and improve solutions to solve India’s procurement problems through Procol’s procurement software and B2B marketplace.
“Growing from managing Rs 70 crore to Rs 7,000 crore supply in two years, our journey at Procol has only just begun. We humbly believe that Indian businesses will multiply over the next decade and our teams at Procol are dedicated to the mission of doing it,” said Gaurav Baheti, Founder and CEO of Procol.
With a supplier network of over 25,000, the company claims to have managed over Rs 7,500 crore of procurement spend and works with over 70 major companies. Procol works with clients such as Dalmia Bharat, Havells, Mrs Bectors, Emami, Zetwerk and Tata BigBasket.
PickMyWork secures $1 million round from SOSV’s Orbit startups
PickMyWork, a startup that helps digital businesses acquire end customers, raised $1 million in seed funding rounds led by SOSV’s Orbit startups.
The round also saw participation from investors such as Soonicorn Ventures, Upaya Social Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Venture Catalyst, Mumbai Angels, 888 Network, Imperier Holdings and WeFounderCircle. CXOs from the startup ecosystem, including Akash Gupta, CEO – Zypp Electric, Gaurav Chopra, CEO – IndiaLends and Prajakt Deolasee, CTO – Turtlemint, also participated.
The company said it plans to use the fund to expand its agent network in various geographies of India. Part of the investment raised will also be used to strengthen the technology backbone, which will further increase distribution efficiency, he added.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
The cowboy is deeply misunderstood, says Adobe Emoji Report
His warm smile beams from under the rim of his 10-gallon Stetson, bringing farm-to-text fun to every conversation he joins. Invoked only by the cheekiest of texters, his exuberant presence delivers a sudden jolt of shrieking rodeo glee as he rides a wire. The message it sends? A mysterious enigma. His delivery? Wild and indomitable. No one, it seems, really knows the secrets of the chaotic charming cowboy emoji.
At least that’s what Adobe said in its 2022 report, released Tuesday, on the motives and methods of emoji user trends. In the analysis, Future of Creativity: 2022 US Emoji Trend Report, Adobe claims that no emoji is more misunderstood among users than the lone cowboy.
Read more: Confused by some Emoji? Here’s how to decipher them
“Generationally, Baby Boomers (24%), Gen X (18%) and Millennials (14%) are less sure about having a cowboy hat than Gen Z (10%),” reported Adobe.
Across all groups, the least understood emoji was the cherry. The third least understood, the upside-down smiley.
While the cowboy was the most misunderstood of all emojis, he could have suffered a worse fate. There’s one emoji that all generations have said they hate more than any other – the pile of poo emoji. 💩
Read more: 5 Emoji Keyboards to Make Texting More Fun
CNET
