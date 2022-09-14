“A Place Called Home” is a vivid childhood story by author David Ambroz

The NBA fined Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver $10 million and a one-year ban from all basketball-related activity following his conduct investigation of Sarver at work.

According to the investigation – spurred by a November 2021 ESPN report alleging racism and misogyny within the Suns organization – Sarver used the n-word “at least five times” while recounting the statements of other people and s engages in “unfair conduct toward female employees.”

Specifically, Sarver “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women” and “repeatedly engaged in physical conduct.” inappropriate towards male employees”.

Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, has fully cooperated with the investigation, the league said.

“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement on Tuesday. “We believe the outcome is the right one, considering all the facts, circumstances and contexts brought to light by the thorough investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to maintaining appropriate standards in the workplaces of the NBA.”

But the NBA’s statement regarding its independent investigation also contradicts the findings and appears to be extricating the longtime real estate magnate from the hook for misbehavior that was uncovered during an investigation that included interviews with 320 current or current employees. old.

“The investigation did not find that Mr. Sarver’s misconduct at work was motivated by racial or gender animosity,” read the NBA’s statement after an independent investigation by an outside law firm. .

Instead, the report attempts to portray the 60-year-old owner as some kind of empowered frat boy.

“While it is difficult to identify precisely what motivated Sarver’s work behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from the testimonies: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from its targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomore and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as if workplace norms and policies did not apply to him,” reads the report from New York-based investigative firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

During his suspension, Sarver will be required to complete a training program focused on workplace conduct. The NBA will donate funds from Sarver’s $10 million fine to organizations that address race and gender issues in the workplace.

Silver’s suspension of Sarver is his biggest punishment for an NBA owner since his first year as NBA commissioner in 2014, when he banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and imposed a $2 fine. .5 million to the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers after investigating racist comments he made on a phone call to an ex-girlfriend. Sterling told the woman, who is of mixed ethnicity, not to be seen with or bring black people to Clippers games.

“It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people,” Sterling said during the taping.

Sarver’s punishment was less severe than Sterling’s given his mere one-year ban to the lifetime ban Sterling faced, but both owners were hit with the maximum fine allowed at the time in under NBA rules.

Many, however, remain puzzled by the length of Sarver’s sentence. For reference, former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans was suspended for three years for violating the NBA/NBPA drug policy.

“As hard as it is, Robert Sarver’s racism, misogyny and more is as bad as Donald Sterling’s and could very well top him,” ESPN’s Marc Spears tweeted after the Sarver news broke. . “How does the Suns owner get a pass to return to his throne after a year of suspension and not kick the NBA out like Sterling? Confused by this result.

Silver, in his statement, acknowledged that the league still has room for growth.

“I hope the NBA community will take this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people around the world and the values ​​of equality, respect and inclusion it strives to represent,” he wrote. “Regardless of position, power or intent, we must all recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to everyone affected by the misconduct described in the investigators’ report. We must do better.

