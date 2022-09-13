Video: Lion At The Detroit Zoo, Binti, Turns 2

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.

Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.

Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.

Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.

Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.

The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.

“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People say, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.

The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and utilities were blamed for some of these fire starts.

Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.

The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.

Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and enclosing power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.

“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.

“It’s something we take very seriously. We are aware of the changing landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.”

A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.

Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.

Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The blaze grew nearly 47 square miles on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and on Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles. It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.

In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 52 square miles. Officials on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.

The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Stukel Mountain about 21 km southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.

The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly halfway contained to about 33 square miles.