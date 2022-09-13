‘You can call me Bidden:’ Biden mocks missed names, pays heartfelt tribute to Kennedys during cancer speech

Policy

President Joe Biden is used to pushing the lines on the campaign trail, and during his Monday “Cancer Moonshot” speech in Boston, he had some memorable moments.

During his speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden spoke about what his administration is doing to meet the goals he set in February to reduce the number of cancer deaths in the states by 50%. States over the next 25 years and dramatically improve the lives of cancer patients. and their caregivers.

Biden referenced Boston’s best and brightest during his speech, including former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, whose name was lovingly pronounced “Mah-ty.”

But, in an unfortunate flub, the president screwed up the name of the National Cancer Institute’s new director, Brigham and Women’s Hospital surgical oncologist Monica Bertagnolli.

When it came time to acknowledge Bertagnolli, Biden misspoke and called the oncologist “Monica Bertalia.”

Biden quickly recovered, apologizing and pronouncing his name correctly. He then toyed with a joke saying “Monica, you can call me Bidden.”

Bertagnolli’s name wasn’t the only one Biden got wrong during the speech. Earlier, Biden called Representative for Massachusetts’ 4th congressional district Jake Auchincloss “Jack” before correcting himself.

Unfortunately for Auchincloss, this isn’t the first time Biden has missed his name, although this time it was a much less egregious mistake.

In July, Biden came across the name Auchincloss, referring it to the rep “Auchincloss-sauce” before confusing him by asking, “Where is she?”

But perhaps Biden’s most notable nod to Boston during the speech was the heartfelt tribute he paid to the Kennedy family.

Biden spoke to Caroline Kennedy, President Kennedy’s daughter and current US Ambassador to Australia, when he spoke about former Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy’s battle with brain cancer, as well as his his son Beau Biden’s struggle with the same disease.

“Caroline, I couldn’t be here and not talk about your Uncle Teddy. He was one of my dearest friends,” Biden said.

“One of the things that brings us together is family and the fear of cancer, which he and my Beau fought to the bitter end and died months apart.”

Biden served with Ted Kennedy in the US Senate for more than 30 years. Kennedy died of a brain tumor in 2009 and Beau Biden died of it in 2015.

Biden then described a letter Ted Kennedy’s wife wrote to him after Beau’s death, in which she included a quote from Ted Kennedy’s father, Joe P. Kennedy Sr.

“Caroline, your grandfather wrote, and I quote: ‘When someone close to you leaves your life, you think about what he could have done with a few more years, and you wonder what you are going to do with the rest is up to you,” Biden said.

“’Then one day, because there’s a world to live in, you find that you’re a part of it, trying to accomplish something. Something he didn’t have time to do. And maybe that’s the reason for all this. I hope.”

Biden went on to say that’s what he and so many others are trying to do with his Cancer Moonshot initiative. They are “trying to live a life worthy of the loved ones they have lost and those they can still save,” he said.

Biden ended with a quote from President Kennedy, whose speech about putting a man on the moon inspired the Cancer Moonshot initiative.

“President Kennedy said on this day 60 years ago, ‘We have set sail on this new sea because there is vital new knowledge to be gained which must be used for the progress of all.’ “