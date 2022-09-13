News
Young Coloradans likely to vote on affordable housing and civil rights
Colorado residents trust their state government more than the federal government and civil rights issues that “rip the fabric” of other states appear to have more consensus in Colorado, according to a poll by the African American Research Collaborative.
The results of a poll commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado were released Tuesday. The survey questioned 1,223 Colorado residents, 95% registered voters, about politics and was conducted Aug. 11-26 by phone and online. It had a margin of error of 2.8%. Black and Latino Coloradans were oversampled and their margins of error were 5.1% compared to the 4.9% white Coloradans surveyed.
Colorado is unique in several ways, according to political strategist and AARC CEO Henry Fernandez.
“Coloradoans see voting as a critical part of bringing about change and believe voting in statewide elections is helpful in correcting recent problems at the federal level, but wonder if elected officials will ensure on people like them,” Fernandez wrote.
When it comes to trust in the federal government, 44% of respondents chose “disgusted” from the words provided to describe federal politics – the highest percentage of the words selected. For state government, 34% chose “hopeful”, although 30% also said they were “disgusted” with the state government and 25% said they were ” full of hope” with federal politics.
The group that conducted the survey asks questions of voters across the country, and although Coloradans have put affordable housing and inflation on their lists of major issues as other voters have in other In other states, an affordable housing ballot initiative drew bipartisan support in the inquiry.
“The popularity of this affordable housing initiative is striking, which I think really supports the consensus that there is an affordable housing crisis,” Fernandez said. Rent is a big issue in urban areas, but the concern is not limited to those areas, according to the survey.
Poll respondents rated the Affordable Housing Ballot Initiative at 7.43 (average score out of 10), reflecting the level of support the ACLU saw for the measure at 77%. They marked seeing it as a reason to vote at 7.48.
On the issue of housing affordability and homelessness, 37% of respondents identified it as a “crisis” and 43% as a “major problem, but not a crisis”. More blacks and Latinos said it was a crisis, as did city dwellers, compared to 4% of respondents who said it was not a problem.
Although the survey did not use the term ‘critical race theory’, one of the questions asked whether an accurate history of racial discrimination should be taught in schools, ‘even if it makes some people feel bad. comfortable”. Of all respondents, 82% agreed, including 82% white, 82% Latino, and 89% black. The results crossed party lines with 91% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans agreeing.
“It really stood out,” Fernandez said.
Another point that surprised some of the pollsters was Coloradans’ support for whether schools becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ students (including some banning LGBTQ student organizations) would drive respondents out and vote. in the next elections. The answer was a clear yes with 45% of white respondents agreeing versus 39% of Latinos and 41% of black respondents.
“It’s not that people are tacitly accepting the pro-civil rights realities that already exist in Colorado, but they’re willing to vote to protect the LGBTQ community…especially for younger voters,” Fernandez said.
The survey asked questions related to race and discrimination as well as policies adopted and considered to protect undocumented immigrants and reduce mass incarceration.
The majority of respondents said they believe “elected officials are not doing enough to address racism and discrimination,” with 57% of white respondents, 67% of Latinos and 77% of black respondents. Liberals saw this more as a problem at 81% compared to 68% of moderates and 30% of conservatives.
Various messages were tested in the Policing and Social Services survey, and the message that communities should not have to choose between police and social services and should have social services and police services Well Funded received the highest rating at 7.82 out of 10.
It “takes away a politically charged way of talking about this and instead says that Coloradans both deserve responsible, high-quality policing and should invest resources in social services and services for youth and others who have made their evidence to reduce crime,” Fernandez said.
The survey asked respondents to rate concerns about other posts and encourage them to vote, and an ACLU memo said “posts that juxtapose concerns about the federal government’s abandonment protection of rights with the possibility of electing state and local officials who would protect the Coloradans”. ‘ Rights also performed well.
The strongest support was for: “Our democracy is under threat. We must vote for local elected officials who will ensure fair and transparent elections and reject partisan lies about voter fraud,” at 7:49 a.m., followed by messages about threats from an extremist Supreme Court at 7:45 a.m. and the Court Supreme Court forcing states to decide to abort in order to hold state elections. will now decide abortion rights at 7:43 a.m.
Respondents also rated their top issues with inflation leading at 40% of respondents, then the economy at 31%, mass shootings and gun violence at 20%, affordable housing and rent at 19% and homelessness at 18%.
For young adults, mass shootings and gun violence come second at 29% and K-12 education at 21%. Blacks also ranked mass shootings and gun violence as a secondary concern at 25%, followed by discrimination and racism at 24%.
Ultimately, the poll showed that younger voters, who are less likely to run in midterm elections, are more motivated to vote when issues of affordable housing, K-12 education and LGBTQ rights are on the ballot, Fernandez said.
Why is there no Champions League anthem tonight? Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Rangers will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Champions League action will take place in England and Scotland this week to signal the return of football after a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.
However, a notable absentee on British soil will be the iconic UEFA anthem which usually precedes every game in Europe’s premier competition.
Premier League and SPFL matches have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
But the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers have all been cleared to return to Champions League action this week.
The four British sides each play at home in week two, with Tottenham traveling to Sporting Lisbon and Celtic in Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk due to the Ukraine invasion.
There will be a period of silence before matches at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Ibrox and the Etihad, but no Champions League anthem will accompany it as a mark of respect for the late Queen.
The popular tune, officially titled “Champions League”, was written by English composer Tony Britten in 1992 for the revamp of the contest.
Britten drew heavily on George Frideric Handel’s Zadok the Priest for the song, which was played at the coronation of all British monarchs.
UCL
Liverpool v Ajax LIVE: Reds must fight back after Napoli embarrassment to return to action
UCL action
Sporting vs Tottenham LIVE: Spurs return to action and face ‘Leoes’ for the first time
come back
Bayern v Barcelona LIVE: Lewandowski set for Allianz return but faces tough test
advocacy
Souness tells fans they risk tarnishing Liverpool if they don’t honor Queen’s tributes
To tease
Muller says Mane teased him about Lewandowski’s Champions League meeting
resume
Will UCL matches take place this week? Chelsea, Liverpool, City and Spurs in action
Britten told the Croydon Advertiser in 2013: “There’s a rising strings phase that I plucked at Handel and then wrote my own song.
“It has a sort of Handelian feel to it, but I like to think it’s not a total rip-off.”
Speaking earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp said he was confident Liverpool supporters would respect tributes to the Queen.
There has been much talk about how Reds fans – who have already booed the national anthem in recent Wembley and FA Community Shield finals – would react to a public display of respect for the monarchy.
Still, Klopp said: “I think it’s the right thing to do, but I don’t think our people need any advice from me to show respect.
“There are many examples where people have shown exactly the respect that was needed; the one that surprised me and was really proud of was last season when we faced Manchester United over a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family.
“And that’s what I expect. For me, it’s clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”
Patriots teammates offer support for Kendrick Bourne
News
NFL power rankings, Week 2: Ravens among top contenders with strong opening statements
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 2:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (1-0)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills made a strong opening statement, defeating the defending champion Rams, 31-10, with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Allen appears to have taken his game to another level in his fifth season, backing up the preseason hype that made Buffalo the Super Bowl favorite. The addition of edge rusher Von Miller paid immediate dividends, with the future Hall of Famer recording two sacks against his former team.
What more can you say about the Chiefs? Kansas City’s offense showed no signs of slowing down after trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to four receivers in a dominant 44-21 win over the Cardinals. Tight end Travis Kelce hasn’t lost a step, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling delivered in their debuts and a rejuvenated Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie Isiah Pacheco led a promising rushing attack. This still looks like the best offense in the NFL.
Despite all the attention on quarterback Tom Brady this offseason throughout his retirement, eventual return and mysterious time spent away from the team, the Bucs looked just as unbeatable in a 19-3 win over the Cowboys. The receiving room is still deep, Leonard Fournette is still an effective running back and the defense is just as dominant as ever. Receiver Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury looms large and the depleted offensive line struggled at times to protect Brady, but the talent on this roster will win out more often than not.
Contenders starting strong
4. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
5. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)
6. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
8. Miami Dolphins (1-0)
After falling short of the playoffs in the last game of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers look determined to finally break through in the AFC. A 24-19 win over the Raiders was by no means convincing, but the Chargers largely avoided the special teams mistakes and defensive miscues that have cost them dearly in recent seasons. Quarterback Justin Herbert looks ready to make the leap to an MVP contender, while Khalil Mack (three sacks) and Joey Bosa (1 1/2 sacks) look like the dominant pass-rushing duo many expected. The defense also intercepted Derek Carr three times. If coach Brandon Staley’s squad can deliver in crunch time week after week, this could be the top seed in the AFC.
Not to be outdone, the Ravens look like the Super Bowl contender they’ve always been throughout quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career. Questions about Jackson’s long-term contract negotiations don’t appear to have rattled the 2019 NFL MVP nor his teammates, as he continued his Week 1 dominance with three touchdown passes in a 24-9 win over the Jets. When left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters return, there’s a good chance the Ravens run away with the AFC North title and finally make a deep postseason run with Jackson at the helm.
In the NFC, where many of the top contenders were outplayed in Week 1, the Vikings and Eagles looked solid. Justin Jefferson exploded for 184 receiving yards in Minnesota’s 23-7 rout of the Packers, while A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards in Philadelphia’s 38-35 win over the Lions. While Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts are not considered among the league’s top quarterbacks, they played well enough Sunday to show they’re capable of leading a division champion.
Contenders with concerns
9. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)
10. Green Bay Packers (0-1)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
12. New Orleans Saints (1-0)
13. Denver Broncos (0-1)
14. Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1)
After entering the season among the favorites to win the NFC, the Rams and Packers were left to answer some tough questions about their future. The Rams insist that quarterback Matthew Stafford’s throwing elbow is fine, but he didn’t look like his usual self in Thursday’s loss to the Bills. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, seemed to miss star receiver Davante Adams, who finished with more receiving yards in Week 1 with the Raiders (141) than the rest of Green Bay’s wide receivers combined (120). Both teams are still talented enough, particularly on defense, to remain near the top of the conference, but they should no longer be considered the favorites.
Last year’s surprising AFC champions, the Bengals, got off to just about the worst possible start in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers. Quarterback Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times (four interceptions, one fumble), kicker Evan McPherson missed a 29-yard field goal in overtime and had a game-winning extra-point attempt blocked at the end of regulation, and the defense couldn’t stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the final drive that led to Chris Boswell’s game-winning 53-yard field goal. The offensive line, thought to be improved with free-agent signings this offseason, struggled once again, allowing seven sacks on Burrow’s 60 dropbacks. Sustaining last year’s level of success was always going to be a challenge, but the Bengals dug themselves an early hole as the only AFC North team to lose in Week 1.
The wild cards
15. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
17. Cleveland Browns (1-0)
18. San Francisco 49ers (0-1)
19. Arizona Cardinals (0-1)
20. Tennessee Titans (0-1)
The Steelers seem like the Steelers they’ve always been under Mike Tomlin: well-coached, strong defensively and tough to beat. There’s a reason Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh. The offense seems to have a defined ceiling with Trubisky at quarterback, but the looming presence of first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett means the Steelers have to be taken seriously. There’s a chance reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is out for the season with a torn pectoral, but even that big blow probably isn’t enough to keep Pittsburgh out of playoff consideration.
There might not be a more disappointing result from Week 1 than the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Bears. While the sloppy conditions at Chicago’s Soldier Field made it difficult to move the ball, San Francisco should expect more from quarterback Trey Lance, who connected on less than half of his passes, took two sacks and threw an interception that led directly to a Bears touchdown that sealed the game. With Jimmy Garoppolo back in the building, Lance might be on a short leash.
Hope springs eternal
21. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)
22. Washington Commanders (1-0)
23. Chicago Bears (1-0)
24. New York Giants (1-0)
25. Detroit Lions (0-1)
26. Houston Texans (0-0-1)
Say what you want about quarterback Carson Wentz, but the Commanders have enough talented playmakers to produce an effective offense this season. Curtis Samuel looked electric after missing nearly all of last season, rookie Jahan Dotson caught two touchdown passes and Antonio Gibson delivered both on the ground and through the air. The emergence of safety Darrick Forrest and the pass rush provided by defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat makes Washington a dangerous wild card in a wide-open NFC.
Also in the NFC East, the Giants showed things might be a little different this year under new coach Brian Daboll. His call to go for two late in a 21-20 win over the Titans provided a shot in the arm for a team that hadn’t been above .500 at any point over the last five years. Perhaps even more promising is the play of running back Saquon Barkley, who appears fully recovered from the torn ACL that cost him much of the 2020 season and sapped his explosiveness in 2021. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick finished with 194 total yards and flashed his game-breaking ability with a powerful push inside the end zone on the crucial 2-point conversion. If Barkley is back to his rookie season form, the Giants should be much improved.
Down in the dumps
27. New England Patriots (0-1)
28. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)
29. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)
30. Carolina Panthers (0-1)
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)
32. New York Jets (0-1)
As if losing 20-7 to the Dolphins wasn’t bad enough, the Patriots got word that quarterback Mac Jones is suffering from back spasms, which could keep him out this week and possibly longer. Training camp reports indicated the Patriots’ offense was a mess under the direction of Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, and it looked that way on the field Sunday as New England committed three turnovers and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. Even legendary coach Bill Belichick and a strong defense might not be enough to save the Patriots from falling out of the playoff race.
Dallas also got bad news about its quarterback after its season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. Dak Prescott will have surgery on his right thumb and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, pushing Cooper Rush into the starting role unless the Cowboys make a move to acquire a veteran quarterback. While Rush delivered a win over the Vikings in emergency duty last season, he’s simply not good enough to lead Dallas to the top of the division. It’s only Week 1, but it already feels like the Cowboys should start thinking about 2023.
D23 Expo: 2 new night shows at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure
ANAHEIM, Calif. — There were plenty of surprises at this year’s D23 Expo, and for Disney Parks fans, there’s plenty to look forward to.
The company announced that there will be two new nightly shows at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary.
“World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure Park will celebrate the storytelling legacy of Walt Disney.
The theme park said the show will also feature a new original song called “Start a Wave.”
At Disneyland Park, “Wondrous Journeys” will feature nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60 films to date.
Both nighttime shows are scheduled to start early next year.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime To Get You Through Night
We’ve all been there – you’re looking to relax at the end of the day and you settle in to watch something, only to find yourself watching through your fingers as jump scare after jump scare makes you want to turn off the TV or run out of the room. If you’re looking for some horror movies on Amazon Prime that won’t give you nightmares or make you afraid to sleep, these are some of the best horror movies option available.
What Is A Good Horror Movie?
This question may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s actually not that easy to answer. Part of what defines a good horror movie is simply whether or not you can make it through watching it. Another thing that might give one movie an edge over another is how relatable the characters are; being able to see yourself in one of them makes watching a lot easier and more believable.
Paranormal Activity – Best Horror Movies
One of the creepiest movies I’ve seen in recent years, Paranormal Activity delivers more than a few sleepless nights. The story is so well put together and believable, that you’ll find yourself thinking that if you close your eyes for one second, you may be too late.
Mother! (2017) – Movies On Amazon Prime
mother! is written and directed by Darren Aronofsky, who wrote and directed Black Swan (2010). It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The movie is 123 minutes long. It is about a couple whose relationship changes when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. They soon come to realize that nothing is what it seems in this dark psychological thriller.
A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Best Horror Movies
A Quiet Place Part II is not as innovative or creative as its predecessor but still manages to deliver a suspenseful thrill ride. It’s a relatively simple concept executed really well. There is plenty of tension, jump scares, and atmospheric terror that will keep you entertained. The ending leaves us with more questions than answers which might frustrate some. But it’s also worth mentioning that Part I had this same issue and ended up being infinitely more satisfying because of it.
Fright Night (2011) – Movies On Amazon Prime
This movie has a classic horror premise. Charley is being introduced to the audience, an awkward teenage boy who gets a new neighbor in Jerry, who invites him over for dinner and tries to become friends with him. Little does he know that Jerry and his stepdaughter Amy are both vampires, who seduce men and women in order to feed off of them.
28 Days Later (2002) – Best Horror Movies
Recently it’s been getting colder, so I decided it was time to put on a horror movie. And since I couldn’t decide which one I wanted, I clicked to see all and watched a variety of short clips from each horror movie. 28 Days Later came up and looked really good, but like all horror movies it had an opening scene that made me think twice about watching.
Sinister (2012) – Movies On Amazon Prime
Watching a horror movie has become a kind of pre-Halloween tradition for many people. If you’re not feeling up for blood and gore then there are plenty of other films out there. One such option is Sinister, starring Ethan Hawke. The film is set in rural Ohio and follows a family who has moved in with their daughter after she becomes traumatized following an abduction.
For those who are looking for the best horror movies to watch but can’t decide, try one of these. The movies are suspenseful, and spine-chilling, and will keep you entertained from beginning to end.
Dolphins Q&A: Offensive line questions; trouble with mobile QBs; what’s up with Gesicki?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: I’m still not sold on the O-Line … especially seeing Austin Jackson/Greg little going down in Week 1. Do you see Miami upgrading their O-line? — @SlicerTimbo on Twitter
A: They’re always looking and always shopping, and there will be urgency if right tackle Austin Jackson’s apparent ankle injury is serious. But, yeah, the line remains a question mark, and as we saw against New England, teams will take advantage, both on the right edge and in the middle. Look for Baltimore to do the same. Left tackle Terron Armstead is a brick wall. But teams know they can attack everywhere else. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was more of a headache on pass rushes as the game wore on. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday “you can’t take advantage of really good things by some players unless everyone is in concert.”
This offensive line needs time to find its strengths, and then you coach/game plan to those strengths. The obvious problem is it’s Week 2, and you’re still searching for those things your offensive line does well, and you’re staring at three tough games. For now, they need to figure out a way to play to this current offensive line’s strengths, both in the pass game and run game, which I’m sure coaches are doing. I could see a move for an upgrade if things don’t improve after the first month or so.
Q: This Dolphins D has historically had problems with mobile QBs. Do you think this staff can adjust their thinking? Or will they continue to be exploited by mobile QBs? — @JLinz13 on Twitter
A: You’re probably tired of hearing me talk about the defense already, but I have lots of belief in that group as a game-changing, play-making unit. I’m not saying they’re the best defense in the NFL. But these guys make plays. Period. They change games. So when you ask me whether they’ll have problems with a mobile quarterback I’ll tell you I think they can minimize the damage. Lamar Jackson can crush any defense. Yeah, they’ll have problems with him.
By the way, the Ravens lost left tackle Ja’Wuan James, the ex-Dolphins player, to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, and cornerback Kyle Fuller to a season-ending torn ACL, so those absences will be felt. Still, I’m sure the Ravens’ offensive line, which was manhandled by the Dolphins’ front seven last year, will be breathing fire. But I think defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and his players are continuously learning and getting better. I think they’ll play winning football Sunday.
Q: Thoughts on TE situation? Potential trade etc. — @B_RocGeezy on Twitter
A: Coach McDaniel said Monday he thought Mike Gesicki, who ended with one reception for one yard in 25 snaps (42%), would be more involved. Sometimes games evolve in ways you didn’t foresee. Is there a place for Gesicki in this offense? We’ll see.
But unless he learns to block better it won’t be a major role. I’m guessing teams will call the Dolphins about Gesicki’s trade availability as the season wears on and injuries mount. By the way, tight end Cethan Carter is in concussion protocol. If he misses any length of time it’ll be interesting to see whether the Dolphins acquire a blocking tight end.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
