“We are in a crisis where we need staff”
The Nurses Association of Minnesota has ended its three-day strike and members will return to the picket line at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
As the sun went down on Monday, Abbott Northwestern nurses danced as local musicians from Brass Solidarity played renditions of “Lean on Me” and “We’re Not Going to Take It.” Drivers honked and applauded as they passed.
“It’s just great energy from nurses empowering each other,” said Abbott Northwestern RN Kelley Anaas. “We had the support of the community and many other union members came forward to support us because our jobs may all be different, but at the end of the day what we want is the same: we don’t want companies take care of what health care looks like in Minnesota.”
Two sticking points for nurses are higher salaries and greater contribution to staffing levels. This, they say, will prevent burnout and ensure that patients are not harmed in their care.
“We are serious about what we need to keep doing our jobs and what it will take to keep nurses inside hospitals instead of looking for work elsewhere,” Anaas said.
A Minnesota Department of Health survey found that 19% of nurses last year said they planned to leave the profession in five years, an increase from the pre-pandemic period. There are also more unfilled jobs than there were in 2019.
“We are in a crisis where we need staff,” said Tracey Dittrich, a nurse at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis who has worked there for more than two decades. “There are nurses in Minnesota, they just don’t want to work in these conditions.”
Fifteen hospitals are affected and 15,000 nurses take part in the strike. Children’s Minnesota, Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial Health, in a joint statement, said wage increases of up to 30% are not achievable.
“Increases like this would cost Twin Cities hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars and are not economically feasible or accountable to members of our community who would ultimately pay the price,” the hospitals said.
Anaas said the nurses’ union started high with its pay rise proposal and hopes to meet somewhere in the middle.
Allina Health said it has postponed a limited number of non-urgent appointments to ensure patient safety.
“As we have always said, strikes do not benefit anyone and the only way to reach an agreement is through negotiation,” the health system said in a statement. “At the end of the MP’s strike, we hope he will be ready to enter into serious negotiations with the help of a federal mediator to help the parties stay at the table until an agreement is reached. .”
ASK IRA: Could Utah’s tank enhance Heat’s armament?
Q: Danny Ainge sounds like he is still selling. Should the Heat be buying? – Tru.
A: I already mentioned how Bojan Bogdanović could be intriguing, but certainly Malik Beasley (who at one point spent time with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce) and Jarred Vanderbilt could have value, as well. But with Danny Ainge still looking for first-round picks, I’m not sure that is how you want to spend them, as opposed to aggregating them for something bigger, as the Cavaliers did for Donovan Mitchell.
Q: Ira, Mike McDaniel and Mario Cristobal showed how new blood can energize a team. Does that send a message to the Heat? – Zion.
A: While I did compare yesterday the Dolphins’ team speed to what the Heat could attempt to emulate at pace this season, I’m also not sure we should go overboard on the football comparisons. For as encouraging as the starts to the season have been for the Dolphins and Hurricanes, neither team has come close to matching the enduring success of the Heat and Erik Spoelstra. And to Spoelstra’s credit, he has consistently reinvented his approach based on both his own roster and the outside competition. After all these years, the Spoelstra way has proven to be many ways.
Q: Can the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the rest of their young players mature fast enough before Jimmy Butler gets too old to win a title ? – David.
A: Haven’t they done that already? Had it not been for the thumb injury, Bam Adebayo well could have been an All-Star again. And Tyler Herro is the NBA’s defending Sixth Man of the Year. Plus, you have to be encouraged by the youthful contributions of Gabe Vincent. It’s more about having a depth of contributing talent, an element that was lacking at crunch time last season, with Herro and Kyle Lowry ailing, and with Duncan Robinson unable to get on the court.
Family, friends remember Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis – NBC Chicago
Friends and family remember jazz legend, Ramsey Lewis, who died Monday at his Chicago home. He was 87 years old.
Lewis’ passion was discovered as a preschooler when he started taking piano lessons. He would grow to be one of the country’s most successful jazz pianists and composers, with a career spanning six decades, 80 albums, including seven gold records and 3 Grammys.
“The teacher said he had talent – and they (my parents) continued to cultivate that talent,” said Bobby Lewis, son of Ramsey Lewis. “The excitement and energy of the fans kept him going. He loved talking to people and playing.”
Lewis grew up in Chicago’s Cabrini Green housing project. He played the piano in church and was encouraged by his parents to adopt classical music, then jazz.
“He started playing in clubs when he was 15 or 16,” Bobby said.
Jazz soon became Lewis’ focus as he gained his own radio show on WNUA. “He was doing a morning show of soft WNUA jazz,” said Bob Kessler, a longtime friend of Lewis’s who once worked for him as producer of the syndicated radio show. “He was so well read in so many different areas. A lifelong learner.”
Chicago radio personality and friend Richard Steele echoed that sentiment.
“He crossed genres,” Steele said. “He was a great person and musician. I’m sorry he’s gone.
After his death, Lewis’ wife, Jan, wrote on her Facebook page: “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans around the world. He enjoyed touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and backgrounds. “
In lieu of flowers, family members are asking fans to donate to the Jazz Foundation of America.
Orioles minor league report: New draft picks get first taste of playoff baseball; Joey Ortiz continues surge
No matter how the final month of the Orioles’ season plays out, at least some of Baltimore’s prospects will experience playoff baseball.
The rapid promotions of Dylan Beavers, Max Wagner and Jud Fabian have three 2022 Orioles draftees in position to feature for High-A Aberdeen as it begins its League Championship Series against Brooklyn this week. Double-A Bowie has one more week of its season before playoffs begin.
The trio of Beavers, Wagner and Fabian — selected with Baltimore’s second through fourth picks — arrived with the IronBirds this month after rolling through the Florida Complex League and Low-A Delmarva. The rise in levels has challenged the group, with Beavers’ .661 OPS the best of the bunch, but the promotions give them an extra week of professional experience — the Shorebirds ended their campaign Saturday as Sunday’s game was rained out.
Their performances weren’t enough to crack into the penultimate edition of The Baltimore Sun’s minor league report. Each week, The Sun breaks down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make the cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk infielder Joey Ortiz
Another week, another string of strong performances for Ortiz, who hasn’t missed a beat since his promotion to Triple-A at the end of last month. In that time, Ortiz is hitting .392 with a 1.074 OPS for the Tides, and his .282 average across all levels this year is the fifth-best mark among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 200 plate appearances.
Last week for Norfolk, Ortiz recorded 10 hits in seven games. The fourth-round pick in 2019 out of New Mexico State drove in five runs and walked three times compared to six strikeouts.
2. Low-A Aberdeen infielder Jackson Holliday
The beginning of Holliday’s first stint with a full-season affiliate was slow — until last week. In the final week of Delmarva’s season, the first overall selection in the 2022 draft hit .364 with a 1.268 OPS in four games. The 18-year-old walked eight times while striking out twice.
Holliday has yet to hit a homer with an affiliate, but the small sample size has yielded an impressive walk rate. Among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 80 plate appearances, none have a better walk rate than Holliday’s 27.8% — and it isn’t particularly close.
3. Low-A Delmarva right-hander Moisés Chace
Chace completed the two longest outings of his career in consecutive starts, and his final one of the season last week for Delmarva was the 19-year-old’s best yet. Chace didn’t allow a run on his 74 pitches, giving up just two hits and a walk. He also tied his career high with seven strikeouts.
4. Low-A Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony
The only Shorebirds player with a higher OPS than Holliday last week was Bellony, who came in at 1.269 after hitting .600 in five games. Only one of his 12 hits went for extra bases, but the 20-year-old also recorded four RBIs. Bellony was demoted from High-A to Low-A last week, one of his three moves between those levels this season. He struggled to stick with Aberdeen — hitting .169 in 51 games — but proved well adept with the Shorebirds.
5. Double-A Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott
McDermott was acquired from the Astros as part of the three-team trade that sent first baseman Trey Mancini to Houston. Now in Double-A, the highest affiliate of McDermott’s career, the former fourth-round pick is settling to the level. He gave up a combined 14 runs between his first two starts for the Baysox, but gave up one run in each of his next three, including a one-hit, nine-strikeout display in 4 2/3 innings last week.
The top prospect not featured so far
There was a lot to like about Grayson Rodriguez’s second start for Bowie last week. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced, including all three in the second inning. But like his previous two appearances since returning from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain, Rodriguez’s command eventually wavered. He walked the bases loaded in the third inning, struck out the next two and then allowed a two-run single.
Rodriguez finished with four runs against him, but with 56 pitches, it’s another step in the recovery process that will next take him to Norfolk this week — promoted to the level he was at when he suffered the injury.
International acquisition of the week
Across the first 15 games of Luis Valdez’s time with Aberdeen, he hit .174. But the second baseman from the Dominican Republic righted the ship last week, recording six hits in five games, including a homer and three stolen bases.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
Left-hander Drew Rom fell out of Baseball America’s top-30 Orioles prospect rankings this season, but the 22-year-old fourth-round pick from 2018 is pushing for a role in Baltimore. And his start last week for Norfolk added to a string of solid outings for the Tides. Rom pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.
Time to give some shine to …
September has been good to right-hander Brenan Hanifee, a 2016 fourth-round pick. In his nine innings across two starts for Bowie, Hanifee hasn’t allowed a run and has combined to give up four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. In his latest appearance, Hanifee needed just 59 pitches in five innings.
latest news Op-Ed: California batteries kept the lights on during the heatwave
California just watched its most extreme September heat event in history and survived better than expected – thanks in part to a new system of huge grid-connected batteries.
The severity and duration of this latest climate-induced heat has challenged the state’s power grid like never before, setting records for electricity demand that have pushed supply to its limits. But the system held. The lights stayed on.
Additional testing is forthcoming, for California and other states and nations. But after this cycle, California has a clear lesson for the world: battery storage is a powerful tool for networks facing new stresses from heat, cold, fires, floods, or aging networks. And just as important, batteries are the key to the zero-carbon future we need to avoid even greater stresses down the line.
Californians delivered big time this month when asked to cut consumption at critical times in the crisis. But without the storage capacity of the new battery systems, the reduction in demand might not have been sufficient and many consumers would have faced painful outages.
To be clear, the batteries that saved California this month aren’t like the ones in your phone, tablet, and laptop, or even the biggest batteries in some homes ready to supply power for failures. The batteries that saved California are big – big industrial. Individual units weigh tens of thousands of pounds and entire systems can be larger than a football field.
Many are installed in utility-scale solar fields, while “stand-alone” systems are strategically located throughout the state. They are not small additions to our power grid — they act as large power plants. In fact, some of the largest batteries literally occupy real estate and buildings that once housed fossil fuel generators. And California has more batteries than anywhere else in the world, having grown its fleet more than 10-fold in the past two years alone. Altogether, California’s batteries are now its largest power plant.
For the vast majority of the year, these batteries play a critical role in stabilizing the grid, smoothing power flows, and balancing variable power. They also play an important role in leveling wholesale energy prices by recharging when electricity is cheap – typically during the midday “solar peak” – then offloading the energy to the grid later in the year. day when prices are higher, a practice that keeps the market in check and reduces energy costs for Californians. But at the start of this month, these batteries went from everyday workhorses to crisis saviors.
During a critical peak on the evening of September 5, as the grid rapidly approached capacity, California batteries provided more power – more than 3,360 megawatts – than the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, the largest generator state power plant, which peaks at 2,250. From 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. that Monday, when threats of mandatory outages were at their peak, state batteries pumped out 2,000 megawatts or more continuously in the network, i.e. three full hours of energy saving on the network. The batteries provided approximately 4% of supply during peak demand, helping to avoid power outages.
No power grid in history, anywhere in the world, has experienced such a thing. When the state experienced an electricity crisis during an August 2020 heat wave, power outages occurred over several days, leaving many Californians in the dark, without electricity for cooling and d other basic needs. At that time, California’s grid-connected power plant batteries were few and small, and provided an average of only 50 megawatts of electricity for two hours.
What a difference two years have made – an amazing difference that challenges what most energy experts think they know. But the numbers are there. In just two years, California has strategically built a battery bank capable of self-discharge 150 times more energy at the height of the crisis on September 5 than the batteries on August 14, 2020.
And the batteries are just getting started. Every month more and more battery systems are connected to the California grid. Over the next few years, the state battery fleet will more than double. Every new large-scale solar project is now installed with batteries, making all new solar power “dispatchable”, meaning power can be used when it’s needed most and not just when the sun is shining. In fact, much of the energy distributed by the batteries during the critical evening hours of the last California power crisis was solar energy stored earlier in the day.
Due to unprecedented declines over the past decade in the costs of solar panels and lithium batteries, more dispatchable solar storage is now beating new fossil fuel power plants on the cost of electricity.
None of this happened by accident. California began investing in solar energy more than 20 years ago and passed Assembly Bill 2514, the first legislative term for grid energy storage, in 2010. Governor Gavin Newsom also pushed for more clean energy assets on the state grid. These long-term efforts are paying off for California and have shown the world what is possible.
Mike Ferry is director of research at the Center for Energy Research at UC San Diego.
This lip tint with 10,000 Amazon 5-star reviews comes in 20 fall colors
Here’s what the critics are saying:
“I love the long lasting wear of this formula but it doesn’t dry out. It’s one of the few that ‘stains’ well after a meal, which is very hard to find with American formula lipsticks. It looks and feels natural on the lips even though it’s quite opaque.I think everyone should have at least one in their drawers.
“The first photo is my own lip color, the red is 01 Good Brick and the pink is 26 Well Made Nude. I have an order with 25 Cinnamon Nude and 31 Wine Nude in progress so I will update when those will arrive too.They feel super lightweight,no strong smells or sticky feeling.I was able to dab a little on my lips and blend it with my mirrorless fingers and get really good coverage,the tint it leaves is great for more subtle looks but layering up creates a really nice pop of color. I highly recommend watching YouTube videos to figure out what shades you want as the pictures can be deceiving. This is the first pink I have found for over a decade that doesn’t wash off or look like chalk.”
“I love the smell (smells like berries) and the color. The good brick is a deep red-orange color, and it looks too pretty on my lips. moisturize lips before applying. smudge a bit but overall love it and would buy again!”
“The color and shade are so unique! The intensity of the color is really great with opaque, so I toned it down by putting less on my lips for a more natural feel! Less velvet lipstick means that should last longer by drying faster but I’ve realized that if there’s a lot on the lips it tends not to dry! So less is better if you’re looking for a lipstick that lasts :)”
“Picture is after a full day of drinking, eating, talking. My lips are naturally pale, almost white. Most lip stains are too dark on the other hand, but I put this on for a few minutes and then kiss a towel to remove the excess, & it lasts all day. It’s a perfect light smudge color that makes my lips look healthy. It doesn’t wrinkle, dry out your lips or give the I feel like I’m wearing makeup.
“It was a Prime Day recommendation and I took a chance! Overall, great product for the money. My favorite lipstick is water-based and no longer available. It’s not at all like that, but a lipstick that is very pigmented (I have the color red) It must be applied with care, and as it comes with a sponge tip For a more precise application, I used a lip brush. No problem…it stays put, doesn’t bleed. I’ll say it looked great immediately. Matte, which is the trend now. I’m still wearing my mask, and I couldn’t believe it absolutely NOT transferred to the mask, even after being outside for hours in 90 degree heat with 90% humidity!It’s amazing as all my other reds at lips 3 x more expensive transferred to the mask (hated) Another advantage is that although it lasts a long time, it does not dry out your lips. shot, but it’s not bothersome (I’m super picky). Then it has a tiny bit of flavor, so light I can’t even identify it, but it’s pleasant, but it fades immediately . Personally, I don’t want flavored lips. I would say this is a long wearing lipstick, not a real lip stain. This is an EXCELLENT product for the money. Feel free to get started.”
“Glides on perfectly and stays! I rarely need to reapply. You can layer the Peripera moody glow shade on top if you want a glossy look, but the color always stays. I put it on my lips and glide my fingers over my lips to smooth and then use what’s on my fingers on my cheeks! Love it! Just in time to go to a wedding and be in pictures.
Recipe: This salad silences the okra critics
Up against the wide-ranging appeal of sweet corn and juicy, ripe tomatoes, okra will probably never be crowned summer’s most popular vegetable. But those of us who love it do so passionately, whether it’s stewed until silky, fried until crunchy or, as this recipe showcases, broiled until the edges crisp and the center softens — and without any of the gooeyness that gives some people pause.
Okra has a long growing season, from early summer until the first frost. The smallest pods — preferably shorter than your thumb — are the most tender, and best for roasting and broiling. (Save the bigger ones for stews, soups and braises.) Look for okra pods that are grass green (or red tinged or even slightly purple, depending on the variety) but without any browning or dark streaks, which indicates they’ve been sitting around for a while. The longer they sit, the tougher and woodier they can become: Like ears of fresh corn, the sooner you can cook okra after picking, the sweeter and plumper it will be.
Okra doesn’t need much by way of preparation before cooking. Just give it a rinse and trim off the tops. Then, use it whole or sliced — in this case, lengthwise right down the middle. A toss with olive oil and salt, and it’s ready for a quick stint under the broiler. Ten minutes or less should do it.
Since okra plays well with spices, I like to season the charred pods with ground cumin as soon as they come out of the broiler; the heat from the pods brings out the cumin’s earthy flavor. Often, I’ll stop there, and pair my broiled and spiced okra with a dollop of yogurt seasoned with grated garlic and salt. To me, it’s a perfect light and speedy dinner, or even a hearty working-from-home lunch. It may be more work than the fruit, yogurt and granola bowl I usually have, but only slightly.
But for this recipe, I plop the crispy okra on top of a mix of greens, vegetables and herbs, then drizzle it all with a yogurt dressing. A topping of quick-pickled red onions adds color and a kick of lime juice.
Tangy, creamy and caramelized, this is the kind of salad that may win over any okra doubters in your circle. And if it doesn’t, well, that means there will be even more for you.
Charred Okra Salad With Garlicky Yogurt
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- 2 limes, halved
- 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, plus more to taste
- 1 1/4 pounds okra pods (about 7 cups), washed, stem ends trimmed, pods halved lengthwise
- 3 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated or minced
- 2 cups baby lettuces, Little Gem or Boston lettuce, washed and torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup arugula or radicchio, washed and torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup coarsely chopped mixed herbs, such as cilantro, basil and dill
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced cucumber
- 3/4 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
1. Squeeze the juice of half a lime into a bowl and add the red onion slices, then stir in honey, a large pinch each of salt and pepper, and cayenne. Let sit at room temperature while preparing the other ingredients (or for at least 30 minutes for the flavors to meld). Stir occasionally. Before serving, taste and add more salt or squeeze in more lime juice, if you like.
2. Heat the broiler and line a sheet pan with foil. Add okra to the pan, drizzle with enough oil to coat the pods and sprinkle with salt, tossing well. Arrange okra into one layer. Broil until tender and charred, 5 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with cumin right out of the oven while still hot. Taste and add more salt or cumin, if you like. Let cool slightly.
3. While the okra broils, make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic and a squeeze or two of lime juice. Slowly whisk in 3 to 4 tablespoons of oil until the dressing has the texture of heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine lettuce, arugula, herbs, cucumber and tomato. Season to taste with a squeeze of lime juice, a little more olive oil to coat the vegetables, and salt and pepper, tossing well.
5. To serve, plate salad individually. Top with okra. Drizzle with yogurt dressing, and garnish with some of the cayenne onions. Serve immediately.
