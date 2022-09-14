News
A tale of two halves: With a go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes to have found some consistency
For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday was a relief for the Orioles outfielder.
The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.
“I was glad to see it hit some grass,” Hays said.
That hasn’t been the case for Hays across the second half of the season. He exploded before the All-Star break, became the sixth Oriole to hit for the cycle and seemed poised to continue that breakout performance deep into summer and early fall.
Instead, after his cycle on June 22, Hays entered Sunday with a .197 average and .575 OPS. His power numbers are down, his groundballs up and his search for a solution ongoing. After June 22, Hays’ hard-hit percentage has fallen about 10 percentage points. His groundball and popup rates have risen.
Hays is a streaky hitter who seeks to replicate his mechanics. As he watches video from the second half, he notices how they’ve wavered, getting out in front of pitches when he should be driving them. It’s that area in which Hays hopes to improve most, and with four hits in his last two games, perhaps he’s found his way again.
“The consistency of the good mechanics, it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as what it was in the first half,” Hays said. “I’ll have a stretch of a week and a half where everything is really good, solid. And then I have a couple days where it’s just ground ball, ground ball, ground ball, ground ball, and I try to reset it and get back to where I was at.”
It’s easier said than done. As manager Brandon Hyde watched Hays recently, he noticed how Hays has a tendency to chase more — of the pitches he sees out of the zone, Hays is swinging at a career-high 37% of them.
Hyde said Hays is “really jumpy right now,” and “more lungey than normal.” It’s part of a stretch that includes four multi-hit games in his previous 29 games entering Sunday. Then on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, he managed two hits. Hays added a pair Tuesday, too, with that bloop double and a sharp single to left.
When Hays looks back on last season, his first-pitch swing and meatball swinging numbers are too low for his liking. He’s risen both this season, with a career-high 37.2% first-pitch swings. He’s not taking as many middle-middle pitches, either.
“If I’m getting a meatball, which is in the middle part of the zone, if I’m getting that meatball in the first pitch of the at-bat, that’s a good one to hit, and that’s going to result in hard contact,” Hays said. “So for me, just focusing on, if the game allows it, swinging at that first pitch.”
The results haven’t followed in earnest. But last week, Hyde wondered aloud how a bloop to right field that lands might be all Hays needs to get going again.
That bloop double came Tuesday, a potential sign that Hays could be breaking out of his slump — and be getting some much-needed luck. For a player who has lost his feel at random moments, he’ll take a soft hit now and again.
“Just for whatever reason, it seems to show up every now and again,” Hays said. “It’s baseball. If you knew why, it would never happen. It is what it is.”
Julio Rosas accuses media of ‘inflaming racial tensions’, cites Jacob Blake cover and Duke Volleyball story
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
AVENTURA, FLA. – Senior Town Hall writer Julio Rosas has railed against the media for stoking racial tensions with their coverage in recent years.
Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Florida, Rosas accused American institutions, including the media, of being “determined” to “further divide us by skin color while telling us that it is for the greater good,” portraying minorities like him as the “victim” and that the solution is “fairness.” He also claimed that social media critics calling him a “racial traitor” among other racial slurs come from the left.
“They cannot understand that I, as someone who was originally raised by a single mother and who is a product of immigration, can think for myself and reject the orthodoxy of victimization offered by our supposedly superior,” Rosas told the conservative audience on Monday.
Rosas, author of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America,’ said ‘all riots matter’ and saw media justification for unrest in cities across the country after George’s murder Floyd, saying he “exposed the rot that still infects once-reliable institutions” like the press.
DESANTIS HELPS CHRISTINA PUSHAW BLOCKS ALL ACCESS TO LIBERAL MEDIA ‘ACTIVISTS’: ‘CUT THEM OFF’
He focused on media reports of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which pushed the false narrative that the Kenosha man was “unarmed”.
“There was no time to figure out what led to the shooting because it was unnecessary. It was just another example of racism in the police, because obviously,” Rosas sneered. “Now this once quiet lakeside town has found itself in the throes of widespread rioting which has resulted in the burning of several businesses, injuries to police officers and local residents. Not only did we later discover that Blake had a knife on him and resisted police arrest, but it was in the process of abducting the mother’s children that he had been charged with sexual assault. It was the mother who called the police for help because Blake was violating the protective order she had against him.
SEN. MARCO RUBIO SUGGESTS TRUMP SHOULD COMPETE IN PRIMARY GOP IF OLD POTUS SHORTS IN 2024
“None in the media who encouraged or justified the Kenosha riots apologized or faced the direct consequences like those who still live in the area have faced. The effects of the BLM riots are still with us even though the rubble has since caved in. clear the grounds,” Rosas continued.
The conservative writer then turned to the recent Duke Volleyball story, members of the media uncritically promoted allegations by black athlete Rachel Richardson, who alleged racial slurs and threats were leveled at her by a Brigham Young University (BYU) fan during a game. Last week, an investigation by BYU concluded that there was no evidence to support Richardson’s claims.
“Stand up and repeat with the media cycle, where outlets like CNN and sports networks have aired the story without a shred of skepticism,” Rosas said. “Despite ample evidence not supporting the racism charges, even before the investigation was completed, a USA Today sportswriter accused Republicans of a conspiracy theory!”
Rosas blasted the media’s use of “Latinx” to describe the Hispanic community despite polls showing most Latinos oppose woke terminology, saying the media “always runs this slur in the headlines and in the body of their stories”.
BLAKE MASTERS HOPE TO TARGET BIG TECH IN SENATE BUT ‘PESSIMISTIC’ BILLS WILL BE SIGNED UNDER BIDEN
He went on to tackle crime in Democratic-run cities, saying “minority blood…has been shed because we have a militant media class that is isolated from the ‘progressive’ policies they champion. from their different platforms. Rosas also slammed the media for accusing conservatives of being “racist” for sounding the alarm over illegal immigration.
“If I had been stuck in the victim mentality, I would have been happy to believe that white people are the source of my problems and that the only hope of success was for the government to act on my behalf or at their expense. But kids these days are inundated by the media, which in turn is amplified by social media, that skin color is all that matters It’s a dangerous path we walk down and riot of 2020 prove it. The end justified the means,” Rosas said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Now, I know that speech wasn’t exactly uplifting, but I’m not going to sugarcoat the situation on the ground… That’s not to say it’s going to be easy or without a few setbacks along the way, but I think we can really do well with the ship we’re on because the lives of Americans depend on it,” Rosas added.
Ravens film study: Why the offense and the defense were NFL outliers in Week 1
Even as the Ravens’ offense emerged as an outlier over the past three seasons, running more often and more efficiently than any NFL team in that span, it never strayed too far from the pack before the snap.
Under coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens’ most common personnel grouping had always been the NFL’s most common personnel grouping: “11,” featuring one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. In 2019 and 2020, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first two seasons as a full-time starter, the Ravens lined up with three wideouts and one tight end on nearly half of their plays, according to Sharp Football Stats. Last year, they did so less often, and far below the league average, but it was still Roman’s go-to setup.
In Sunday’s season-opening win against the New York Jets, however, Roman and the Ravens signaled a potential philosophical change: They lived mostly in a two-wide-receiver world. According to TruMedia, their usage rate of 11 personnel (6.3%) was by far the lowest of any Week 1 offense entering Monday night. The Atlanta Falcons were next closest, at 27.3%.
Here’s how the Ravens lined up against the Jets, and how effective they were in those groupings, according to the play index site nflfastR. Expected points added reflect the relative efficiency of a play, accounting for situational factors:
- 21 personnel (two backs — in this case, fullback Patrick Ricard always among them — one tight end, two wide receivers): 19 plays, 0.32 expected points added per play. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s 55-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter came in 21 personnel.
- 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends, two wide receivers): 15 plays, -0.20 EPA per play. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay’s 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter came in 12 personnel.
- 22 personnel (two backs — again, Ricard always included — one tight end, two wide receivers): 11 plays, 0.03 EPA per play
- 11 personnel: five plays, 0.34 EPA per play. Duvernay’s 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter came in 11 personnel.
- 13 personnel (one back, three tight ends, one wide receiver): three plays, -0.97 EPA per play. Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception came in 13 personnel.
- 02 personnel (no backs, two tight ends, three wide receivers): one play, 0.41 EPA
It’s too early in the season to tell which packages will be the offense’s best or most used. But in Week 1, the Ravens made clear their intentions to use their tight ends more like wide receivers. Mark Andrews led all Ravens receivers in snaps (47), and rookie Isaiah Likely earned as much playing time as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (25 snaps) and almost as much as Duvernay (29).
“Those guys are going to be on the field as much as we can put them out there, because they’re also receivers — they’re just bigger receivers. But they’re good blockers, too,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Andrews and Likely, both of whom can line up outside or in the slot. “That’s good for us. So I think you’ll see those guys out there quite a bit.”
With Ricard’s outsize role in the Ravens’ running and play-action schemes, snaps for the team’s complementary wide receivers could be hard to come by this season. Ricard played 36 snaps Sunday, almost as many as Bateman (37), and equal to the combined total of wide receivers Tylan Wallace (six snaps), James Proche II (five) and Robinson.
Dime and again
As the Ravens sacrificed speed for size on offense in Week 1, they went the opposite way on defense.
Mike Macdonald, in his first game coordinating the Ravens’ defense, used dime personnel (six defensive backs) on 47.6% of the team’s snaps Sunday, according to TruMedia, far more than any defense had entering Monday night. The Chargers finished with the second-highest rate, at just 28.6%.
Macdonald’s reliance on cornerbacks and safeties didn’t represent an extreme departure from the leaguewide norm. As three-wide-receiver formations and spread attacks have taken hold across the NFL over the past decade, defensive structures have changed. According to Football Outsiders, nickel defenses (five defensive backs) first became more prevalent than traditional “base” defenses (four defensive backs) in 2012, before finally being used on a majority of all plays in 2015.
Dime-heavy looks aren’t uncharted territory for Harbaugh, or for Macdonald, a former defensive assistant in Baltimore. In 2019, the Ravens had two complementary safeties, Chuck Clark and Earl Thomas, who as a pairing almost never left the field. They had Brandon Carr, who toggled between cornerback and safety and finished fourth on the defense in snaps. And at cornerback, they had two stalwarts in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, a midseason trade acquisition, plus Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett.
That year, the Ravens used nickel looks on 46% of their snaps (26th most in the NFL) and dime looks on 41% of their snaps (third most), according to Football Outsiders. They also finished fifth in the NFL in overall defensive efficiency, bolstered by their fourth-ranked pass defense.
When the Ravens took Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton with their top pick in April’s NFL draft, adding him to a safety group that already had top free-agent signing Marcus Williams and Clark, their defensive leader, Harbaugh acknowledged that the Ravens would lean even more on their secondary. A standout preseason for the team’s defensive line, which should be among the NFL’s best run-stopping groups, might have only emboldened that approach.
“We’re going to run multiple personnel groups, and three safeties has been a big part of what we like to do,” Harbaugh said in April. “So, yes, we’ve got three really good safeties right now. We can play the extra safety at nickel, we can play safety at dime, we can play them at mike [middle linebacker]. All of those guys are going to be on the field, for sure.”
Hamilton didn’t supplant Williams or Clark as a starter in the preseason, but that didn’t keep him from the field Sunday. He played half of the defense’s snaps in Week 1 (42), more than starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (41) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (32). In all, six Ravens defensive backs played at least half of the snaps inside MetLife Stadium: safeties Clark, Williams and Hamilton, and cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens and Humphrey.
Circumstances somewhat dictated their usage. After the Ravens took a commanding lead in the third quarter, Macdonald could worry less about stopping the Jets’ running game and devote more resources to stopping quarterback Joe Flacco. The Jets had just four carries after halftime, compared with 40 drop-backs.
Fuller’s season-ending knee injury will test the Ravens’ depth Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, especially if Peters (knee) remains unavailable. But Macdonald said last week that he trusts rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams enough to play them early this season. Both saw limited time Sunday.
“Shoot, everybody on our defense can play,” Marcus Williams said Sunday. “One guy goes in, one guy goes out, this is what we do. You can see it out there. If it’s giving you guys a hard time [tracking the defensive backs], it’s probably giving the quarterback a hard time, too.”
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Eurozone industrial production in July -2.3% vs. -1.0% m/m expected
- Before +0.7%
- Industrial production -2.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected
- Before +2.4%
This is a big mistake compared to estimates, as industrial production in the euro zone fell sharply in July. In detail, the production of capital goods fell by 4.2%, durable consumer goods by 1.6% and intermediate goods by 0.8%, while energy production increased by 0. .4% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.2%.
A Los Angeles woman boarded a Greyhound bus in August. She has not been seen since.
Last month, a 34-year-old black woman left her Hollywood apartment and boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles. Her family expected her to return to Atlanta, where she grew up, but ShaLisa Pratt has not been seen since leaving.
Now Pratt’s family is desperate for her, and Pratt has become another face added to California’s missing persons list.
“I never would have imagined this in my entire life,” Pratt’s husband Keith said. “She and I used to look at the missing pictures on the walls. And how crazy how a person can disappear, you know what I mean. Like it was a missing person and I was trying to do everything I could.
On August 22, Pratt’s husband called her mother, Felisha Bridget-Smith, to report that her daughter had grown away from him as she was going through a “mental health crisis.” No one has heard from him since.
“It’s very strange that my daughter isn’t calling any of us, when she was already calling to let us know everything that was going on with her,” Bridget-Smith told Yahoo News.
Pratt said his wife broke down and left him heading to the Greyhound bus station in downtown Los Angeles, likely to head back east to Atlanta, where his mother lives. He was able to locate her through his phone and found her at the train station, but he couldn’t stop her leaving on the bus, he said. He then told ShaLisa’s family that he called his wife’s phone somewhere in San Bernardino near a Greyhound station.
“It wasn’t even his stop, so we don’t know what made him get off at that stop. [in San Bernardino]like she could have gone on,” Pratt told Yahoo News during a two-hour chat.
“The worst thing for me is that I felt like I had a chance to stop her when I ran into her at the Greyhound station in LA, but I never knew she wouldn’t get from point A to point B.”
Although she hadn’t heard of her daughter, Bridget-Smith waited at the Atlanta bus station around the time a bus from Southern California arrived, in case ShaLisa was there. Her daughter never showed up, and Bridget-Smith immediately booked a ticket to Los Angeles with the help of Pratt’s husband.
“The biggest red flag for us is that this thing has happened before, I think a month ago. [in July]and she got a Greyhound ticket and she called us with the information,” Ebonee Best, sister of ShaLisa, an active duty member who is stationed in Germany, said in a chat with Yahoo News.
“She sent us a picture of her ticket to let us know, ‘Hey, here’s my route for my bus and I’m going to turn off my phone’ so you know her husband couldn’t track her. And then when she would arrive at a certain destination, she would turn her phone back on and contact us. She ended up getting off the bus and going back to her husband for the first time. So that’s why when he called my mother and told us all this information, we said to ourselves: OK, something is strange, because she didn’t tell us anything.
The family filed a report with the San Bernardino police on August 23 and the Los Angeles Police Department on August 26 listing ShaLisa, or Lee as they call her, as missing from her Hollywood apartment.
The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed to Yahoo News that the San Bernardino Police Department is now solely handling the case. A representative said they would take over the case if evidence showed she could still be in Los Angeles.
Both departments said that, based on the family’s account, they consider ShaLisa Pratt to be a “voluntarily missing person,” meaning she left of her own free will.
ShaLisa was last seen on camera at her Hollywood apartment, according to surveillance footage from the building. Then, at the Greyhound station in San Bernardino, employees reportedly noticed someone responding to her description and said she was forced out of the station for stealing someone’s suitcase.
“That’s when [LAPD] called me first and then they said they dropped the missing person case in Los Angeles…because they are confident that through their search and investigation she was seen for the last time in San Bernardino, during the incident at Greyhound station,” Pratt said.
Police said they did not suspect foul play, Pratt said.
ShaLisa’s entire immediate family, including her sisters and stepfather, traveled to California to find her. They visited hotels, mental health centers and nearby homes, but found no trace of ShaLisa.
“She brought everyone together. We are all here in LA for her. Because she knows that my little girl is currently a student in Valdosta, Ga., my [other] my daughter is stationed in Germany, I’m in Atlanta and we’re all here,” her mother told Yahoo News. “We all put a pause in our lives to come here to find her.”
The latest development in the case is a potential video of ShaLisa captured at the San Bernardino bus station. Her family say police in that area are working to find the footage to piece together clues to her whereabouts.
Darrin Giglio, a private missing persons investigator, is not involved in the case, but gave insight into how police typically investigate when someone is missing.
“The most important thing is to get the most detailed information and take statements from people who know the missing person,” he told Yahoo News. “Let’s say your wife is missing, the husband, who she lives with, will probably have the most up-to-date information. So you should immediately get all the detailed information about everything leading up to that day where all activities were missed.
Combining data from the Census and the National Crime Information Center, nearly 40% of people reported missing in the United States in 2021 were people of color, but black Americans make up just 13% of the population. Cases involving missing people of color rarely attract as much coverage as missing white people, studies have shown.
The Black and Missing Foundation attributes the disparity in coverage to adults of color labeled as associated with criminal, drug, or gang activity; the belief that people of color live in conditions of poverty, which leads to desensitization to such cases; and children labeled as runaways, as opposed to missing.
A 2016 study from Northwestern University broke down the phrase “missing white woman syndrome,” a term coined to highlight the more widespread media coverage of white women who go missing, as opposed to the rest of the population. The research looked at specific media outlets and the intensity of coverage devoted to missing persons from different demographic groups.
The study analyzes in part the online coverage of missing persons by four media outlets, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, CNN, the Star Tribune and the Chicago Tribune. He reports, “In Phase I of the analysis, blacks are significantly underrepresented in the missing persons population that were covered by these four websites compared to the black subset of the FBI population.”
“When you look at the number of articles published on individuals in stage I, missing black people are even more underrepresented…”
In 2021, 10,235 adults were reported missing in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Justice. Of these, 9,132 were designated as willfully missing, 599 were unknown and 73 were considered suspects.
“The majority of missing persons cases are resolved within days or weeks,” according to the LAPD. It has now been over three weeks since ShaLisa disappeared.
Giglio said there are many variables to consider when someone goes missing, including whether they left of their own accord.
“Deadlines are super important, like: when was the last time people spoke to him [and] saw her?” he said. “How did the person disappear? Were they on foot? [Did] they have a vehicle? These are going to be very important. Everyone has their smartphones and devices, when did they access them? The [are] bank statements, do they make withdrawals after they disappear? »
Giglio noted that police departments can be busy elsewhere in smaller towns, which typically don’t have dedicated missing persons departments. Even the LAPD recommends that families hire a missing persons investigator if a relative has been missing for at least several months. Pratt said he hired one.
ShaLisa’s mother and her husband are not working together in the search, but both say they believe they will find her safe and sound.
“We feel like she’s over there. … But overall, we just pray that our thoughts are correct, that she is still alive and well, wherever she is, she just has no way to contact us,” said Bridget Smith.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact San Bernardino Police or the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or, after hours, 1-877-LAPD -24-7.
Get £50 free bets on the Champions League with Bet365
Shakhtar Donetsk host Celtic in their Champions League Group F clash on Wednesday night.
New bet365 customers can get £50 free bets by supporting our advice, wagering £10 or more.
We support: Less than 2.5 goals, more than three cards to go 5.64/1 on bet365*.
New Bet365 customers can bet £10 to qualify for the £50 free bet using our tip – and if successful you’ll win £90.
The Ukrainian side are unbeaten in the league and also secured a 4-1 victory last week against RB Leipzig.
The same team that won 3-0 against Dortmund at the weekend, so it won’t be easy for Celtic, who are just above even favorites.
Celtic faced Real Madrid in their Champions League opener and suffered a 3-0 loss, but this one is expected to be a tightly contested game.
Celtic have lost their previous two away games against Donetsk and also lost their last Champions League away game in 2017 by seven goals to one to PSG.
The young side who won last week should be looking forward to this clash which also saw four yellow cards and just four shots on target.
How to claim the Bet365 offer
EU court upholds antitrust ruling against Google but reduces fine
The European Union flag is seen with the Google logo.
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday upheld an antitrust ruling against Google’s parent company Alphabet, but reduced its fine to 4.125 billion euros ($4.12 billion) from 4.34 billion euros.
The dispute between Google and the EU courts concerns whether it uses the Android operating system to nullify competition and was brought against the company in 2015.
The court said this “largely confirms the European Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device manufacturers and mobile network operators to consolidate its search engine’s dominant position.”
The initial fine was issued by the European Commission in 2018 and was the largest ever received by Google. He said around 80% of Europeans use Android and that Google is giving its apps, such as Chrome and Search, an unfair advantage by forcing smartphone markets to pre-install them in a bundle with its app store, Play.
In its judgment on Wednesday, the General Court said the new fine was “appropriate given the significance of the infringement”.
This is breaking news, please check back later for more.
