A Los Angeles woman boarded a Greyhound bus in August. She has not been seen since.
Last month, a 34-year-old black woman left her Hollywood apartment and boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles. Her family expected her to return to Atlanta, where she grew up, but ShaLisa Pratt has not been seen since leaving.
Now Pratt’s family is desperate for her, and Pratt has become another face added to California’s missing persons list.
“I never would have imagined this in my entire life,” Pratt’s husband Keith said. “She and I used to look at the missing pictures on the walls. And how crazy how a person can disappear, you know what I mean. Like it was a missing person and I was trying to do everything I could.
On August 22, Pratt’s husband called her mother, Felisha Bridget-Smith, to report that her daughter had grown away from him as she was going through a “mental health crisis.” No one has heard from him since.
“It’s very strange that my daughter isn’t calling any of us, when she was already calling to let us know everything that was going on with her,” Bridget-Smith told Yahoo News.
Pratt said his wife broke down and left him heading to the Greyhound bus station in downtown Los Angeles, likely to head back east to Atlanta, where his mother lives. He was able to locate her through his phone and found her at the train station, but he couldn’t stop her leaving on the bus, he said. He then told ShaLisa’s family that he called his wife’s phone somewhere in San Bernardino near a Greyhound station.
“It wasn’t even his stop, so we don’t know what made him get off at that stop. [in San Bernardino]like she could have gone on,” Pratt told Yahoo News during a two-hour chat.
“The worst thing for me is that I felt like I had a chance to stop her when I ran into her at the Greyhound station in LA, but I never knew she wouldn’t get from point A to point B.”
Although she hadn’t heard of her daughter, Bridget-Smith waited at the Atlanta bus station around the time a bus from Southern California arrived, in case ShaLisa was there. Her daughter never showed up, and Bridget-Smith immediately booked a ticket to Los Angeles with the help of Pratt’s husband.
“The biggest red flag for us is that this thing has happened before, I think a month ago. [in July]and she got a Greyhound ticket and she called us with the information,” Ebonee Best, sister of ShaLisa, an active duty member who is stationed in Germany, said in a chat with Yahoo News.
“She sent us a picture of her ticket to let us know, ‘Hey, here’s my route for my bus and I’m going to turn off my phone’ so you know her husband couldn’t track her. And then when she would arrive at a certain destination, she would turn her phone back on and contact us. She ended up getting off the bus and going back to her husband for the first time. So that’s why when he called my mother and told us all this information, we said to ourselves: OK, something is strange, because she didn’t tell us anything.
The family filed a report with the San Bernardino police on August 23 and the Los Angeles Police Department on August 26 listing ShaLisa, or Lee as they call her, as missing from her Hollywood apartment.
The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed to Yahoo News that the San Bernardino Police Department is now solely handling the case. A representative said they would take over the case if evidence showed she could still be in Los Angeles.
Both departments said that, based on the family’s account, they consider ShaLisa Pratt to be a “voluntarily missing person,” meaning she left of her own free will.
ShaLisa was last seen on camera at her Hollywood apartment, according to surveillance footage from the building. Then, at the Greyhound station in San Bernardino, employees reportedly noticed someone responding to her description and said she was forced out of the station for stealing someone’s suitcase.
“That’s when [LAPD] called me first and then they said they dropped the missing person case in Los Angeles…because they are confident that through their search and investigation she was seen for the last time in San Bernardino, during the incident at Greyhound station,” Pratt said.
Police said they did not suspect foul play, Pratt said.
ShaLisa’s entire immediate family, including her sisters and stepfather, traveled to California to find her. They visited hotels, mental health centers and nearby homes, but found no trace of ShaLisa.
“She brought everyone together. We are all here in LA for her. Because she knows that my little girl is currently a student in Valdosta, Ga., my [other] my daughter is stationed in Germany, I’m in Atlanta and we’re all here,” her mother told Yahoo News. “We all put a pause in our lives to come here to find her.”
The latest development in the case is a potential video of ShaLisa captured at the San Bernardino bus station. Her family say police in that area are working to find the footage to piece together clues to her whereabouts.
Darrin Giglio, a private missing persons investigator, is not involved in the case, but gave insight into how police typically investigate when someone is missing.
“The most important thing is to get the most detailed information and take statements from people who know the missing person,” he told Yahoo News. “Let’s say your wife is missing, the husband, who she lives with, will probably have the most up-to-date information. So you should immediately get all the detailed information about everything leading up to that day where all activities were missed.
Combining data from the Census and the National Crime Information Center, nearly 40% of people reported missing in the United States in 2021 were people of color, but black Americans make up just 13% of the population. Cases involving missing people of color rarely attract as much coverage as missing white people, studies have shown.
The Black and Missing Foundation attributes the disparity in coverage to adults of color labeled as associated with criminal, drug, or gang activity; the belief that people of color live in conditions of poverty, which leads to desensitization to such cases; and children labeled as runaways, as opposed to missing.
A 2016 study from Northwestern University broke down the phrase “missing white woman syndrome,” a term coined to highlight the more widespread media coverage of white women who go missing, as opposed to the rest of the population. The research looked at specific media outlets and the intensity of coverage devoted to missing persons from different demographic groups.
The study analyzes in part the online coverage of missing persons by four media outlets, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, CNN, the Star Tribune and the Chicago Tribune. He reports, “In Phase I of the analysis, blacks are significantly underrepresented in the missing persons population that were covered by these four websites compared to the black subset of the FBI population.”
“When you look at the number of articles published on individuals in stage I, missing black people are even more underrepresented…”
In 2021, 10,235 adults were reported missing in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Justice. Of these, 9,132 were designated as willfully missing, 599 were unknown and 73 were considered suspects.
“The majority of missing persons cases are resolved within days or weeks,” according to the LAPD. It has now been over three weeks since ShaLisa disappeared.
Giglio said there are many variables to consider when someone goes missing, including whether they left of their own accord.
“Deadlines are super important, like: when was the last time people spoke to him [and] saw her?” he said. “How did the person disappear? Were they on foot? [Did] they have a vehicle? These are going to be very important. Everyone has their smartphones and devices, when did they access them? The [are] bank statements, do they make withdrawals after they disappear? »
Giglio noted that police departments can be busy elsewhere in smaller towns, which typically don’t have dedicated missing persons departments. Even the LAPD recommends that families hire a missing persons investigator if a relative has been missing for at least several months. Pratt said he hired one.
ShaLisa’s mother and her husband are not working together in the search, but both say they believe they will find her safe and sound.
“We feel like she’s over there. … But overall, we just pray that our thoughts are correct, that she is still alive and well, wherever she is, she just has no way to contact us,” said Bridget Smith.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact San Bernardino Police or the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or, after hours, 1-877-LAPD -24-7.
EU court upholds antitrust ruling against Google but reduces fine
The European Union flag is seen with the Google logo.
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday upheld an antitrust ruling against Google’s parent company Alphabet, but reduced its fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion euros.
The dispute between Google and the EU courts concerns whether it uses the Android operating system to nullify competition and was brought against the company in 2015.
The court said this “largely confirms the European Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device manufacturers and mobile network operators to consolidate its search engine’s dominant position.”
The initial fine was issued by the European Commission in 2018 and was the largest ever received by Google. He said around 80% of Europeans use Android and that Google is giving its apps, such as Chrome and Search, an unfair advantage by forcing smartphone markets to pre-install them in a bundle with its app store, Play.
In its judgment on Wednesday, the General Court said the new fine was “appropriate given the significance of the infringement”.
This is breaking news, please check back later for more.
The 15-week federal abortion ban proposed by Graham’s ‘Really Extreme Stuff’
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) legislation that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy was “one thing really extreme.”
McCaskill said, “I think what he thought he was doing was kind of shifting the debate to trying to make Democrats look extreme.”
She continued: “Republicans in the caucus are very unhappy with him. They want this topic gone. They don’t want it to be high. So what is he doing? Not only does he introduce a bill, but he says in it that everything these states have done, like mine, forcing doctors to choose between prison and the health of their patients, forcing children who have been victims of someone’s uncle or boyfriend and been raped, that they are forced to carry that child to term. All this must remain. This bill allows all the really extreme stuff to stay in place. It simply forces more liberal states that still respect women’s rights to meet this federal standard.
McCaskill added: “He thought he could kind of mix it all up and make it all about late-term abortions. No, women are smarter than that. I would just say, and I think it’s really important for us to say this over and over again, that we can say this is a significant issue, but the only way to make it a significant issue is to find five people tomorrow who are not registered to vote and have them registered.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Zinc hits two-week highs as hope for deeper production cuts in Europe aid bulls
Among base metals, zinc is an outperformer, trading at a two-week high amid Street expectations of deeper production cuts across much of Europe as the region grapples with a energy crisis following supply constraints due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. . There are shortages and stocks have also continued to decline.
Regarding production cuts, Nyrstar closed the zinc smelter in the Netherlands which has been closed since September 1st. Trafigura has also reduced the capacity of at least three European foundries by up to almost 50%. There are already production cuts at the Auby smelter, which is in France, and then at the Glencore Portovesme smelter as well. Production cuts have therefore been constant and have led to greater cuts, especially from Europe.
In addition, China is also imposing strict restrictions on electricity, with the country’s zinc production in August registering a decline of 2.8% on a monthly basis and a drop of nearly 9% on a yearly basis. Between January and September, Chinese zinc production is estimated to have decreased by 2.6%.
Investment firm Citi has raised zinc prices over the next three months and has set a target of around 3,200 rupees. For six to twelve months, they expect zinc prices to continue to rise to an average of $3,400 per ton.
CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta explains more in the video
First post: Sep 14, 2022, 2:16 PM STI
Disneyland Splash Mountain Retheme Misses ‘Princess and the Frog’ Villain
Disneyland presents the The princess and the frog change theme of its iconic Splash Mountain ride, revealing a scale model of its renovation plans. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will arrive at Disneyland in late 2024, with Imagineers speaking Sunday at Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California to describe the concept of the ride.
The ride will be set in 1927, when Tiana throws a party at her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, for the people of New Orleans. Tiana discovers that her celebration is missing a “special ingredient”, which sets her off on a journey across the bayou with Louis the alligator.
The original voices of Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and Louis will be used during the ride. Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) appeared live at D23 to sing the iconic songs from the movie Almost There and Dig A Little Deeper. Notably absent from the ride plans is Dr. Facilier, the villain of Princess and the Frog, who perished at the end of the film.
“Music is going to be a big part of the experience,” Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro said Sunday during the Parks and Experiences panel at D23.
The ride’s exterior will be illuminated and glowing at night, with what imaginers called New Orleans and the magic of the bayou.
The scale model of the ride shows the patch of heather removed from the bottom of the 49ft drop, a new water tower painted with a “Tiana’s food” logo and colored glass bottles – like those in the boathouse from Mama Odie – hanging from the top of the drop. The tree stump that crowns the top of the attraction has been replaced with a grove of bayous, but the log boats appear to remain the same.
During the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23, the Expansion of the Avengers Campus multiverse to Disneylandthe Tron Lightcycle Run opening date at Disney World, the name of the next Disney cruise ship, San Fransokyo to California Adventure and a potential Villains, Coco Zone and Encanto at Magic Kingdom.
Read also: Disneyland unveils new “Magic Key” annual passes at higher prices
Rangers could defy UEFA’s national anthem ban and play God Save the King at Ibrox in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their Champions League meeting with Napoli
Rangers are ready to defy UEFA’s ban on national anthems ahead of their clash with Napoli.
The Scottish Premiership side are set to play ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off in their Champions League group stage tie despite the ban by the sport’s governing body.
Rangers, along with Chelsea and Manchester City, asked UEFA to play the national anthem after a minute’s silence in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Those requests were however rejected, with a statement from UEFA explaining that the decision was made for consistency with them already deciding not to play the competition’s anthem as a mark of respect.
A statement read: “There will be no anthems played – this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem – based on maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with an atmosphere subdued and without any celebratory activity at all UK venues to show respect as we last Thursday.
However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that UEFA’s decision will be challenged by Rangers, with Ibrox set to play the song ahead of the game against the Serie A side.
Whether they will do so remains to be seen, given that going against UEFA’s appeal could result in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side being fined.
But fans could act much like West Ham supporters did in their Europa Conference League game on Thursday.
revelations
Castillo to attend FIFA hearing with Ecuador placed in Qatar under threat
ambitious
Chelsea owner Boehly offers idea for Premier League All-Star game North vs South
opinion
‘Oh, great’ – Klopp gives sarcastic response to Boehly’s All-Star Prem game idea
DIRECT
Liverpool 2 Ajax 1 LIVE: Salah ends UCL goalscoring drought before Matip secures winner
BAD NIGHT
Lewandowski has a night to forget as Bayern laugh for the last time with win over Barca
reaction
Liverpool fans observe period of silence for Queen ahead of Ajax clash
Rangers’ Group A game against Napoli was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening but was moved to Wednesday due to pressure from police as the Queen’s coffin was moved from Scotland.
The Scottish team regularly display British flags and sing the national anthem, with talkSPORT co-host Graham Souness revealing he was responsible for a portrait of the Queen placed in the club’s dressing room.
“When I was at Glasgow Rangers we had a big, grand old dressing room with high ceilings and it was crying out for a portrait of our queen,” he said.
“So I asked Doddy Weir who was the boss of the locker room, not the tallest of guys, but he came out and took this picture that was slightly taller than him and he put it in the locker room and she is still there today.
“I’m proud to have been responsible for this.”
