Ac Milan Eyes Jonathan David Of Lille Amid Divock Origi Struggles

The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Lille’s David on Milan’s radar

AC Milan consider signing a replacement striker in the middle Divock Originalfights with Lille jonathan david and FC Salzburg Noah Okafor top of the shortlist of Serie A champions, according to Calciomercato.

Origi had a difficult start to life at AC Milan after signing with Liverpool in the summer in a bid to get more regular playing time. The Belgian hasn’t started any of the games he’s featured in, playing just 81 minutes in four appearances from the bench. He also didn’t appear against Bologna and missed two games with two injuries.

As for potential candidates, David has four goals and two assists in seven Ligue 1 appearances for Lille and will lead Canada’s attack at the World Cup. Okafor has six goals and two assists in all competitions for Salzburg and is likely to be involved for Switzerland when they travel to Qatar.

For now, there are more problems ahead of Milan, who have Olivier Giroud with only one year of contract, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to be injured until early 2023.

Jonathan David has been a mainstay at Lille but could soon be on the move. Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

– Bayern Munich are monitoring the Barcelona midfielder Pedri in case an opportunity arises to sign the Spain international, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Bavarians were linked with the teenager before he moved from Las Palmas to Barcelona in 2020 and then again when it looked like he could be loaned out. The German side saw Pedri up close on Tuesday, who played the full 90 minutes of Bayern’s 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

– Federico Valverde are not interested in a transfer from Real Madrid to Liverpool, according to AS. The report claims Real Madrid turned down Liverpool’s €100m offer for the Uruguayan midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window as the LaLiga champions see him as an important member of the squad. crew.

– New Chelsea manager Graham Potter hinted he wouldn’t be too involved in Les Bleus transfers after taking over from Thomas Tuchel. “I always thought I was a head coach. My job is to help the football club. I’ve always taken that approach,” Potter said ahead of the Blues’ Champions League game against FC Salzburg on Wednesday, quoted by The Daily Express. . “That doesn’t mean that I don’t try to help the club make transfer decisions, but my main job is to help the guys who are here and to help them improve, to put a team on the pitch that our supporters are proud of.”

– Toronto FC have signed an 18-year-old player Hugo Mbongue to a local contract, the club announced on Tuesday. The striker becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the academy first team, his contract running until 2025 with the option for 2026 to be included.