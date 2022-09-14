Blockchain
Ankr Collaborates With ssv.network to Offer Enhanced ETH Liquid Staking Solution
Strategic cooperation between Ankr, a multi-chain infrastructure provider for Web 3, DeFi, and the digital economy, and ssv.network, a prominent distributed validator technology infrastructure protocol, has been announced.
Because of this collaboration, Ankr will use ssv.network’s cutting-edge distributed validator technology to boost its own risk management and validator efficiency. It will also encourage trustless decentralization between nodes. For those who have Ankr derivatives that are liquid staked, the integration of this technology will strengthen their financial security.
To ensure a smooth and fast integration into the protocol’s distributed network of node operators, Ankr will work with ssv.network over the coming months to grow its operator and validator base. The network will undergo more stress testing, stability checks, and testing with potential staking and delegation incentives.
As the liquid staking economy expands, the developers behind both protocols will continue to work together to improve the present staking and node-running experience.
ssv.network Lead Alon Muroch stated:
“We are excited to have Ankr as part of the SSV ecosystem. Ankr were one of the first ETH liquid staking pools in the space, their team has incredible tech foresight and the ability to execute fast. The same applies for their decision to become early adopters of DVT and build a next gen staking pool on top of ssv.network. This is going to take staking to the next level.”
This landmark achievement coincides with growing consumer demand for liquid staking options. The present value of the staking market in the cryptocurrency economy is $9 billion, and after the Ethereum merging, that number is expected to more than double to $20 billion. By 2025, it might be worth as much as $40 billion if the current trend continues and proof of stake takes over as the dominant protocol.
Filipe Gonçalves, Chief of DeFi at Ankr, said:
“Ankr’s partnership with SSV.Network provides everything that our users desire from liquid staking – the highest levels of security and decentralization with stable and attractive yields. As the demand for staking increases, we will scale alongside it with the ability to provide staking rewards to any number of new users.”
Innovating liquid staking as a way to release capital in the cryptocurrency markets, Ankr is ahead of the curve, and ssv.network provides the technology to give stakeholder and node operators an enhanced experience. Merging ssv.network’s Distributed Validator Technology model with Ankr’s liquid staking infrastructure will build the next generation of liquid staking protocols. Together, Ankr and ssv.network can define the future of liquid staking by bringing forth greater decentralization, security, and accessibility for stakers and node operators on a worldwide scale.
SSV technology is absolutely new in the blockchain environment. SSV stands for Secret Shared Validator, while this technology is sometimes classified as Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). It allows any validator node to distribute its keys amongst four distinct operators to guarantee a fail-safe scheme for node functioning. With DVT, you can reduce the chances of being hacked or having your service go down while simultaneously encouraging client diversification, decentralization, and fault tolerance.
Ankr’s liquid staking infrastructure will support the decentralized functioning of an Ethereum validator made possible by SSV. This includes the delegation of funds to trustworthy nodes, the introduction of liquid staking tokens to free up user capital, and cross-chain connections to bridge liquid staking tokens to other blockchains for optimum earning prospects.
Pairing Ankr’s flexible infrastructure with distributed validator technology seeks to create the most accessible route for node operators of all sizes while lowering financial, technical, and risk obstacles.
Ankr’s expanding community of third-party node operators will be bolstered by the planned introduction of ssv.network, increasing the financial security of anybody holding liquid staked derivatives from Ankr.
Tokens.com Shares Positive Outlook on Ethereum Merge
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, shares its positive outlook on the upcoming Ethereum Merge and the impact to its staking business segment.
Ethereum, the most widely used blockchain for NFTs and Web3 metaverses, will be making a significant processing upgrade on or about September 15th. The upgrade, called the ‘Merge’, marks the transition from a proof-of-work mechanism, performed by crypto miners, to a proof-of-stake mechanism, performed by crypto stakers.
The upgrade will require 99.9% less energy consumption to validate transactions than the previous mining process. As a result, the Ethereum blockchain will no longer require miners, who will be fully replaced by stakers, like Tokens.com. The upgrade will also allow Ethereum to achieve greater scale, with faster transaction speeds and lower transaction fees. Ethereum’s native token, ETH, is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin with a market capitalization of approximately $200 billion.
Tokens.com has been staking ETH at scale since early 2021 and owns over 3,100 ETH. Tokens.com anticipates no impact to its operations through the completion of the Merge other than increased revenues. Subsequent to the Merge, it is expected that the compensation for staking ETH will increase from current levels.
“We have been early adopters of the shift to staking and are one of the first public companies to own and stake ETH at scale,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “Long-term mass adoption of Web3 and crypto requires a move to environmentally friendly processes. As a result, we have continued staking Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and other layer one blockchains used in the creation of NFTs, metaverses and play-to-earn video games.”
Tokens.com is committed to only investing in tokens compatible with a staking platform due to its increased energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. In addition to its ETH token ownership, Tokens.com owns Polkadot and Solana used for its staking business, amongst other tokens.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds Web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within Web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
Tokens.com Corp.
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Telephone: +1-647-578-7490
Email: [email protected]
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Media: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media
Email: [email protected]
BitNile Holdings Issues August Monthly Bitcoin Mining Report Highlighting 60.45 BTC Mined for the Month with an Annualized Run-Rate of 787 BTC
Miners in operation include 700 of the environmentally friendly S19 XP antminers
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #ARBK—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) today published an unaudited update on Bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation. The number of miners and production capacity metrics within this press release represent the S19j Pro and S19 XP Antminers at the Michigan data center and the Texas facility hosted by Compute North, LLC.
BitNile’s BTC mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 787 Bitcoin based on market conditions as of September 9, 2022, including a mining difficulty of 32.05 trillion.
Mining and Operation Highlights as of September 9, 2022 were as follows:
- 60.45 BTC mined in August 2022;
- 700 of the new S19 XP Antminers have been brought online;
- Miners in possession increased to 12,669 inclusive of 600 in the hands of our carrier, which once installed, will generate a combined processing power of approximately 1.091 exahashes per second (“EH/s”), the computational power that is being used to mine Bitcoin;
- 393.6 total BTC mined to date; and
- 3,920 miners have been installed in racks in the new hosted facility in Texas, and BitNile anticipates having 6,500 miners there online by October 1, 2022.
As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) for a total of 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (“TH/s”) and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile expects to achieve a mining production capacity of approximately 2.3725 EH/s.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We kicked off our expansion of BTC mining in November 2021 when we announced purchase agreements with Bitmain at the World Digital Mining Summit 2021 held in Dubai. I am pleased to see the progress the team has made in building up our mining capability. We are excited that we have started to receive the XP miners that are environmentally friendly because of their reduced power usage.”
The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations. Miners in possession does not include 2,004 S19j Pro Antminers that are currently held by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol pending completion of a review and audit, which BitNile is working expeditiously to complete. BitNile currently holds approximately 92.5 BTC. The Company anticipates delivering the next monthly mining update on or around November 1, 2022.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
WM Datenservice Establishes Another Important Element for the Digitalization of the Securities Sector with Nucleus Finance as its First partner
NEW YORK & ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With “Tokenization as a Service” (TaaS), WM Datenservice opens up its well-known, high-performance interface infrastructure for crypto securities. As part of the service, data of issued securities is recorded, structured and forwarded to tokenizers and crypto securities registries.
The first partner in the “Tokenization as a Service” (TaaS) area is Nucleus Finance AG.
Together, Nucleus Finance AG and WM Datenservice have further developed this new service for “Tokenization as a Service” (TaaS) as part of a joint project.
An initial proof of concept project for a classic bond and a structured product was successfully implemented based on data from WM Datenservice and systems from Nucleus Finance AG. In doing so, Nucleus Finance AG brings a new TaaS approach that allows on-chain and off-chain elements for the cost-efficient use of blockchain technology. The first implementation is on the Casper Blockchain (see details on CasperLabs below).
Based on algorithmic Smart Financial Contracts (SFC), efficient, secure and verifiable tokenization of the security is enabled. With the help of these SFCs from Nucleus Finance AG, the digital representation of the security as an ownership title is ensured on the one hand. On the other hand, using the open source standard “ACTUS”, the secure and verifiable, machine-readable settlement of the securities in the lifecycle is ensured in a cost-efficient manner.
For the time being, Nucleus Finance AG and WM Datenservice will focus their TaaS services on simple structured products such as certificates, warrants and bonds. Depending on customer needs, other types of securities could be covered.
WM Datenservice remains open to offer TaaS services with different technology partners. The goal is to make WM Datenservice’s existing infrastructure available as efficiently and comprehensively as possible for the digitalized further development of the securities market.
WM Datenservice, Frankfurt
WM Datenservice is the central authority and data provider for the global financial market. WM Datenservice provides the financial industry with master data, identifiers and market information. In other words, WM Datenservice offers its customers solutions in an increasingly data-centric world and ensures that financial data of the highest quality is provided at the right time and in the right form. This is based on many years of expertise, which enables WM Datenservice to provide the financial market with standardized, essential and qualitative data & services.
Nucleus Finance AG, Zug (CH)
Nucleus Finance AG, based in Zug (CH), is a joint venture between CasperLabs. a leading enterprise blockchain developer, and Ariadne Business Analytics AG, a provider of new generation software systems for banks and financial service providers. Nucleus Finance AG combines specialized innovations from finance and blockchain technology to deliver next-generation product capabilities in financial services: these include new core banking system capabilities, verifiable real-time audits, tokenization of existing and new digital securities and commodities, and trading and securitization of financial contracts.
The new capabilities are possible thanks to the immutability, security and smart-contracting capabilities of the deployed Casper Blockchain combined with the proven Algorithmic Contract Types Unified Standard (ACTUS) for financial instruments used by Ariadne. The financial instruments tokenized by Nucleus Finance are able to provide a consistent and interoperable framework required for the future of finance.
CasperLabs, Zug (CH)
CasperLabs, Zug (CH) is a leading provider of Blockchain solutions for enterprise customers and develops innovative and future-proof software in the field of Blockchain and web3. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to providing a reliable and secure framework for building private, public and hybrid Blockchain applications. As a result, the Casper Blockchain has been tailored to meet the exact needs of enterprises and offers specific features that promote enterprise Blockchain solutions. The CasperLabs team has extensive expertise in software development and brings experience from companies such as Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit casperlabs.io.
Ariadne Business Analytics AG, Zug (CH)
Ariadne Business Analytics AG, Zug (CH) specializes in next-generation banking software based on standardized, digitized, algorithmic smart financial contracts. For FinTechs and new entrants in the financial sector, but also for modernizing traditional banks, Ariadne offers SolitX, a new approach to core banking solutions on a modern open banking architecture. This is fully integrated with the risk management, finance and advanced accounting solution AnalytX. Ariadne software is based on the open source ACTUS standard as the foundation for standardized algorithmic financial instruments. Ariadne offers its customers an evolutionary transition away from outdated legacy systems to the next generation of banking solutions and enables efficient combination with blockchain technology.
Contacts
WM Datenservice, Frankfurt
Jürgen Weidmann, [email protected]
Nucleus Finance AG, Zug (CH)
Willi Brammertz, [email protected]
Justus Schreiner, [email protected]
CasperLabs, Zug (CH)
Donna Loughlin Michaels, [email protected]
NEAR Bulls Charge Their Way Past $4.7 Amid Lack Of Spike In Volume
NEAR Protocol is looking bullish as it darts past the $4.7 support zone.
- NEAR’s bullish momentum appears to wane
- Price exhibits low trading volume
- NEAR price trading at $4.51
However, judging by the price movement, it looks like the bull’s luck may be running out.
On the other hand, NEAR’s trading volume appears to be diminished or low even if the altcoin has amassed roughly 35% gains in that same period. So, does this mean a faltering demand for NEAR?
From a long-term perspective, NEAR’s resistance and support levels could be anywhere near the $3.7, $4.5, and $6.8 levels; respectively.
Originally, the $6.8 zone acted as a support zone in May however the selling pressure has been too overwhelming to control. This level was again retested late in May, but with no luck.
$6 Level Posing Hurdles To NEAR Price
In the coming weeks, it’s more likely that the $6 level would hoist some hurdle to the price. More so, the $4.7 area is another critical support level as this zone has been pivotal on the daily chart since June and July.
While breaching this zone was phenomenal for NEAR protocol, August was rather unkind with a reversal and a seismic price crash.
NEAR’s RSI has been pushed above the neutral 50 zones following a rejection experienced last month. Despite the bullish movement, buying pressure has weakened. More so, the OBV also remained sluggish with unfortunately no new highs formed.
Now, if the OBV can successfully breach and surpass its high registered in August, then this would validate the strong demand for NEAR Protocol. Additionally, the Chaikin Money Flow or CMF has also barreled past +0.05 revealing NEAR’s huge capital flow.
More Buying Activity Needed
Overall, technical indicators show some bullish movements and intense buying activity but may not be enough to validate a move that overshadows the $6.8 zone.
According to CoinMarketCap, the NEAR price has slumped by 9.05% or trading at $4.51 as of this writing. The current stats have been optimistic and are quite the opposite of NEAR’s remarkable performance over the past few days where the altcoin has registered an uptick of 9.5%.
Trading volume is seen to have increased by as much as 36% compared to its slow movement last week.
NEAR total market cap at $3.36 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from The Market Periodical, Chart: TradingView.com
Binance U.S Exchange Lists Astar Network’s ASTR Token
Binance US now offers trading of Astar Network’s native token, which will allow users to use the network’s multichain smart contracts platform of the future. Before the market opens on September 14 at the same time as ASTR deposits, the regulated US exchange will accept ASTR deposits, one day before, beginning on September 13 at 8:00 EDT.
The ASTR listing will introduce Astar Network to investors in the United States and will aim to expand the network’s smart contract ecosystem to users all over the world. Additionally, it will stimulate increased liquidity in the ASTR markets. When trading begins at 8:00 AM EDT on Binance US, the token will be available for purchase using USD and USDT.
Astar Network Founder and CEO Sota Watanabe said:
“We are very excited to officially enter the American market through Binance US. Since closing our last funding round, led by US investors like Polychain and Coinbase, entering the US market has been a top priority. Astar already has a strong presence in Asia, especially Japan, and now we have an opportunity to follow suit in the US with our localized team.”
Astar has been increasing its dominance in the Asian market with its expansion into the United States. In a recent survey by the most influential blockchain group in Japan, Astar came out on top, demonstrating the project’s widespread support in the nation. According to the survey conducted by the Japan Blockchain Association, Astar is the best blockchain platform currently available, beating out Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.
Web3 is being adopted by some of Asia’s most technologically advanced nations, which might spark a new economic boom. Sota Watanabe recently toured Japan, where he met with local officials to explore potential uses for web3 technology. GMO, one of Japan’s major internet firm, and Dentsu, the country’s largest advertising agency, have both hired him as an advisor.
Like Japan, the United States has a highly regulated cryptocurrency market, which requires exchanges to only offer tokens that conform to stringent standards. Binance’s US exchange only supports a small subset of the tokens listed on its international market. Now that Binance US supports ASTR token trading, this milestone has been reached.
Assets that address actual issues, are based on trustworthy, scalable technology, and are approved by Binance US’s Digital Asset Risk Assessment Framework are the only ones the exchange will list. As of right now, there are just over a hundred assets on the market that meet the requirements. When ASTR gets listed on Binance US, it will be the first asset from the Kusama and Polkadot ecosystems to do so.
Astar has linked to Moonbeam Network as part of its effort to boost blockchain interoperability. Because of this integration, WASM projects will be able to get off the ground, and developers will be inspired to build innovative applications for Astar that make use of Polkadot’s robust XCM format.
Doodles Ethereum NFT Collection Sales Surges Over 1200%
- The Doodles floor price was 8.23 ETH, or nearly $13,100.
- The team plans of releasing a larger-scale Doodles 2 collection.
Sales of Ethereum NFT doodles have increased by almost 1,200% in the last 24 hours with the news of a $54 million investment round.
That’s what CryptoSlam says happened in the last 24 hours, reporting $2.1 million in sales of Doodles NFT. According to the platform’s rankings, which factor in sales from all marketplaces, this is a 1,224% increase over the preceding twenty-four-hour period. It has had the highest volume of any project during that time, almost twice that of the Ethereum project Renga ($1.07 million).
The floor price, or the price of the least accessible listed NFT, is increasing as NFTs fly off markets (141 have been sold in the previous 24 hours). At the time of writing, the Doodles floor price was 8.23 ETH, or nearly $13,100, a 19% increase over the previous day.
Recent Fund Raise
Doodles is a 10,000-token Ethereum NFT profile picture project, with each token sporting unique artwork inspired by a different set of random personality qualities. In this example, an NFT would be a blockchain token representing ownership of a certain character. According to CryptoSlam, $528 million in secondary sales have been generated since the collection’s introduction last autumn.
Earlier today, Doodles revealed that the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has led a $54 million investment round for the company. The total valuation due to the round is $704 million, including contributions from FTX Ventures, Acrew Capital, and 10T Holdings.
The Doodles website, which displays the work of Scott “Burnt Toast” Martin, stated in June that it will be releasing a larger-scale Doodles 2 collection, which would spam millions of configurable avatars. It is anticipated that it will be mined on a blockchain network that offers cheaper and quicker transactions than Ethereum’s mainnet, albeit the identity of this network has not yet been disclosed.
