Zikbo’s COO on Crypto Betting and How the Company is Chasing New Frontiers
There is no shortage these days of what you can do with your cryptocurrency; you can buy, sell, spend, borrow, and much more. But one of the more exciting crypto application niches is betting. It is no secret that people love betting, given that it is a billion-dollar global industry.
But what happens when betting is given an innovative crypto touch? The answer is Zikbo, a crypto betting and sports gaming platform. The company has made waves for its unique algorithm which allows users to play fixed bets, bet against each other, bet on events, and many more.
We speak with Richard Brooks, COO of Zikbo about betting, the crypto industry, and what is next now that the company has made the leap into the betting sector.
1. What inspired the creation of Zikbo?
“There are many different offers with events and odds in the betting world now. They are difficult to understand for both a professional and a beginner. The Zikbo team has developed a platform in which a minimum of events and a fixed coefficient will be docked. Any participant in the bet will be able not only to earn, but also to quench their thirst for excitement.”
2. What would you say makes crypto betting so appealing?
“In existing bookmakers where fiat and cryptocurrencies are accepted, there are always limits on the amount of bets, and this sometimes interferes. It happens that a player is sure of success and wants to go all-in, but cannot. And the Zikbo platform provides the player with such an opportunity.
Anonymity also plays an important role. The player wants to remain anonymous at all times and in the case of deposits and withdrawals. Zikbo also provides the player with this option.”
3. Your platform is famous for its algorithm. Could you talk a bit about that?
“Yes indeed, we use a unique algorithm to balance all bets. Why we decided to use this approach, since we do not work against users, we provide a platform where users place bets against each other. How did we implement this solution? We collect all bets on both sides, then accept or make partial refunds to some users, explaining this by the fact that we are balancing the betting basket.”
4. How does Zikbo differ from other crypto betting sites?
“Existing bookmaker cryptocurrency offices are analogous to fiat offices. The only difference is that payments are accepted in crypto. At the same time, there are restrictions on the amount of the bet, as well as the calculation and withdrawal of funds takes a long time.”
5. How does Zikbo operate during periods of market volatility?
“The volatility period does not affect Zikbo in any way, since when replenishing your own account in any crypt, it is converted into an internal currency, the exchange rate of which is unchanged, and when withdrawing funds, the player can choose the preferred withdrawal currency.”
6. What’s next for the Zikbo team?
“The Zikbo team is developing several new solutions that players will love and bring a lot of fun. For example, additional sports will be offered: basketball and hockey. A coefficient of 7.2 will also be offered and this is not an express. All these tools are really new and revolutionary.”
MetaMask Integration Announced by Opera Crypto Browser
- The upgrade is being released in anticipation of Ethereum’s planned switch.
- Opera’s standalone Crypto Browser debuted in January of this year.
The Opera Crypto Browser is a Web3 browser that was designed to be compatible with many different kinds of decentralized applications (dApps). It currently works with third-party wallets like MetaMask.
The upgrade, dubbed “one of the most significant updates since its genesis” by the Oslo-based company, is being released in anticipation of Ethereum’s planned switch later this week from the more resource-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm to the less strenuous proof-of-stake (PoS) model.
Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera stated:
“The upcoming merge is the most important technological update in the history of crypto that will move Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, thus making it more scalable, secure, sustainable, and ready to be used by the mainstream user.”
One-stop Shop For Users
Opera’s standalone Crypto Browser debuted in January of this year and is compatible with both the company’s standard Web2 browser and with other popular cryptocurrencies. Along with native dApp compatibility and a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, it also has Crypto Corner, a one-stop shop for industry information including pricing data, key indicators like gas fees and market sentiment, how-to guides, and a schedule of forthcoming events.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Celo, FIO, Near, and Nervos tokens are all compatible with the mobile Opera Crypto Browser. Furthermore, on the PC, users have access to built-in support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.
Users are no longer limited to the browser’s built-in non-custodial wallet when interacting with a decentralized application or website. Thanks to Wallet Selector, they may choose any wallet extension from the Google Chrome or Opera store.
The new Wallet Selector is an aggregator of existing wallet extensions. Moreover, it streamlines the linking procedure by keeping track of the user’s preferred websites.
MetaMask’s New Version Release Allows Buying Crypto With Apple Pay
Ripple (XRP) Fails To Hit Double-digit Gain, What Could Be Wrong?
Ripple (XRP) has had a tough time producing double-digit gains against tether (USDT) as prices continue to range with little or no movement in recent times. The crypto market in its early days saw prices of altcoins surge as most coins rallied with considerable price gains, but that can not be said of Ripple (XRP). (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of XRP has had a tough time maintaining the bullish momentum it has shown in recent months as the price was rejected from the $1.9 area acting supply zone for most sellers.
XRP has since struggled to discover the bullish momentum it experienced, despite being a fundamentally strong coin with the growing sentiment on its movement. Still, XRP has found a price ranging from $0.3 to $0.38.
The price of XRP on the weekly chart needs to break out of the range channel it has formed for its price to have a real chance of trending higher. The upper band of the channel at $0.38 continues to act as a resistance to the XRP price preventing a major movement to the upside of the chart.
XRP’s price needs to break above this region for its price to trend higher to $0.42 and possibly $0.55. The price of XRP must break and hold above this range channel for a better chance to trade higher. If the price of XRP breaks out with good volume, we could see the price going higher; should the price of XRP fails, we could have a retest of $0.3 as a good demand zone for price sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.38-$0.42.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.3.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for XRP prices looks choppy as prices continue to range with little volume to break out of this range. The price of XRP failed to hold its major support at $0.5 as the price flipped this support into a resistance leaving the price of XRP to have a free fall to a region of $0.3.
After seeing a low of $0.3, the price of XRP bounced from that region, acting as a strong support and demand zone for major market players. The price of XRP tried holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but saw its price rejected from that region as support. The price of $0.36, which corresponds to the 50 EMA value, is acting as resistance for the price of XRP.
On the daily timeframe, the price of XRP is currently trading at $0.33, rejected below the 50 EMA. The price of XRP needs to flip the 50 EMA to assume a strong bullish price movement.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP is below 50 on the daily chart, indicating low buy order volume. With good order volume, we could see the price of XRP reclaim the 50 EMA acting as resistance for prices.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.35-$0.38.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.3.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From
How NFT Projects Are Preparing For Ethereum’s Network Shift
One of the most significant events in the history of cryptocurrency is finally expected to happen this week. Ethereum’s major software upgrade, called The Merge, will fully transition the blockchain platform from its current proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the proof-of-stake model. Ethereum is expected to continue on as normal, only now it will be verified using PoS instead of PoW for authenticating crypto transactions.
According to Ethereum.org, “The Merge represents the joining of the existing execution layer of Ethereum (the Mainnet) with its new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain. It eliminates the need for energy-intensive mining and instead secures the network using stakes ETH.”
The Merge aims to address three main areas of concern: sustainability, scalability and security. The new system not only sets the stage for future scaling upgrades including sharding but also drastically reduces Ethereum’s energy usage by more than 99% because miners will no longer have a financial incentive to run computers around the clock, according to researchers at the Ethereum Foundation.
The transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is also expected to further deliver changes to the NFT market. The Merge has the potential to increase the diversification of Ethereum and revamp the tokenomics of the entire market and potentially see an increase in NFT’s pricing.
The majority of NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain, and many people are excited about the transition since it is expected to reduce energy consumption, meaning users will be able to mint and sell NFTs in a more sustainable way. However, with all significant technical upgrades, some users fear there may be the potential for scams, hacks, volatility and confusion.
Are your NFTs safe?
There may be confusion over which assets are “official” or “genuine” since duplicate NFTs will exist due to the ETH proof-of-work chain and other potential forks.
When the merge is complete, at least one proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum is expected to live on, potentially creating the risk of creating two versions of NFTs. Thus, NFT owners may face an issue called a ‘replay attack’. This is when a transaction is completed on one blockchain, and repeated on another.
The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, and prominent brands like Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, have publicly stated they will not support the duplicate versions of NFTs that exist on these chains. Proof, the startup behind Moonbirds NFT project, also expressed a similar stance and maintains it will not support or recognize any fork made post-merge.
In just a few days, the Merge will become the demarcation event that separates PoW-era and PoS-era NFTs. Ethereum-based SELFi3S™ NFT collection by Supercute World™ will be one of the first to launch during Ethereum’s new phase, and has partnered with Web3 developer platform, Alchemy, to power the upcoming project as well as highlight the company’s new full stack NFT development capabilities.
“Our mission has always been to bring web3 to a billion people, and we see NFTs being a critical driver of that adoption,” said Nikil Viswanathan, cofounder and CEO of Alchemy. “To help achieve that goal, we’ll continue to invest in our full-stack NFT development offering, and support creative and exciting new projects like Supercute World.”
SELFi3S™ by Supercute World™ is the first truly inclusive NFT project that allows participants to create and represent the best versions of themselves online by offering the following versions: male, female and gender neutral. Holders will be able to choose the best version of themselves without ever affecting the rarity score.
Supercute World’s upcoming collection of 7,777 SELFi3S is expected to launch in October. To stay up to date and learn more about Supercute World™, visit the website and follow the project on Twitter.
Bitcoin Brutalized After August CPI Data Release
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we take a look at Bitcoin price action following today’s selloff in reaction to August CPI numbers.
Take a look at the video below:
BTCUSD Buy Signals At Risk After CPI Selloff
The selloff really was immediate. When looking at the one-minute candle, Bitcoin lost over 6% in value in a minute or two. Sell orders executed within seconds of CPI numbers being released.
The selloff is notable as it is putting many of the buy signals from the weekly open in yesterday’s video at risk. These signals appeared at the open of the weekly session, which means a close this week was always required to confirm the signals.
Quite the dump the second CPI numbers were released | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Bottom Fractal Features Similar Selloff Ahead Of Breakout
The 2018 Bitcoin bear market bottom had a selloff that was very similar to today’s price action and resulting candlestick.
Using nothing more than an arrow placed at both of these key moments, when zoomed out on the weekly the selloffs both occurred just as these important buy signals were triggered on weekly timeframes.
The weekly buy signals are now at risk | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Could The Top Crypto Close The Year Back At $40K?
The timing of the pullback today is eerily similar to the 2018 bear market bottom, according to a fractal placed below the current price action. In this instance, Bitcoin never made new lows, but instead simply moved sideways for several more weeks to draw in more short interest.
The cryptocurrency then rallied by more than 300% in three months. If the fractal continues to be followed, Bitcoin price could end the year at around $40,000 per coin.
Will BTC close above $40K to end the year? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
More Downside Instead? What The Bearish Scenario Looks Like
Of course we’d be foolish to rule out more downside considering the bearish macro backdrop. Taking a fractal from the last correction, we could have a roadmap for the last leg down.
The fractal has Bitcoin price terminating the pattern only a few hundred dollars away from the 2019 peak and would complete an expanded flat pattern.
What another leg down could look like | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Investor Sentiment Sees Sharp Positive Spike Following Crypto market Recovery
The crypto market has been able to recover above $1 trillion once more after the market rally that was triggered by the Ethereum Merge. This has resulted in more positive market sentiment from investors, causing the Fear & Greed Index to move clear of the extreme fear territory. Such spikes in sentiment can often spell positive news for the digital assets in the space.
Index Moves Into Fear
Now, even with the positive movement in sentiment, the crypto Fear & Greed Index continues to remain in the fear territory. However, it is a welcome development from last week’s close of 22. With a current score of 34, the index has risen near one-month highs, showing a significant difference in how investors viewed the market last week compared to this week.
Nevertheless, the market sentiment is still down from where it was last month. The month of August was a rather good one for the market, where bitcoin had reached as high as $25,000, and Ethereum had clocked out at $2,000. In the end, the Fear & Greed Index had moved into a neutral 47, the highest it had been in four months.
However, recent developments on Tuesday morning are likely to send market sentiment back into the extreme fear territory. Following the release of the CPI data, which came in at just 0.1%, the crypto market reacted poorly.
Market cap drops below $1 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin’s price had dropped sharply from the mid-$22,000s to below $22,000, losing more than $1,000 in a matter of minutes. The crypto market cap lost more than $40 billion dollars in this time, although it continues to hold above $1 trillion still.
Will Crypto Market Recover?
The crypto market is currently suffering from the aftermath of a combination of sharp increases and some negative news. A correction was already expected from the market, but the CPI data had pushed it farther down than expected.
However, bitcoin continues to show support just above $20,000. So if this level holds, it is likely that there will be a sharp bounce leading to another market recovery. This is largely dependent on the digital asset’s ability to continue to hold the $20,000-$20,800. A failure to hold will likely see bitcoin’s price back down below $20,000. If it holds, though, then a climb above $22,000 is likely.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,900 at the time of this writing, down 6.08% in the last 24 hours.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, chart from TradingView.com
Cabital Partners with Matrixport to Offer Fiat On-and-Off Ramp Capability
As the adoption of cryptocurrency continues to grow, on-ramp and off-ramp solutions become increasingly important. On-ramps enable you to leave the traditional fiat monetary system and enter into the decentralized, blockchain-based finance system. Off-ramps let you leave the decentralized, blockchain finance system and enter into the fiat-based monetary system. On-and-off ramp payment infrastructure connects businesses and consumers to the world of crypto and Web3.
Cabital, a leading digital assets institution, developed Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-and-off ramp platform that can be integrated with businesses to enable their customers to convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again in a safe, compliant way.
Today, the company announced its partnership with Matrixport, one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystem. Through the new partnership, Cabital Connect was integrated with Matrixport to enable Matrixport’ customers to convert traditional currency to crypto and back again easily and safely. This also allows Matrixport’s users to buy and sell crypto through the widget without needing to leave Matrixport’s app, providing a seamless experience to drive conversions.
Through Cabital Connect, Matrixport’s users can buy and sell crypto using a wide range of fiat currencies, including CHF, EUR, and GBP using local bank transfer methods instead of costly credit cards and wire transfers. With Cabital, the high transaction fees are eliminated, hence helping to optimise the returns for Matrixport’s users on their investment products.
Cabital Connect is integrated with Matrixport via a new widget integration method, which offers business partners a more efficient way to integrate and maintain the fiat on-and-off ramp platform, requiring fewer resources.
Whether it’s API or widget integration method, Cabital Connect offers business partners a reliable solution that meets compliance requirements. The first time a customer buys with Cabital, they will go through a simple know-your-customer (KYC) process to help prevent, identify, and mitigate risks. After verification, users can convert their fiat to crypto to invest, trade and leverage crypto assets on Matrixport without leaving the app.
Kavi Saglani, SVP Marketing & Communications of Matrixport said: “Our customers now have more ways to get their crypto. The partnership with Cabital complements and expands our on-and-off ramp offerings with the same high level of convenience and user-friendly experience that our customers have come to expect. These are important attributes that are crucial in embracing the next wave of digital assets adoption.”
“As the crypto and Web3 ecosystem continues to grow, there is greater demand from partners to build a compliant-centric fiat-to-crypto on-and-off ramp that allows users to safely purchase crypto through localized payment methods,” said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital. “This added flexibility is another step in our mission to make crypto accessible to all, and to provide a simple, secure, and sensible user experience.”
Cabital’s plans to power more Web3 and digital asset platforms with its payments infrastructure that connects businesses and consumers to the world of crypto and Web3.
