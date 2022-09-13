Wintermute Named Official Market Maker For Tron Ecosystem

- By taking positions on both sides of a transaction, they help increase liquidity.
- Market makers like Wintermute function as a middleman to facilitate these transactions.
Wintermute has been named the official market maker for the Tron ecosystem, which will increase liquidity for the TRX currency used by the Tron blockchain project. Market makers play a crucial role in all areas of finance, including the cryptocurrency market. By taking positions on both sides of a transaction, they help increase the liquidity of currency pairings.
It’s possible that there won’t be a ready buyer at the asking price when a crypto trader lists their tokens for sale. As the price falls, it becomes easier to find a buyer to complete this deal. The term “spread” is used to describe the difference between the selling price and the buying price. A market with wide spreads is likely to be volatile and illiquid.
Aid in Expansion of Tron Ecosystem
Market makers like Wintermute function as a middleman to facilitate these transactions, dampen price fluctuations, and maintain a narrow gap between two tradable currencies.
B2C2, Alameda Research, Cumberland, and Genesis Trading are among competitors that provide comparable offerings. These companies also demand a small fee due to the inherent risk in fulfilling these transactions. Many of these businesses also promote their offerings on many DeFi networks.
According to David Micley, head of business development at Wintermute, not only will the company help make TRX more liquid, but it will also aid in the expansion of the Tron ecosystem. In terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in Cryptocurrencies, Tron’s DeFi ecosystem is second only to Ethereum.
The Total Value Locked of a Blockchain is a metric for calculating the total funding invested in all of the blockchain-based initiatives to date. At this time, $5.84 billion TVL is spread throughout Tron’s ten active projects. There are 553 separate projects that contribute to Ethereum’s $35.22 billion total.
Recommended For You:
TRON (TRX) Price Prediction 2022 — Will TRX Hit $0.5 Soon?