Antonio’s Flying Pizza: 51 years of fun making dough fly!

Houston, TX — When you walk into Antonio’s Flying Pizza, things still look a lot like they did 51 years ago. The ingredients for New York-style pizzas are always the same, you’ll always see pizza dough flying through the air, and you’ll always see Antonio Rosa throwing pizzas.
“He comes every day. He will be there every day,” Antonio’s daughter Marilena Pickett said. “You’ll see him with a smile on his face. The same old Antonio. Customers always say, Antonio, you never changed.”
Rosa immigrated to the United States from Sicily when she was 18 and opened her first pizzeria in Brooklyn in 1959, selling slices for 15 cents each. In 1971 he moved to Houston and opened his now iconic restaurant, Antonio’s Flying Pizza, on Hillcroft. The family restaurant quickly became popular for hosting a show with flying pizza dough.
“The pizza toss, I used to do it in New York, so I brought it from New York,” Antonio said. “At that time, it was something new in America.”
Almost five decades later, Antonio is still stirring the dough and his daughters now help him run the restaurant.
“God gives me the need to work and get up in the morning and go to work and serve the public,” Antonio said. “I will do it until I die.”
For hours and a menu, visit Antonio’s Flying Pizza online.
Colorado’s medical marijuana sales are at their darkest point, leaving the state’s cannabis industry “on the brink,” according to industry officials.
In July, the state’s recreational and medical marijuana sales reached nearly $154 million, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Revenue. This calendar year, total sales have reached over $1 billion so far.
However, July medical marijuana sales only reached just over $18 million – the lowest monthly figure on record since January 2014, when retail sales were legalized in the state.
“There is a dangerous perception that Colorado’s cannabis industry is a cash cow,” said Tiffany Goldman, chair of the Marijuana Industry Group board of directors. “This perception is wrong.”
Recreational marijuana sales fared better at over $135 million, a jump from April, May and June figures. Still, that’s significantly less than last July, at nearly $168 million.
The industry directly employs more than 41,000 people in the centennial state, but Goldman pointed to the closure of small cannabis businesses. Buddy Boy Brands’ seven metro-area dispensaries closed permanently in June, owner John Fritzel blaming “a tax balance”, a market downturn and high costs.
“Going forward, we hope lawmakers and elected leaders understand the sad reality that Colorado’s cannabis businesses are struggling and that we must work to protect an industry that provides well-paying jobs and tax revenue to our condition,” Goldman said in a statement.
However, other chains are growing, such as LivWell Enlightened Health. It is poised to dominate the Colorado market with 26 dispensaries after PharmaCann recently announced plans to acquire boutique dispensary chain The Clinic.
Ryan Shipp, retail manager at independent Native Roots Cannabis Co., disagrees that the state’s cannabis industry is globally on the brink, calling the medical and the recreational of “two completely different markets”.
Although both are down, it’s for a variety of reasons, he said. On the recreational side, more and more states are legalizing, so cannabis-related tourism is down.
On the medical front, “we expected a decline” in sales, he said, pointing to Bill 1317 as a contributing factor. The measure imposed more requirements on medical marijuana patients and limited the amount of concentrate a patient can purchase in a day to eight grams. For 18 to 20 year olds, the limit is increased to two grams.
“I don’t know if we expected such a big drop,” Shipp added in a phone interview. “It’s a little more complicated to get a medical card now than it used to be, so some of them are just choosing not to have to go through that process and just shop on the leisure side.”
He notes that Native Roots has seen a steady increase in the number of medical patients over the past two months, however, and describes himself as hoping the drop in sales has “stabilized”. The company is committed to developing its medical side, Shipp added.
Still, he doesn’t expect the medical market to rebound to its peak.
However, all hope is not lost for Colorado’s cannabis industry, which breathed a sigh of relief last week when a ballot measure to raise cannabis taxes in the Mile High City was withdrawn. .
On a larger scale, cannabis sales in the United States and around the world are on track to grow in the future, according to continued market forecasts from cannabis data firm BDSA.
In 2026, annual global cannabis sales are expected to climb to $57 billion from $30 billion last year, with the US market growing to $42 billion from $25 billion in 2021.
By the end of this year, the country’s legal cannabis sales are expected to reach $27 billion, a 7% increase over last year’s sales, according to data released Tuesday.
However, the BDSA points out that “the most dramatic sales declines” are likely to be seen in mature adult-oriented markets, such as Colorado, with newer markets boosting sales instead. He notes the downward trend in medical marijuana sales as “patients have access to increasing variety and lower prices in nearby adult markets.”
“The trend of ‘hockey stick’ sales growth seen in the early years of legal cannabis has passed, and economic and regulatory headwinds are putting pressure on legal cannabis markets,” said Roy Bingham, CEO of BDSA. “Although mature legal cannabis markets in the United States saw sales decline in 2022, the cannabis market is still expected to experience revenue growth in 2022, driven by strong sales in new and emerging markets. , such as the populated states of New Jersey and New York. ”
Doctors determined Tuesday afternoon that Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt was not operating on his torn pectoral and the star pass thrower is expected to miss about six weeks, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watt, who was injured in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, had asked for second and third opinions on the injury.
watts on tuesday tweeted a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character saying “I’ll be back”.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Tuesday that the organization is “encouraged” by the defending defensive player of the year’s injury prospects.
“We’re probably in a much better situation than after the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “…I can definitely say that TJ won’t be playing this week [against the Patriots]but I will make no commitment beyond that.
“We’re encouraged, and we’ll just continue to review the situation and get opinions and do what’s appropriate.”
Watt appeared to suffer a torn left pectoral muscle in the closing seconds of regulation when he attempted to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and as he walked off the field he told medical staff that he tore his pec. Watt recorded a sack and an interception in Sunday’s game.
When asked if Watt would go to injured reserve, Tomlin was evasive on Tuesday. An injured reserve would rule out Watt for a minimum of four games. The Steelers can designate up to eight players to return from IR throughout the season, and each player can return twice.
In Watt’s absence, the team will look first to outside linebackers Malik Reed, acquired in a trade from the Broncos last month, and Jamir Jones, who the organization picked up on waivers. The Steelers signed veteran linebacker Ryan Anderson to their practice squad later Tuesday, but Tomlin didn’t commit to playing new faces on Sunday.
Last season, Watt had 22.5 sacks to tie the NFL’s single-season sack record. He has 73 sacks in his career.
ESPN’s Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.
NPR’s Rachel Martin talks to David Ambroz about his memoir that delves into his childhood, his mother’s mental illness and abuse, hunger and homelessness, and deep love for his siblings.
An appeal of the conviction for the 1976 murder of a young couple in Wisconsin continues to make its way through the courts, even though the man convicted of the murders died in prison.
Lawyers for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven are trying to have his conviction overturned by challenging the way investigators obtained his DNA from him which was used to break the cold case.
Detectives obtained a sample of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from an envelope he licked while answering a bogus police performance survey.
28 WISCONSIN LAKES, OTHER SITES ON FEDERAL GROUNDS NAMED TO REMOVE RACIST WORD
Vannieuwenhoven, 85, died in June at Oshkosh Correctional Facility. He was convicted last year of shooting 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in a Marinette County park on July 9, 1976, in Silver Cliff.
In a brief filed Friday in support of the appeal, attorney Ana Babcock wrote that Vannieuwenhoven had an expectation of confidentiality with her DNA, WLUK-TV reported.
FORMER WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT JUSTICE WILL ATTEND COURT AGAIN NEXT YEAR
“Although the law tolerates some deception by the police (for example, the police may sometimes make false statements during interrogation), deception has no place in matters of voluntary consent,” wrote Babcock.
For decades, the widower and father of five lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a town in northeastern Wisconsin surrounded by forests and small lakes.
WISCONSIN LEGISLATURES UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE $31 MILLION OPIOID SETTLEMENT SPENDING PLAN
The cold case was reignited in 2019 when a DNA sample from crime scene evidence was determined to come from a particular family. A criminal complaint says the samples tested on Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers did not match, but a sample of him obtained from the envelope did match.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of Councilman Ricardo Arroyo ahead of last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she voted for him anyway.
The race for Suffolk County prosecutors has been particularly tough this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his opponent, acting district attorney Kevin Hayden, then rescinded his endorsement alongside other Massachusetts political leaders after earlier investigations into sexual assault allegations against him were published in a report of The Boston Globe.
During an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Tuesday, she said she ultimately voted for Arroyo, citing new information since her endorsement was overturned – specifically, documents released by Arroyo regarding the police investigation into the 2005 allegations, in which police said they determined the allegations to be “unsubstantiated”.
“I read every line of every piece of every piece of paper that was available,” Wu said. “For me, it was all about positions.”
Hayden, who won last Tuesday’s primary, will now run unopposed for the position in November, and Wu has promised to foster an effective partnership between his office and Hayden in the future.
Wu also spoke about the ballot measure by which Massachusetts residents will be able to vote to overturn a recently passed law. The law, which makes immigrants eligible for driver’s licenses even if they have no papers, was passed in June after the House and Senate both voted to override Governor Charlie Baker’s veto on his adoption. Now there will be a question on the ballot whether to void it.
While opponents of the law have argued that granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants poses risks of voter fraud, supporters say the law makes the roads safer because all drivers will have to pass a road test and take out insurance.
“I have strongly advocated for the passage of this law and I continue to believe vehemently that this is a safety issue for all of us,” Wu said, citing that 29% of Boston residents don’t. were not born in the United States, and a proportion of them are undocumented.
Overall, when it comes to the November election, Wu said she was eager to find out where Massachusetts is headed.
“We’ve never had a list of governors, lieutenant governors, attorneys general, auditors all as women,” Wu said. looking forward to making history in November.”
Wu also answered questions from hosts and listeners on topics including the US Census City Challenge, the Orange Line closure, the city’s efforts to become more bike-friendly, permits. of alcohol, the responsibility and punctuality of school buses and the charging of electric cars.
Watch the full interview here:
The NBA fined Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver $10 million and a one-year ban from all basketball-related activity following his conduct investigation of Sarver at work.
According to the investigation – spurred by a November 2021 ESPN report alleging racism and misogyny within the Suns organization – Sarver used the n-word “at least five times” while recounting the statements of other people and s engages in “unfair conduct toward female employees.”
Specifically, Sarver “made numerous sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women” and “repeatedly engaged in physical conduct.” inappropriate towards male employees”.
Sarver, who bought the Suns in 2004, has fully cooperated with the investigation, the league said.
“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement on Tuesday. “We believe the outcome is the right one, considering all the facts, circumstances and contexts brought to light by the thorough investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to maintaining appropriate standards in the workplaces of the NBA.”
But the NBA’s statement regarding its independent investigation also contradicts the findings and appears to be extricating the longtime real estate magnate from the hook for misbehavior that was uncovered during an investigation that included interviews with 320 current or current employees. old.
“The investigation did not find that Mr. Sarver’s misconduct at work was motivated by racial or gender animosity,” read the NBA’s statement after an independent investigation by an outside law firm. .
Instead, the report attempts to portray the 60-year-old owner as some kind of empowered frat boy.
“While it is difficult to identify precisely what motivated Sarver’s work behavior described in this report, certain patterns emerged from the testimonies: Sarver often acted aggressively in an apparent effort to provoke a reaction from its targets; Sarver’s sense of humor was sophomore and inappropriate for the workplace; and Sarver behaved as if workplace norms and policies did not apply to him,” reads the report from New York-based investigative firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
During his suspension, Sarver will be required to complete a training program focused on workplace conduct. The NBA will donate funds from Sarver’s $10 million fine to organizations that address race and gender issues in the workplace.
Silver’s suspension of Sarver is his biggest punishment for an NBA owner since his first year as NBA commissioner in 2014, when he banned Donald Sterling from the NBA for life and imposed a $2 fine. .5 million to the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers after investigating racist comments he made on a phone call to an ex-girlfriend. Sterling told the woman, who is of mixed ethnicity, not to be seen with or bring black people to Clippers games.
“It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with black people,” Sterling said during the taping.
Sarver’s punishment was less severe than Sterling’s given his mere one-year ban to the lifetime ban Sterling faced, but both owners were hit with the maximum fine allowed at the time in under NBA rules.
Many, however, remain puzzled by the length of Sarver’s sentence. For reference, former Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans was suspended for three years for violating the NBA/NBPA drug policy.
“As hard as it is, Robert Sarver’s racism, misogyny and more is as bad as Donald Sterling’s and could very well top him,” ESPN’s Marc Spears tweeted after the Sarver news broke. . “How does the Suns owner get a pass to return to his throne after a year of suspension and not kick the NBA out like Sterling? Confused by this result.
Silver, in his statement, acknowledged that the league still has room for growth.
“I hope the NBA community will take this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people around the world and the values of equality, respect and inclusion it strives to represent,” he wrote. “Regardless of position, power or intent, we must all recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to everyone affected by the misconduct described in the investigators’ report. We must do better.
()
